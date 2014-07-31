Glasgow 2014: Day eight as it happened

And that's a wrap as they say in the world of showbusiness. Thanks for sticking with us over the last 15 hours and make sure you return at 08:00 BST for more fun and games. See you later!
Day nine at a glance
Other highlights include:
16:00 - Table tennis: Defending champion Feng Tianwei, of Singapore, is favourite to win today's women's singles final.
17:45 - Lawn bowls: The men's singles ends the bowls tournament at Glasgow 2014. Scotland's Darren Burnett will hope to add Commonwealth Games gold to his 2014 World Indoor Bowls championship when he takes on Canada's Ryan Bester.
Day nine at a glance
Day in a sentence: It's time for the world's fastest man to do his talking on the track - Usain Bolt will see his first action of Glasgow 2014 as part of Jamaica's 4x100m relay team.
Also in action: Can Olympic 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson put a much-publicised row with her now suspended Australian head coach behind her? England gymnast Claudia Fragapane hopes to add to her three gold medals, and her compatriot Tom Daley will compete in the men's 10m synchronised diving.
Day nine at a glance
And after that lengthy sales pitch, all that is left is for me to flog the best stuff up for grabs on Friday (or day nine if you're living on Commonwealth Games time)...
BBCCopyright: BBC
Commonwealth Games in depth
You can also sit back and read four of our best Commonwealth Games features...
Still hungry for more Games-themed bites? You lot are almost insatiable. Head over to BBC One where you can consume Tonight at the Games. Think a Commonwealth-themed 'Later with Jools Holland' complete with in-house jazz band....
Bowls
Scotland and England set for men's fours final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Friday's final day of bowls sees Scotland and England playing for two gold medals, including against each other in the men's fours.
David Peacock, Neil Speirs, Paul Foster and Alex Marshall of Scotland claimed a 15-10 semi-final victory over Australia to advance to the final against Andrew Knapper, John McGuinness, Stuart Airey and Jamie Chestney. The English four defeated India 14-12.
Darren Burnett of Scotland plays Canada's Ryan Bester for men's singles gold.
Jamie-Lea Winch and Natalie Melmore of England will take on South Africa for women's pairs gold. Jersey and Northern Ireland will duel for bronze.
Squash
Swing from the rafters?
PACopyright: PA
World and Commonwealth champion Nick Matthew believes squash is enhancing its prospects of securing a place in the Olympics.
"The Commonwealth Games is brilliant for squash and I think the sport has been one of the talking points of the Games," said the Englishman. "If this doesn't push squash into the Olympics then what else do we need to do - do we need to swing from the rafters to play shots?"
Matthew and Adrian Grant, the defending champions, progressed through to the men's doubles quarter-finals with an 11-6 11-5 victory over Jamaica's Chris Binnie and Bruce Burrowes.
Scotland table tennis player Craig Howieson: "Disappointed with the way I played but Ryan Jenkins was class, knows me too well. I tried everything I could but wasn't enough. Amazing experience, tried to enjoy my last few moments out there competing as much as I could.
"Will never forget the first time we walked out as a team, the roar of the crowd was amazing as has the support throughout the whole competition! Can't tell you what a pleasure it's been. Hopefully we have helped show table tennis in a good light and this experience can be the start of something very special for the sport in Scotland."
Craig Howieson was knocked out of the men's singles by Welshman Ryan Jenkins, who will face England's Paul Drinkhall in the last 32 on Friday.
Bowls
Women's triples
PACopyright: PA
England's Sophie Tolchard, Ellen Falkner and Sian Honnor thrashed Australia 22-4 to secure gold in the women's triples. The match came to a conclusion after 15 ends, with Australia conceding to the 'mercy' rule.
Falkner, who now has three Commonwealth gold medals following fours victory in Melbourne and a pairs triumph in Delhi, said: "It couldn't have been a better performance from our perspective.
"That's a tough call for them to make (the 'mercy' rule), but I think they felt the momentum was with us, we were dominating the game and it was ours."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Scotland gymnast Daniel Purvis: "Thanks for all the well done messages, unbelievable support again today, loved competing out there. So happy to get a bronze medal in the rings final."
Diving
Young diver sets sights on Olympics
PACopyright: PA
England's 13-year-old Victoria Vincent - the youngest entrant in any Games event - came a creditable 10th in the 10m platform diving.
Vincent - 54 days younger that Scotland's bronze-medal winning para-swimmer Erraid Davis - had originally been barred from competing because she was under the Olympic age barrier of 14, but won an appeal.
