Netball: New Zealand v England

Then *sob* Glasgow 2014 is all over. Make sure you join us at 08:00 BST for the start of the final day, where Mike Henson will guide you through the final 11 gold-medal matches. Then, Glasgow will be ready to throw the mother of all farewell parties! You're all invited. See you then!
Closing ceremony
But if you 'Can't Get The Commonwealths Out Of Your Head' we have the closing ceremony to see you through to the end.
The headline act is Kylie Minogue, who will perform alongside Lulu, Deacon Blue and Dougie MacLean at Hampden Park.
More than 2,000 volunteer performers will also take part in the ceremony, which is expected to see about 40,000 people attend.
Organisers have promised to bring the curtain down on an "amazing games" with "a night out not to be missed".
Day 11
Right you Commonwealth-hungry hounds, day 10 is all but over. Here's what key events to plan your Sunday around...
08:01: Cycling - Women's road race including England's Lizzie Armitstead
10:00: Badminton - An all-England mixed doubles final as Chris and Gabby Adcock take on Chris Langridge and Heather Olver before Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour competes in the women's singles final at 11:00
12:01: Cycling - Men's road race including Scotland's David Millar
13:15: Squash - Mixed doubles final, featuring England's Peter Barker and Alison Waters
14:15: Squash - Men's doubles final, featuring England's Nick Matthew and Adrian Grant
Boxing
Scotland's effervescent boxer Charlie Flynn is my new favourite athlete. I can barely understand his thick Lanarkshire accent, but what I do understand is incredibly funny. His best gag...
Amir Khan: "What do you plan to do after this Commonwealth gold?"
Charlie Flynn (straight-faced): "Sorry? Can you say that again? I didn't understand you."
John Inverdale: "Commonwealth gold."
Charlie Flynn (laughing): "Aye, that's right. I just wanted to hear you say it again!"
Legend.
Best clips of day 10
Usain Bolt entertains the crowd dancing along to the crowd's rendition of the Proclaimers hit I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) before donning a tartan bonnet and signing autographs for the delighted Hampden Park fans. Watch the clip here
Charlie Flynn, gold medallist in boxing's men's light 60kg category, is ecstatic after his bout, saying he loved the noise from the Scottish crowd and that they "looked like ants that roared like lions". Watch the clip here
English Para-lifter Ali Jawad celebrates a world record lift of 194kg with a cartwheeling celebration as he won bronze in Glasgow. Watch the clip here
Other day 10 headlines
England's Nicola Adams beat Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh to become the first female Commonwealth Games boxing champion. Read the full report
England's Tom Daley comfortably claimed gold in the 10m platform with a classy performance. Read the full report
Husband and wife team Paul and Joanna Drinkhall sealed the Commonwealth title with a 3-2 win over fellow English pair Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho. Read the full report
Athletics
Day 10 headlines
Usain Bolt anchored Jamaica to a comfortable victory in the Commonwealth Games 4x100m relay at Hampden Park. Read the full report
A tremendous anchor leg by Matthew Hudson-Smith saw England win 4x400m men's relay gold. Read the full report
Forty-year-old Jo Pavey produced a battling display to win bronze for England in the women's 5,000m on the last night of athletics action. Read the full report
Former world and Commonwealth champion Amantle Montsho has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test following the women's 400m final. Read the full report
Boxing
Men's heavyweight
Joe Joyce, winner of Commonwealth men's super-heavyweight boxing gold, reveals how a change in his pre-fight routine aided his bid for success following disappointments in the recent World and European Championships, where he was stopped by Russian Sergey Kuzmin after just 49 seconds of his semi-final.
"I have been learning the hard way in the Europeans and the Worlds so I made it right for this one," Joyce says. "I was a bit unlucky in the Europeans, I got rushed on and didn't get a proper warm-up but I've got my preparation right to come out fast and switched on."
Medal table
Medal table
Good news for Team England on the medal chase. Not only have they smashed their pre-Games target, they are also assured of sitting proudly on top of the final medal table.
England are 11 gold medals clear of nearest rivals Australia, who can only win a maximum of six golds tomorrow. You don't need a GCSE Maths grade to work out that they can't be caught.
#71 Club
Ollie Williams
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"I had one team left to get today, to complete the challenge of finding and interviewing one athlete from all 71 nations and territories represented at the Commonwealth Games. The last nation remaining: Scotland.
"I needed somebody who particularly embodied Scotland. The athlete I found has played the bagpipes at international level, her boyfriend is the keyboard player in Runrig, and she spoke Gaelic before she could speak English.
"But Kerry MacPhee, a triathlete turned mountain biker from South Uist who finished 13th in her race earlier this week, represents more than bagpipes. She is "our Kerry" across the Outer Hebrides - the only athlete from that part of Scotland to reach an event like this for half a century, and the only woman from the islands ever to compete in a Commonwealth Games.
