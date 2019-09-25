Watch: World Canoe Slalom Championships - Men's Kayak and Women's Canoe finals

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Joe Clarke won gold in the men's kayak at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Image caption: Joe Clarke won gold in the men's kayak at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Reigning Olympic champion Joe Clarke heads the men’s kayak single standings having won both selection races so far and will have his eyes set on securing gold again next summer in Tokyo.

Adam Burgess leads the men’s single canoe standings after an impressive 12 months, earning a silver medal in both the 2019 World Cup 1 and 2018 European Championships. He will face stiff competition from three-time Olympic silver medalist David Florence who aims to make it a record four appearances at the games and Ryan Westley, who marked his return from a shoulder surgery to win a bronze medal at World Cup 1 in June.

Video content Video caption: Canoe Slalom World Championships 2018: GB's Ryan Westley wins silver Canoe Slalom World Championships 2018: GB's Ryan Westley wins silver

In the women’s canoe singles, Mallory Franklin leads the race to Tokyo for her first Olympic Games after a stellar 2018 where she won a record eight individual international medals. Franklin started 2019 in similar fashion after being crowned as C1 European Champion and winning gold in both the C1 and K1 events at World Cup 1. Fellow compatriots Kimberley Woods and Sophie Ogilvie are also in strong contention to secure an Olympic spot.

Woods is a dogged competitor and demonstrated her excellent form at the World Cup Final in Prague earlier this month, powering to C1 silver and beating Franklin in both boats in the process.

Double Olympian Fiona Pennie jointly tops the standings in the women’s kayak alongside Franklin, with Woods only one point behind making it all to play for.