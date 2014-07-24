Swimming: Murdoch's victory

08:45 - Shooting: England's Amber Hill, who won the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award in 2013, competes in the women's skeet.
11:00 - Track cycling: World champion Joanna Rowsell will be the favourite for England in the women's individual pursuit, though Canada and Australia will be well represented and Scotland's Katie Archibald has a strong shot at a medal, as does Elinor Barker for Wales.
19:00 - Swimming: A chance to see Michael Jamieson try and make amends for his 200m defeat in the men's 100m breaststroke semi-finals.
Medal table
You know that medal table at 22:21? Lies, pure lies.
The Wales rhythmic gymnastic silver medal has not made it's way through the system, that is what we are saying anyway.
This is the true state of affairs with all four of the home nations in the top 11. Lovely stuff.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Stuart in Glasgow: 10 medals on day one? Four Gold! All after an epic opening ceremony! Glasgow has been golden so far, proud to be from this city.
Badminton
Scotland sent out a powerful message with two convincing wins on the opening day of the team competition. The host nation opened proceedings at the Emirates Arena by thrashing the Seychelles 5-0 and then hammering Guernsey by the same scoreline.
Their dominant performance put them top of Group C alongside New Zealand, their next opponents on Friday, and on course for a place in the quarter-finals.
Men's singles player Kieran Merrilees was among their most impressive performers, playing in both matches and spending a total of 41 minutes on court in winning 2-0 twice.
"We wanted to come in strong and be ready for the tougher matches coming up," he said.
Medal table
BBCCopyright: BBC
So where does that leave the medal standings?
Well after a profitable day in the triathlon in Strathclyde Country Park England are clear at the top.
Scotland mined plenty of precious metal in the pool and are sitting pretty in third.
Wales led for much of the competition, but it is Canada who take gold in the team final. The Welsh have to settle for second with Malaysia taking bronze and England fourth.
Scotland finish in seventh with Lauren Brash wrapping up the competition with the final routine.
Hockey
PACopyright: PA
England men's coach Bobby Crutchley after his side's 6-1 win over Trinidad and Tobago in their opening Group B match:
"We were a bit frustrated with the performance. There were good bits, but we were a bit slack with some of our passing and attacking play. Having said that I thought Trinidad and Tobago played well, they frustrated us and had a good game plan. There were certainly glimpses of some quality play for us across the 70 minutes and we will look to take that into the game against Malaysia on Sunday."
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"Wow what an evening @HannahMiley89 @RossMurdoch_ @mj88live @SiobhanMOConnor @aimee_willmott & the rest of the teams - huge congratulations!"
Swimming
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert & Olympic bronze medallist
"There's no shame in what Michael Jamieson has achieved tonight with his silver medal. I hope this doesn't set him back."
Squash
Reigning world champion Laura Massaro of England eased her way into the last 16 with an 11-2 11-4 11-1 win against Lynette Vai of Papua New Guinea.
Reigning Commonwealth and world champion Nick Matthew moved into the last 16 by beating Jamaica's Chris Binnie 11-4 11-8 11-4, while there was also a second win of the day for England's former world number one James Willstrop, who finished proceedings at Scotstoun Sports Campus with an efficient 11-6 11-5 11-4 win over Gibraltar's Anthony Brindle.
PACopyright: PA
Live now
The sun dipped below the horizon about 20 minutes ago, but the action is still pumping out of Glasgow like bass out of warehouse rave.
200m breaststroke silver medallist Michael Jamieson: "The better man won on the day I guess. Ross Murdoch has been swimming world class times all season and he's a hell of talent. Breaststroke is about technique and stroke efficiency and you saw that from Ross, I don't know why mine wasn't there tonight. I couldn't have done any more in my preparation."
200m breaststroke gold medallist Ross Murdoch: "I always dreamt I could do something like that in front of home crowd. I really thought I could challenge to be on the podium and I'm pleased to have come out and done it. It's mind-blowing. I've got a few more swims so I've got to calm down. Michael Jamieson is a hero to me, and someone I looked up to after the Olympic Games."
Andrew: Unbelievable race from Ross Murdoch! He was so strong in the second half of that race, he just left Michael Jamieson trailing in his wake.
Gold Medal
Sukhen Dey (India) - men's 56kg weightlifting
In the men's 56kg weightlifting event, India's Sukhen Dey claims gold with a total weight of 248kg. Compatriot Ganesh Mali wins bronze and Zulhelmi Md Pisol of Malaysia silver.
The 25-year-old Dey claimed the silver medal in Delhi four years ago but went one better at the Clyde Auditorium after posting a 109kg lift in the snatch and then 139kg in the clean and jerk.
Post update
I'm not sure if this is deliberate Glasgow 2014 innovation, but it seems that at Tollgate that the winners' families get a fast-track ticket to poolside after the medal ceremony.
It means some lovely moments as the gold-medal wearer spys their folks and dives in for big hugs.
I'm a fan.
Mark Foster
BBC Sport swimming expert & ex-CWG champion
@MarkFosterSwimCopyright: @MarkFosterSwim
"Unreal swim @RossMurdoch and amazing atmosphere in the pool. Well done Scotland."
Medal Ceremony
Men's 200m breaststroke
Ross Murdoch takes a good long look at the golden gong hung around his neck. I'm still not sure that he believes that he is on the top step of the podium.
The national anthem might be where he starts to realise. The crowd bellow Flower of Scotland, but the victor can't accompany them to the end. Murdoch is soon in tears and it is hard to sing when your bottom lip is juddering with emotion.
Judo
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
PACopyright: PA
The Renicks sisters looked frazzled and slightly taken aback by the attention they've received after their double gold success.
"It's not sunk in for me because we've not had time to share it together," says Louise, winner of the -52kg final after her opponent was disqualified.
Her younger sister Kimberley has had more time to gather her thoughts, winning the -48kg weight category an hour or so before her sister. "I had to quickly go to anti-doping so I had to watch her on TV. I ran down and the first time I saw her someone's trying to take a photo of us."
Kimberley then teases her sister for conducting the crowd during part of the national anthem. "I saw her medal ceremony," she says. "I saw her getting the crowd involved. She took my showboating today - and people say I'm the poser!"
Swimming
Ian Thorpe
Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst
"It's important for the home nation to do well in the pool and Hannah Miley set the tone for Scotland. It will give the place a whole lift and Ross Murdoch has followed that up with a shock win. Michael Jamieson will be surprised as well, he's a guy who doesn't train to finish second. He looked shattered after."
Gymnastics
Team Wales on Twitter: Canada have gone into the gold medal position in the women's team rhythmic gymnastic final. Team Wales still in silver #GoWales.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Can Wales regain the lead? You can watch the climax of the team competition on the live coverage tab at the top of this page. A Canadian lady is currently flicking and furling a ribbon and it really is quite incredible, lobbing it up with her toes and catching is a flip and forward roll later.
Steph Brawn: Feeling sorry for Jamieson here though, looks terribly disappointed. Commiserations.
Sams Rolo: Congrats to Ross Murdoch! A brilliant performance from a worthy underdog.
Lee Savery: Imagine being the poster boy of the Games but you lose your final and the British record. Ouch.
Silver Medal
The England team of Fran Halsall, Amy Smith and Siobhan Marie O'Connor and Becki Turner finishes second in a new British record time of 3:35.72.
Michael Jamieson goes over to congratulate Ross Murdoch, but he looks distraught after finishing second to his fellow Scot. He's dreamt of this being his night for seven years.