MacPhee says she had no local sporting role models to watch on TV, growing up. Now she knows she has the responsibility of inspiring others like her and she's determined to be back at the next Commonwealth Games, on Australia's Gold Coast, in four years' time. See more from her - and the beautiful Cathkin Braes mountain bike trails - on BBC One's Tonight at the Games.
Boxing
Athlete reaction
Savannah Marshall, winner of Commonwealth boxing gold in the women's middleweight division, insists there is still much more to come having only recently come back from nine months out with a shoulder injury.
"I think I'm far from my best and I've still got a long way to come back but I think it will just take time," Marshall says. "I think I'm used to these multi-sports events now and I've got a lot of good experience under my belt.
"Obviously I'm looking forward to the World Championships later this year but you're only as good as your last fight so I can't take anything for granted."
Boxing
England's Antony Fowler, winner of Commonwealth boxing gold in the men's middleweight division, hopes his success in Glasgow will help him step out of the shadows of his more famous cousin, former Liverpool footballer Robbie.
"I want to be my own man. Football has 11 players but I'm doing it all on my own - I'm my own person," he says. "When I was an 11-year-old boy I saw guys winning the Commonwealth bronze and thought they were superstars - 12 years later I'm here winning gold and I'm so proud of myself.
"It's been nine months of work - I didn't drink over Christmas and I was in the gym Christmas Eve. I've had two weeks off since then. I was levels above the people here and this is just the start for me - I'm a man on the mission and I'm going to the Olympics."
Usain Bolt tells BBC Radio 5 Live about his hopes for next season after winning Commonwealth Games gold in the 4x1000m relay:
"I just hope I can stay injury-free next season," he said. "I want to run sub-19 seconds and that's one of my biggest goals and biggest dreams.
"My main aim is the 200m. I think I've done enough in the 100m. I love my 200m and want to do something special in 200m."
With his 28th birthday approaching later in August, Bolt said: "I've just got to work a little bit harder, put more work in and don't go out as much as I used to. Just change it up a little bit in my life and everything will be OK."
Athletics
Usain Bolt after leading Jamaica to 4x100m relay gold: "It means a lot. Commonwealth gold is the only medal missing from my collection.
"I'm happy to be here and sorry I didn't manage to run the individual events because the energy out here is wonderful."
Speaking of the lap of honour, Bolt added: "Way too much selfies, but it was good, I had fun. It's making the lap of honour longer and harder. It used to be autographs; now all they want is selfies."
Badminton
England win women's doubles bronze
England's Gabby Adcock says she has the "upmost respect" for opponent Lai Ping Jing after she and Lauren Smith claimed bronze in the women's doubles.
The English pair needed 83 minutes to complete an exhausting 2-1 win against Malaysia's Lai and Loo Yin Lim. Defeat was especially tough on Lai, who played four matches in a packed day - and lost them all.
Adcock said: "I've so much respect for her. You could see how much she wanted it and I almost feel sorry for her. She fought all the way but we wanted it just as much.
"We're so happy we got the medal. We've played so well all tournament and we'd have been devastated not to have anything to show for it."
Badminton
Scotland win mixed doubles bronze
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Scotland's Imogen Bankier cried after winning bronze with Robert Blair in the mixed doubles.
The duo lost to England's Chris and Gabby Adcock in the semi-finals earlier on Saturday but came back to win the bronze-medal play-off.
Bankier said: "The season building up to this week has been very stressful at times. We have had amazing highs and terrible lows, all for this tournament.
"Losing this morning was incredibly disappointing, so to pick ourselves up from that and come out and perform this evening was a challenge. But we are so happy and it is very special to do it in front of a home crowd."
Athletics
Athlete reaction
Asha Philip, who helped England women's win bronze in the 4x100m relay, says their performance is a good platform for the upcoming European Championships in Zurich.
"The weather let us down today, but the fact we got it around I'm proud of these girls," she tells BBC Sport. "We still have lots more to give at the Euros and I'm very proud of the team."
Athletics
Pavey wins 5,000m bronze
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"Have we ever been more inspired by a distance race than that before? That was absolutely fantastic from Jo Pavey. There were three Kenyans ahead of her. She could easily have given it up but she was desperate for a medal. She deserved a medal. These are moments you will never forget."
Forty-year-old Pavey produced a battling display to win bronze for England and prevent a Kenyan clean sweep.
Boxing expert Steve Bunce: "Four yeas ago, England managed just two golds, they managed five this time (including Joe Joyce pictured). I had to pinch myself. I have been ringside at events for the last 35 years and I haven't seen anything like I have this evening, winning four golds.
"Scotland's Charlie Flynn, a postman from up the road, battled his way to the final and won. Team-mate Josh Taylor followed and Northern Ireland's Paddy Barnes won back-to-back gold medals for the men.
"Just like it was in London 2012, there were people that were sceptical about women's boxing. In general, the women's competition has been fearsome. Savannah Marshall restored some glory for herself with a gold medal."
Athletics
Men's 4x400m relay
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"I think we were all thinking 'no, no' when Hudson-Smith made his move so early. He did make a smart move when he got the inside line. He stayed relaxed. Matthew took veteran Chris Brown out of his own race and made him run his race and it cost the Bahamas."
