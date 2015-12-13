Relive Joshua's win over Whyte

It seems Chris Eubank Jr has some of his dad's friends backstage with him. You may recall Eubank Sr was recently in the jungle on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
Eubank Jr managed to see off Gary O'Sullivan in some style earlier on to become a number one contender for the WBA middleweight title.
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"I Really enjoyed it. Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte lived up to the hype. Let's give Dillian Whyte credit for rocking Anthony to his core with that shot and testing him. But Anthony's not the finished article and he'll learn from that fight tonight. This is fantastic for British heavyweight boxing. Dillian has a good future. I think Anthony Joshua will be heavyweight champion of the world within 18 months."
If you are just clicking into our live text, we've seen Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte serve up a quite enthralling seven rounds.
We saw the ring invaded by each corner after one round as both boxers landed blows after the bell. Then we saw Joshua hurt for the first time in his career.
But, focused and determined not to wilt, he kept ripping into his rival and delivered a quite brutal uppercut to seal the deal in the seventh.
Former two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi beat Italian Antonio Moscatiello by unanimous decision to achieve a life-long ambition.
The 35 year-old American, who hails from Brooklyn, has always wanted to lift a European title and dedicate it to his Grandfather, who has Italian heritage.
And he did that in style as he outclassed his opponent to win the European welterweight belt by a wide points victory.
He said: “I'm getting old. I thought I boxed well. I got a little fatigued at the end. He was a stubborn character. He landed a couple of clean ones and I guess my chin holds up better than some people think. I cruised to victory."
Former two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi on BBC Radio 5 live: "Once he settled in he showed that maturity. You can see in his body frame that he works very hard. He keeps wanting to make improvements and I think he will go back to the drawing board and make more.
"He took a big shot but I like the fact he did not diminish. He survived being hurt and was then able to remain with a game plan, adjust and continue to execute a plan. That's hard to do. Sometimes you start second guessing yourself."
Even Aussie cricketers like AJ
Joshua knocks out Whyte
Joshua knocks out Whyte
BBC Radio 5 Live
"A world title fight is still far away," says Anthony Joshua on BBC Radio 5 live. "Becoming an elite athlete in such a tough sport, it doesn't happen overnight but I've got the desire, ambition and the team around me to do it but I don't want to rush it because when I get there, I want to stay there."
Anthony Joshua reacts...
Joshua knocks out Whyte
"I'm going on to higher things now I've got rid of him."
Joshua knocks out Whyte
It is worth remembering Anthony Joshua is now British and Commonwealth champion.
I'm not sure any heavyweight on the planet could have taken that uppercut. It was Rocky, Action Man and Hulk Hogan all rolled into one.
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"They'll look at the tape and his camp won't be happy. Joshua got too emotional in there."
Joshua knocks out Whyte
Wow, that was gripping. Seven rounds which Anthony Joshua will not forget for a long time. Dillian Whyte will be proud of them too when he regains his senses.
Honestly, that right uppercut was absolutely astounding. Whyte's head rocked back.
Round Seven
KNOCKOUT - ANTHONY JOSHUA WINS
Wow, a massive right hand is landed and even as he's tangled in the ropes with a referee trying to remove his mouthguard, Dillian Whyte is trying to get up...
He can't, there is no chance, his eyes are not with us.
One right hand to the temple of Dillian Whyte set the end in motion and after his legs returned from being jelly like, he battled on, trying to grapple with Joshua to tie him up. Suddenly, near the ropes, Joshua landed a right upper cut which would have broken through stone.
Round Seven
Joshua v Whyte
Round Seven. After those early blows and the need for security in the ring after one round, I thought this would be done by the third.
A left jab and right hand catch the gloves of Whyte. But Joshua lands a right and Dillian Whyte is gone, his legs are jelly with two minutes of this round to go...
Post update
Joshua v Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Incredible round. I can see what Dillian Whyte is trying to do. It's very difficult for Joshua to catch him. Nothing is hitting the target cleanly."
Round Six
Joshua v Whyte
There's a smile on Anthony Joshua's face as he jogs on the spot near the corner. We have seen the Instagram posts of him swimming, does he have a lot of fitness for the latter rounds?
A pinging right hand on the counter is sumptuous by the Olympic champion. He is ahead, no doubt, but there is drama to come here for sure.
British heavyweight title fight
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Mike Costello
BBC Radio 5 live boxing commentator
"This is turning into a valuable process in the career of Anthony Joshua."
Round Six
Joshua v Whyte
Anthony Joshua has never gone this far in a contest and is in uncharted water. Maybe that's why Dillian Whyte came into the ring to the sound of the Jaws soundtrack.
Left jab, right hand from Whyte don't land, he jerks his upper body to become hard to hit, left jab and then he jumps in with a right.
Anthony Joshua throws a right hand from behind his guard. It lands a little and the power sends Whyte backwards.
British heavyweight title fight
Joshua v Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Joshua has got to relax a bit more but he's winning this contest."
Round Five
Joshua v Whyte
Anthony Joshua throws a left as a distraction shot and then lands with the right, Dillian Whyte throws a left, it's slipped and Joshua takes up the space it leaves to drill one into the body.
They clench, the O2 is engrossed, a shot to the ribs from Joshua and as they split, Whyte bobs on the spot as if to intimate he has plenty in the locker.
Round Five
Joshua v Whyte
A tight opening to the fifth, a slappy left from Anthony Joshua isn't going to cut the mustard but a good straight right was bang on. He smiles after it lands...
British heavyweight title fight
Joshua v Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"It was Joshua's round but emotions are playing a big part in this contest. But I have Joshua 3-1 up in rounds."
Round Four
Joshua v Whyte
A big, big right hand from Anthony Joshua and that shook the legs of Dillian Whyte, he visibly lost his balance.
Left hook, right cross from AJ, the guard of Whyte took the brunt of the sting, a feint from Whyte, he goes to the body but gets nothing.
The bell goes, the referee steps in to split them. This is a real grudge match. It's not boxing hype, they visibly want to break one another. The dislike is genuine.
Round Four
Joshua v Whyte
A better start from Anthony Joshua, he throws a sly dig at his man when they clench in the middle of the ring.
No doubt Joshua looks better conditioned, he throws a big right hand which misses wildly, uppercut, left hook follows, Dillian Whyte takes it.
Round Three
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
BBCCopyright: BBC
Both of these men fight as orthodox fighters - so they both lead with their left hand.
They are throwing a lot of punches, A left hook to the body lands for Anthony Joshua late in the round, he covers up a little as Dillian Whyte replies.
There's nothing in it, Joshua is taller, Whyte - at 17st 9lbs - is slightly heavier.
One right uppercut in that round belonged to Joshua and was probably the best shot we saw but my word, this is looking tight.
Round Three
Joshua v Whyte
Seconds out, round three.
A left hook from Dillian Whyte is countered. Suddenly the pace drops a little. A jab from Whyte and a swinger from Joshua. The opening minute is level.
