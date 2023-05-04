Watch: Boxing - Tommy Frank v Jay Harris - British flyweight

Tommy Frank defends his British flyweight title and Lonsdale Belt against Welshman Jay Harris, in a contest has all the hallmarks of a classic domestic dust-up.

Sheffield’s ‘Super’ Tommy won the belt in 2019, and will be the underdog as he heads into this second defence of his title.

Frank is an inspiration to young and old, after overcoming open heart surgery at the age of five-years-old to correct a hole in the heart. He took up boxing at the age of 12 and held the Commonwealth super-flyweight title from 2019-2020. He became British champion in 2021 after defeating Matt Windle in his home city of Sheffield.

Harris is the current Commonwealth champion and has fought for the world title, losing to top Mexican Julio Cesar Martinez in 2020.

With two KO defeats in his last four outings, the 32-year-old knows this is a must-win fight as he attempts to do something his dad, Peter, did in 1988 and claim British honours.

Swansea’s Harris has not had it easy and has supported his career financially by working part-time at an Amazon warehouse in the past.

The show will also be a memorable occasion for Warwickshire’s Tori-Ellis Willetts who will make her professional debut. A star amateur - Tori is a former Team GB member and Elite ABA and Tri Nations Champion – the 27-year-old has signed for Fight Academy and is a welcome addition to women’s boxing alongside stablemate, and former world champion, Hannah Rankin.

Also appearing on the show will be hard-hitting lightweight Keanen ‘The Wolf’ Wainwright. Big things are expected of the Sheffield banger, who has five KO's from eight wins, and the 25-year-old will be looking to making another spectacular statement as he looks to rise through the rankings and stake a claim for British title recognition.

Jordan Porter Barker is another fighter getting the chance to showcase her talents on the card. With five wins from seven bouts, the Newcastle native will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways after a loss in her last contest, with a victory in Rotherham set to push her back to the forefront of the UK female fight scene.