Watch Matthew Hudson-Smith power clear down the home straight to hold off The Bahamas' Brown and win gold for England here.
Athletics
Men's 4x400m relay
England's Commonwealth Games 4x400m relay gold medal winner Conrad Williams on BBC One: "Words can't describe tonight. It is the best feeling I have ever known. Young Matt (Hudson-Smith) came in and he just did everything."
Hudson-Smith, who ran the anchor leg: "I'm almost lost for words. That was crazy. There's a lot to learn. This is just the beginning really."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Beth.r: Yep, Australia "pinched" the gold from us in the hockey but silver, very proud!
Graham Leakey: Twice today England women's teams have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory
Janine Pingree: Aaarghhhh!!!! Heartbreaking. 12 seconds less and England would've won and no penalties. Great effort though girls.
Diving
Commonwealth Games 10m diving gold medallist Tom Daley on BBC Two: "I have been trying new and different things with a new coach this year and they are starting to pay off now. Any athlete will tell you the first year after the Olympics is very tough - I was riddled with injuries. But this has been a really good year for me.
"British diving is in a really good place at the moment. To get more Commonwealth medals than ever before shows the legacy of London 2012. Hopefully there will now be a legacy to come from Glasgow 2014. I think in 10 years we could be the most dominant team in the Commonwealths and even the world."
Athletics
Men's triple jump
As Hampden's floodlights switch is flicked off for the night, let's catch up on an event you might have missed in all the drama.
Earlier, England's Phillips Idowu - back in the big time after funding and injury trouble over the past couple of years - could not add the 2014 Commonwealth crown to the one he won eight years ago.
The colourful Londoner finished fifth with a jump of 16.45m - the only legitimate leap that he managed. South Africa's Khotso Mokoena, who finished second behind Idowu in Melbourne, gained revenge to take gold with a seasonal-best mark of 17.20,.
Athletics
Watch Bolt lead Jamaica to victory
Usain Bolt led Jamaica home in the 4x100m relay final in a Commonwealth Games record time of 37.58secs.
England took the silver medal in Glasgow in a time of 38.02secs, ahead of third-placed Trinidad.
Neil Wallington: "I thought that nothing would beat the hockey semi-final for tension and excitement. Be careful what you wish for ..."
Bronze Medal
Adcock and Smith (England) - women's doubles badminton
A gutsy come from behind win by Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith who out-lasted Lim Yin Loo and Lai Pei Jing in a war of attrition. The Malaysians took the first game 21-16 but the England pair fought back to take the next two 21-15 21-16. Adcock is in action again at 10:00 on Sunday morning alongside husband Chris in the final of the mixed pairs.
Diving
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Commonwealth Games 10m diving gold medallist Tom Daley on BBC One: "It was really nice going into the last dive knowing I already had a medal. I have been in really good shape with my diving, so for me it was about doing six solid dives.
"I was a bit shaky this morning but ended up qualifying in first and then this afternoon in the final once I got ahead I wanted to stay in front all the way."
BBC Sport commentator Sara Orchard: "The feeling is so similar to watching the men's football team. Australia women win their fourth Commonwealth Games gold medal, their third in a row. The agony is written across English faces, they came so close, they were 10 seconds away from winning it but it is heartache."
Gold Medal
Australia - women's hockey
Cometh the hour, cometh the woman. Captain Madonna Blyth strides forward and buries her effort to win gold for Australia.
More penalty heartbreak for England. Sorry...
Hockey
England 1-1 Australia - shootout
England keeper Maddie Hinch virtually assaults Jodie Kenny as she slaloms up slowly. Penalty stroke for Australia. These are rarely missed. But this one is! A nervous Kenny inexplicably fires wide.
But Nicola White lets Kenny off the hook. She rounds the Aussie keeper but can't keep control as the ball scampers out of play. Australia win gold if they score their next effort...
Hockey
England 1-2 Australia - shootout
Advantage Australia. Georgina Parker buries her effort for Australia but England's Susie Gilbert can't respond. The defending champions lead 2-1 in the best-of-five shootout.
Hockey
England 1-1 Australia - shootout
Still 1-1 in the shootout as England's Alex Danson cannot take advantage of Kellie White's miss. Danson rounds the keeper, only to lose balance and scrape wide.
Hockey
England 1-1 Australia - shootout
Penalties in hockey see the players given eight seconds to dribble up towards goal and try to beat the keeper. Real cat and mouse stuff. Australia's Casey Eastham and England's Georgie Twigg both convert their opening efforts.
Hockey
England 1-1 Australia
Deja vu strikes for England. Yesterday, they conceded a late equaliser in the semi-final against New Zealand. Yesterday, they took a collective deep breath, composed themselves and consigned those 'England are rubbish at penalty jibes' into the dustbin. But what about now?
