Watch: Boxing - England National Amateur Boxing Championships

This category is opened to male and female boxers aged between the ages of 18 and 40 in weight categories ranging from Under 49kg to Over 92kg (males) and Under 48kg to Over 81kg (females).
Women:
With 10 finals in the women’s division one fight to
look out for in the women’s diversion is in the under 54kg category as the
Leeds based teenager Beth Walsh, who
trains at Training Cave around working at a gym and started out as a kickboxer
and footballer.
She faces Korean-born Seul Bee Lee
who is a Detective Constable for the Metropolitan Police, the 32-year-old’s
current specialism is investigating child exploitation, and she also coaches
young boxers at the Double Jab ABC in South London.
Men:
13 men’s finals are scheduled to take place with one
of the stand-out contests taking place in the under 51kg weight class as
defending 2022 champion Hamza Uddin, who hails for the Midlands gym
Fearless, is determined to repeat history as he takes on Hassan Abu.
Who despite only having boxed for five years, the
London boxer has claimed his regional title four times, as well as bronze and
gold at England Boxing National Development Championships.
Where and when can I watch it?
Schedules and coverage times are subject to late changes.
THE ENGLAND BOXING NATIONAL AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIPS:
Morning Session: 11:00 BST - 15:00 BST on BBC iPlayer, Online & BBC Sport app
Afternoon Session: 15:50 BST - 19:30 BST BBC iPlayer, Online & BBC Sport app
What is it?
What is the England Boxing National Amateur Championships?
BBC Sport
On Saturday 22nd April, BBC Sport will be showing live
action from the Vertu Motors Arena, Newcastle, as a roster of fighters compete
to become the 2023 England Boxing National Amateur Champion, after a thrilling
round of quarter and semi-final action last weekend.
The England Boxing National Amateur Championships 2023 –
formerly known as the Elite National Championships and ABA National
Championships – is the oldest and most prestigious amateur boxing competition
in the country, dating as far back as 1881.
This category is opened to male and female boxers aged between the ages of 18 and 40 in weight categories ranging from Under 49kg to Over 92kg (males) and Under 48kg to Over 81kg (females).
How to Get Into Boxing
How to get involved?
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
With the likes of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury filling
out stadiums, boxing is as popular as ever. There are hundreds of gyms all over
the United Kingdom. Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.
Thousands of children - some as young as four - visit boxing and mixed martial arts gyms on a weekly basis but are they putting their health in danger by doing so?
Brain injury charity Headway says parents are risking their child suffering traumatic brain injuries when they introduce them to combat sports at a young age.
Headway is calling for a total ban, for all ages, on boxing and MMA - or any sport where the objective is to strike the head of your opponent.
"Any blow to the head can technically have an impact on a child's development and their future. Why would you take that risk?" says Headway spokesman Luke Griggs.
Others, including an MMA coach, an Olympic silver medallist, a former world-title challenging boxer and a doctor in sport and exercise, believe combat sports are safe for children.
Who to look out for?
BBC Sport
