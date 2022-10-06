Watch: Fight Night Live: Women of Steel

Unified Promotions Copyright: Unified Promotions

Fight Night Live: Women of Steel is a four fight event featuring some of the strongest names in women’s boxing worldwide. It will take place at the Magna Centre in Rotherham.

The event launched in 2021 by Susannah Schofield, British businesswoman and one of the first female boxing promoters licensed by the British Board of Control.

Who to look out for?

British fighter Lauren Parker headlines the event against Mexico’s Edna Maltos for the vacant IBO Intercontinental title.

Commonwealth silver medallist Kristina O’Hara McCafferty from Ireland fights Hungary’s Judit Hachbold in the flyweight match.

Lucy Wildheart from Switzerland has won nine of her last 10 fights, she will be taking on Slovakia’s Claudia Ferenczi in the featherweight match.

There are also three men's fights to complete a packed night of British boxing.