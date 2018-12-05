Watch: GB Boxing Championships

Welterweight
64-69kg: Tyler Jolly (Sco) v Harris Akbar (GB)
Middleweight
69-75 kg: Elena Narozanski (Eng) v Kerry Davies (GB)
Welterweight
64-69 kg: Laura Stevens (Eng) v Omarah Taylor (GB)
Flyweight
49-52 kg: Matthew McHale (Sco) v Kiaran MacDonald (GB)
Light Heavyweight
75-81 kg: Patrick Allen-Cripps (Eng) v George Crotty (GB)
Super Heavyweight
91+ kg: Nic Campbell (Sco) v Courtney Bennet (Eng)
What is the GB Boxing Championship?
Ten men and women from the GB Boxing squad will compete in
the GB Boxing Championships 2018 at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield.
The GB Boxing Championships will feature eight men’s weights
and five for women.Boxers from the GB
Boxing squad have been selected to compete in 10 of the categories.
Any boxer that defeats a member of the GB Boxing squad will
secure the opportunity of an assessment to join the World Class Performance
Programme (WCPP) as a funded athlete.
BBC coverage
All times are GMT and subject to change.
Thursday 6 December
19:00-22:45, Connected TV and online
How to get into boxing?
Boxing is a combat sport where two participants compete
against each other. The aim is to strike your opponent with punches to above
the waist line over the course of an allocated number of three-minute rounds.
A judge(s) or referee will determine who has been the better
boxer, i.e. who scored the most punches/points, and award him or her the
winner. Another way of winning is to knock your opponent down for a count of at
least 10 seconds.
With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua
filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms
all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.