Hockey
England 1-1 Australia
Heartbreak for England! They are just 11 seconds from taking gold - and then Australia's Jodie Kenny fires into the bottom corner from a penalty corner.
The English have to pick their heads up because there's no time to dwell. It's straight into the shootout. If you've never watched a hockey penalty shootout then I urge you to do so now.
Athletics
That my friends is the last time we will see athletics at this Games. And what a way to finish with Bolt, who is still wandering around Hampden wearing a Tartan tammy. He will be changing his name to Usain McBolt at this rate...
Tonight at the Games
Was that the highlight of the Games? Clare Balding and Mark Chapman want to hear your favourite moments of the Commonwealth Games for their final show from Glasgow, on BBC One at 22:30 BST.
Send them using #TonightAtTheGames and the best comments will be read out on air and we will also use a selection of these on the BBC Sport website on Sunday.
Athletics
Jamaica win men's 4x100m relay
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Nice work from the Jamaican team and also from the English team. You have to give those English guys a lot of credit - there were a lot of teams in there who could have messed it up for them. But this is what it is all about. Usain Bolt.
"It has been a great combination. The 100m individual wouldn't have been as great - or competitive - a race with Usain Bolt in it but we got to see him run in the relay. It is absolutely possible he will be at the top of the heap come Rio 2016 but will he be as fast as 2008/09? I don't think so.
"The injuries take their toll. But they have done him a service for the future in a way because they have meant he has had to take time out. He is going to have to be careful in terms of how he manages his body."
Olympics gold medallist Anthony Ogogo: Joe Joyce is so happy he won the gold. It has been brilliant for England and the home nations. Full credit to the boxers and the behind the scenes team. It has been a great tournament.
Gold Medal
Joe Joyce (England) - men's super heavyweight
England's Joe Joyce completes a stunning night for England in the ring by taking gold in the battle of the super heavyweights, beating Australia's Joseph Goodall in the final.
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
A sweaty Usain Bolt is wandering around the perimeter of Hampden, high-fiving, selfie-posing and autograph-signing for hundreds of screaming fans. While they treasure their mementos of the day, Bolt will have a keepsake of his own - a first Commonwealth gold medal.
Badminton
Women's doubles bronze-medal match
England's Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith take a marathon second game 21-15 to level at 1-1 against Lim Loo Yin and Lai Pei Jing. The Malaysians took the first game 21-16. We're in for a late finish. Watch the final game action
Hockey
Women's gold-medal match: England 1-0 Australia
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Soak it up. Soak it up. England absorbed pressure superbly and scored through a canny counter-attack. That goal has given the crowd their second wind. "England! England" they chant while waving St George's flags. A bit of sledging in the stands, too - but from one Aussie to another."
English heptathlete Louise Hazell: "Usain Bolt doesn't just give us his all on the track, he gives us his all off it too with his entertainment. Even if he came last, it was worth being here to see his little jig."
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert , on Radio 5 live
"A really, really solid performance from England to take silver. Just like the ladies, they didn't say 'we will take silver', they went to win the gold medal.
"They were up against the fastest man ever, but what a performance. When they got the baton at the end, it was close between Danny Talbot and Usain Bolt, but it was a five metre lead at the end."
Hockey
Women's gold-medal match: England 1-0 Australia
We have a goal and it's 19-year-old Lily Owsley who keeps her cool and shoots England into the lead against Australia in the women's final.
The crowd erupts and even the Countess of Wessex - looking on from the stands - is on her feet. But there's still 18 minutes remaining and Australia aren't going to give up their title without a fight.
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Mike Costello
BBC Radio 5 live athletics commentator
"Jamaica take the gold, a sensational performance by them. England take the silver but Usain Bolt, the ultimate showman, produces another breath taking performance."
Gold Medal
Jamaica - men's 4x100m relay
The script goes to plan. Was there any ever doubt? Usain Bolt turns on the after-burners to streak clear of England's Danny Talbot down the dash. The great entertainer sees Jamaica home as they win gold in a new Games record of 37.58.
Hockey
Women's gold-medal match: England 0-0 Australia
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"It'll be strange day when it comes - attending a sporting event and not singing a Proclaimers song during the break. One half of the stadium competes with the other in bellowing out '500 miles' but it's too close to call, much like this match."
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Defending champions England will be confident of upsetting Bolt and co - even if no-one else inside Hampden gives them a prayer. And they have their own secret weapon back - Adam Gemili. The 100m silver medallist receives an ear-splitting ovation from the Glasgow crowd as he prepares to start with the baton.
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Video gold. Usain Bolt dances along - Saturday Night Fever style - to a rousing rendition of Scottish popsters The Proclaimers' I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles). Cool as a cucumber that man.
Badminton
Women's doubles bronze-medal match
England's Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith fall behind to Lim Loo Yin and Pei Jing Lai in the women's doubles as the Malaysians take the first game 21-16.
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"Before, the teams got together and the fastest guys just ran. Now it is about practice and hard work. We shocked the world in 2004 and the Jamaicans practised the changeovers. Their relay skills have got better. It is the level of professionalism you come out on the track with."
