Watch: Boxing - Rankin v Holler

Is it for me?

There are different weight categories which means boxing is for everyone.

You don't need to get hurt to enjoy boxing. But most people use the sport as a way of fitness rather than getting in the ring and or competing.

Skipping, hitting the punch bag or pads and different exercise drills are used in training and beginners can take it at their own pace.

I'm ready to rumble - what can I expect when I start?

You don't need to worry about buying boxing boots or gloves, most gyms will provide you with the equipment needed when you first start.

Beginners will be taught the basics of footwork, how to throw a punch and you may dosome shadow boxing or hit the boxing bag.

Boxing training can be intense, but it's a sport that teaches physical and mental discipline.

Almost 40% of boxing gyms have classes that specifically cater for women and girls.

Boxing-related exercises such as Boxercise are a good way to benefit from the fitness side of things.

Wheelchair boxing in making the sport more inclusive and England Boxing have produced a development plan to open up boxing to those with physical and mental disabilities.

There are hundreds of gyms all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England , Wales , Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.