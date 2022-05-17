Watch: Women's World Boxing Championships - semi-finals

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Sadly the Brits didn’t get past the quarter-final stage, but there’s still plenty of high-quality boxing action to enjoy live from Istanbul.

Following Katie Taylor’s epic victory in Madison Square Gardens, Ireland can enjoy even more boxing success. Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke are guaranteed at least bronze in Istanbul and they join Taylor and Kellie Harrington as the only other Irish female fighters to have won medals at the World Championships.

Ireland’s Amy Broadhurst goes up against India’s Parveen in the 63kg weight class.

It’s a case of fifth time lucky for Broadhurst as she had lost at the quarter-final stage of four previous World Championships.

The 2019 European bronze medallist, who sparred with Katie Taylor in USA prior to her world title fight, has looked one of the favourites in Istanbul.

Lisa O’Rourke, who is the sister of Olympian Aoife O’Rourke, celebrated her 20th birthday at the weekend and faces Turkey's Sema Caliskanin the 70kg semi-final.