"I could have dived better but at the end of the day I'm at the Commonwealth Games at the age of 13. The Olympics is my dream, but we will just have to see if I can make it that far," she said.
"My parents are really proud of me and my phone is full of texts from my friends that I will have to reply to. The Commonwealths have been great and I've learned so much."
England's Jazmin Sawyers says winning silver medal in the long jump was beyond her wildest dreams.
"My goal at the beginning of he year was just to make the team, and I've come away with a silver medal," she tells BBC Sport.
"What bodes well for the future is that I produced a bigger jump to get that silver."
Get involved
Text 81111 or tweet #bbcglasgow2014
Andrew in Richhill: What a brilliant day for the Home Nations at the Commonwealth Games today! I know the powerhouse countries like Russia, China and the USA aren't involved here, but things look very promising for British sport ahead of Rio 2016.
Conlan, father of Olympic bronze medallist Michael who is one of the nine guaranteed at least bronze, says the mindset of the team.
"Boxing in Northern Ireland has always been very strong - there used to be a joke that we had lots of heart but no technique. Now we have technique and heart," said Conlan.
"We came here for 11 gold medals and I don't see why we cannot go on now and get nine. Bronze isn't enough and I never asked any of them to enter the Commonwealth Games to win bronze. Gold is all that matters."
Day eight's highlights
Jamaica complete a clean sweep of the medals in the men's 200m as Rasheed Dwyer edges out compatriots Warren Weir and Jason Livermore. Watch the clip here
Scotland's Eilidh Child secures silver in the women's 400m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games. Read the full report
Botswana's Nijel Amos out-sprints Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha to win a dramatic gold in the men's 800m final. Watch the clip here
England gymnasts Max Whitlock and Claudia Fragapane both won their third Commonwealth Games gold medals with individual final success. Read the full report
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England's Danny Talbot could not get near that Jamaican trio in the 200m final, but said he was pleased with his overall performance in Glasgow.
"To be honest I go into every race wanting to win. I don't know what went wrong. I have learn how to handle myself against these big names," he says.
"I wasn't far from my best but I need to move on from these times. I don't think I'm that far off but I just need to get that one race for it to click and then it will give me a huge confidence boost."
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Gold medallist Rasheed Dwyer, who also beat Warren Weir in the Jamaican Championships, on BBC Sport: "It's a wonderful feeling to get a 1-2-3 for Jamaica. Hopefully this is a stepping stone for me to greater things."
Medal Ceremony
Men's 200m final
One more bit action before the lights are turned off for the night inside Hampden. And there is a golden glow to the 200m medal ceremony as three colourful Jamaican flags are hoisted into the night sky. Rasheed Dwyer, Warren Weir and Jason Livermore collect their well-deserved medals.
Medal Ceremony
Women's 200m final
Stood alongside Okagbore on that plinth is English pair Jodie Williams and her non-related team-mate Bianca Williams. Jodie is given the silver medal, with Bianca taking bronze. Pleased as punch would be a very apt way of describing the jovial expressions etched across their faces.
Medal Ceremony
Women's 200m final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Talking of bright hair, it is time for the bleach-blond Blessing Okagbare to collect her second gold medal of the Games. Nigeria's sprint queen is presented with her 200m gong, which she will keep safe alongside the other 100g of gold she won in Tuesday's 100m final.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
Australia's Shannon McCann has a shock of eye-catching yellow hair and luckily for someone sporting that barnet she produces a bright run. McCann finishes second in the third and final heat, behind Canada's Angela Whyte, as they qualify automatically for Friday's final.
Tonight at the Games
BBC Sport athletics expert Michael Johnson is a guest on the Pacific Quay sofa with Clare Balding and Mark Chapman this evening on BBC One from 22:40 BST. Send your comments on the athletics action at Hampden Park or questions for Michael using #TonightAtTheGames and the best will be used on BBC One later.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"A nice competent piece of hurdling from Tiffany Porter. She worked hard on the first hurdle and drove it hard through the rest. I am pretty sure she will be happy that she has got this race under her belt."
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
A fair few St George's flags would have been bristling in the Glasgow wind after Tiffany Porter's display.
"I am so on fire watching everyone else," the England hurdler says. "I am so happy I got my chance to run today. Obviously Sally Pearson is a fierce competitor and hopefully we can put on show in the final."
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"We were wondering what kind of shape Sally Pearson would be in, and the answer is pretty good! She is a brilliant hurdler and gave an example of that tonight."