Can you believe it though, finally we are going to see Anthony Joshua tested are we?
British heavyweight title fight
Joshua v Whyte
Mike Costello
BBC Radio 5 live boxing commentator
"It's impossible to know which way this will go..."
British heavyweight title fight
Joshua v Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Anthony Joshua took a shot that would have floored most heavyweights. That left hook was an absolute barnstormer."
Round Two
Joshua v Whyte
Anthony Joshua has his man reeling again and a huge uppercut is damaging. What a shot that was. One way traffic? No, back comes Dillian Whyte and he HURTS JOSHUA with a left hook. The big man is suffering suddenly.
A jab from Whyte, they clench in the middle of the ring and Joshua tries a body shot which lands. Dear me, "that was awesome" a colleague says. It was, awesome indeed.
Round Two
Joshua v Whyte
We are back under way. That was unsightly stuff. Maybe it helped Dillian Whyte who probably needed the extra rest.
He starts this round a little better and lands a right hand...
Post update
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Incredible. Unbelievable boxing in that first round."
Security in the ring...
Joshua v Whyte
Incredible drama. A full five seconds after the bell Dillian Whyte reacts to a late blow from Anthony Joshua and the pair keep fighting. Their corners enter the ring, this is like a WWE wrestling match suddenly. Security needed, this has boiled over...
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Round One...
Joshua v Whyte
Dillian Whyte lands with a hook as does Joshua at the same time, this one is a barn-stormer. Dillian Whyte is in big trouble, he's blowing, he's backed up, Joshua is trying to finish this right here.
There are 30 seconds to go, Whyte's head gets flicked back, he's still standing, just, a right jab from Joshua who is dictating the ring. The bell goes and they keep fighting...
Round One
Joshua v Whyte
What a start from Anthony Joshua, there is no jostling here, it's an early slugfest and a cracking overhand right from Joshua gets his man backed to the ropes. The favourite has started like a favourite...
Round One...
Mike Costello
BBC Radio 5 live boxing commentator
"Who will take a step closer to Tyson Fury and the world title?"
Here we go...
Joshua v Whyte
So here we go, they limber up one last time, they glare across the ring...
Jess and Denise enjoyed AJ's entrance
Soak it in...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
"For the thousands in attendance and the millions watching around the world, ladies and gentlemen, LET'S GET READDDDYYY TO RUMMBBLLLEEE."
Michael Buffer, your sentence never gets old.
Did you know Buffer has trademarked that phrase? It's made him an awful lot of money.
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
British heavyweight title fight
So our men are in the ring. So many words - many of them nasty - now we just wait for punches.
How many will we get, remember Anthony Joshua has not fought for 55 minutes if you total up the length of his 14 matches. So how long will this go?
A tough start...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Did you know that Dillian Whyte is a father to three children and he had the first of them aged 13?
"I had to fight for what was mine," the 27-year-old says.
The man who goes by the ring names 'The Villain' and 'The Body Snatcher' moved to the UK before his teens having been born in Jamaica. It was not an easy start to life for Whyte. "I didn't do too well at school, to be honest, but boxing saved me and changed my life," he added.
Whyte makes his way...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Dillian Whyte is wearing a black vest emblazoned with the words 'body snatcher'. That's his ring name of course.
"Coming to the ring, the undefeated Dillian the body snatcher WHYYYTTTEEE," Michael Buffer screams.
It's the Jaws soundtrack playing through the arena. No water in sight thankfully...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
British heavyweight title fight
AJ in in the ring...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
And now we have a performance in the ring as Anthony Joshua gets ready to enter. This is grime artist Stormzy - a friend of AJ's.
The ring walk lights up, we see the silhouette of the British hope. Is he all he is cracked up to be? What will tonight hold? Confirmation or collapse. There is little room for error when building a boxing career.
The strobe lights wave around the arena and with a smile, in a red vest and red shorts, here he comes.
Another big man is watching...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Party time
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
And here we go, the lights dim in the O2 Arena.
"From the O2 Arena in London, LET'S GET THIS PARTY STARTED."
Those are the words of Michael Buffer who stands in the middle of the ring.
Nearly time...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"I've seen Anthony Joshua sparring. He seems to hold something back. Then it comes to fight night and he goes to another level."
Joshua is on his way to the ring...
Who needs ring time?
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Mike Costello
BBC Radio 5 live boxing commentator
"A lot of the questions posed of Anthony Joshua and what will happen when we goes beyond three rounds were posed of WBC World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder as well. He won the world title in January this year on points, he went 12 rounds for the first time,.
"Going into that fight he had never gone beyond four rounds. There is much more scope for Joshua to go through, without being tested until he gets to that higher level. What I will say though, is it took Wilder six years to get to that platform."
Listen to Mike commentate on Joshua v Whyte on BBC Radio 5 live now.
A raging bull...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
A total of just 54 minutes and 39 seconds make up Anthony Joshua's professional career so far.
His full birth name is Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua. It took me 56 minutes to type up.
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"There's something about the heavyweight division. The excitement around the ring here, there's nothing like it. This is a grudge match and everyone wants to see who is going to come out on top."
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
The White Stripes 'Seven Nation Army' is blasting out at the O2 Arena. The crowd are joining in, the atmosphere builds. We expect these heavyweights in a few minutes. How long will it last? Tweet us on #bbcboxing.
Now we move on to House of Pain's classic 'Jump Around',,, "pack it up pack it in, let me begin..."
Jumps, work on sand, an altitude mask, speed work using a tennis ball (yes, you read correctly), he's got it all covered and you can watch him at work.
"Dillian is light work, he's fat," Joshua told Sky Sports. "He don't train hard enough. Dillian is not a champion. He talks like he's Tyson and fights like a girl."
'One mistake, it can all be over'
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn admitted he is "keeping his fingers crossed" for Anthony Joshua. Why would he need good fortune?
"Because it's the heavyweight division," Hearn told BBC Radio 5 live. "And it doesn't matter how good you are. When you're in a fight, especially one that carries so much emotion, they are going to be trading leather. Speed gives Anthony a great edge but we know Dillian Whyte can punch. You don't want to see any heavyweight take one on the chin. One mistake and it can be all over."
Listen now on BBC Radio 5 live
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"This is heavyweight boxing. You can be 10 or 11 rounds up in this game get caught and it all changes. That's what could happen here."
So next up...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
What is it that fuels the dislike for Anthony Joshua which burns inside Dillian Whyte?
Could it be he feels overlooked? Joshua's name is so often followed by the words "future world champion" when pundits discuss the 26-year-old.
Maybe Whyte thinks such hype should surround him too, he has knocked out 13 of the 16 men he's beaten after all.
Glaring at Joshua on Sky Sports Whyte said: "He's a fake and a scumbag. I don't like him."
Eubank Jr wins
Gary O'Sullivan reacts on Sky Sports: "I was well behind. The better man was winning. I was never going to win the fight the way it was going. I'm sure I will be back to fight another day. My best wasn't good enough tonight."
