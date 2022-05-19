Watch: Women's World Boxing Championships - finals

Ireland’s Amy Broadhurst goes up against Algeria's Imane Khelif in the 63kg weight class.
It’s a case of fifth time lucky for Broadhurst as she had lost at the quarter-final stage of four previous World Championships.
The 2019 European bronze medallist, who sparred with Katie Taylor in USA prior to her world title fight, has looked one of the favourites in Istanbul.
Lisa O’Rourke, who is the sister of Olympian Aoife O’Rourke, celebrated her 20th birthday at the weekend and faces Mozambique's Alcinda Helena Panguane the 70kg final.
How can I watch the Women's World Boxing Championships?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Friday, 20 May (Finals)
15:50-19:00 - Red Button and BBC Sport & app
Thinking of trying out boxing?
BBC Sport
With the likes of heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua filling out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotlandand Ireland will help you get started.
You don’t need to buy any equipment as most gyms will provide you with what you need to get started. Boxing is a whole-body workout for improving muscle strength and mental discipline.
It's also a fun and effective way of developing communication skills and can help people with self-esteem.
Wheelchair boxing in making the sport more inclusive and England Boxing have produced a development plan to open up boxing to those with physical and mental disabilities.
Friday's finals schedule
Light Fly (48-50kg): Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria (Col) v Buse Naz Cakiroglu (Tur)
Bantam (52-54kg): Lacramioara Perijoc (Rou) v Hatice Akbas (Tur)
Light (57-60kg): Beatriz Iasmin Ferreria (Bra) v Rashida Shakilya Q. Ellis (USA)
Welter (63-66kg): Charlie Cavanagh (Can) v Busenaz Surmeneli (Tur)
Middle (70-75kg): Tammara Thibeault (Can) v Atheyna Bylon (Pan)
Heavy (+81kg): Sennur Demir (Tur) v Khaija Mardi (Mar)
Who should I look out for?
The Brits didn’t get past the quarter-final stage, but there’s still plenty of high-quality boxing action to enjoy live from Istanbul.
Following Katie Taylor’s epic victory in Madison Square Gardens, Ireland can enjoy even more boxing success. Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke are guaranteed at least silver in Istanbul and they join Taylor and Kellie Harrington as the only other Irish female fighters to have won medals at the World Championships.