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
But reigning Olympic and Commonwealth champion Sally Pearson puts all that off-track strife behind her. She delivers in heat two, winning in an impressive time of 12.69secs - finishing a country mile ahead of second-placed Josanne Lucas.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
Here is the standout name in the event - Australia's Sally Pearson. But she has been making the headlines for the wrong reasons recently. After an injury-hit season, she was accused by the head coach of Australia athletics, Eric Hollingsworth, of setting a bad example to her team. He was then suspended.
Hockey
Women's tournament
Wales thrash Trinidad & Tobago 4-0 to secure ninth place. Elen Barnes, Emma Batten (two) and Phoebe Richards score the goals which ensured the Welsh ended Glasgow 2014 on a positive note.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
England's Tiffany Porter flies over the hurdles with consummate ease. She doesn't touch any of the 10 fences in her way to the line, winning the first heat in 12.84secs.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Baroness Grey-Thompson
11-time Paralympic champion and BBC Sport expert
@Tanni_GTCopyright: @Tanni_GT
"Jade Jones and her bronze medal - very proud to be part of her team."
Athletics
Women’s 200m final
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"Jodie Williams has an elephant tattoo. Why? Had lucky elephant charm during a 151-race unbeaten run in her junior days. Lost it, lost race. Tattoo ensures permanent presence."
Talking of the weather it is positively balmy (by Glasgow standards) at Hampden now. The dark clouds and pack-a-macs have gone away as these athletics-hungry folk stay seated. The medal action is over but that does not mean this hardy lot are sneaking off for an early train. No way.
The qualifying round of women's discus is heating up, while reigning Olympic and Commonwealth champion Sally Pearson is sure to get a warm reception when she steps out in the women's 110m hurdles. The heats are about to begin, so you can't go anywhere either...
Athletics
Women’s 200m final
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
England's Jodie Williams says she is "amazed" by her silver medal in the women's 200m: "I'm in a world of shock! We beat the Jamaicans and that's huge. We've come and out shown we can perform on the big stage which is great sign for the future."
Team-mate and bronze medallist Bianca Williams adds: "I am gobsmacked! I couldn't ask for more. To finish third and get a medal so I am so proud of myself."
Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare, who won the gold medal, says: "I am happy I won even despite the weather. I didn't get the time I wanted, but I got the win! I am happy to get two gold medals."
Medal Ceremony
Women’s 400m hurdles final
AFPCopyright: AFP
Perhaps the second biggest cheer of the night (following the roar that greeted her silver medal success) meets Scotland's Eilidh Child stepping up on to the Hampden podium. Child proudly shows off the little piece of silver to her supporters and the pack of flashing cameras.
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Not bad performance from Danny Talbot, and he's only just outside his personal best. Danny is not great around the bend and he can work on his technique. He just has to realise he was in a class field. The Jamaicans have a lot of pedigree; to think this is the 'B' team shows they have some good athletes coming up."
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"This isn't the Warren Weir we've seen in the past and Rasheed Dwyer looked more up for it."
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert , on Radio 5 live
"The Jamaican men were looking for a clean sweep and they've got it in the 200m. Rasheed Dwyer came off the bend well, got into his rangy stride and just had enough to pull ahead of Warren Weir and there was no real response."
Athletics
Men's 200m final
The Jamaicans rustle up a trio of their national flags to drape around their shoulders, then swing their dancing hips in a typically-fun celebration.
But you have got to feel for Lesotho's Mosito Lehata, who crashes to the track in despair. He was right up with Dwyer, Weir and Livermore, maybe even leading as they scuttled off the bend, before the latter Jamaican mugged him on the line for bronze.
England's Danny Talbot finished seventh in 20.45 secs.
Did someone say a clean sweep for Jamaica? It was never in doubt, was it? Rasheed Dwyer had that little more to give than compatriots Warren Weir and Jason Livermore, taking gold with a powerful burst in front of the cameras.
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Weir's Jamaican team-mates Jason Livermore and Rasheed Dwyer also won their semi-finals - a yellow and green tinged 1-2-3 could be a decent shout.
They line up in lanes three, four and five, with England's Danny Talbot - the UK champion - next to Livermore in six.
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Little over two hours ago we saw Warren Weir take his foot off the gas in the closing stages of his semi-final win. Was that to conserve some energy for the final? Stay tuned to find out. The 200m final will begin almost as soon as it takes Weir to race round the bend.