Eubank Jr wins...
The two fighters meet in the middle of the ring and there is respect. Chris Eubank Sr holds a Union Jack, he believes his son is heading to a grand stage.
With this win, Chris Eubank Jr becomes number one ranked challenger for the WBA title. He was impressive no doubt, but the way the retirement arrived was a shock surely?
Eubank Jr wins
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Tremendous victory for Eubank Jr. Punch perfect. O'Sullivan gave it a good go but he took too many hard punches."
FIGHT OVER
Chris Eubank Jr wins
A retirement. I did not see that coming. The bell had gone, round seven was over but Gary O'Sullivan's corner have their say and tell the referee this one is finished. Their man has had enough punishment.
Round Seven
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
The quietest round we have had for some time. No gas left lads?
Gary O'Sullivan's footwork is game. When each punch or combination lands on him he just gets up on his toes with a little trot and comes back for some more.
His guard is up and gets peppered on both sides by Chris Eubank Jr.
Round Six
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
"EUBANK, EUBANK, EUBANK," the crowd are behind the Briton.
We enter the last minute of the round and Gary O'Sullivan is back in the middle of the ring - talk about someone being as hard as nails.
It's a defensive display now though, the Irishman is soaking it up. Either he knows he has something in the locker or he's in trouble. A leaping right as the bell rings is wild and wayward from O'Sullivan.
Round Six
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
Like a lion in the wild, suddenly Chris Eubank Jr pounces on his prey, from the middle of the ring a cluster of eight or more punches pack so much power that he has driven O'Sullivan back to the ropes. Speed and power, this is non-stop action...
Round Five
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
A gorgeous right hand-left combination from Eubank Jr as we enter the final 90 seconds of the round. This really is a superb contest, three shots from Eubank Jr land and will slowly, slowly suck life out of the underdog.
Thirty seconds remain of the fifth, they hug in the middle of the ring, separated, they engage again, the spring is in Eubank Jr's legs, his round all day long.
Round Five
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
Left jab, left jab again from Chris Eubank Jr. Nearer the ropes than his man for most of this fight he knows his speed can get him out of trouble. Right cross followed by a left, he looks to be growing into this a bit more now.
He's superbly conditioned, will that tell...
Round Four
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
Interestingly, the showmanship we saw in the first round has disappeared. Both men know this will now be a grind. They have stunned one another. Uppercut and left hand land from Eubank, he also lands a body shot and slips beautifully out of reach of the counter punch.
Round Four
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
My of my, these two look as excited as a kid at Christmas. They come out and start trading again but the referee plays humbug and tells them to clean it up early in the fourth. Telling off over, they come back for more...
Round Three
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
A left hook to the body from Chris Eubank Jr, a left to the side of Eubank's body in response by Gary O'Sullivan.
There is a relentlessness to this and that was Gary O'Sullivan's round for sure. He cornered his man and landed a stunning and very painful right hand to the face.
Round Three
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
This could be the fight of the year if it lasts much longer as Gary O'Sullivan is game and coming back for some. He catches Chris Eubank Jr with a right and hurts him. Wow, you cannot take your eyes off it. Talk about gutsy from O'Sullivan who looked to be a level below his man a few minutes ago.
Round Two
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
If this lasts 12 rounds I will eat my computer screen. Wonderful, rapid hitting from Chris Eubank Jr.
He teed the whole thing up with a left shot to the body and just grew into a flow of punches. A left uppercut really hurt O'Sullivan and backed against the ropes he was vulnerable. The fans were on their feet and O'Sullivan stayed on his... just.
Round Two
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
Bang, some action, it's going off in there and Gary O'Sullivan is running for the hills. He has no choice, the punches are flowing from Chris Eubank Jr...
It's a sustained spell of pressure which contains a wonderful uppercut. What ferocity, suddenly O'Sullivan's moment in the big time is in danger of ending inside six minutes.
Like father, like son...
Chris Eubank Jr. has chosen to follow a similar path to his namesake, Chris Sr, since he first laced up the gloves at the age of 16.
His father, who was a former world middleweight champion and an infamous character in the ring, sent his son to Brighton College where he excelled in many sports such as athletics, swimming and rugby. But eventually he was expelled for fighting.
Eubank Sr ordered his son to pack his bags to go live with his mother in America, where he learned his trade after he became a two-time Golden Gloves champion, just like his father did in the 1980's.
Since then, Eubank Jr has trained and sparred with the best boxing has to offer including the Cuban Olympic team, Floyd Mayweather's dad and Carl Froch. So could we be looking at the next middleweight great?
Round One
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
The left hook is golden for Chris Eubank Jr early on, twice he gets joy in round one. There's some showmanship as Gary O'Sullivan dances on the spot. A jab flies at his face but is an inch short. Cheeky stuff from the man known as 'Spike'.
Now some confident footwork from Eubank Jr as he begins to tease his man. There's a lot of bluster on show here but Eubank is the man backing it up with some substance so far.
Round One
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
A slick start from Chris Eubank Jr, he looks composed and slippery. Fast, a left hook catches Gary O'Sullivan. It was slappy but a warning signal...
Head to Head
Chris Eubank Jr. v Spike O'Sullivan
So, England avoided Ireland in the Euro 2016 draw earlier but it will be difficult for Chris Eubank Jr, to avoid the hard-hitting Gary "Spike" O'Sullivan, who can definitely pack a punch.
Both men hold losses to Billy Joe Saunders, who fights Andy Lee for the WBO world middleweight title before Christmas.
But it's recent form that matters and Chris Eubank Jr ran over Tony Jeter in two rounds of his last fight.
Meanwhile, Spike O'Sullivan spent the summer in the States, where his ruthless aggression saw him through in brutal three round displays in his last three fights. So prepare for an English-Irish dust-up in this one.
The ring walk II...
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
More yellow shorts, Chris Eubank Jr stands motionless at the top of the ramp to the ring. A Union Jack draped over his shoulders, his father Chris Sr stands behind him.
Sometimes standing still can look intimidating and he's loving this as Dr Dre's 'Still DRE' tune plays out.
As he walks to the ramp, a female jumps to touch him - security intervene. Now to the ring jump, he's going to leap the top rope like his dad once did so famously... there it is, followed by a flurry of air punches.
The ring walk...
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
Esteemed ring announcer Michael Buffer introduces Gary O'Sullivan. Now Buffer's words are often worthy of their own stage but this ring walk is very exuberant to say the least.
O'Sullivan, flanked by strobe lights, is wearing bright yellow shorts and he practically dances to the ring. I say dance, it's a shimmy, but my word it's some swagger he's fronting.
Can Chris Eubank Jr beat it...
'My son will cook you'
Chris Eubank Jr v Gary O'Sullivan
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Chris Eubank senior this week told the media his son will deal swiftly with Gary O'Sullivan but the 49-year-old never puts things simply does he?