Gold Medal
Australia - 4x100m freestyle relay
And the world record is gone into the bargain! Not just broken either shattered into a thousand tiny pieces.
3:30.98 is the new mark, replacing the 3:31.72 set by Netherlands in 2009.
Swimming
The final medal event of the evening is the women's 4x100m freestyle relay and Australia are the team to beat with an all-star squad featuring Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell.
Swimming
PACopyright: PA
Scotland's Michael Jamieson after winning silver in the men's 200m breaststroke: "Ross took a big chunk out of his personal best and so deserved to win. I don't prepare to come second though and it is just not good enough."
Swimming
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert & Olympic bronze medallist
"That is world class from Ross Murdoch, he's only just missed out on the world record. Michael Jamieson has been beaten tonight by one of the best breaststroke swimmers in the world so he can have no complaints."
Swimming
Ross Murdoch speaking to BBC One after victory in the men's 200m breaststroke: "There is no way that just happened. In the last 100m the sound was just amazing and it drove me on. I felt really good this morning in the heats but I didn't believe that I could do that. It is my grandad's 70th birthday so that is for him."
Post update
BBCCopyright: BBC
Swimming
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"Ross Murdoch cannot believe it with the widest eyes I've ever seen and shaking his head in utter disbelief. He's not just beaten Michael Jamieson, he's taken his British record as well. Ross just went past Michael like he was a club swimmer."
Gold Medal
Ross Murdoch (Scotland) - 200m breaststroke
AFPCopyright: AFP
What a swim and what a reaction to match it!
Ross Murdoch stares at the result on the digital display above the pool with his mouth gaping agog.
He has scalped the poster boy of the Games with an extraordinary swim and a new British and Commonwealth Games record.
Andrew Willis takes bronze for England.
Swimming
Away in the final of the men's 200m breaststroke and at half way it is Christian Sprenger leading from Michael Jamieson and Ross Murdoch.
And Murdoch leads at 150m...
Swimming
Australian rival Christian Sprenger took silver behind Michael Jamieson in Delhi four years ago, is the second fastest man in the Commonwealth this year and a former world record holder.
Jamieson's compatriot Ross Murdoch is also in red-hot form.
Let's find out what it all means...
Swimming
While the men sort out the 100m backstroke final line-up, we are just a matter of minutes from Michael Jamieson's big night out in the 200m breaststroke final.
The 25-year-old swam at Tollcross as a youngster and won silver in his pet event at London 2012.
He faces some significant opposition though who will want to deny him a happy homecoming.
Judo
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
Aimee LewisCopyright: Aimee Lewis
"England's Commonwealth champion Ashley McKenzie was waiting to see his room mate, Colin Oates, collect his gold medal so I thought I'd pester him.
"'I've got the World Championships in a couple of weeks so this is obviously a good stepping stone'," he says.
"'Coming here and getting gold is amazing and with my room mate getting gold as well makes it extra special'."
Gina Lucia: There's a lots of pressure on Michael Jamieson for this swim. Hope he can zone it out.
Swimming
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert & Olympic bronze medallist
On Scotland's Michael Jamieson in the 200m breaststroke final tonight: ""It's a massive risk-reward opportunity, if he does it he will absolutely be the man of the Games - if he doesn't, he's got to deal with all that pressure.
"I think he recognises that opportunity but it is a stacked event, there are couple of youngsters, you've got the Aussies who are looking really good and I don't know how you deal with that pressure. We passed four posters this morning on the road of Michael looking fantastic so everyone knows and they are hot tickets tonight for this 200m breaststroke final."
Swimming
The line-up for 100m butterfly final is being shaken out across two semi-finals at the Tollcross Swimming Centre.
Canadian Katerine Savard takes the first of the two races ahead of Australia's Emma McKeon and Jemma Lowe of Wales in third.
In the second race England's Siobhan Marie O'Connor, fresh from winning 200m freestyle silver, romps home ahead of Alicia Coutts of Australia and Elen Gandy, who used to represent England and Great Britain, but defected to join up with Australia after London 2012.
Gandy was born in Bromley, London, but emigrated with her family to Australia at the age of 16.
Scotland's Alan Clyne has been taken to the limits in his round of 32 singles match against India's Harinder Pal Sandhu.
After an hour and 33 minutes he has prevailed 12-14 11-9 13-15 11-1 11-9 to advance to the next round.
Gold Medal
Nekoda Davis (England) - women's -57kg judo
Gold in the women's under-57kgs went to England's Nekoda Davis, who beat Scot Stephanie Inglis in the final.
Davis, based at British Judo's Centre of Excellence in Walsall, scored a Waza-ari throw, which she followed up with a 25-seconds hold-down to clinch the title.
There was, though, more home success for Scotland as Glasgow fighter Connie Ramsay, a defeated quarter-finalist earlier on Thursday, secured bronze when she pinned down Cameroon fighter Paule Sitcheping.
England's Colin Oates, gold medallist in the -66kg, beat close friend James Millar of Scotland in the semi-finals.
"I would have liked for that fight to have been in the final, and am really pleased he took a bronze medal, because he has worked so hard for so many years and missed out for a lot of events, then got a late call-up for this.
"But I had one goal - it was a gold medal, that is what I came here to deliver."
The women's 50m breastroke semi-final have seen Jamaica's Alia Atkinson come home in a new games record. Australian Lorna Pickett won the other semi-final ahead of England's Sophie Taylor and Scotland's Kathryn Johnstone.
Gold Medal
Colin Oates (England) - -66kg judo
APCopyright: AP
Colin Oates wins gold for England at under-66kgs by defeating Andreas Krassas of Cyprus with a quick throw and armlock combination.
Oates, brought up in Norfolk, but now fighting out of the Edinburgh Ratho club, produced some strong Ne Waza groundwork en route to the final, and followed that up with another impressive display to continue the home nation domination of the Judo competition.
Scotland collected another bronze medal when James Millar - a late call-up for Scotland as replacement for the injured 100kg judoka James Austin - defeated Mathews Bpunza of Zambia with a late ippon throw.
"England's James Guy spent two hours in doping control after this morning's 400m freestyle heat struggling to give a sample.
"Tonight he had no problem delivering an impressive third-place-finish.
"'It was a tough morning and then I had to hold on to get the medal but it's been an awesome year'," Guy tells BBC Sport after winning bronze."
Judo
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"A standing ovation for Louise Renicks as she steps on top of the podium as the Commonwealth Champion. The gold medallist wonderfully smiles as she sings the national anthem, swaying ever so gently to the sound of the bagpipes. The Scots have enjoyed themselves this evening, thanks mainly to the feats of the Renicks sisters."
Swimming
England's Sophie Taylor and Scotland's Kathryn Johnstone look like they have done enough to get into the 50m breaststroke final, but there's still the second semi to come...
Judo
Renicks sisters celebrate gold success
Louise Renicks on winning judo gold to match her sister Kimberley's feat: "I have always believed I could get this medal, now I have got it, my job is done, and I am feeling brilliant, really proud of myself.
"I watched a bit of my sister's fight, where she won and then got her medal, but I had to keep myself focused.
"My mum and dad are here, and it is a really emotional moment, I was a bit upset when I came off the mat. I heard the Brownlee brothers won for England tonight, so now it is two families who can celebrate.
"I feel really proud with us getting the first gold medals for Scotland and there is much more to come."
