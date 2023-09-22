Watch: 2023 Canoe Slalom World Championships - Kayak Cross finals

Watch on Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 10:00 BST
Sunday 24th September -The Kayak Cross event from 13:30-15:15 BST
Types of Canoeing
There are two canoeing Olympic disciplines; slalom and sprint.
Canoe Slalom is the ultimate challenge as paddlers tackle the excitement of white water rapids, testing speed, agility and precision. Paddlers must navigate a sequence of pairs of poles (gates) set up over rapids, waves, eddies and currents on a 250m stretch of white water.
Entry level to canoe slalom racing are generally held on calm water and the courses will be simple.
Canoe Sprint sees you race on a straight course, each boat in a separate lane, over three different distances: 200m, 500m, 1,000m.
Most paddlers enter sprint racing through a club, racing locally as novices and progressing to national regattas at junior and senior levels, where all paddlers are ranked within their classes.
For those looking to start racing and to find out the location of sprint meets, contact the British Canoeing.
Get involved with Canoeing
Canoeing can be recreational or competitive. You can take it up to race and compete or as a hobby to travel an discover the water of Britain.
There are hundreds of clubs all over the UK that encourage participation.
Canoe Slalom World Championships: Great Britain's Mallory Franklin wins C1 gold
Mallory Franklin pipped Great Britain team-mate Kimberley Woods to the gold medal in the women's C1 at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships.
Franklin, who last won the title in 2017, clocked 108.05 seconds at the Lee Valley White Water Centre.
Woods was ahead of Franklin, 29, in the first two splits through 11 gates, but crossed the finish line in 108.47secs, just 0.42 seconds shy of top spot.
"It is my second world title in C1 and that means a lot," Franklin said.
"I was pretty sure Kimberley was going to go in ahead of me and she is probably getting annoyed at the number of times she slips in just behind me.
"She did an amazing run and she showed how good we are on this course as a nation and the depth that we have at C1. I am really happy for her that she has got the silver."
BBC iPlayer
BBC Sport
The Canoe Association of Northern Ireland, the Scottish Canoe Association, Canoe Wales and British Canoeing all provide details of local clubs and centres to get you started near you.