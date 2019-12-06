Joshua v Ruiz II - live weigh-in

Live Reporting

By Luke Reddy

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to Riyadh

    Luke Reddy

    BBC Sport in Riyadh

    Riyadh
    Copyright: .

    We stand in the shadows of a somewhat glitzy building in downtown Riyadh. This isn’t Las Vegas or Madison Square Garden.

    It is however the wreckage left from our trip to the latter in June, when Andy Ruiz Jr did things to Anthony Joshua that we simply didn’t think he could do.

    It’s time to weigh in. Time for one more face off and almost time to rumble.

    Welcome to the weigh in folks!