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
With no Usain Bolt, the field for the men's 200m final is led by his Jamaican compatriot and Olympic bronze medallist Warren Weir. He is the fastest over this distance this year and it will take one hell of a run to prevent him winning gold tonight.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Grant Dommen: God knows what they'd have done if she'd won! Crowd goes wild for Eilidh Child
Peter Bartlett: Wow stunning atmosphere inside Hampden Park! Great silver medal 4 Eilidh Child, lapping up the attention inside the stadium!
Janet Acott: Just loving the Proclaimers at Hampden! Well done Eilidh Child!
Athletics
Women’s 400m hurdles final
AFPCopyright: AFP
Scotland's Eilidh Child on winning silver in the women's 400m hurdles: "I think the first emotion I felt was relief! I felt I left everything on the track I could give and I'm happy to come away with a medal. I've got a great team around me, and they kept me grounded and focused and I'm happy I could give them something back."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Jessica Ennis-Hill: Eilidh Child congratulations!! Brilliant run! Lots of pressure and pulled it out the bag. Enjoy celebrating!
Dai Greene: They should have changed the time table so that Eilidh Child and Hampden Park could have had an hour of singing The Proclaimers.
Paula Radcliffe: A privilege to be in Hampden Park tonight. A night Eilidh Child will never ever forget. Congratulations Eilidh and Scotland!
Athletics
Women’s 400m hurdles final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Sometimes you win silver, sometimes you lose silver, and for Eilidh Childs it was definitely the former. When you're up against someone of such quality, you go out and run out the best race you can, because anything can happen."
"Canada's Meeghan Benfeito edges past Malaysia's Pandelala Pamg on the final dive to secure individual 10m gold. She's delighted but England's 13-year-old Victoria Vincent appears to have the biggest smile of all, finishing 10th out of 12 in her international debut but clearly loving the experience. England's Tonia Couch is fifth and Sarah Barrow ninth."
Athletics
Women’s 400m hurdles final
Scotland's Eilidh Child is still beaming from ear-to-ear as she speaks to BBC Sport following her silver medal in the 400m hurdles. But she admits there was a downside - having her lap on honour soundtracked by Scottish popsters The Proclaimers. Child's football team is Edinburgh club Hearts, while The Proclaimers are huge fans of cross-city rivals Hibernian. Pretty sure that won't ruin her night...
Netball
Classification match for 9th/10th places
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"It's half-time in the netball between Scotland and Trinidad and Tobago and the young woman employed to keep the paying public entertained during breaks in play goes into the crowd to interview 'Steve from England'. Bad choice.
"Steve starts off well by saying he's having a great time in Glasgow after watching rugby and boxing. Then it goes rapidly downhill. Steve goes on to say that England always beat Scotland at every sport going. Boos break out around the hall. The young woman with the microphone says she does not want to speak to Steve anymore. If looks could kill..."
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Jodie Williams gave it all she had and almost thought for a split second she could catch Blessing Okagbare on the bend. Jodie can get quicker, and the important thing for her was that she got a medal. Bianca Williams had a great start, has a beautiful technique, and she competed with those Jamaicans. A great performance by all the girls but particularly by Jodie and Bianca. I think they surprised themselves there!"
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Matt McGlone: Wow. Britain has some exciting talent in the Women's 200m! Future looking bright. I hope...
Gee: What a 200. Incredible race from Jodie Williams
Miss E: Whoop! Well done the English girls Jodie Williams and Bianca Williams
Athletics
Women’s 200m final
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"Blessing Okagbare was dominant as we expected, she just has that blistering leg speed. But all three of the English girls ran personal bests to finish second, third and fourth ahead of the Jamaicans. It was strong sprinting by all of them. A brilliant performance and they will be excited about their relay prospects now."
Silver Medal
Jodie Williams (England) - Women's 200m final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
And there's an ear-splitting cheer as Okagbore is followed by a trio of red and white England vests. Jodie Williams is the first to cross in a time of 22.50secs - a personal best - with namesake (and not releated) Bianca Williams just 0.08secs behind for bronze.
That was also a career-best by Bianca Williams, while team-mate Anyika Onuora also smashes her personal-best to take fourth. England have had worse sub-23 seconds in the world of sport...
Gold Medal
Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) - Women's 200m final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
There it is! Blessing Okagbare is the double Commonwealth sprint champion. Okagbore gets an electric start, fades as the white line comes into her sight, but has enough in the tank to win in 22.25secs.