"One day I put on the body suit because I wanted to feel Junior's power," said Eubank Sr. "He hit me with 10 shots and I dropped my hands and laughed from my stomach about how hurtful the punches were. I pity the man that stands toe-to-toe with Junior.
"Whichever route you choose, I think you're in for a cooking. I'll bring the pepper! If you box him, it'll be a one-horse race. If you fight him, there'll be fireworks."
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Ring walk expected - 22:45 GMT
Earlier tonight...
Chisora wins for second time in a week
Who fights twice in a week? Dereck Chisora, that's who.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
As you can see from the image of Jakov Gospic trying to lift himself up on the ropes, Del Boy took care of business tonight.
An uppercut in the third round secured the win, building on his triumph over Peter Erdos seven days ago. It's now 24 wins from 29 bouts for 31-year-old Chisora.
A cheeky gesture
Chris Eubank Jr. v Gary O'Sullivan
In a heated weigh in yesterday, Gary O'Sullivan rattled Eubank as he leaned in to kiss the WBA interim champion on the nose.
Eubank flinched as their heads came together before they were separated by security.
Has "Spike" O'Sullivan unsettled Eubank's nerves with that cheeky move?
Round five
STOPPAGE
This one is over, Kevin Mitchell is beaten.
Dear me, this is sad for the Briton who has an oxygen mask placed over his face after being taken back to the corner. He felt a right hand to the jaw and hit the deck. Up he got for some more but backed to the ropes he was punished as the punches flew in.
Referee Howard Foster says enough is enough and surely now, surely Kevin Mitchell's dreams of being a world champion are gone forever.
Round five
KNOCKDOWN
Kevin Mitchell is down again in the fifth, he's in big trouble here, he was ruthlessly floored...
Round four
Mitchell v Barroso
After hitting the canvas Kevin Mitchell gets up and swaggers a little as if to show he was not hurt. But was he knocked down? Replays show it looks like more of a trip.
Remember as I said earlier, the styles of these fighters means their feet are closer together. It was definitely a trip but the referee gave a count, so it will count as a knockdown.
Round four
KNOCKDOWN
Wow, in the fourth we have a man down and it is Kevin Mitchell. It looked like he stepped in and got caught with a blistering left-right...
Round three
Mitchell v Barroso
Nice side-to-side footwork from Mitchell but his lap of the ring ends with him cornered... oh dear, Ismael Barroso starts teeing off with gusto.
Right hook, left straight, right straight, it's an avalanche of punches but Mitchell gets some cover behind a high guard and gets out eventually. He won't want many more moments like that.
They find the middle of the ring, left hook from the Briton, no one home. In dives Barroso with a leaping left, gets a bit of his man but not enough. A strange round, Mitchell cornered himself and that will have been seen by the judges.
AJ in the housssseeee...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Round two
Mitchell v Barroso
As the round closes, Kevin Mitchell leaps in with a right-left combination but the Venezuelan slips it easily. A jab flicked by Ismael Barroso does not get any of Mitchell and again it's a tippy-tappy exchange with nothing big landed.
From parties to the last chance saloon
MItchell v Barroso
Kevin Mitchell had a glowing amateur career after winning his first amateur title at the age of 18 and then turning professional straight away.
However, a defeat to Michael Katsidis at Upton Park, the home of his favourite football team, in 2010 saw things spiral out of control.
But he quickly got his life back on track and fought his way to two world title shots. Can he earn a third with a win tonight? Surely this is his last chance.
Round One
Mitchell v Barroso
Ismael Barroso is a southpaw - so he leads with his right hand - while Kevin Mitchell is an orthodox fighter - he leads with his left.
The result is both men are stood in a way where their feet are close together. It's a cagey start, no real power punches of initiative seized, very much a range finder of a three minutes.
They touch gloves on the bell. Classy.
Seconds out, round one...
Mitchell v Barroso
The first of 12 rounds is under way, Kevin Mitchell in dark blue shorts with gold trim, Ismael Barroso in red with a bit of leopard print throw in.
Fight time imminent...
Kevin Mitchell v Ismael Barroso
Ismael Barroso has the face of a man who could be punched all day and will just keep smiling back to you.
The Venezuelan is unbeaten in 20 matches.
Crolla watching on...
Kevin Mitchell v Ismael Barroso
Kevin Mitchell and Ismael Barroso are in the ring waiting to be introduced. Anthony Crolla knows the man who will try to take his world title away at some point is in that ring and the Manchester fighter is ringside, observing a future rival.
'What has he got left?'
Kevin Mitchell v Ismael Barroso
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It's a big test tonight for Kevin Mitchell. When he lost to Jorge Linares it was a test of his soul. He gave everything the kid did. He just got edged out.
"A contest like that will take its toll. He's 31 years of age tonight. I want to see how he will respond. I've been watching him train and I want to see what is left in the tank."
Listen live now on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra. Click 'live coverage' at the top of this page.
Third time lucky for Mitchell?
Kevin Mitchell v Ismael Barroso
Kevin Mitchell hopes that a win tonight will put him on the path to a third world title shot with WBA world champion Anthony Crolla if he wins the interim world title against Ismael Barroso.
He lost his first official shot to Ricky Burns after he succumbed to the power of the Scotsman in the fourth round.
The Dagenham fighter is in familiar territory tonight - the O2 Arena - as it was the scene of his last world title defeat to WBC champion Jorge Linares.
But can Mitchell turn is fortunes around and set up a big British clash with Manchester's Crolla?
What's coming up...
Three big contests to come
So before Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte trade leather, we have some cracking bouts on the undercard.
Coming up next is Kevin Mitchell v Ismael Barroso in a lightweight contest which will see the winner lined up to face Anthony Crolla for a world title shot.
Then it's Chris Eubank Jnr v Gary O'Sullivan in a middleweight match full of needle. Then the icing on the cake. It will be explosive.
The beef. There's a lot of beef.
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
What is that you say? 'Anthony Joshua doesn't lose'.
Not only did he lose to Dillian Whyte in 2009, the grainy footage shows he was also knocked down. It was the last time AJ lost as he went on to become Olympic champion in 2012 before blitzing to 14 professional wins.
Whyte: "I wasn't scared of a skinny bodybuilder."
Joshua:"Dillian took me three rounds and then I went on to achieve what I achieved."
Whyte: "I'm not jealous, I'm providing for my children, giving them a better future than I had. He's a fake. When you're with him and he's around cameras, he's a certain way."
Two men, no beer, one rivalry
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Arriving in Anthony Joshua's path of destruction is Dillian Whyte.
"Who?" I hear you say.
A six-foot-four-inch juggernaut - who Joshua has called "fat" - Whyte beat his rival tonight (in an amateur match staged above a pub no less) six years ago.
Joshua - a six-foot-six-inch wrecking ball - has not taken kindly to being reminded of this. He has to stare at the face which beat him for 12 rounds tonight. Still, at least he gets to punch it and, on this occasion, the smell of stained beer mats shouldn't be too overwhelming.