Australian teenager Rowan Crothers sets the first world record in the pool in winning gold in the S9 100m freestyle.
The 16-year-old, who has cerebral palsy which affects his leg movement, clocked 54.58 to beat his previous world record of 54.95. He beat his compatriots Matt Cowdrey and Brenden Hall for an Australian 1-2-3.
Triathlon
#71club - number five (Bob Gabourel - Belize)
BBC Sport's Ollie Williams is attempting to interview an athlete from all 71 nations and territories participating in the Commonwealth Games to create the 71 Club (#71club).
Belize's Bob Gabourel was another who didn't finish, with the rules stating that athletes too far behind the pack during the swim must end their race.
"I'm not used to this water, man," said Bob. "I wish the water was colder so we could swim in a wetsuit. In fresh water I tend to sink a lot, I'm not used to it.
"I'm really disappointed with myself, but I wish they'd given us the opportunity to finish our race. It's the biggest race we'll ever come to in our careers, as developing countries."
Swimming - Miley wins 400m individual medley
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert & Olympic bronze medallist
"Hannah going out so fast in the butterfly was a tactical masterstroke. That's something she would have been working on for months, not something she would have just decided to do today."
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"This is the first time Siobhan-Marie O'Connor has ever done the 200m freestyle and she put up a great fight. Emma McKeon just had that much more experience.
"It bodes well for Siobhan for the rest of the week. She's got confidence and will feel she's swimming well."
Swimming - Miley wins 400m individual medley
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"I think Hannah was just more tactically savvy on the night. Although I think if you have that race in a neutral pool then it might have been different - that crowd had such an affect on her."
Hockey
England are currently leading Trinidad and Tobago 3-1 in their first group match thanks to goals from Ashley Jackson, Mark Gleghorne and Iain Lewers.
Emma McKeon takes gold, but she had to wring every last drop out of herself under heavy, heavy pressure from English 18-year-old Siobhan-Marie O'Connor who was just a quarter of a second behind.
It won't be the last we see of O'Connor in major finals.
Swimming
Halfway point and Siobhan-Marie O'Connor leads Emma McKeon by a sliver. Her advantage is 0.02 seconds.
Swimming
Right, all that emotion has shoved us well behind schedule.
The women's 200m freestyle final due to go off at 19:35 BST is next in the pool.
Australia's Emma McKeon will be attempting to make up for her brother's final length collapse in the 400m freestyle.
English youngster Siobhan-Marie O'Connor is the likeliest of the home nations swimmers to break up the Fanatics party.
Swimming
Scotland's Hannah Miley heads to the stands to hug her mother and two brothers. All four have tears in their eyes and I have suddenly developed a contact lens problem myself...
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
PACopyright: PA
"That win for Hannah will lift the rest of the Scottish swimming team. They will be thinking 'if Hannah can do it, why can't I?' And Hannah is one of the loveliest people in team and makes everyone who is new feel so welcome."
Swimming
Aimee Willmott speaking to BBC One after winning 400m individual medley silver: "My aim was to sneak under 33 seconds and I had a 32-plus. I just didn't have enough to catch Hannah in the freestyle. My body was screaming and I could hardly get out the pool."
Swimming
Hannah Miley speaking to BBC One after winning 400m individual medley gold: "It was a great race between me and Aimee. I had to dig deep and we pushed each on to good times.
"It was fantastic to set a personal best here.
"The crowd was pretty cool. When I walked out I had my headphones on and it was hard to stay in that bubble and drown out the crowd."
"Watching the reaction of Hannah Miley's father, Patrick, to his daughter's Commonwealth gold enough to reduce most to tears.
"He's been there for her whole journey, coaching her since she was just a child and this will mean so much to the family."
Swimming
AFPCopyright: AFP
Hannah Miley steps up to the top step. Most of the crowd are upstanding as she does. Everyone is on their feet as the first strains of the Scottish national anthem fires up.
Three bars in and Miley's already struggling to keep the tears at bay.
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
AFPCopyright: AFP
"It's great for Hannah Miley, she hit a bit of a plateau with her career and she's answered that. She's swimming to her strengths now which is great. Aimme Willmott has a great future ahead of here as well, and I think she will have a lot more to give in the future."
Swimming Medal Ceremony
The bagpipes get a squeeze at poolside as a piper in full regalia holds off heat exhaustion to herald the medal ceremony for the 400m individual medley.
Hannah Miley is going to collect the spoils for a perfectly calibrated racing strategy. The acoustics of swimming pools amplify everything. This version of Flower of Scotland is going to be a loud one.
David McKeon lost that race rather than Ryan Cochrane winning it. The wheels just fell off for McKeon.
Swimming
Bronze for England's Guy
There is a sneaky bronze medal for James Guy of England into the mix. Stuck out in lane seven, he came in under the radar to take third ahead of Mack Horton of Australia.
Gold Medal
Ryan Cochrane (Canada) - 400m freestyle swimming
An extraordinary turnaround over the final length. Ryan Cochrane was 1.3 seconds down with 100m to go, a second down with 50m to go, but he zoomed past David McKeon as the lactic bit on the Australian.
Swimming
Australia's David McKeon turns for home with a comfortable lead. Surely it is enough to hold off Ryan Cochrane?
Gold medal
Louise Renicks (Scotland) - women's 52kg judo
It is two gold medals for the Renicks sisters after Louise beats England's Kelly Edwards in the 52kg category. Earlier Kimberley Renicks had claimed Scotland's first gold in the 48kg category.
Northern Ireland secured a first bronze medal of the Games as Lisa Kearney, who fights out of Edinburgh, beat Canada's Audree Francis-Methot.
Swimming
Australia's David McKeon turns first at 150m with England's James Guy and fellow Aussie Mack Horton in pursuit in the 400m freestyle final.
Scott Nicoll: GOLD! Always believin'- well done Hannah Miley. Like a torpedo!
Robert Clark: Well done @HannahMiley89 - the golds keeps on coming for Scotland!
Caron Lindsay: Can't quite believe how much I was affected by that. Brilliant from @HannahMiley89! #getthetissues.
Swimming
Next up in the pool is the men's 400m freestyle.
Canada's Ryan Cochrane is the defending champion while Robbie Renwick will be the likeliest Scot to steal gold.
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"It was absolutely breathtaking. What a stunning swim from Hannah."
Gold Medal
Hannah Miley (Scotland) - 400m individual medley
AFPCopyright: AFP
A stunning final 100m from Hannah Miley, who keeps enough in reserve to hoover up England's Aimee Willmott. The home crowd scream her all the way home. Scotland have the start they wanted on the Games' first evening in the pool.
Four minutes 31.76 seconds is a new Games record.
Swimming
Hannah Miley goes clear!
Swimming
Aimee Willmott turns 0.92 seconds clear. One hundred metres of crawl to decide it.
Swimming
Halfway point and Aimee Willmott has put in a lot over the 100m of backstroke. She turns almost a whole second ahead of Hannah Miley and inside world record pace.
But breaststroke is more to Miley's liking. And she is pegging her English rival back.
Swimming
Scotland's Hannah Miley emerges into a cauldron of noise. Aimee Willmott looks a little overwhelmed by the reception, waving meekly at the television camera.
They hit the water to commence hostilities. Butterfly first up.
Post update
Medal table
Michelle Krupa: Swim in Tollcross regularly, amazing that its a Commonwealth venue! It looks brilliant! Will be bouncing.