Athletics
Women’s 200m final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
We could be about to witness a sprint double as Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare looks to add the Commonwealth 200m crown to the 100m title she won three days ago. But three English athletes are hell-bent on stopping her. Anyika Onoura, Bianca Williams and Jodie Williams are all taking their places in the starting blocks.
By the way, it is worth noting that Sawyers is not just suited to summer events. The Bristol University student is also a Winter Youth Olympics silver medallist in the bobsleigh. Maybe Greg Rutherford can pick up some tips about switching over. The Olympic and Commonwealth men's champion says he fancies a bash at the skeleton.
Now we do know what colour medal England's Jazmin Sawyers is taking back over the border - it's silver. The 20-year-old put herself into second place after jumping a season's best of 6.54m, and Christabel Nettey of Canada could not catch Sawyers with her final leap.
Athletics
Women’s 400m hurdles final
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"There was a huge amount of pressure on Eilidh Child, who will have had a number of sleepless nights before these Games. Virtually everyone in the stadium was praying she could do something special tonight. We know what she's capable of running, the times she can do, but you still have to clear 10 barriers in these conditions and she can be proud of that silver medal. For Kaliese Spencer, it's important she gets a gold medal and is a champion at long last."
Athletics
Women’s 400m hurdles final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"We dared to hope that maybe Eilidh Child could overturn the way the result has always gone but Kaliese Spencer is the best in the world. Eilidh went out hard, got on terms, but you have to give it to Spencer who is a class act."
Silver Medal
Eilidh Child (Scotland) - women's 400m hurdles final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Eilidh Child won silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Dlhi and now she has another to stick on her mantelpiece. The famous Hampden roar for her was as loud as it would be cheering a Scottish winner against their England football rivals. But it could not push 27-year-old Child down the final straight that little bit quicker.
Gold Medal
Kaliese Spencer (Jamaica) - women’s 400m hurdles final
But that minor interruption does not bother Kaliese Spencer. She has been the best in the world this year and also shrugs off the partisan home support for Eilidh Child.
Athletics
Women’s 400m hurdles final
False start as a stray discus clangs into the net close to the runners. Tense, very tense...
Athletics
Men’s 400m hurdles final
England's Niall Flannery, following his fourth place in the men's 400m hurdles final, on BBC Sport: "I put together a race there. The guys who beat me are world class and if someone had told me at the beginning of the year I'd be fourth in the Commonwealth Games I'd have bitten their hands off."
Athletics
Women's long jump final
England have another medal - but we're not sure what colour yet. Jazmin Sawyers's leap of 6.54m puts her second with only Canada's Christabel Nettey able to snatch that away from her fingertips now.
The home crowd will be on their feet to greet Scotland's poster girl Eilidh Child ahead of the women's 400m hurdles final. And the 27-year-old will be hoping to keep them there with a gold-medal winning run. She will have to beat Jamaica's Kaliese Spencer, though, if she is to achieve her goal.
Athletics
Men’s 400m hurdles final
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"Cornel Fredericks is a top class hurdler, and a very skilful runner. We worried with the strapping on his thigh but he held. He's been knocking on the door for a while and it's great for him. A good strong performance from England's Niall Flannery to get fourth place."
Gold Medal
Cornel Fredericks (South Africa) - Men's 400m hurdles final
APCopyright: AP
A hushed Hampden air is pierced by the starter's gun as Trinidad's Jehue Gordon and South Africa's Cornel Fredericks sling it out down the back straight. Jamaica's Annsert Whyte crashes to the track as he heads towards the line, and Fredericks holds off Gordon with a strong finish.
Athletics
Men’s 400m hurdles final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
World champion Jehue Gordon is the class act in this final but will the fact that he has focused more on his university studies than running this year undermine his hopes of gold? England's Richard Yates will be one of the men hoping that is the case. England's Niall Flannery will now also race following the disqualification of Jamaican Roxroy Cato.
"Reminder going out to the crowd about switching off the flash from their cameras when divers are competing. We don't want a repeat of London 2012 - where Tom Daley needed a re-dive and subsequently developed a 'phobia' over what became known as his 'demon dive'."
Medal Ceremony
Women's Para-Sport 1500m T54
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson is dishing out the Women's Para-Sport 1500m T54 medal winners - a ceremony which has an added significance for her. Baroness Tanni is the coach and mentor of England's bronze medallist Jade Jones. She slings the medal around the neck of a grinning Jones, before the pair show a heartfelt hug and kiss.