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"The weather is going to be the same in each lane. It is not going to affect the Jamaicans like anyone else. Rain or no rain, the handovers are critical and the Jamaicans do that very well. In fact, the weather might affect the other teams.
"Adam Gemili's mentality was to come in and have fun and compete. It is going to get dramatically difficult at the next level. He needs to think, what do I need to do to go below 10 second?"
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Guess who's back? Nah-nah-nah-naah, it's the B-O-L-T.
Usain will be back on the Hampden track in about five minutes. He's won six Olympic golds. He's won eight World golds. But he's never won a Commonwealth gold.
That could all change within the space of 38 seconds-ish. Blink and you'll miss him.
Gold Medal
Alana Boyd (Aus) - Women's pole vault final
Wales' Sally Peake fails in her final attempt of 4.40m, so has to settle for silver behind defending champion Alana Boyd of Australia.
England's Sally Scott and Canada's Alysha Newman share the bronze medal position.
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Among the 195 athletes which started the night hoping to nick a gold medal, there was one name which immediately leapt out. You know who I'm talking about. Usain Bolt.
Would those alleged disparaging remarks turn the Hampden crowd against him? Not a chance. From the moment he charmed the teenage girl carrying his kit to the tongue-in-cheek message for BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan - oh, with a sub-10 seconds anchor leg sandwiched in-between - Bolt stole the show.
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
Alana Boyd now clears 4.40m at the first attempt. The Australian is almost home and hosed, given Sally Peake of Wales has just one attempt left.
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
Right, so Alana Boyd of Australia has now cleared 4.35m at the first attempt after Wales' Sally Peake failed.
Peake passes on her final two attempts, meaning we move on to 4.40m . . . which happens to be the Welsh woman's own national record, set at this very stadium last month.
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay final
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"It was always going to be a large task to take on and beat the Jamaicans. They are a classy outfit. The English girls tried their best and they went for it. Unfortunately against the best in the world, it wasn't enough. They shouldn't be too disappointed with a bronze."
Hockey
Women's gold-medal match: England 0-0 Australia
It's stalemate at half-time between Australia and England.
Kellie White had the best scoring opportunity for the reigning champions but she flashed her attempt across an open goal, and the Aussies also failed to make a late penalty corner count.
Although they are lacking opportunities up-front England have held possession well, but they'll need to turn their good work into goals if they're going to go for gold.
Gold Medal
Jamaica - women's 4x100m relay final
We thought England may push Jamaica - not a chance. The legs of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce go into a spin down the straight as Jamaica set a new Games record of 41.83. That means the previous record (set by them) lasted about 24 hours.
England's quartet of Asha Philip, Bianca Williams, Jodie Williams and Ashleigh Nelson finish third, just behind Nigeria.
Gold Medal
Julius Yego (Kenya) - men's javelin
Fancy becoming a Commonwealth champion? It takes hard work, dedication and...hours watching YouTube. At least in the case of Kenya's Julius Yego, who used the website as a training tool after a disappointing show at the 2010 Commonwealths. "I saw my technique was pathetic," he moaned.
Now, four years later, his sleek technique has bagged him a gold medal. His throw of 83.87 leaves the rest of the field with square eyes. Wales' Lee Doran finishes eighth.
Diving
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport swimming & diving, on Radio 5 live
"That was a procession this evening from Tom Daley. A masterclass in diving. He even managed to get his bogey dive down. He was so far clear with one dive to go, he would have had to have failed it to lose the gold medal."
Gold Medal
Tom Daley (England) - men's 10m platform diving
England finish the 2014 Commonwealth diving competition with double figures - 10 medals from the four days of competition an incredible return and the crowd got what they came for tonight, a Tom Daley victory by an incredible 82.85 points, with a total of 516.55. His lead was so great that he had secured bronze before he went for his final routine.
James Denny, who won synchronised silver alongside Daley on Friday night, was sixth with a total of 397.65. Matthew Dixon, the 14-year-old from Plymouth, was ninth with 366.15. His best effort was an inward three-and-a-half somersault which scored an impressive 81.60.
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
Sally Peake makes the first move, the Welsh woman clearing 4.25m at the first attempt. Over to you, Alana Boyd . . .
#bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Scottish 400m runner Gemma Nicol: Another team selfie - @EilidhChild demanding to be in this one! Haha #diva #2014Athletics
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
Hold on, though. Defending champion Alana Boyd has finally posted a mark by clearing 4.15m at the third attempt. The Australian moves into the silver medal position.
She and Sally Cooke of Wales will now squabble over gold and silver at 4.25m - the Welsh women is ahead on count-back - while England's Sally Scott and Alysha Newman of Canada will share bronze.
#bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Two-time CWG champion Kelly Holmes: "OMG. She did it. She got a medal. I love my ex-roomie Jo Pavey so gutsy. She should be an inspiration to many. 40 years and mother of two."
