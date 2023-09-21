Watch: 2023 Canoe Slalom World Championships

There are two canoeing Olympic disciplines; slalom and sprint.

Canoe Slalomis the ultimate challenge as paddlers tackle the excitement of white water rapids, testing speed, agility and precision. Paddlers must navigate a sequence of pairs of poles (gates) set up over rapids, waves, eddies and currents on a 250m stretch of white water.

Entry level to canoe slalom racing are generally held on calm water and the courses will be simple.

Canoe Sprint sees you race on a straight course, each boat in a separate lane, over three different distances: 200m, 500m, 1,000m.

Most paddlers enter sprint racing through a club, racing locally as novices and progressing to national regattas at junior and senior levels, where all paddlers are ranked within their classes.

For those looking to start racing and to find out the location of sprint meets, contact the British Canoeing .