Future, past, present
Welcome
On your way to Boxing immortality?
The big fights await, the big pay days, oh the glamour. Life must be one big laugh...
'Look to the future,' they say. 'Build a legacy.'
And then, the past arrives at your door. It's a nightmare you tried to banish from your memory. It's a nightmare which wants to upset you again, steal your dreams and run off with them into a golden, glamorous future.
Round Seven
KNOCKOUT - ANTHONY JOSHUA WINS
Wow, a massive right hand is landed and even as he's tangled in the ropes with a referee trying to remove his mouthguard, Dillian Whyte is trying to get up...
He can't, there is no chance, his eyes are not with us.
One right hand to the temple of Dillian Whyte set the end in motion and after his legs returned from being jelly like, he battled on, trying to grapple with Joshua to tie him up. Suddenly, near the ropes, Joshua landed a right upper cut which would have broken through stone.
Round Seven
Joshua v Whyte
Round Seven. After those early blows and the need for security in the ring after one round, I thought this would be done by the third.
A left jab and right hand catch the gloves of Whyte. But Joshua lands a right and Dillian Whyte is gone, his legs are jelly with two minutes of this round to go...
Post update
Joshua v Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Incredible round. I can see what Dillian Whyte is trying to do. It's very difficult for Joshua to catch him. Nothing is hitting the target cleanly."
Round Six
Joshua v Whyte
There's a smile on Anthony Joshua's face as he jogs on the spot near the corner. We have seen the Instagram posts of him swimming, does he have a lot of fitness for the latter rounds?
A pinging right hand on the counter is sumptuous by the Olympic champion. He is ahead, no doubt, but there is drama to come here for sure.
British heavyweight title fight
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Mike Costello
BBC Radio 5 live boxing commentator
"This is turning into a valuable process in the career of Anthony Joshua."
Round Six
Joshua v Whyte
Anthony Joshua has never gone this far in a contest and is in uncharted water. Maybe that's why Dillian Whyte came into the ring to the sound of the Jaws soundtrack.
Left jab, right hand from Whyte don't land, he jerks his upper body to become hard to hit, left jab and then he jumps in with a right.
Anthony Joshua throws a right hand from behind his guard. It lands a little and the power sends Whyte backwards.
British heavyweight title fight
Joshua v Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Joshua has got to relax a bit more but he's winning this contest."
Round Five
Joshua v Whyte
Anthony Joshua throws a left as a distraction shot and then lands with the right, Dillian Whyte throws a left, it's slipped and Joshua takes up the space it leaves to drill one into the body.
They clench, the O2 is engrossed, a shot to the ribs from Joshua and as they split, Whyte bobs on the spot as if to intimate he has plenty in the locker.
Get Involved
#bbcboxing
Dillian Whyte's pushing Joshua to his limits. Are we seeing the Olympic gold medallist's true potential?
Tweet us your thoughts at #bbcboxing
Round Five
Joshua v Whyte
A tight opening to the fifth, a slappy left from Anthony Joshua isn't going to cut the mustard but a good straight right was bang on. He smiles after it lands...
British heavyweight title fight
Joshua v Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"It was Joshua's round but emotions are playing a big part in this contest. But I have Joshua 3-1 up in rounds."
Round Four
Joshua v Whyte
A big, big right hand from Anthony Joshua and that shook the legs of Dillian Whyte, he visibly lost his balance.
Left hook, right cross from AJ, the guard of Whyte took the brunt of the sting, a feint from Whyte, he goes to the body but gets nothing.
The bell goes, the referee steps in to split them. This is a real grudge match. It's not boxing hype, they visibly want to break one another. The dislike is genuine.
Round Four
Joshua v Whyte
A better start from Anthony Joshua, he throws a sly dig at his man when they clench in the middle of the ring.
No doubt Joshua looks better conditioned, he throws a big right hand which misses wildly, uppercut, left hook follows, Dillian Whyte takes it.
Round Three
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Both of these men fight as orthodox fighters - so they both lead with their left hand.
They are throwing a lot of punches, A left hook to the body lands for Anthony Joshua late in the round, he covers up a little as Dillian Whyte replies.
There's nothing in it, Joshua is taller, Whyte - at 17st 9lbs - is slightly heavier.
One right uppercut in that round belonged to Joshua and was probably the best shot we saw but my word, this is looking tight.
Round Three
Joshua v Whyte
Seconds out, round three.
A left hook from Dillian Whyte is countered. Suddenly the pace drops a little. A jab from Whyte and a swinger from Joshua. The opening minute is level.
Can you believe it though, finally we are going to see Anthony Joshua tested are we?
British heavyweight title fight
Joshua v Whyte
Mike Costello
BBC Radio 5 live boxing commentator
"It's impossible to know which way this will go..."
British heavyweight title fight
Joshua v Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Anthony Joshua took a shot that would have floored most heavyweights. That left hook was an absolute barnstormer."
Round Two
Joshua v Whyte
Anthony Joshua has his man reeling again and a huge uppercut is damaging. What a shot that was. One way traffic? No, back comes Dillian Whyte and he HURTS JOSHUA with a left hook. The big man is suffering suddenly.
I'm tired watching this. Suddenly, with 30 seconds left, Joshua looks vulnerable.
A jab from Whyte, they clench in the middle of the ring and Joshua tries a body shot which lands. Dear me, "that was awesome" a colleague says. It was, awesome indeed.
Round Two
Joshua v Whyte
We are back under way. That was unsightly stuff. Maybe it helped Dillian Whyte who probably needed the extra rest.
He starts this round a little better and lands a right hand...
Post update
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"Incredible. Unbelievable boxing in that first round."
Security in the ring...
Joshua v Whyte
Incredible drama. A full five seconds after the bell Dillian Whyte reacts to a late blow from Anthony Joshua and the pair keep fighting. Their corners enter the ring, this is like a WWE wrestling match suddenly. Security needed, this has boiled over...
Round One...
Joshua v Whyte
Dillian Whyte lands with a hook as does Joshua at the same time, this one is a barn-stormer. Dillian Whyte is in big trouble, he's blowing, he's backed up, Joshua is trying to finish this right here.
There are 30 seconds to go, Whyte's head gets flicked back, he's still standing, just, a right jab from Joshua who is dictating the ring. The bell goes and they keep fighting...
Round One
Joshua v Whyte
What a start from Anthony Joshua, there is no jostling here, it's an early slugfest and a cracking overhand right from Joshua gets his man backed to the ropes. The favourite has started like a favourite...
Round One...
Mike Costello
BBC Radio 5 live boxing commentator
"Who will take a step closer to Tyson Fury and the world title?"
Here we go...
Joshua v Whyte
So here we go, they limber up one last time, they glare across the ring...
Soak it in...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
"For the thousands in attendance and the millions watching around the world, ladies and gentlemen, LET'S GET READDDDYYY TO RUMMBBLLLEEE."
