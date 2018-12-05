Watch: GB Boxing Championships

Ten men and women from the GB Boxing squad will compete in the GB Boxing Championships 2018 at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield.

The GB Boxing Championships will feature eight men’s weights and five for women.Boxers from the GB Boxing squad have been selected to compete in 10 of the categories.

Any boxer that defeats a member of the GB Boxing squad will secure the opportunity of an assessment to join the World Class Performance Programme (WCPP) as a funded athlete.