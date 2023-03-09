Watch: Boxing - Rankin v Holler

BBC Sport will bring you live action from this five fight card event in Wolverhampton on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. You can also catch up on action for up to 30 days on BBC iPlayer.
Friday 10th March
19:30-22:30 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app
How to get into boxing
BBC Sport
Is it for me?
There are different weight categories which means boxing is for everyone.
You don't need to get hurt to enjoy boxing. But most people use the sport as a way of fitness rather than getting in the ring and or competing.
Skipping, hitting the punch bag or pads and different exercise drills are used in training and beginners can take it at their own pace.
I'm ready to rumble - what can I expect when I start?
You don't need to worry about buying boxing boots or gloves, most gyms will provide you with the equipment needed when you first start.
Beginners will be taught the basics of footwork, how to throw a punch and you may dosome shadow boxing or hit the boxing bag.
Boxing training can be intense, but it's a sport that teaches physical and mental discipline.
Almost 40% of boxing gyms have classes that specifically cater for women and girls.
Boxing-related exercises such as Boxercise are a good way to benefit from the fitness side of things.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
There are different weight categories which means boxing is for everyone.
-
You don't need to get hurt to enjoy boxing. But most people use the sport as a way of fitness rather than getting in the ring and or competing.
-
Skipping, hitting the punch bag or pads and different exercise drills are used in training and beginners can take it at their own pace.
-
You don't need to worry about buying boxing boots or gloves, most gyms will provide you with the equipment needed when you first start.
-
Beginners will be taught the basics of footwork, how to throw a punch and you may dosome shadow boxing or hit the boxing bag.
-
Boxing training can be intense, but it's a sport that teaches physical and mental discipline.
-
Almost 40% of boxing gyms have classes that specifically cater for women and girls.
-
Boxing-related exercises such as Boxercise are a good way to benefit from the fitness side of things.
- Wheelchair boxing in making the sport more inclusive and England Boxing have produced a development plan to open up boxing to those with physical and mental disabilities.
How can I watch tonight's action?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
BBC Sport will bring you live action from this five fight card event in Wolverhampton on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. You can also catch up on action for up to 30 days on BBC iPlayer.
Friday 10th March
19:30-22:30 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app
How to get into boxing
BBC Sport
Is it for me?
I'm ready to rumble - what can I expect when I start?
There are hundreds of gyms all over the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.