Jon Cook: It looks like we're in for a great night at the pool tonight, should be some cracking races. the atmosphere sounds electric.
Swimming
Hannah Miley won the 400m individual medley crown in Delhi four years ago, finishing well ahead of England's Aimee Willmott in fifth.
Since then the gap between them has closed.
Wilmott, now 21, has developed into a world-class swimmer and posted some swift times.
Toss a coin. It is that sort of race.
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"I thought Hannah Miley just wanted to get the job done in her race this morning. She did what she had to do, eased off towards the end and saved her energy, because it's all about tonight."
Swimming
The swimming programme has been delayed slightly. The first final - the women's individual medley over 400m - featuring Hannah Miley of Scotland and Aimee Willmott of England - is due to hit the water about now.
"It is a baking hot evening here in Tollcross. As swimming pools go this is simply scorching and I'm expecting the temperature to crank up a few notches in the next 90 minutes as home nation swimmers battle it out for the first medals in the pool of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.
"The crowd is now finally filtering into the venue after delays entering the venue - they're excited and so they should be, an awesome night of action in prospect."
Post update
#71club - number four (Vincent Onyango - Kenya)
BBC Sport's Ollie Williams is attempting to interview an athlete from all 71 nations and territories participating in the Commonwealth Games to create the 71 Club (#71club).
Vincent Onyango became a surprise, bonus member of the #71club when he was fished out early in this afternoon's men's triathlon.
The Kenyan said he had never before raced in a major triathlon, only duathlons. He was picked out of the water when his attempt to breaststroke his way around the course failed.
"I was hoping I could somehow survive on the swim. My freestyle is still worse than my breaststroke," said Vincent. "Swimming is something I need to work on."
Clare Balding
BBC Sport presenter
@CLAREBALDINGCopyright: @CLAREBALDING
"Oh dear. @MarkFosterSwim and I forgot to consult before we dressed for work"
Swimming
NICKHOPECopyright: NICKHOPE
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert Rebecca Adlington in place for commentary duties ahead of all tonight's action.
Coming Up
19:07-21:15 Watch the Swimming including Scots Hannah Miley in the women's 400m individual medley (19:07) and Michael Jamieson in the men's 200m breaststroke (21:03)
"Great head-to-head home nation prospects tonight - seven of the eight finalists in the men's 200m breaststroke all from England (three) Wales (one) or the hosts Scotland (three).
"Ross Murdoch was the quickest qualifier but Michael Jamieson is the Olympic silver medallist and a big crowd favourite.
"Women's 400m individual medley also of great interest, will it be Scotland's Hannah Miley or England's Aimee Willmott?
"Miley set a new Games record in the heats, but a quick twitter pole put Wilmott on top."
Hockey
England's men are taking on Trinidad and Tobago in their first match of the hockey group stages. Watch it on our video streams. England women beat Wales 2-0 earlier today.
Post update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
That backstory that Ashley McKenzie alludes to is an interesting one.
He went to a special school to help with his Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and suffered from a number of health problems, wearing a hearing aid, battling asthma, eczema and the after-effects of a heart operation at 18 months old.
He was also in a few scrapes with the law as an adolescent before, in his own words, judo saved him.
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"For all the swimmers here this is their major meet of the season unlike perhaps the track and field athletes who have other events. And of course it's even more special so for the Scottish swimmers."
Swimming
"The biggest race of my life"
Scotland swimmer and 2012 Olympic silver medallist Michael Jamieson, speaking to BBC One ahead of the 200m breaststroke final at 21:01:
"London is done and dusted and I have got great memories of that. This year I had the world record time on my alarm clock every morning - that is my target and I hope to get there this week.
"Everything is done, now it's all psychological. I'm trying to stay as relaxed as possible and remember that I am here because I love my sport, but the nerves are starting to build. This is the biggest race of my life.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"And this is at home, where things started. With all the support we have had I feel this is not just a goal for me but everybody who has lent their support in my development."
Judo
England's Ashley McKenzie speaking to BBC Three after winning -60kg gold: "I'm just so chuffed all my hard work has paid off and hopefully I will be able to perform like that in major championships in the future. The technical problems were a little disruptive, but I kept my focus.
"Everyone has their own story I guess that mine is a little more interesting than most, but I want to be a role model for those kids with problems. We've all got problems."
But for tonight it is goodbye from the Wales rhythmic gymnastic team and goodbye from me.
Well done everybody, I make that a day well spent.
Jonathan Jurejko will be back from 08:00 BST to take you through Day Two. Join him.
Best of Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live
"Mindblowing" - Scotland's Ross Murdoch reacts to his gold medal in 200 breaststroke
Mother of England's judo gold medallist Ashley McKenzie says her son was "so determined" to succeed after serious health problems when he was young
Tears of joy from triathlete Vicky Holland after winning bronze.
More clips on Radio 5 live's In Short section.
Track cyclist Jess Varnish on Twitter: "Bronze medal selfie with two of my favourite people."
Swimming
Scotland's Ross Murdoch stunned Glasgow 2014 poster-boy Michael Jamieson by claiming 200m breaststroke gold.
His win came after fellow Scot Hannah Miley overhauled England's Aimee Willmott in the 400m medley.
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Thanks to Rebecca Cobb aged 7 for this drawing of the velodrome that she did for me today, love the detail!"
Track Cycling
Sir Bradley Wiggins' only Commonwealth Games event ended in silver rather than gold as the England team pursuit squad were well beaten by an impressive Australian quartet.
Later, Wiggins said he would not ride the Tour de France again after telling the BBC that road racing is "cut-throat" with "no kind of loyalty".
England trio Jason Kenny, Philip Hindes and Kian Emadi were beaten by New Zealand in the team sprint final, while Australian Anna Mears romped to 500m time-trial gold,
Danny Singham: Medal table looking fairly solid for England after day one-good job to the athletes!
Wendy Andre: Brilliant first day: England supreme in Triathlon and top of medal table.
Matt Tye: Didn't think I'd be this into the Commonwealth Games but it's been brilliant! And England racking up medals too.
Judo
Over on the mat sisters Kimberley and Louise Renicks won Scotland's first gold medals of the Commonwealth Games with thrilling judo victories before a raucous home crowd.
There was also success for England with Ashley McKenzie, Colin Oates and Nekoda Davis winning gold.
Scotland rugby sevens player Sean Lamont on Twitter: "A wee team photo at Ibrox ahead of the weekend."
Triathlon
It was a golden day at Strathclyde Country Park for England as Jodie Stimpson took gold in the women's race before Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee brought home the men's title.
Alistair's younger brother Jonathan took silver with compatriot Vicky Holland in third in the woman's race.
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Not a bad day's work for the Renicks Family! Congratulations @Kimi48Renicks @judolouise5"
Athletics
The day began with the disappointing news that double Olympic champion Mo Farah had withdrawn from the Games to recover from a recent illness.
"I really wanted to add the Commonwealth titles to my Olympic and World Championships, but the event is coming a few weeks too soon for me," he said.
"My body is telling me it's not ready to race yet."
Table tennis
With New Zealand have mopped up Canada in the men's hockey - leaving Scotland's Gavin Rumgay's attempt to battle back from two games adrift against Canada in the men's team table tennis as the last action of the day.
You can tune into that via the live coverage tab at the top of this page while we take a quick recap of the best of the day's action on day one of the 20th Commonwealth Games.
