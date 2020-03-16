Galal Yafai

Watch: Olympic Boxing Qualifiers

All times stated are UK

  1. Who is competing?

    Up to 350 men and women from over 40 countries will take part in this official Olympic qualification event, which is the first opportunity for boxers from Europe to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

    Eight men and five women from the hugely successful GB Boxing squad will compete at the event as they look to fulfil their dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games on home soil.

    Star names in contention for selection include 2019 Women's World Champion, Lauren Price, and 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallists, Frazer Clarke, Pat McCormack, Peter McGrail and Galal Yafai.

  2. BBC Coverage

    All times GMT

    The BBC will have live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport online and Connected TV from the event in London from Monday 16 March till Tuesday 24 March – and all of the action will be available to view again via the BBC iPlayer.

    Monday 16th March

    12:00-15:30 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

    18:00-21:30 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

    Tuesday 17th March

    12:00-15:30 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

    18:00-21:30 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

    Wednesday 18th March

    12:00-15:30 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

    Thursday 19th March

    12:00-15:00 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

    18:00-21:00 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

    Friday 20th March

    12:00-15:00 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

    18:00-21:00 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

    Saturday 21st March

    13:00-15:00 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

    18:00-20:30 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

    Sunday 22nd March

    13:00-15:15 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

    18:00-20:45 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

    Monday 23rd March

    18:00-21:00 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

    Tuesday 24th March

    18:00-21:10 – Red Button, BBC Sport online and Connected TV

  3. Get Inspired: How to get into boxing

    With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.

    But what is boxing?

    ·Boxing is a combat sport where two participants compete against each other.

    ·The aim is to strike your opponent with punches to above the waist line over the course of an allocated number of three-minute rounds.

    ·A judge(s) or referee will determine who has been the better boxer, i.e. who scored the most punches/points, and award him or her the winner.

    ·Another way of winning is to knock your opponent down for a count of at least 10 seconds.

    ·GB Boxing has some great resources so that you can see what boxing is all about, and have a better idea of the rules and regulations.

    Is it for me?

    ·There are different weight categories which means boxing is for everyone.

    ·You don't need to get hurt to enjoy boxing. But most people use the sport as a way of fitness rather than getting in the ring and or competing.

    ·Skipping, hitting the punch bag or pads and different exercise drills are used in training and beginners can take it at their own pace.

