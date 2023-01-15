Watch: 2023 Bowls Indoor World Championships

World number one Les Gillett will be in action in the open singles.
The Englishman won the World Indoor Pairs title alongside Welshman Jason Greenslade in 2017. His form continued, gaining places in the semi-final in the 2017, 2019 and 2020 classes of the World Singles, and the 2018 Scottish International Open so he’s no stranger to competing on the big stage.
He first made an appearance on the World Bowls Tour with a surprise victory over David Gourlay at the 1997 International Open as an unseeded qualifier.
Gillet will face competition however, from Paul Foster MBE, the current world number two.
The Scotsman is a multiple world champion in both the indoor and outdoor events, a multiple Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and with an impressive list of World Bowls Tour titles to his name.
He's never shy of the top of the Tour rankings ever since making a surprise breakthrough as an unseeded outsider by winning the 1998 World Singles title. He has since won a further four World Singles titles, most recently in 2017.
How to watch 2023 World Indoor Bowls Championships
All times are GMT and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Monday, 16th
Open singles: 10:00 - 11:00 - Red Button
Open Pairs: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button
13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream
Tuesday, 17th
Open singles: 10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Mixed pairs & open singles: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button
13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream
Wednesday 18 January
Open singles: 10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Ladies singles & open singles: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button
13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream
Thursday 19 January
Open singles: 10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Ladies singles & open singles: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button
13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream
Friday 20 January
Open singles: 10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Open singles: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two
17:10 - 18:00 - Red Button
13:00 - 18:00 - iPlayer uninterrupted stream
Saturday 21 January
U25 singles: 10:00 - 11:30 - Red Button
Open singles: 13:30 - 17:00 - BBC Two
Sunday 22 January
Open Singles Final: 14:40 - 17:15 - BBC Two
How to get into bowls
Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Bowls will improve your hand-eye coordination and the more you play, the easier it becomes.
There's Lawn Bowls, which you'll see in the Commonwealth Games and is played on a flat rectangular bowling green. The aim is simple - to get your bowls as close as possible to a smaller target ball called the 'jack'.
Crown Green Bowls is similar, but is played on a square bowling green which is made of natural grass, with a larger jack. There is a raised area or 'crown' in the green that makes the ground uneven, making it a bit more difficult.
Indoor Bowls again offers a different surface, played on a carpeted area.
Who should I look out for?