"Well there's another for the outtake reel. Australia's 2008 Olympic silver medallist and Delhi Commonwealth champion Melissa Wu draws gasps from the crowd as she gets her opening 'forward 3.5 somersault' routine completely wrong. She lands feet first and scores a rare complete zero for a failed routine."
Get involved #bbcglasgow2014
Andrew_InStreatham: The race between Rudisha and Amos reminds me of the great Ed Moses when he was beaten to third in his last Olympics.
"The proud Maasai warrior David Rudisha needed different weapons for this event because in London he didn't come under pressure, but here he did. It looked as though Nijel Amos was trapped, but when they came on the straight Amos was determined to beat the great man. Rudisha wasn't able to do it tonight because he wasn't fit enough. Amos has beaten a man who he admires so much."
Athletics
Men's 800m final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What a humble man Nijel Amos is. The Botswanan is quick to pay tribute to David Rudisha rather than praise his own performance. "I am so happy but David Rudisha will always be the hero of 800m," he tells BBC Sport.
Kenya's Rudisha adds: "The race was good, but I found the last 100m difficult. My preparation hasn't been great. Nijel is a tough competitor. We ran a tactical race but he was very good."
You can't beat a good old bromance.
Athletics
Men's 800m final
While Nijel Amos rightly grabs all the 800m headlines, look a little further down the finishing list and you'll see a superb Scottish performance. Guy Learmonth smashes his personal best to finish sixth in a high-class field with a time of 1:46.69.
Gold Medal
Tamerlan Tagziev (Canada) - men's freestyle 86kg wrestling
Tamerlan Tagziev beats Andrew Dick of Nigeria and the gold is his to treasure.
"Three English divers to look out for in the women's 10m platform final - Olympians Tonia Couch and Sarah Barrow, as well as rising star Victoria Vincent. At 13 she is the youngest athlete at the Glasgow Commonwealths but that won't phase her - she's inspired by Tom Daley and has a similar level of confidence at the same age."
Despite British record holder Shara Proctor's tearful exit (see 19:33), there is still some Home Nations interest in the long jump. English duo Jazmin Sawyers and Lorraine Ugan are both capable of a podium finish and are each within striking distance after three attempts.
Netball
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"So it's back to the netball hall at the Scottish Exhibition Conference Centre to see if Scotland can finish their campaign on a high against Trinidad and Tobago.
"I can exclusively reveal that Usain Bolt is...not here. The seat he occupied during his surprise visit on Wednesday to cheer on Jamaica lies empty. But there is still a healthy crowd present eager to clap, encourage and shout the hosts to victory.
"This classification match might only be to decide who finishes ninth. But try telling this crowd it doesn't matter. The hosts lead 21-12 in the second quarter and there's Scotland flags everywhere each time they increase their tally."
Hockey
The men's semi-final line-up has been finalised after India beat South Africa 5-2 to seal their place in the last four.
India will play New Zealand at 12:15 BST on Saturday, after England face Australia at 10:00.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Nicola Jade: Yes! There it is! Blew the rest of the field away! Get in there David Weir!
Beth Bason: Half convinced that @davidweir2012 is some kind of superhuman. That was incredible!
Andy Gilderdale: When it comes to major championships, David Weir is a tiny bit special, isn't he?
Athletics
Men's 800m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"It's been a difficult week for Botswana here in Glasgow but Nijel Amos has given them a huge lift with that performance. That's now the David Rudisha of old, and not even the man of the last few weeks. Amos is a huge talent and he's delivered."
Gold Medal
Nijel Amos (Botswana) - Men's 800m final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What on Earth happened here! David Rudisha opens his stride around the final bend and looks certain to wrap up the Commonwealth gold. But wait. Botswana's teeth-gritting Nijel Amos, who looked in danger of being boxed, produces a perfectly-timed lung-bursting sprint from 70m to nick a thrilling contest. Wow.
Athletics
Men's 800m final
David Rudisha takes control of the race from the starting gun, but it is a steady opening lap of 52.71m.
Athletics
Men's 800m final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
David Rudisha was one of the stars on London 2012 with his world record beating run in the men's 800m. Will he be one of the stars of Glasgow? We're about to find out. Botswana's Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos is Rudisha's main threat. Scotland's Guy Learmonth and England's Michael Rimmer also compete.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
British Paralympic T44 100m champion Jonnie Peacock: David Weir 2012 commonwealth champion for England!!! Smashed that to bits!!! #beast.