Scottish steeplechase runner Eilish McColgan: "I want to be Jo Pavey when I'm older! #legend"
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay final
In, out, in, out, shake it all about. Wales did the relay version of the hokey cokey last night. Finally, they were left standing at the end, being reinstated after initial disqualification, and line up in the women's 4x100m final.
Jamaica's quartet, anchored by the reigning Olympic and World sprint queen Shelley-Anne Fraser-Pryce, are red-hot favourites after setting a Games record as fastest qualifiers.
The race will start in the time it takes you to go and grab a cold one from the fridge.
"Finally big cheers from the crowd for Tom Daley, they've been a nervous bunch this evening but a stunning 102.60 has eventually put them at ease. Daley is now so far ahead (64.2) only a failed dive would realistically cost him gold now."
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
England's Sally Scott and Alysha Newman of Canada are also assured medals thanks to their clearances of 3.80m before Noah sailed by in his ark. That height would have been good enough for 12th and last place in Delhi. Remarkable.
Tom Daley is nearly there, a superb back 3.5 somersault for his fifth dive earning a score of 102.60. With one dive left, the 20-year-old Englishman is a long way ahead of Vincent Riendeau of Canada.
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
Sally Peake is very much in command now. The Welsh women becomes the only athlete to cleare 4.15m and she is now guaranteed a medal of some hue.
Hockey
Women's gold-medal match: England 0-0 Australia
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Fewer than 15 minutes remaining of this Ashes ding-dong and it's still level. The overwhelming majority of the play has happened in England's half but the ladies in red and white are holding firm. The Aussies, though, did earlier squander a glorious chance. England, of course, were beaten by the Aussies in the group stages so perhaps revenge, as well as threatening dark clouds, in the air?"
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
So, Alana Boyd has finally appeared. However, the Australian's first attempt of the competition - at 4.15m - is aborted twice while in mid-air. She is not best pleased by the whole affair it seems, striding up and down the runway in a ferocious lather.
As it stands, Wales' Sally Peake remains in the lead after clearing 4m.
Badminton
Bronze-medal match: women's doubles
It's the final game on court tonight, with England's Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith facing Malaysia's Lim Loo Yin and Pei Jing Lai in the women's doubles. Watch the action
Athletics
Men's triple jump final
Over in the sand, Phillips Idowu has decided to bring his bucket and spade to the beach party. Only kidding. England's finest hop, skip and jumper is still fifth at the halfway stage, having recorded another blob in his third attempt.
Hockey
Women's gold-medal match: England v Australia
We're 15 minutes into the women's hockey final and it's a cagey affair - it's still 0-0, with only one chance on goal from Australia. Can England hold their own against the reigning Commonwealth champions? Watch the final live online.
Athletics
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"When England's 4x400m relay hero Matt Hudson-Smith broke 45 seconds for the first time in his life - on this same Hampden Park track - he said he had felt 'like a jaguar being chased by a lion'. Can big cats hold relay batons? Are jaguars actually faster than lions? Could the two actually meet, bearing in mind they are native to different continents? Who cares - the 19-year-old can say what he likes after that brilliant anchor leg of 44.7 seconds."
Best clips so far
Savannah Marshall wins England's second boxing gold medal with victory over Canadian Ariane Fortin in the women's middleweight final on a split decision. Watch the clip here
England's Jo Pavey claims a dramatic bronze in the women's 5,000m at Glasgow 2014. The 40-year-old finished behind the Kenyan pair of Mercy Cherono who took gold, and Janet Kiso taking the silver. Watch the clip here
England's Hannah Starling wins bronze in the Women's diving 3m springboard final. The 19-year-old performed her "dive of the competition" according to BBC commentator Leon Taylor. Watch the clip here
Get involved #bbcglasgow2014
Daniel Moloney: Jo Pavey, 40 is just a number... inspiring run in the 5000m for bronze and then shaking every single hand in the crowd! #guts
Emer Howard: Jo Pavey is an absolutely inspirational athlete and person - a joy to watch and support.
Diving
Men's 10m platform final
Four dives in and Tom Daley is looking very, very good for the gold medal. His score of 79.55 in the forward 4.5 somersault keeps him nicely ahead of Canada's Riendeau and Malaysia's Tze Liang, while much-fancied Australian Matthew Mitcham is struggling.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Former England rugby player Brian Moore: "You'll have to look hard to find a more gutsy run than that just done by the bronze medallist Jo Pavey in the Women's 5,000m."
England Rugby World Cup winner Mike Tindall: "How good was Jo Pavey? #warrior"
Former England and Manchester United football player Philip Neville: "Loved that 5000m race. Well done Jo Pavey #guts"
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
Now we've lost England's Sally Scott and Canada's Alysha Newman after a farcical final attempt. They are two of just three athletes to execute a successful jump, so are tied for second.
We've now only got three remaining, with the smartest of the lot perhaps Alana Boyd of Australia. She's stayed under her umbrella the entire time and is refusing to come out until the bar is moved up to 4.15m, perhaps playing for time and hoping it dries up.
