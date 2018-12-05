Harris Akbar

Watch: GB Boxing Championships

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Use the play button to watch coverage
  2. Boxing starts at 19:30 GMT
  3. Commentary by John Cullen with co-commentator Joshua Buatsi – Rio 2016 Bronze Medallist

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Bout list

    The schedule and competitors are subject to change.

    Flyweight 48-51kg: Helen Jones (Wal) v Stephanie Kernachan (Sco)

    Featherweight 54-57 kg: Victoria Glover (Sco) v Raven Chapman (GB)

    Light Welterweight 60-64 kg: Ryan Hart (Eng) v Sean Spence (Sco)

    Lightweight 56-60 kg: Kimberly Rowe (Eng) v Hannah Robinson (GB)

    Middleweight 69-75 kg: Ramtin Musah (Eng) v Lewis Richardson (GB)

    Youth - Flyweight 48-51 kg: Simran Kaur (Eng) v Chloe Watson (GB)

    Welterweight 64-69kg: Tyler Jolly (Sco) v Harris Akbar (GB)

    Middleweight 69-75 kg: Elena Narozanski (Eng) v Kerry Davies (GB)

    Welterweight 64-69 kg: Laura Stevens (Eng) v Omarah Taylor (GB)

    Flyweight 49-52 kg: Matthew McHale (Sco) v Kiaran MacDonald (GB)

    Light Heavyweight 75-81 kg: Patrick Allen-Cripps (Eng) v George Crotty (GB)

    Super Heavyweight 91+ kg: Nic Campbell (Sco) v Courtney Bennet (Eng)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. What is the GB Boxing Championship?

    Ten men and women from the GB Boxing squad will compete in the GB Boxing Championships 2018 at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield.

    The GB Boxing Championships will feature eight men’s weights and five for women.Boxers from the GB Boxing squad have been selected to compete in 10 of the categories.

    Any boxer that defeats a member of the GB Boxing squad will secure the opportunity of an assessment to join the World Class Performance Programme (WCPP) as a funded athlete.

    Harris Akbar
    Copyright: Amie Parsons
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. BBC coverage

    All times are GMT and subject to change.

    Thursday 6 December

    19:00-22:45, Connected TV and online

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. How to get into boxing?

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Boxing is a combat sport where two participants compete against each other. The aim is to strike your opponent with punches to above the waist line over the course of an allocated number of three-minute rounds.

    A judge(s) or referee will determine who has been the better boxer, i.e. who scored the most punches/points, and award him or her the winner. Another way of winning is to knock your opponent down for a count of at least 10 seconds.

    With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.

    Video content

    Video caption: Boxer Lawrence Okolie on being bullied at school for his weight
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top