Michael Buffer, your sentence never gets old.
Did you know Buffer has trademarked that phrase? It's made him an awful lot of money.
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
British heavyweight title fight
So our men are in the ring. So many words - many of them nasty - now we just wait for punches.
How many will we get, remember Anthony Joshua has not fought for 55 minutes if you total up the length of his 14 matches. So how long will this go?
Anthony Joshua: The next big crossover star?
Well wishes flood in from many celebrities tonight including from Manchester United's Luke Shaw, Manchester City's and Stan Collymore....
A tough start...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Did you know that Dillian Whyte is a father to three children and he had the first of them aged 13?
"I had to fight for what was mine," the 27-year-old says.
The man who goes by the ring names 'The Villain' and 'The Body Snatcher' moved to the UK before his teens having been born in Jamaica. It was not an easy start to life for Whyte. "I didn't do too well at school, to be honest, but boxing saved me and changed my life," he added.
Post update
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport at the O2 in London
Whyte makes his way...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Dillian Whyte is wearing a black vest emblazoned with the words 'body snatcher'. That's his ring name of course.
"Coming to the ring, the undefeated Dillian the body snatcher WHYYYTTTEEE," Michael Buffer screams.
It's the Jaws soundtrack playing through the arena. No water in sight thankfully...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
British heavyweight title fight
Welsh rugby international Jake Ball is keen to know everyone's predictions for Joshua v Whyte.
What's your prediction? Tweet us at #bbcboxing.
AJ in in the ring...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
And now we have a performance in the ring as Anthony Joshua gets ready to enter. This is grime artist Stormzy - a friend of AJ's.
The ring walk lights up, we see the silhouette of the British hope. Is he all he is cracked up to be? What will tonight hold? Confirmation or collapse. There is little room for error when building a boxing career.
The strobe lights wave around the arena and with a smile, in a red vest and red shorts, here he comes.
Another big man is watching...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Huddersfield Giants prop Eorl Crabtree is looking forward to another early knockout from Anthony Joshua.
How do you think the fight will go?
Tweet us at #bbcboxing
Party time
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
And here we go, the lights dim in the O2 Arena.
"From the O2 Arena in London, LET'S GET THIS PARTY STARTED."
Those are the words of Michael Buffer who stands in the middle of the ring.
Nearly time...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"I've seen Anthony Joshua sparring. He seems to hold something back. Then it comes to fight night and he goes to another level."
Joshua is on his way to the ring...
Who needs ring time?
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Mike Costello
BBC Radio 5 live boxing commentator
"A lot of the questions posed of Anthony Joshua and what will happen when we goes beyond three rounds were posed of WBC World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder as well. He won the world title in January this year on points, he went 12 rounds for the first time,.
"Going into that fight he had never gone beyond four rounds. There is much more scope for Joshua to go through, without being tested until he gets to that higher level. What I will say though, is it took Wilder six years to get to that platform."
Listen to Mike commentate on Joshua v Whyte on BBC Radio 5 live now.
A raging bull...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
A total of just 54 minutes and 39 seconds make up Anthony Joshua's professional career so far.
His full birth name is Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua. It took me 56 minutes to type up.
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"There's something about the heavyweight division. The excitement around the ring here, there's nothing like it. This is a grudge match and everyone wants to see who is going to come out on top."
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
The White Stripes 'Seven Nation Army' is blasting out at the O2 Arena. The crowd are joining in, the atmosphere builds. We expect these heavyweights in a few minutes. How long will it last? Tweet us on #bbcboxing.
Now we move on to House of Pain's classic 'Jump Around',,, "pack it up pack it in, let me begin..."
Earlier tonight...
Luke Campbell suffers first pro defeat
Olympic gold medallist Luke Campbell saw his unbeaten run come to an end after he lost to game Frenchman Yvan Mendy on a split decision.
Campbell was sent crashing to the canvas for the first time in his career in round five, when he was caught on the chin by a wild left hook from Mendy.
The Hull fighter bravely fought back in the closing stages as he targeted the body of his slippery opponent, who won on the judges' scorecards by margins of 115-112, 113-115 and 115-113.
"I feel I won the fight," said Campbell. "But I won't argue with the judges. It's a good lesson for me. He was an experienced, strong opponent and I give it my all but well done to the challenger."
'He's fat'
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
If you follow Anthony Joshua on Instagram, you will know he trains like a bit of an animal.
Jumps, work on sand, an altitude mask, speed work using a tennis ball (yes, you read correctly), he's got it all covered and you can watch him at work.
"Dillian is light work, he's fat," Joshua told Sky Sports. "He don't train hard enough. Dillian is not a champion. He talks like he's Tyson and fights like a girl."
'One mistake, it can all be over'
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn admitted he is "keeping his fingers crossed" for Anthony Joshua. Why would he need good fortune?
"Because it's the heavyweight division," Hearn told BBC Radio 5 live. "And it doesn't matter how good you are. When you're in a fight, especially one that carries so much emotion, they are going to be trading leather. Speed gives Anthony a great edge but we know Dillian Whyte can punch. You don't want to see any heavyweight take one on the chin. One mistake and it can be all over."
Listen now on BBC Radio 5 live
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"This is heavyweight boxing. You can be 10 or 11 rounds up in this game get caught and it all changes. That's what could happen here."
So next up...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
What is it that fuels the dislike for Anthony Joshua which burns inside Dillian Whyte?
Could it be he feels overlooked? Joshua's name is so often followed by the words "future world champion" when pundits discuss the 26-year-old.
Maybe Whyte thinks such hype should surround him too, he has knocked out 13 of the 16 men he's beaten after all.
Glaring at Joshua on Sky Sports Whyte said: "He's a fake and a scumbag. I don't like him."
Eubank Jr wins
Gary O'Sullivan reacts on Sky Sports: "I was well behind. The better man was winning. I was never going to win the fight the way it was going. I'm sure I will be back to fight another day. My best wasn't good enough tonight."
'This is a stepping stone'
Eubank Jr wins
Chris Eubank Jr reacts on Sky Sports: "Very satisfying. To be in the position to fight for the WBA world title, I will grab the opportunity with both hands.
"Spike has got a chin, I'll give him that. I think I had a lot of success with pretty much all the punches in the book. He took a lot of punishment. This was just a stepping stone, I'm looking for bigger and better things now."
Eubank Jr wins...
The two fighters meet in the middle of the ring and there is respect. Chris Eubank Sr holds a Union Jack, he believes his son is heading to a grand stage.
With this win, Chris Eubank Jr becomes number one ranked challenger for the WBA title. He was impressive no doubt, but the way the retirement arrived was a shock surely?
Eubank Jr wins
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Tremendous victory for Eubank Jr. Punch perfect. O'Sullivan gave it a good go but he took too many hard punches."