Medal table
You know that medal table at 22:21? Lies, pure lies.
The Wales rhythmic gymnastic silver medal has not made it's way through the system, that is what we are saying anyway.
This is the true state of affairs with all four of the home nations in the top 11. Lovely stuff.
Stuart in Glasgow: 10 medals on day one? Four Gold! All after an epic opening ceremony! Glasgow has been golden so far, proud to be from this city.
Badminton
Scotland sent out a powerful message with two convincing wins on the opening day of the team competition. The host nation opened proceedings at the Emirates Arena by thrashing the Seychelles 5-0 and then hammering Guernsey by the same scoreline.
Their dominant performance put them top of Group C alongside New Zealand, their next opponents on Friday, and on course for a place in the quarter-finals.
Men's singles player Kieran Merrilees was among their most impressive performers, playing in both matches and spending a total of 41 minutes on court in winning 2-0 twice.
"We wanted to come in strong and be ready for the tougher matches coming up," he said.
Medal table
So where does that leave the medal standings?
Well after a profitable day in the triathlon in Strathclyde Country Park England are clear at the top.
Scotland mined plenty of precious metal in the pool and are sitting pretty in third.
England triathlon bronze medallist Vicky Holland on Twitter: "Today had been a chuffing good day. Seems only right to finish it with a selfie!#bronze #cloud9"
Gold Medal
Canada - team rhythmic gymnastics
Wales led for much of the competition, but it is Canada who take gold in the team final. The Welsh have to settle for second with Malaysia taking bronze and England fourth.
Scotland finish in seventh with Lauren Brash wrapping up the competition with the final routine.
Hockey
England men's coach Bobby Crutchley after his side's 6-1 win over Trinidad and Tobago in their opening Group B match:
"We were a bit frustrated with the performance. There were good bits, but we were a bit slack with some of our passing and attacking play. Having said that I thought Trinidad and Tobago played well, they frustrated us and had a good game plan. There were certainly glimpses of some quality play for us across the 70 minutes and we will look to take that into the game against Malaysia on Sunday."
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"Wow what an evening @HannahMiley89 @RossMurdoch_ @mj88live @SiobhanMOConnor @aimee_willmott & the rest of the teams - huge congratulations!"
Swimming
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert & Olympic bronze medallist
"There's no shame in what Michael Jamieson has achieved tonight with his silver medal. I hope this doesn't set him back."
Squash
Reigning world champion Laura Massaro of England eased her way into the last 16 with an 11-2 11-4 11-1 win against Lynette Vai of Papua New Guinea.
Reigning Commonwealth and world champion Nick Matthew moved into the last 16 by beating Jamaica's Chris Binnie 11-4 11-8 11-4, while there was also a second win of the day for England's former world number one James Willstrop, who finished proceedings at Scotstoun Sports Campus with an efficient 11-6 11-5 11-4 win over Gibraltar's Anthony Brindle.
Live now
The sun dipped below the horizon about 20 minutes ago, but the action is still pumping out of Glasgow like bass out of warehouse rave.
Watch live hockey - New Zealand 1-1 Canada
Watch live table tennis - Canada 2-2 Scotland - men's team qualifying
Watch live rhythmic gymnastics - watch the final stages of the team final
England gymnast Max Whitlock on Twitter: "Haircut done #SpotOn. Training finished today. Looking forward to going into the village."
Track Cycling
Meanwhile over on BBC One, Sir Bradley Wiggins has been mulling over about how he sees the rest of his career.
"The road is quite cut-throat really," said the 2012 Tour de France champion.
"That is fantastic for success, but I'm not sure how enjoyable it is."
He gives the distinct impression of a man who is done with politics and horse-trading of Grand Tours.
Full story up on the site soon.
Swimming
BBC Radio 5 live
200m breaststroke silver medallist Michael Jamieson: "The better man won on the day I guess. Ross Murdoch has been swimming world class times all season and he's a hell of talent. Breaststroke is about technique and stroke efficiency and you saw that from Ross, I don't know why mine wasn't there tonight. I couldn't have done any more in my preparation."
Swimming
BBC Radio 5 live
200m breaststroke gold medallist Ross Murdoch: "I always dreamt I could do something like that in front of home crowd. I really thought I could challenge to be on the podium and I'm pleased to have come out and done it. It's mind-blowing. I've got a few more swims so I've got to calm down. Michael Jamieson is a hero to me, and someone I looked up to after the Olympic Games."
Andrew: Unbelievable race from Ross Murdoch! He was so strong in the second half of that race, he just left Michael Jamieson trailing in his wake.
Gold Medal
Sukhen Dey (India) - men's 56kg weightlifting
In the men's 56kg weightlifting event, India's Sukhen Dey claims gold with a total weight of 248kg. Compatriot Ganesh Mali wins bronze and Zulhelmi Md Pisol of Malaysia silver.
The 25-year-old Dey claimed the silver medal in Delhi four years ago but went one better at the Clyde Auditorium after posting a 109kg lift in the snatch and then 139kg in the clean and jerk.
Post update
I'm not sure if this is deliberate Glasgow 2014 innovation, but it seems that at Tollgate that the winners' families get a fast-track ticket to poolside after the medal ceremony.
It means some lovely moments as the gold-medal wearer spys their folks and dives in for big hugs.
I'm a fan.
Mark Foster
BBC Sport swimming expert & ex-CWG champion
"Unreal swim @RossMurdoch and amazing atmosphere in the pool. Well done Scotland."
Medal Ceremony
Men's 200m breaststroke
Ross Murdoch takes a good long look at the golden gong hung around his neck. I'm still not sure that he believes that he is on the top step of the podium.
The national anthem might be where he starts to realise. The crowd bellow Flower of Scotland, but the victor can't accompany them to the end. Murdoch is soon in tears and it is hard to sing when your bottom lip is juddering with emotion.
Judo
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
The Renicks sisters looked frazzled and slightly taken aback by the attention they've received after their double gold success.
"It's not sunk in for me because we've not had time to share it together," says Louise, winner of the -52kg final after her opponent was disqualified.
Her younger sister Kimberley has had more time to gather her thoughts, winning the -48kg weight category an hour or so before her sister. "I had to quickly go to anti-doping so I had to watch her on TV. I ran down and the first time I saw her someone's trying to take a photo of us."
Kimberley then teases her sister for conducting the crowd during part of the national anthem. "I saw her medal ceremony," she says. "I saw her getting the crowd involved. She took my showboating today - and people say I'm the poser!"
Swimming
Ian Thorpe
Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst
"It's important for the home nation to do well in the pool and Hannah Miley set the tone for Scotland. It will give the place a whole lift and Ross Murdoch has followed that up with a shock win. Michael Jamieson will be surprised as well, he's a guy who doesn't train to finish second. He looked shattered after."
Gymnastics
Team Wales on Twitter: Canada have gone into the gold medal position in the women's team rhythmic gymnastic final. Team Wales still in silver #GoWales.
Can Wales regain the lead? You can watch the climax of the team competition on the live coverage tab at the top of this page. A Canadian lady is currently flicking and furling a ribbon and it really is quite incredible, lobbing it up with her toes and catching is a flip and forward roll later.
Steph Brawn: Feeling sorry for Jamieson here though, looks terribly disappointed. Commiserations.
Sams Rolo: Congrats to Ross Murdoch! A brilliant performance from a worthy underdog.
Lee Savery: Imagine being the poster boy of the Games but you lose your final and the British record. Ouch.
