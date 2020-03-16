Watch: Olympic Boxing Qualifiers

Up to 350 men and women from
over 40 countries will take part in this official Olympic qualification event,
which is the first opportunity for boxers from Europe to qualify for Tokyo
2020.
Eight men and five women from
the hugely successful GB Boxing squad will compete at the event as they look to
fulfil their dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games on home soil.
Star names in contention for
selection include 2019 Women's World Champion, Lauren Price, and 2018
Commonwealth Games gold medallists, Frazer Clarke, Pat McCormack, Peter McGrail
and Galal Yafai.
BBC Coverage
All times GMT
The BBC will have live
coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport online and Connected TV from the event in
London from Monday 16 March till Tuesday 24 March – and all of the action will
be available to view again via the BBC iPlayer.
Monday 16th March
12:00-15:30 – Red Button,
BBC Sport online and Connected TV
18:00-21:30 – Red Button,
BBC Sport online and Connected TV
Tuesday 17th March
12:00-15:30 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV
18:00-21:30 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV
Wednesday 18th March
12:00-15:30 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV
Thursday 19th March
12:00-15:00 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV
18:00-21:00 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV
Friday 20th March
12:00-15:00 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV
18:00-21:00 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV
Saturday 21st March
13:00-15:00 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV
18:00-20:30 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV
Sunday 22nd March
13:00-15:15 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV
18:00-20:45 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV
Monday 23rd March
18:00-21:00 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV
Tuesday 24th March
18:00-21:10 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV
Get Inspired: How to get into boxing
With
the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua filling out stadiums,
boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms all over the United
Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.
But what is boxing?
·Boxing is a combat sport where two
participants compete against each other.
·The aim is to strike your opponent with
punches to above the waist line over the course of an allocated number of
three-minute rounds.
·A judge(s) or referee will determine who
has been the better boxer, i.e. who scored the most punches/points, and award
him or her the winner.
·Another way of winning is to knock your
opponent down for a count of at least 10 seconds.
·GB Boxing has some great resources so that you can see what boxing is all
about, and have a better idea of the rules and regulations.
Is it for me?
·There are different weight categories which
means boxing is for everyone.
·You don't need to get hurt to enjoy boxing.
But most people use the sport as a way of fitness rather than getting in the
ring and or competing.
·Skipping, hitting the punch bag or pads and
different exercise drills are used in training and beginners can take it at
their own pace.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