#bbcglasgow2014
Without trying to sound patronising, I can't think of many better performances by a 40-year-old in a top-class sporting event. Jack Nicklaus, who was 46 when he won the 1986 Masters, would be up there. Anyone else?
Tweet your suggestions to #bbcglasgow2014 or text 81111.
Bronze Medal
Langridge and Mills (England) - men's badminton doubles
Big shock in the badminton. England's Chris Langridge and Peter Mills beat compatriots and number one seeds Chris Adcock and Andy Ellis 2-0 in their bronze medal play-off after taking the second game 21-17.
Athletics
Women's 5,000m
England's 5,000m bronze medallist Jo Pavey on BBC One: "It feels a bit surreal, especially when I crossed the line. I really didn't believe I had got a medal. I had to look at the scoreboard! I tried to think 'just don't regret this'. I kept focused and was determined to not let the Kenyan trio beat me.
"A big thanks to all my family, physios, sponsors - the list is endless. It is really special to think my little boy was here to see me do this. To be able to hug him at the end was a real a bonus. It is really special to think I am 40 with two children - one of them a 10-month old baby - I didn't think it would maybe result in this so I am so happy and grateful to everybody."
Hockey
Women's gold-medal match: England v Australia
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"A number of empty seats at the hockey centre, but the poncho-wearing fans who are here are creating a lovely atmosphere. They've not been put off by the rain, or the wind - or the "Beware! Hockey Balls!" signs that are dotted around the place."
England will win bronze in the men's doubles. The problem is we don't which Englishmen will get it. But Chris Langridge and Peter Mills hint that they want it bad. They are 1-0 ahead against compatriots, and number one seeds, Chris Adcock and Andy Ellis - and on the verge of a killer second. Watch the action here
"Biggest cheer of the night is for England's 14-year-old Matthew Dixon, who delivers a simply brilliant inward 3.5 somersault routine and scores 81.60. He isn't quite at Tom Daley's level at the same age, but a future star for sure!"
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
Just to add a little context to these pole vault problems . . .
In Delhi four years ago, Alana Boyd took gold for Australia with 4.40m ahead of Marianna Zachariadi of Cyprus. England's Kate Dennison took bronze with 4.25m.
Sally Peake, meanwhile, was ninth after clearing 3.95m. As it stands in Glasgow, the Welsh women is the only athlete to have breached 4m with no sign of her four remaining rivals doing likewise.
Diving
Men's 10m platform final
It's looking good for Tom Daley at the halfway stage of the final, his inward 3.5 somersault for his third dive garnered a score of 81.60 and he remains ahead with three dives to go.
Athletics
Men's 4x400m final
Allison Curbishley
BBC athletics expert, on Radio 5 live
"We have a new star. This man Matthew Hudson-Smith with a sub-45 seconds run. All the talk was about Martyn Rooney not being here. He held off Chris Brown and had the ability to have something left in the tank at the end. It was phenomenal."
Athletics
Men's 4x400m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"What a great race! It is about the balance of the team and putting the right people on the correct leg. They put a young, hungry man in the last race. I did think Hudson-Smith had gone too early. He was like a tall piece of timber leaning for the line as he approached."
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
Sally Peake of Wales is timing her run perfectly here. She passed at 3.80m while the rain hosed down, nipped out from under her umbrella when it abated to become the only women to clear 4m, and now it's thundering down again and everyone is faltering.
Gold Medal
England - Men's 4x400m final
Bold, very bold, by Matthew Hudson-Smith. He fades round the bend as wily old Chris Brown of Bahamas licks his lips in anticipation. Brown thinks he's got Hudson-Smith with 30m to go. He's wrong. Hudson-Smith digs deep again to stick he head over the line first. England win gold.
Athletics
Men's 4x400m final
You could throw a blanket over the respective baton-carriers of Trinidad and Tobago, England and Bahamas as the bell dings. England's Matthew Hudson-Smith drops it down a gear on the back straight....
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
Scotland's Henrietta Paxton is the next victim. She at least managed to clear the bar, only for the pole to bring it down as it fell.
Five women remain in the competition, including Wales' Sally Peake - who passed at 3.80m - and England's Sally Scott, who is one of only two athletes to record a successful attempt.
Athletics
Men's 4x400m final
Hampden roars (can it do anything else?) the blue Scottish vest of Kris Robertson out of the starting blocks. But it is England who lead after the first circuit, with Trinidad and Tobago on the heels on Michael Bingham at the halfway stage.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Janine Pingree: "That's it @TomDaley1994 - bogey dive out of the way, just keep going for gold!"
Jo Eveleigh: "Tom Daley...totally brilliant..what a dive. Best thing to come out of Plymouth other than the Royal Navy."
Athletics
Men's 4x400m final
"One of the most exciting races of the evening," 110m hero Colin Jackson confidently predicts. Not least because that baton will be like a bar of soap in these conditions. England were fastest in the qualifying heats, while Scotland - in the inside lane - edged in as a fastest loser.
