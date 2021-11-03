Watch: World Amateur Boxing Championships - Scotland's Lynch in semi-final action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Reese Lynch (L) of Scotland celebrates victory over Sanatali Toltayev (R) of Kazakhstan Image caption: Reese Lynch (L) of Scotland celebrates victory over Sanatali Toltayev (R) of Kazakhstan

A new-look GB boxing squad were well represented at the start of the tournament, with 21 fighters showing up for their home nations. Despite a strong roster, just three GB boxers made it through to the finals week.

England’s Lewis Williams and Conner Tudsbury lost at the quarter-final stage leaving Scotland’s Reese Lynch as the sole representative in today's semi-finals.

North Lanarkshire’s Lynch started by beating Spain’s Adrian Thiam Creus on a unanimous points decision in the 63.5kg light welterweight division. He clinched a 4-1 split decision against Iranian Ashkan Reazaei last week, before securing a 3-2 split decision against Kazakhstan's Sanatali Toltayev on Tuesday.