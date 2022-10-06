Lauren Parker

Watch: Fight Night Live: Women of Steel

  1. What is Women of Steel?

    Women of Steel
    Copyright: Unified Promotions

    Fight Night Live: Women of Steel is a four fight event featuring some of the strongest names in women’s boxing worldwide. It will take place at the Magna Centre in Rotherham.

    The event launched in 2021 by Susannah Schofield, British businesswoman and one of the first female boxing promoters licensed by the British Board of Control.

    Who to look out for?

    British fighter Lauren Parker headlines the event against Mexico’s Edna Maltos for the vacant IBO Intercontinental title.

    Commonwealth silver medallist Kristina O’Hara McCafferty from Ireland fights Hungary’s Judit Hachbold in the flyweight match.

    Lucy Wildheart from Switzerland has won nine of her last 10 fights, she will be taking on Slovakia’s Claudia Ferenczi in the featherweight match.

    There are also three men's fights to complete a packed night of British boxing.

  2. How to watch Women of Steel

    All times are BST and subject to change.

    BBC Sport

    Friday, 7 October

    20:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app (UK only)

  3. How to get into boxing?

    BBC Sport

    Boxing is a combat sport between two people who throw punches at each other wearing protective gloves and equipment – this sometimes puts people off giving the sport a go but safety precautions are taken to ensure competitors don’t come away from a match seriously harmed.

    You can compete professionally like Savannah Marshall or Anthony Joshua or just as a way to stay healthy.

    Amateur boxing is an Olympic and Commonwealth Games sport and has its own world championships!

    People who box regularly also say it’s had a positive impact on their mental health.

    To get started, all you’ll need is to find the closest boxing gym to you using our comprehensive club finder.

    There are boxing clubs available in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

    Video content

    Video caption: BBC Ideas looks at the physical, social and psychological benefits of boxing.
