Watch: 2023 Bowls Indoor World Championships

Considered one to watch at this years championship, Nick Brett is currently ranked four in the world.

The Englishmen went viral on social media during the 2020 Championships because of his bowling skills and now looks to take things one step further and build on his success. In 2020 he also went on to lifting the Pairs and Mixed Pairs trophies.

This year you'll find him competing in the Men's Open Singles against David Gourlay.