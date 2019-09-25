Watch: World Canoe Slalom Championships - Men's Kayak and Women's Canoe finals

Reigning Olympic champion Joe Clarke heads the men’s kayak single standings
Great Britain's hopes for Tokyo
Reigning Olympic champion Joe Clarke heads the men’s kayak single standings having won both selection races so far and will have his eyes set on securing gold again next summer in Tokyo.
Adam Burgess leads the men’s single canoe standings after an impressive 12 months, earning a silver medal in both the 2019 World Cup 1 and 2018 European Championships. He will face stiff competition from three-time Olympic silver medalist David Florence who aims to make it a record four appearances at the games and Ryan Westley, who marked his return from a shoulder surgery to win a bronze medal at World Cup 1 in June.
In the women’s canoe singles, Mallory Franklin leads the race to Tokyo for her first Olympic Games after a stellar 2018 where she won a record eight individual international medals. Franklin started 2019 in similar fashion after being crowned as C1 European Champion and winning gold in both the C1 and K1 events at World Cup 1. Fellow compatriots Kimberley Woods and Sophie Ogilvie are also in strong contention to secure an Olympic spot.
Woods is a dogged competitor and demonstrated her excellent form at the World Cup Final in Prague earlier this month, powering to C1 silver and beating Franklin in both boats in the process.
Double Olympian Fiona Pennie jointly tops the standings in the women’s kayak alongside Franklin, with Woods only one point behind making it all to play for.
What are the Canoe Slalom World Championships?
The World Championships take place every summer in non-Olympic years and will double as the primary qualification for Canoe Slalom at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Men race in single kayaks (K1) and single canoes (C1) both individually and in teams, while women race in K1 both individually and in teams, and since the 2010 championships, also in C1 individually.
There is only one Olympic place available in each of the four boat classes (K1M, K1W, C1M, C1W).
For Great Britain, athlete selection is based on the highest points tally in each boat class, with the best two from three selection races to count.
BBC coverage
Times are BST and subject to change
BBC Sport
The BBC will bring you live coverage from the Canoe Slalom World Championships live on Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app plus via the BBC iPlayer live and as catch-up for 30 days.
Sunday, 29 September
Men's Kayak and Women's Canoe – Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app plus BBC iPlayer
Get Inspired: How to get into canoeing and kayaking
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
The British Isles are made for canoeing!
You can learn the basic skills and build your confidence on calmer, inland waters, like rivers and lakes. To paddle in canals, you'll need a licence.
With the right training, you can enjoy spectacular scenery canoeing on coastal waters. Or if you fancy challenging yourself further, then white-water descents will provide a thrilling experience.
All paddle sports are a great way to improve cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility, you can push yourself as hard as you want. There are hundreds of clubs all over the UK that encourage participation.
The Canoe Association of Northern Ireland, the Scottish Canoe Association, Canoe Wales and British Canoeing all provide details of local clubs and centres to get you started near you.