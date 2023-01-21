Watch: 2023 Bowls Indoor World Championships Open Singles Final - Jason Banks v Jamie Walker

Video content Video caption: Girls from ethnic minorities are taking up bowls as part of a Sport England initiative Girls from ethnic minorities are taking up bowls as part of a Sport England initiative

Bowls are played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Bowls will improve your hand-eye coordination and the more you play, the easier it becomes.

There's Lawn Bowls, which you'll see in the Commonwealth Games and is played on a flat rectangular bowling green. The aim is simple - to get your bowls as close as possible to a smaller target ball called the 'jack'.

Crown Green Bowls is similar, but is played on a square bowling green which is made of natural grass, with a larger jack. There is a raised area or 'crown' in the green that makes the ground uneven, making it a bit more difficult.

Indoor Bowls again offers a different surface, played on a carpeted area.