Silver Medal
The England team of Fran Halsall, Amy Smith and Siobhan Marie O'Connor and Becki Turner finishes second in a new British record time of 3:35.72.
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Michael Jamieson goes over to congratulate Ross Murdoch, but he looks distraught after finishing second to his fellow Scot. He's dreamt of this being his night for seven years."
Gold Medal
Australia - 4x100m freestyle relay
And the world record is gone into the bargain! Not just broken either shattered into a thousand tiny pieces.
3:30.98 is the new mark, replacing the 3:31.72 set by Netherlands in 2009.
Swimming
The final medal event of the evening is the women's 4x100m freestyle relay and Australia are the team to beat with an all-star squad featuring Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell.
Swimming
Scotland's Michael Jamieson after winning silver in the men's 200m breaststroke: "Ross took a big chunk out of his personal best and so deserved to win. I don't prepare to come second though and it is just not good enough."
Swimming
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert & Olympic bronze medallist
"That is world class from Ross Murdoch, he's only just missed out on the world record. Michael Jamieson has been beaten tonight by one of the best breaststroke swimmers in the world so he can have no complaints."
Swimming
Ross Murdoch speaking to BBC One after victory in the men's 200m breaststroke: "There is no way that just happened. In the last 100m the sound was just amazing and it drove me on. I felt really good this morning in the heats but I didn't believe that I could do that. It is my grandad's 70th birthday so that is for him."
Post update
Swimming
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"Ross Murdoch cannot believe it with the widest eyes I've ever seen and shaking his head in utter disbelief. He's not just beaten Michael Jamieson, he's taken his British record as well. Ross just went past Michael like he was a club swimmer."
Gold Medal
Ross Murdoch (Scotland) - 200m breaststroke
What a swim and what a reaction to match it!
Ross Murdoch stares at the result on the digital display above the pool with his mouth gaping agog.
He has scalped the poster boy of the Games with an extraordinary swim and a new British and Commonwealth Games record.
Andrew Willis takes bronze for England.
Swimming
Away in the final of the men's 200m breaststroke and at half way it is Christian Sprenger leading from Michael Jamieson and Ross Murdoch.
And Murdoch leads at 150m...
Swimming
Australian rival Christian Sprenger took silver behind Michael Jamieson in Delhi four years ago, is the second fastest man in the Commonwealth this year and a former world record holder.
Jamieson's compatriot Ross Murdoch is also in red-hot form.
Let's find out what it all means...
Swimming
While the men sort out the 100m backstroke final line-up, we are just a matter of minutes from Michael Jamieson's big night out in the 200m breaststroke final.
The 25-year-old swam at Tollcross as a youngster and won silver in his pet event at London 2012.
He faces some significant opposition though who will want to deny him a happy homecoming.
Judo
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"England's Commonwealth champion Ashley McKenzie was waiting to see his room mate, Colin Oates, collect his gold medal so I thought I'd pester him.
"'I've got the World Championships in a couple of weeks so this is obviously a good stepping stone'," he says.
"'Coming here and getting gold is amazing and with my room mate getting gold as well makes it extra special'."
Gina Lucia: There's a lots of pressure on Michael Jamieson for this swim. Hope he can zone it out.
Swimming
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert & Olympic bronze medallist
On Scotland's Michael Jamieson in the 200m breaststroke final tonight: ""It's a massive risk-reward opportunity, if he does it he will absolutely be the man of the Games - if he doesn't, he's got to deal with all that pressure.
"I think he recognises that opportunity but it is a stacked event, there are couple of youngsters, you've got the Aussies who are looking really good and I don't know how you deal with that pressure. We passed four posters this morning on the road of Michael looking fantastic so everyone knows and they are hot tickets tonight for this 200m breaststroke final."
Swimming
The line-up for 100m butterfly final is being shaken out across two semi-finals at the Tollcross Swimming Centre.
Canadian Katerine Savard takes the first of the two races ahead of Australia's Emma McKeon and Jemma Lowe of Wales in third.
In the second race England's Siobhan Marie O'Connor, fresh from winning 200m freestyle silver, romps home ahead of Alicia Coutts of Australia and Elen Gandy, who used to represent England and Great Britain, but defected to join up with Australia after London 2012.
Gandy was born in Bromley, London, but emigrated with her family to Australia at the age of 16.
Track cyclist Ed Clancy on Twitter: "Silver today in the team pursuit. Not our best ever ride but a massive step on from the worlds. Thanks for all the messages of support!"
Squash
Scotland's Alan Clyne has been taken to the limits in his round of 32 singles match against India's Harinder Pal Sandhu.
After an hour and 33 minutes he has prevailed 12-14 11-9 13-15 11-1 11-9 to advance to the next round.
Gold Medal
Nekoda Davis (England) - women's -57kg judo
Gold in the women's under-57kgs went to England's Nekoda Davis, who beat Scot Stephanie Inglis in the final.
Davis, based at British Judo's Centre of Excellence in Walsall, scored a Waza-ari throw, which she followed up with a 25-seconds hold-down to clinch the title.
There was, though, more home success for Scotland as Glasgow fighter Connie Ramsay, a defeated quarter-finalist earlier on Thursday, secured bronze when she pinned down Cameroon fighter Paule Sitcheping.
England track cyclist Danielle Khan on Twitter: "Big congrats to my lovely roomie @JessVarnish on winning bronze in the Women's 500TT. #girl power"
Judo
England's Colin Oates, gold medallist in the -66kg, beat close friend James Millar of Scotland in the semi-finals.
"I would have liked for that fight to have been in the final, and am really pleased he took a bronze medal, because he has worked so hard for so many years and missed out for a lot of events, then got a late call-up for this.
"But I had one goal - it was a gold medal, that is what I came here to deliver."
Bonny and Clyde
Scotland steeplechase runner Eilish McColgan on Twitter: "Enjoyed my first visit to the Athlete Village today!"
Eilish's mate is Cylde - the Glasgow 2014 mascot.
Swimming
"There he is! My beautiful boy, look at him!"
Somewhere in the stands or back in South Africa Bert Le Clos will be watching his son Chad in the men's 50m butterfly semi-finals.
He probably won't be getting as poetic as when his son beat Michael Phelps in the London 2012 200m butterfly final. But he will be pleased enough with a solid move through to the 50m butterfly final.
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Hannah Miley very red-faced and clearly wiping a flood of tears away from her eyes as she makes her way around the pool with her precious gold medal.
"An incredible career-defining performance from the Scottish swimmer this evening in the 400m individual medley - a night both she and the crowd will never forget."
Hockey
England are handing out a tonking in their men's hockey opener. Trinidad and Tobago are on the receiving end, 6-1 down as we near the end of the match.
You can watch that over on the live coverage tab at the top of this very page.
Swimming
A pause in the medal bonanza in the pool.
The women's 50m breastroke semi-final have seen Jamaica's Alia Atkinson come home in a new games record. Australian Lorna Pickett won the other semi-final ahead of England's Sophie Taylor and Scotland's Kathryn Johnstone.
Gold Medal
Colin Oates (England) - -66kg judo
Colin Oates wins gold for England at under-66kgs by defeating Andreas Krassas of Cyprus with a quick throw and armlock combination.
Oates, brought up in Norfolk, but now fighting out of the Edinburgh Ratho club, produced some strong Ne Waza groundwork en route to the final, and followed that up with another impressive display to continue the home nation domination of the Judo competition.