Athletics
Men’s Para-Sport 1500m T54 final
Baroness Grey-Thompson
11-time Paralympic champion and BBC Sport expert
"This was a masterclass in sprinting from David Weir at the end - he's always had tremendous hand speed. He made it look incredibly easy and the margin of victory is massive by the end. I think he was leaving it until this season to see if he would carry on until Rio 2016 but in my opinion he simply has to."
Gold Medal
David Weir (England) - Men's Para-Sport 1500m T54
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir wins his first Commonwealth Games title with a majestic win in the men's T54 1500m.
The Englishman was in complete control throughout, going for broke with about 230m to go, wheeling clear of Australia's Kurt Fearnley. He even had time for a fist-pump before crossing the line.
Athletics
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"Wettest night for a major track final since Paula Radcliffe splashed through the puddles in Munich's Olympiastadion 12 summers ago."
Athletics
Women’s Para-Sport 1500m T54 final
Baroness Grey-Thompson
11-time Paralympic champion and BBC Sport expert
"I'm really proud of Jade - I felt I was pushing everything round with her. It's tough doing commentary when you are so close to one of the athletes! She finished strongly but didn't quite have enough left at the end. I don't think anyone expected Angela Ballard to win this race though, but she timed it perfectly and you could see Diane Roy ran out of steam."
If you didn't know, Tanni Grey-Thompson is Jones' mentor.
Athletics
Women's Para-sport T54 1500m
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Women's Para-sport T54 1500m bronze medallist Jade Jones tells BBC Sport: "That was really unexpected and great to do it here. The rain affects us a lot but I push well in the rain. I didn't realise a medal was in my grasp until I crossed the line. It's a really good building block for me to progress from now."
Athletics
Women's long jump final
Water is streaming down the face of England long-jumper Shara Proctor. It's nothing to do with the rain lashing down in Glasgow though, they are tears. British record-holder Proctor pulls up as she sprints down the runway for her second attempt, clutching her left thigh in clear pain. She shakes her head and then her hand to signal her Commonwealth dream is over through injury.
Athletics
Men’s Para-Sport 1500m T54 final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England's David Weir boasts 13 golds and 20 medals at Paralympic, world and European level but has never finished on the podium at the Commonwealth Games. Can he rectify this today? The man most likely to stop him is Australia's defending champion Kurt Fearnley.
Athletics
Men's Para-Sport 1500m T54
I noticed earlier that Jamaican sprinter Warren Weir was trying to lay claim on the 'Weirwolf' nickname. I'm not having that. There's only one man known as the Weirwolf in my eyes - and that's England Paralympic king David Weir. The six-time Paralympic champion is going for his first Commonwealth medal in a few minutes' time.
Gold Medal
George Kobaladze (Canada) - men's +105kg weightlifting
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
George Kobaladze of Canada sets a Games record to win gold from Itte Detenamo of Nauru and Damon Kelly of Australia. Darius Jokarzadeh of Wales finishes an agonising fourth.
Jamaica are known for their sprinting prowess, but the Caribbean island has also done pretty well in the field events. Jason Morgan is enjoying himself as high-fives his way around Hampden after claiming bronze in the discus.
But he could not out-throw India's Vikas Gowda. The 31-year-old, who stands at a cloud-troubling 6ft 6in, throws 63.64m to go one better than Delhi when he took silver.
Wales' Brett Morse (60.48m) finishes an excellent fifth, as England's Carl Myerscough - the 2010 bronze medallist - is down in seventh.
Athletics
Women’s Para-Sport 1500m T54 final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
There is a chance England could be celebrating gold and silver come the end of this next event. Three-time Paralympic medallist Shelly Woods and Jade Jones, whose mentor is Tanni Grey-Thompson, are both in with a great shout of the top medal. Canada's Diane Roy and Christie Dawes of Australia stand in their way. England's Lauren Rowles and Scotland pair Meggan Dawson-Farrell and Samantha Kinghorn also compete.
Best clips so far
Australian diver Grant Nel scores zero after slipping on the springboard and landing in the pool flat on his back in the men's 3m preliminary round. Watch the clip here
Northern Irish squash player Michael Craig tries to hit the ball with his hand after losing his racquet. Watch the clip here
Police officers join in the fun and end up providing the entertainment at half-time in the Commonwealth Games men's hockey pool match between Malaysia and New Zealand. Watch the clip here
Athletics
Women's long jump final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Yesterday, Greg Rutherford won gold for England in the men's long jump. Can Anguilla-born England team member Shara Proctor match him in the women's event? Proctor has jumped further than the rest of today's field, albeit not this year. Her team-mates Jazmin Sawyers and Lorraine Ugen are also capable of a podium finish, while top qualifier Bianca Stuart of the Bahamas and Canada's Christabel Nettey lead the overseas threat.
