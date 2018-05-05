Bellew beats Haye: Reaction and analysis

Getty Images

Tony Bellew produced an explosive performance to land a stunning second stoppage win in 14 months over David Haye at London's O2 Arena.

The Liverpool fighter looked at his very best as he evaded a Haye attack in round three before landing a superb left hook and right hand to floor his rival.

A second knockdown followed moments later and Bellew - the underdog with bookmakers, as he was in the previous fight - delivered a pin-point left hand in the fifth to again send Haye down.

Haye nodded to acknowledge the shot and rose, only to be placed under intense attack, prompting referee Howard Foster to stop the fight, sending Bellew racing to the corner of the ring in celebration.

Bellew, 35, looked overjoyed and close to tears as he surely ended a rivalry which had been a focal point in British boxing for more than 18 months.

Haye, 37, admitted he needed a spectacular win to prolong his career but surely now the former world heavyweight and cruiserweight champion has nowhere to turn.