Scotland collected another bronze medal when James Millar - a late call-up for Scotland as replacement for the injured 100kg judoka James Austin - defeated Mathews Bpunza of Zambia with a late ippon throw.
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"England's James Guy spent two hours in doping control after this morning's 400m freestyle heat struggling to give a sample.
"Tonight he had no problem delivering an impressive third-place-finish.
"'It was a tough morning and then I had to hold on to get the medal but it's been an awesome year'," Guy tells BBC Sport after winning bronze."
Judo
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"A standing ovation for Louise Renicks as she steps on top of the podium as the Commonwealth Champion. The gold medallist wonderfully smiles as she sings the national anthem, swaying ever so gently to the sound of the bagpipes. The Scots have enjoyed themselves this evening, thanks mainly to the feats of the Renicks sisters."
Swimming
England's Sophie Taylor and Scotland's Kathryn Johnstone look like they have done enough to get into the 50m breaststroke final, but there's still the second semi to come...
Judo
Renicks sisters celebrate gold success
Louise Renicks on winning judo gold to match her sister Kimberley's feat: "I have always believed I could get this medal, now I have got it, my job is done, and I am feeling brilliant, really proud of myself.
"I watched a bit of my sister's fight, where she won and then got her medal, but I had to keep myself focused.
"My mum and dad are here, and it is a really emotional moment, I was a bit upset when I came off the mat. I heard the Brownlee brothers won for England tonight, so now it is two families who can celebrate.
"I feel really proud with us getting the first gold medals for Scotland and there is much more to come."
England squash player Jenny Duncalf on Twitter: Lovely to meet Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on her way back from watching the squash today!
Triathlon
#71club - number six (Dan Halksworth - Jersey)
BBC Sport's Ollie Williams is attempting to interview an athlete from all 71 nations and territories participating in the Commonwealth Games to create the 71 Club (#71club).
Dan Halksworth has twice won the ultra-long distance Ironman UK title, but the shorter Glasgow race - in sweltering conditions - is a different matter. He finished 17th for Jersey.
"I'm just proud to represent Jersey and not embarrass myself for them," he said. "This is a completely different pain [to an Ironman] but I'm quite happy, still.
"We're a small island and we don't have a lot of facilities that the other, big nations do. For us to come from a small place and do well? I'm really pleased."
Post update
Commonwealth triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee on Twitter: This is the way to get back from and reflect on a good race.
Gold Medal
Rowan Crothers (Australia) - S9 100m freestyle
Australian teenager Rowan Crothers sets the first world record in the pool in winning gold in the S9 100m freestyle.
The 16-year-old, who has cerebral palsy which affects his leg movement, clocked 54.58 to beat his previous world record of 54.95. He beat his compatriots Matt Cowdrey and Brenden Hall for an Australian 1-2-3.
Triathlon
#71club - number five (Bob Gabourel - Belize)
BBC Sport's Ollie Williams is attempting to interview an athlete from all 71 nations and territories participating in the Commonwealth Games to create the 71 Club (#71club).
Belize's Bob Gabourel was another who didn't finish, with the rules stating that athletes too far behind the pack during the swim must end their race.
"I'm not used to this water, man," said Bob. "I wish the water was colder so we could swim in a wetsuit. In fresh water I tend to sink a lot, I'm not used to it.
"I'm really disappointed with myself, but I wish they'd given us the opportunity to finish our race. It's the biggest race we'll ever come to in our careers, as developing countries."
Swimming - Miley wins 400m individual medley
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert & Olympic bronze medallist
"Hannah going out so fast in the butterfly was a tactical masterstroke. That's something she would have been working on for months, not something she would have just decided to do today."
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"This is the first time Siobhan-Marie O'Connor has ever done the 200m freestyle and she put up a great fight. Emma McKeon just had that much more experience.
"It bodes well for Siobhan for the rest of the week. She's got confidence and will feel she's swimming well."
Swimming - Miley wins 400m individual medley
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport aquatic sports expert & ex-CWG champion
"I think Hannah was just more tactically savvy on the night. Although I think if you have that race in a neutral pool then it might have been different - that crowd had such an affect on her."
Hockey
England are currently leading Trinidad and Tobago 3-1 in their first group match thanks to goals from Ashley Jackson, Mark Gleghorne and Iain Lewers.
Watch it on our live video stream.
Gold Medal
Emma McKeon (Australia) - 200m freestyle
Emma McKeon takes gold, but she had to wring every last drop out of herself under heavy, heavy pressure from English 18-year-old Siobhan-Marie O'Connor who was just a quarter of a second behind.
It won't be the last we see of O'Connor in major finals.
Swimming
Halfway point and Siobhan-Marie O'Connor leads Emma McKeon by a sliver. Her advantage is 0.02 seconds.
Swimming
Right, all that emotion has shoved us well behind schedule.
The women's 200m freestyle final due to go off at 19:35 BST is next in the pool.
Australia's Emma McKeon will be attempting to make up for her brother's final length collapse in the 400m freestyle.
English youngster Siobhan-Marie O'Connor is the likeliest of the home nations swimmers to break up the Fanatics party.
Swimming
Scotland's Hannah Miley heads to the stands to hug her mother and two brothers. All four have tears in their eyes and I have suddenly developed a contact lens problem myself...
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"That win for Hannah will lift the rest of the Scottish swimming team. They will be thinking 'if Hannah can do it, why can't I?' And Hannah is one of the loveliest people in team and makes everyone who is new feel so welcome."
Swimming
Aimee Willmott speaking to BBC One after winning 400m individual medley silver: "My aim was to sneak under 33 seconds and I had a 32-plus. I just didn't have enough to catch Hannah in the freestyle. My body was screaming and I could hardly get out the pool."
Swimming
Hannah Miley speaking to BBC One after winning 400m individual medley gold: "It was a great race between me and Aimee. I had to dig deep and we pushed each on to good times.
"It was fantastic to set a personal best here.
"The crowd was pretty cool. When I walked out I had my headphones on and it was hard to stay in that bubble and drown out the crowd."
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Watching the reaction of Hannah Miley's father, Patrick, to his daughter's Commonwealth gold enough to reduce most to tears.
"He's been there for her whole journey, coaching her since she was just a child and this will mean so much to the family."
Swimming
Hannah Miley steps up to the top step. Most of the crowd are upstanding as she does. Everyone is on their feet as the first strains of the Scottish national anthem fires up.
Three bars in and Miley's already struggling to keep the tears at bay.
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"It's great for Hannah Miley, she hit a bit of a plateau with her career and she's answered that. She's swimming to her strengths now which is great. Aimme Willmott has a great future ahead of here as well, and I think she will have a lot more to give in the future."
Swimming Medal Ceremony
The bagpipes get a squeeze at poolside as a piper in full regalia holds off heat exhaustion to herald the medal ceremony for the 400m individual medley.
Hannah Miley is going to collect the spoils for a perfectly calibrated racing strategy. The acoustics of swimming pools amplify everything. This version of Flower of Scotland is going to be a loud one.
Backstroke swimmer Lauren Quigley on Twitter: "Wow, I couldn't be a prouder bestfriend right now. @aimee_willmott with a silver at commies! What a swimmer."
Swimming
Mark Foster
BBC Sport swimming expert & ex-CWG champion
"David McKeon lost that race rather than Ryan Cochrane winning it. The wheels just fell off for McKeon."