FIGHT OVER
Chris Eubank Jr wins
A retirement. I did not see that coming. The bell had gone, round seven was over but Gary O'Sullivan's corner have their say and tell the referee this one is finished. Their man has had enough punishment.
Round Seven
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
The quietest round we have had for some time. No gas left lads?
Gary O'Sullivan's footwork is game. When each punch or combination lands on him he just gets up on his toes with a little trot and comes back for some more.
His guard is up and gets peppered on both sides by Chris Eubank Jr.
Some advice for Spike
Eubank Jr. v O' Sullivan
Why wouldn't you listen to the coach of the heavyweight world champion?
Round Six
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
"EUBANK, EUBANK, EUBANK," the crowd are behind the Briton.
We enter the last minute of the round and Gary O'Sullivan is back in the middle of the ring - talk about someone being as hard as nails.
It's a defensive display now though, the Irishman is soaking it up. Either he knows he has something in the locker or he's in trouble. A leaping right as the bell rings is wild and wayward from O'Sullivan.
Post update
Eubank Jr. v O'Sullivan
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Eubank Jr must be wondering what he has to do to put this guy down. O'Sullivan is as hard as they come.I still think there's a twist"
Round Six
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
Like a lion in the wild, suddenly Chris Eubank Jr pounces on his prey, from the middle of the ring a cluster of eight or more punches pack so much power that he has driven O'Sullivan back to the ropes. Speed and power, this is non-stop action...
Post update
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It's the precision of Eubank Jr. I think the tactic without question is that they want Eubank Jr to punch himself out."
Round Five
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
A gorgeous right hand-left combination from Eubank Jr as we enter the final 90 seconds of the round. This really is a superb contest, three shots from Eubank Jr land and will slowly, slowly suck life out of the underdog.
Thirty seconds remain of the fifth, they hug in the middle of the ring, separated, they engage again, the spring is in Eubank Jr's legs, his round all day long.
Round Five
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
Left jab, left jab again from Chris Eubank Jr. Nearer the ropes than his man for most of this fight he knows his speed can get him out of trouble. Right cross followed by a left, he looks to be growing into this a bit more now.
He's superbly conditioned, will that tell...
Post update
Eubank Jr. v O'Sullivan
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"You can see Eubank's skills are far superior to O'Sullivan's but he's a hard guy this fella."
Round Four
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
Interestingly, the showmanship we saw in the first round has disappeared. Both men know this will now be a grind. They have stunned one another. Uppercut and left hand land from Eubank, he also lands a body shot and slips beautifully out of reach of the counter punch.
Round Four
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
My of my, these two look as excited as a kid at Christmas. They come out and start trading again but the referee plays humbug and tells them to clean it up early in the fourth. Telling off over, they come back for more...
Round Three
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
A left hook to the body from Chris Eubank Jr, a left to the side of Eubank's body in response by Gary O'Sullivan.
There is a relentlessness to this and that was Gary O'Sullivan's round for sure. He cornered his man and landed a stunning and very painful right hand to the face.
Round Three
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
This could be the fight of the year if it lasts much longer as Gary O'Sullivan is game and coming back for some. He catches Chris Eubank Jr with a right and hurts him. Wow, you cannot take your eyes off it. Talk about gutsy from O'Sullivan who looked to be a level below his man a few minutes ago.
Round Two
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
If this lasts 12 rounds I will eat my computer screen. Wonderful, rapid hitting from Chris Eubank Jr.
He teed the whole thing up with a left shot to the body and just grew into a flow of punches. A left uppercut really hurt O'Sullivan and backed against the ropes he was vulnerable. The fans were on their feet and O'Sullivan stayed on his... just.
Round Two
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
Bang, some action, it's going off in there and Gary O'Sullivan is running for the hills. He has no choice, the punches are flowing from Chris Eubank Jr...
It's a sustained spell of pressure which contains a wonderful uppercut. What ferocity, suddenly O'Sullivan's moment in the big time is in danger of ending inside six minutes.
Chris Eubank Jr. has chosen to follow a similar path to his namesake, Chris Sr, since he first laced up the gloves at the age of 16.
His father, who was a former world middleweight champion and an infamous character in the ring, sent his son to Brighton College where he excelled in many sports such as athletics, swimming and rugby. But eventually he was expelled for fighting.
Eubank Sr ordered his son to pack his bags to go live with his mother in America, where he learned his trade after he became a two-time Golden Gloves champion, just like his father did in the 1980's.
Since then, Eubank Jr has trained and sparred with the best boxing has to offer including the Cuban Olympic team, Floyd Mayweather's dad and Carl Froch. So could we be looking at the next middleweight great?
Round One
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
The left hook is golden for Chris Eubank Jr early on, twice he gets joy in round one. There's some showmanship as Gary O'Sullivan dances on the spot. A jab flies at his face but is an inch short. Cheeky stuff from the man known as 'Spike'.
Now some confident footwork from Eubank Jr as he begins to tease his man. There's a lot of bluster on show here but Eubank is the man backing it up with some substance so far.
Round One
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
A slick start from Chris Eubank Jr, he looks composed and slippery. Fast, a left hook catches Gary O'Sullivan. It was slappy but a warning signal...
Buffer's moment, not quite
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
And so to Michael Buffer's incredibly dramatic voice. He refrains from his 'let's get ready to rumble' trademark. That one is being saved for our next fight.
Here we go...
Head to Head
Chris Eubank Jr. v Spike O'Sullivan
So, England avoided Ireland in the Euro 2016 draw earlier but it will be difficult for Chris Eubank Jr, to avoid the hard-hitting Gary "Spike" O'Sullivan, who can definitely pack a punch.
Both men hold losses to Billy Joe Saunders, who fights Andy Lee for the WBO world middleweight title before Christmas.
But it's recent form that matters and Chris Eubank Jr ran over Tony Jeter in two rounds of his last fight.
Meanwhile, Spike O'Sullivan spent the summer in the States, where his ruthless aggression saw him through in brutal three round displays in his last three fights. So prepare for an English-Irish dust-up in this one.
The ring walk II...
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
More yellow shorts, Chris Eubank Jr stands motionless at the top of the ramp to the ring. A Union Jack draped over his shoulders, his father Chris Sr stands behind him.
Sometimes standing still can look intimidating and he's loving this as Dr Dre's 'Still DRE' tune plays out.
As he walks to the ramp, a female jumps to touch him - security intervene. Now to the ring jump, he's going to leap the top rope like his dad once did so famously... there it is, followed by a flurry of air punches.
The ring walk...
Eubank Jr v O'Sullivan
Esteemed ring announcer Michael Buffer introduces Gary O'Sullivan. Now Buffer's words are often worthy of their own stage but this ring walk is very exuberant to say the least.
O'Sullivan, flanked by strobe lights, is wearing bright yellow shorts and he practically dances to the ring. I say dance, it's a shimmy, but my word it's some swagger he's fronting.
Can Chris Eubank Jr beat it...
