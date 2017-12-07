Watch: GB Boxing Championships

69kg - Omarah Taylor (GB) v Gardner Moore (SCO) 51kg - Lisa Whiteside (GB) v Carly Skelly (Eng) 57kg - Crystal Barker (GB) v Nina Hughes (Eng) 64kg - Claudia Havranek (GB) v Megan Reid (Sco) 69kg - Lauren Price (GB) v Stephanie Wroe (Eng) 75kg - Natasha Gale (GB) v Roseanna Cox (Eng) *GB denotes boxers part of the GB Olympic programme. Other boxers from England, Scotland and Wales are not currently part of the Olympic boxing programme.
Women's bouts
69kg - Omarah Taylor (GB) v Gardner Moore (SCO)
51kg - Lisa Whiteside (GB) v Carly Skelly (Eng)
57kg - Crystal Barker (GB) v Nina Hughes (Eng)
64kg - Claudia Havranek (GB) v Megan Reid (Sco)
69kg - Lauren Price (GB) v Stephanie Wroe (Eng)
75kg - Natasha Gale (GB) v Roseanna Cox (Eng)
*GB denotes boxers part of the GB Olympic programme. Other boxers from England, Scotland and Wales are not currently part of the Olympic boxing programme.
Men's bouts
52kg - Muzzi Fuyana (Eng) v Matthew McHale (Sco)
56kg - Louis Lynn (Eng) v Kyle Morrison (Wal)
60kg - Mickey McDonagh (GB) v Thomas Hodgson (Eng)
81kg - Sean Lazzerini (Sco) v Boris Chrighton (Sco) (Commonwealth box-off)
64kg - Conor Loftus (GB) v Martin McDonagh (Eng)
69kg - Harris Akbar (GB) v Stephen Newns (Sco)
75kg - Jordan Reynolds (GB) v Lewis Richardson (Eng)
81kg - George Crotty (GB) v Harry Woods (Eng)
91kg - Lewis Williams (GB) v Natty Ngwenga (Eng)
91+kg - Mitchell Barton (Sco) v Hosea Stewart (Eng)
*GB denotes boxers part of the GB Olympic programme. Other boxers from England, Scotland and Wales are not currently part of the Olympic boxing programme.
GB Boxing Championships 2017
The GB Boxing Championships 2017 will take place at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.
The event is an opportunity for boxers that are not currently part of the GB Olympic boxing programme to to stake a claim for Tokyo 2020 by defeating a boxer from the current GB Boxing squad.