Swimming
Bronze for England's Guy
There is a sneaky bronze medal for James Guy of England into the mix. Stuck out in lane seven, he came in under the radar to take third ahead of Mack Horton of Australia.
Gold Medal
Ryan Cochrane (Canada) - 400m freestyle swimming
An extraordinary turnaround over the final length. Ryan Cochrane was 1.3 seconds down with 100m to go, a second down with 50m to go, but he zoomed past David McKeon as the lactic bit on the Australian.
Swimming
Australia's David McKeon turns for home with a comfortable lead. Surely it is enough to hold off Ryan Cochrane?
Gold medal
Louise Renicks (Scotland) - women's 52kg judo
It is two gold medals for the Renicks sisters after Louise beats England's Kelly Edwards in the 52kg category. Earlier Kimberley Renicks had claimed Scotland's first gold in the 48kg category.
Northern Ireland secured a first bronze medal of the Games as Lisa Kearney, who fights out of Edinburgh, beat Canada's Audree Francis-Methot.
Swimming
Australia's David McKeon turns first at 150m with England's James Guy and fellow Aussie Mack Horton in pursuit in the 400m freestyle final.
Scott Nicoll: GOLD! Always believin'- well done Hannah Miley. Like a torpedo!
Robert Clark: Well done @HannahMiley89 - the golds keeps on coming for Scotland!
Caron Lindsay: Can't quite believe how much I was affected by that. Brilliant from @HannahMiley89! #getthetissues.
Swimming
Next up in the pool is the men's 400m freestyle.
Canada's Ryan Cochrane is the defending champion while Robbie Renwick will be the likeliest Scot to steal gold.
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"It was absolutely breathtaking. What a stunning swim from Hannah."
Gold Medal
Hannah Miley (Scotland) - 400m individual medley
A stunning final 100m from Hannah Miley, who keeps enough in reserve to hoover up England's Aimee Willmott. The home crowd scream her all the way home. Scotland have the start they wanted on the Games' first evening in the pool.
Four minutes 31.76 seconds is a new Games record.
Swimming
Hannah Miley goes clear!
Swimming
Aimee Willmott turns 0.92 seconds clear. One hundred metres of crawl to decide it.
Swimming
Halfway point and Aimee Willmott has put in a lot over the 100m of backstroke. She turns almost a whole second ahead of Hannah Miley and inside world record pace.
But breaststroke is more to Miley's liking. And she is pegging her English rival back.
Swimming
Scotland's Hannah Miley emerges into a cauldron of noise. Aimee Willmott looks a little overwhelmed by the reception, waving meekly at the television camera.
They hit the water to commence hostilities. Butterfly first up.
Post update
Michelle Krupa: Swim in Tollcross regularly, amazing that its a Commonwealth venue! It looks brilliant! Will be bouncing.
Jon Cook: It looks like we're in for a great night at the pool tonight, should be some cracking races. the atmosphere sounds electric.
Swimming
Hannah Miley won the 400m individual medley crown in Delhi four years ago, finishing well ahead of England's Aimee Willmott in fifth.
Since then the gap between them has closed.
Wilmott, now 21, has developed into a world-class swimmer and posted some swift times.
Toss a coin. It is that sort of race.
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"I thought Hannah Miley just wanted to get the job done in her race this morning. She did what she had to do, eased off towards the end and saved her energy, because it's all about tonight."
Swimming
The swimming programme has been delayed slightly. The first final - the women's individual medley over 400m - featuring Hannah Miley of Scotland and Aimee Willmott of England - is due to hit the water about now.
The swimmers are yet to appear poolside.
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"It is a baking hot evening here in Tollcross. As swimming pools go this is simply scorching and I'm expecting the temperature to crank up a few notches in the next 90 minutes as home nation swimmers battle it out for the first medals in the pool of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.
"The crowd is now finally filtering into the venue after delays entering the venue - they're excited and so they should be, an awesome night of action in prospect."
Post update
#71club - number four (Vincent Onyango - Kenya)
BBC Sport's Ollie Williams is attempting to interview an athlete from all 71 nations and territories participating in the Commonwealth Games to create the 71 Club (#71club).
Vincent Onyango became a surprise, bonus member of the #71club when he was fished out early in this afternoon's men's triathlon.
The Kenyan said he had never before raced in a major triathlon, only duathlons. He was picked out of the water when his attempt to breaststroke his way around the course failed.
"I was hoping I could somehow survive on the swim. My freestyle is still worse than my breaststroke," said Vincent. "Swimming is something I need to work on."
Clare Balding
BBC Sport presenter
"Oh dear. @MarkFosterSwim and I forgot to consult before we dressed for work"
Swimming
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert Rebecca Adlington in place for commentary duties ahead of all tonight's action.
Coming Up
19:07-21:15 Watch the Swimming including Scots Hannah Miley in the women's 400m individual medley (19:07) and Michael Jamieson in the men's 200m breaststroke (21:03)
Live: Netball Watch St Lucia v Jamaica
Live: Judo Watch Louise Renicks go for gold for Scotland
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Great head-to-head home nation prospects tonight - seven of the eight finalists in the men's 200m breaststroke all from England (three) Wales (one) or the hosts Scotland (three).
"Ross Murdoch was the quickest qualifier but Michael Jamieson is the Olympic silver medallist and a big crowd favourite.
"Women's 400m individual medley also of great interest, will it be Scotland's Hannah Miley or England's Aimee Willmott?
"Miley set a new Games record in the heats, but a quick twitter pole put Wilmott on top."
Hockey
England's men are taking on Trinidad and Tobago in their first match of the hockey group stages. Watch it on our video streams. England women beat Wales 2-0 earlier today.
Post update
That backstory that Ashley McKenzie alludes to is an interesting one.
He went to a special school to help with his Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and suffered from a number of health problems, wearing a hearing aid, battling asthma, eczema and the after-effects of a heart operation at 18 months old.
He was also in a few scrapes with the law as an adolescent before, in his own words, judo saved him.
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"For all the swimmers here this is their major meet of the season unlike perhaps the track and field athletes who have other events. And of course it's even more special so for the Scottish swimmers."
Swimming
"The biggest race of my life"
Scotland swimmer and 2012 Olympic silver medallist Michael Jamieson, speaking to BBC One ahead of the 200m breaststroke final at 21:01:
"London is done and dusted and I have got great memories of that. This year I had the world record time on my alarm clock every morning - that is my target and I hope to get there this week.
"Everything is done, now it's all psychological. I'm trying to stay as relaxed as possible and remember that I am here because I love my sport, but the nerves are starting to build. This is the biggest race of my life.
"And this is at home, where things started. With all the support we have had I feel this is not just a goal for me but everybody who has lent their support in my development."
Judo
England's Ashley McKenzie speaking to BBC Three after winning -60kg gold: "I'm just so chuffed all my hard work has paid off and hopefully I will be able to perform like that in major championships in the future. The technical problems were a little disruptive, but I kept my focus.
"Everyone has their own story I guess that mine is a little more interesting than most, but I want to be a role model for those kids with problems. We've all got problems."
Post update
BBC Radio 5 live
Radio 5 live on Twitter: Keith, Alistair Brownlee and Jonny Brownlee's dad, talks to Mark Chapman after they win Glasgow 2014 triathlon gold and silver.
Scotland freestyle wrestler Sarah Jones on Twitter: "The judo team are smashing it! Congratulations John Buchanan on bronze."