'My son will cook you'
Chris Eubank Jr v Gary O'Sullivan
Chris Eubank senior this week told the media his son will deal swiftly with Gary O'Sullivan but the 49-year-old never puts things simply does he?
"One day I put on the body suit because I wanted to feel Junior's power," said Eubank Sr. "He hit me with 10 shots and I dropped my hands and laughed from my stomach about how hurtful the punches were. I pity the man that stands toe-to-toe with Junior.
"Whichever route you choose, I think you're in for a cooking. I'll bring the pepper! If you box him, it'll be a one-horse race. If you fight him, there'll be fireworks."
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Ring walk expected - 22:45 GMT
Round five
STOPPAGE
This one is over, Kevin Mitchell is beaten.
Dear me, this is sad for the Briton who has an oxygen mask placed over his face after being taken back to the corner. He felt a right hand to the jaw and hit the deck. Up he got for some more but backed to the ropes he was punished as the punches flew in.
Referee Howard Foster says enough is enough and surely now, surely Kevin Mitchell's dreams of being a world champion are gone forever.
Round five
KNOCKDOWN
Kevin Mitchell is down again in the fifth, he's in big trouble here, he was ruthlessly floored...
Round four
Mitchell v Barroso
After hitting the canvas Kevin Mitchell gets up and swaggers a little as if to show he was not hurt. But was he knocked down? Replays show it looks like more of a trip.
Remember as I said earlier, the styles of these fighters means their feet are closer together. It was definitely a trip but the referee gave a count, so it will count as a knockdown.
Round four
KNOCKDOWN
Wow, in the fourth we have a man down and it is Kevin Mitchell. It looked like he stepped in and got caught with a blistering left-right...
Round three
Mitchell v Barroso
Nice side-to-side footwork from Mitchell but his lap of the ring ends with him cornered... oh dear, Ismael Barroso starts teeing off with gusto.
Right hook, left straight, right straight, it's an avalanche of punches but Mitchell gets some cover behind a high guard and gets out eventually. He won't want many more moments like that.
They find the middle of the ring, left hook from the Briton, no one home. In dives Barroso with a leaping left, gets a bit of his man but not enough. A strange round, Mitchell cornered himself and that will have been seen by the judges.
AJ in the housssseeee...
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Round two
Mitchell v Barroso
As the round closes, Kevin Mitchell leaps in with a right-left combination but the Venezuelan slips it easily. A jab flicked by Ismael Barroso does not get any of Mitchell and again it's a tippy-tappy exchange with nothing big landed.
From parties to the last chance saloon
MItchell v Barroso
Kevin Mitchell had a glowing amateur career after winning his first amateur title at the age of 18 and then turning professional straight away.
However, a defeat to Michael Katsidis at Upton Park, the home of his favourite football team, in 2010 saw things spiral out of control.
He split up from his girlfriend and has said he spent£180,000 on booze and big partiesin the space of just nine months.
But he quickly got his life back on track and fought his way to two world title shots. Can he earn a third with a win tonight? Surely this is his last chance.
Round One
Mitchell v Barroso
Ismael Barroso is a southpaw - so he leads with his right hand - while Kevin Mitchell is an orthodox fighter - he leads with his left.
The result is both men are stood in a way where their feet are close together. It's a cagey start, no real power punches of initiative seized, very much a range finder of a three minutes.
They touch gloves on the bell. Classy.
Seconds out, round one...
Mitchell v Barroso
The first of 12 rounds is under way, Kevin Mitchell in dark blue shorts with gold trim, Ismael Barroso in red with a bit of leopard print throw in.
Fight time imminent...
Kevin Mitchell v Ismael Barroso
Ismael Barroso has the face of a man who could be punched all day and will just keep smiling back to you.
The Venezuelan is unbeaten in 20 matches.
Crolla watching on...
Kevin Mitchell v Ismael Barroso
Kevin Mitchell and Ismael Barroso are in the ring waiting to be introduced. Anthony Crolla knows the man who will try to take his world title away at some point is in that ring and the Manchester fighter is ringside, observing a future rival.
'What has he got left?'
Kevin Mitchell v Ismael Barroso
Richie Woodhall
Former world champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It's a big test tonight for Kevin Mitchell. When he lost to Jorge Linares it was a test of his soul. He gave everything the kid did. He just got edged out.
"A contest like that will take its toll. He's 31 years of age tonight. I want to see how he will respond. I've been watching him train and I want to see what is left in the tank."
Listen live now on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra. Click 'live coverage' at the top of this page.
Third time lucky for Mitchell?
Kevin Mitchell v Ismael Barroso
Kevin Mitchell hopes that a win tonight will put him on the path to a third world title shot with WBA world champion Anthony Crolla if he wins the interim world title against Ismael Barroso.
He lost his first official shot to Ricky Burns after he succumbed to the power of the Scotsman in the fourth round.
The Dagenham fighter is in familiar territory tonight - the O2 Arena - as it was the scene of his last world title defeat to WBC champion Jorge Linares.
But can Mitchell turn is fortunes around and set up a big British clash with Manchester's Crolla?
What's coming up...
Three big contests to come
So before Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte trade leather, we have some cracking bouts on the undercard.
Coming up next is Kevin Mitchell v Ismael Barroso in a lightweight contest which will see the winner lined up to face Anthony Crolla for a world title shot.
Then it's Chris Eubank Jnr v Gary O'Sullivan in a middleweight match full of needle. Then the icing on the cake. It will be explosive.
The beef. There's a lot of beef.
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
What is that you say? 'Anthony Joshua doesn't lose'.
Not only did he lose to Dillian Whyte in 2009, the grainy footage shows he was also knocked down. It was the last time AJ lost as he went on to become Olympic champion in 2012 before blitzing to 14 professional wins.
Whyte: "I wasn't scared of a skinny bodybuilder."
Joshua:"Dillian took me three rounds and then I went on to achieve what I achieved."
Whyte: "I'm not jealous, I'm providing for my children, giving them a better future than I had. He's a fake. When you're with him and he's around cameras, he's a certain way."
Two men, no beer, one rivalry
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte
Arriving in Anthony Joshua's path of destruction is Dillian Whyte.
"Who?" I hear you say.
A six-foot-four-inch juggernaut - who Joshua has called "fat" - Whyte beat his rival tonight (in an amateur match staged above a pub no less) six years ago.
Joshua - a six-foot-six-inch wrecking ball - has not taken kindly to being reminded of this. He has to stare at the face which beat him for 12 rounds tonight. Still, at least he gets to punch it and, on this occasion, the smell of stained beer mats shouldn't be too overwhelming.
Future, past, present
Welcome
On your way to Boxing immortality?
The big fights await, the big pay days, oh the glamour. Life must be one big laugh...
'Look to the future,' they say. 'Build a legacy.'
And then, the past arrives at your door. It's a nightmare you tried to banish from your memory. It's a nightmare which wants to upset you again, steal your dreams and run off with them into a golden, glamorous future.