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
We lose the Isle of Man's Olivia Curran, too. She came down with an almighty clatter, falling back into the pit in a last attempt at 3.80m. Vicky Parnov of Australia is a goner, too.
At this rate, the two girls who jumped before the rain could win medals without having to jump again.
Diving
10m platform final
Leon Taylor
BBC Sport diving expert & CWG silver medallist
"It was better than this morning, he still struggled but it was a step in the right direction. He's not extending his legs out of the diving board."
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
Northern Ireland's Zoe Brown is out of the final after three failures at 3.80m. England's Katie Byres suffers a similar fate.
Still no clearances since the rain started.
Diving
10m platform final
Tom Daley still leads after two dives, he gets through the 'demon dive' all right but it's not great with a score of 64.80. He has a total of 159.30, and leads from Dominic Bedggood.
The 'demon dive' is a back 2.5 somersault, 2.5 twists routine, which involves Daley somersaulting backwards while twisting his body around, his head spinning just inches from the board he left a split-second earlier.
Athletics
Men's triple jump final
Phillips Idowu pounds a size 11 on the right side of the red line on his second attempt. But the big man's flight is a little flat and he wades into the sand 16.45m further on. That puts him into fifth.
The pit will be starting to look like Blackpool beach after tide if this rain doesn't stop. Still hammering it down.
"Tom Daley went big on his first round routine to take a solid lead but next up is the 'demon dive' and after it went woefully wrong this morning he will be nervous. If he can deliver even an average score in the 70's he should still be difficult to catch assuming there are no major disasters on the other routines."
Athletics
Men's triple jump final
Mike Costello
BBC Radio 5 live athletics commentator
"Phillips Idowu is back at the 35 years of age. Everybody around including Jonathan Edwards said we won't be seeing him again. He has competed in some Diamond League meetings and he represented Britain in the European Team Championship. It will be fascinating to see what he can do."
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
Alysha Newman of Canada and England's Sally Scott both cleared an opening height of 3.80m before the rain began to lash down, but since then we've had nine failed attempts. Most of the competitors are planting their poles in the pit before aborting their jumps in mid air because they cannot get enough grip to maintain their momentum.
Athletics
England win bronze in women's 4x400m relay final
Allison Curbishley
BBC athletics expert, on Radio 5 live
"England lost it on the second leg. No-one is surprised that Jamaica won. Stephanie McPherson looks like a drowned rat out there.
"I thought England would be closer to Nigeria, but they have got it together. Maurice Greene has been brought in and he is with the women's 4x400m team and they are pulling it together. He feels they can vie with the Americans and Jamaicans now."
#bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Sidelined British pole vault record-holder and European indoor champion Holly Bleasdale: "Feel for the girls competing in the Pole Vault in this weather at Hampden Park! #notideal"
Badminton
Men's bronze-medal match
Next up, it's the men's doubles where England are guaranteed a medal as Chris Adcock and Andy Ellis face Chris Langridge and Peter Mills. Watch the match online.
Diving
Men's 10m platform final
Good start for Tom Daley, he leads the 10m platform final after the first dive, executing his armstand back triple somersault to good effect with a score of 94.50. Daley's rival for the gold, Australia's Matthew Mitcham, is already over 20 points down after a poor forward 3.5 somersault.
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
Now we've got someone hoovering water off the runway. That might solve one problem, but the slippery grip issue will persist.
Gold Medal
Jamaica - Women's 4x400m relay
Jamaica still lead as Anastasia Le Roy hands over to anchor Stephanie McPherson. But what's this? Nigeria's Folashade Abugan goes round the bend like a train, briefly taking the lead down the back straight before riunning out of steam.
McPherson powers over the line to help Jamaica set a new Games record of 3.23.82. Nigeria take silver with England claiming a well-earned bronze as Anyika Onoura - a 200m specialist - shows her stamina.
Athletics
Women's 4x400m relay final
Jamaica and Nigeria put some distance between themselves and England's Shana Cox. Halfway there....
Athletics
Women's pole vault final
The rain is making things more than a mite difficult at Hampden. The vaulters, frankly, are struggling to keep a grip of their poles as they thunder towards the pit. More than one aborted run up so far.
Athletics
Women's 4x400m relay final
Switching back to the track quicker than a smooth baton changeover. England were the fastest qualifiers for this final and start with Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu. She edges into a narrow lead after one circuit of the Hampden track.
Athletics
Men's triple jump final
The 2006 champion Phillips Idowu - who is sixth to jump - needed just one jump to reach the final. He has not cleared 17m since June 2012 but anything close to that should be enough for a medal. He is joined in the final by England team-mates Nathan Fox (10th to jump) and Nathan Douglas (12th).
Not a great start from the instantly recognisable Idowu, who has been pretty low profile since losing his funding last year. A big red cross is stuck next to his name after a failed first jump.
Get involved
Post update
Watch the full video here
Watch the final live online.
Watch the final live online
