Boxing: Sunny Edwards v Andres Campos - radio & text

Posted at 14:2314:23Britons make weight for world-title triple headerBy Kal SajadBBC Sport at Boxpark, WembleyA relaxed Sunny Edwards - who defends his IBF flyweight title - and three other Britons in world-title bouts make weight for Saturday's packed card.Read morenext
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Britons make weight for world-title triple header
By Kal Sajad
BBC Sport at Boxpark, Wembley
A relaxed Sunny Edwards - who defends his IBF flyweight title - and three other Britons in world-title bouts make weight for Saturday's packed card.Read more