The athletes, many wearing the hoods on their rain macs, are being introduced to the crowd as the rain lashes down in Glasgow. There might be a few puddles in the sand-pit at this rate...
Gold Medal
England - women's triples bowls
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England's Sophie Tolchard, Ellen Falkner and Sian Honnor beat Australia in style to clinch gold in the women's triples at Kelvingrove.
The English trio accelerated into an 11-0 lead after three of 18 ends and led 20-1 after 10 ends before completing a 22-4 victory over Australia's Lynsey Clarke, Karen Murphy and Kelsey Cottrell.
The match came to a conclusion after 15 ends, with Australia conceding to the 'mercy' rule as the contest came to a premature end.
Wales lost 23-14 to South Africa in the bronze-medal match.
"England's Jessica Judd with a performance of maturity. She needed that for her own confidence to get that belief as someone of only 19 years of age. A really brave effort from Scotland's Emily Dudgeon but she will just miss out on the final unfortunately.
"Lynsey Sharp was in floods of tears after thinking she would not be in the final after that first semi. She'll be mightily relieved to know that she's just scraped in."
Athletics
Women's 800m semi-finals
Emily Dudgeon looks nervously at the scoreboard as she waits to find out if she will qualify for the final as a fastest loser. Not so. The second semi-final was much slower than the first, meaning another Scot, Lynsey Sharp, along with England's Jenny Meadows bag those final two spots.
Live Reporting
Mike Henson and Jonathan Jurejko
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
And that's a wrap as they say in the world of showbusiness. Thanks for sticking with us over the last 15 hours and make sure you return at 08:00 BST for more fun and games. See you later!
Day nine at a glance
Other highlights include:
16:00 - Table tennis: Defending champion Feng Tianwei, of Singapore, is favourite to win today's women's singles final.
17:45 - Lawn bowls: The men's singles ends the bowls tournament at Glasgow 2014. Scotland's Darren Burnett will hope to add Commonwealth Games gold to his 2014 World Indoor Bowls championship when he takes on Canada's Ryan Bester.
Day nine at a glance
Day in a sentence: It's time for the world's fastest man to do his talking on the track - Usain Bolt will see his first action of Glasgow 2014 as part of Jamaica's 4x100m relay team.
Also in action: Can Olympic 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson put a much-publicised row with her now suspended Australian head coach behind her? England gymnast Claudia Fragapane hopes to add to her three gold medals, and her compatriot Tom Daley will compete in the men's 10m synchronised diving.
Day nine at a glance
And after that lengthy sales pitch, all that is left is for me to flog the best stuff up for grabs on Friday (or day nine if you're living on Commonwealth Games time)...
Commonwealth Games in depth
You can also sit back and read four of our best Commonwealth Games features...
Oh Danny Boy - Northern Ireland nine go for glory: Northern Ireland have nine boxing medals guaranteed - and it could get a lot better with all nine fighting in Friday's semi-finals.
'You look down, your legs go to jelly - it's terrifying': A rejuvenated Tom Daley talks sexuality, critics and the "demon" dive from London 2012 that is still affecting his performances.
'I had to invent my own technique to clear the bar': Olivia Curran on fighting back from a devastating knee injury as a gymnast at Delhi 2010 to compete in the pole vault at Glasgow.
The boxer who had never been in a ring: Meet the Commonwealth boxer from a Pacific island nation who trains by using a punch bag hanging from a breadfruit tree.
Clips of the day
If you prefer watching to reading (or want to do both) then have a glance at BBC Sport's best videos...
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir wins gold in the men's Para-sport T54 1500m in a time of three minutes 21.67 seconds. Watch the clip here
England cruise to gold in the women's triples bowls, thrashing Australia 22-4 at Kelvingrove. Watch the clip here
Gymnast Claudia Fragapane emulates team-mate Max Whitlock by completing a hat-trick of gold medals with victory in the vault final. Watch the clip here
Scotland's Eilidh Child is cheered to silver by a passionate Hampden Park crowd as Jamaica's Kaliese Spencer wins gold in the 400m hurdles. Watch the clip here
Medal table
And the success of Max Whitlock and Claudia Fragapane has cemented England's place at the top of the medal tree...
Today's headlines
England gymnasts Max Whitlock and Claudia Fragapane win their third gold medals with individual final success.
Scotland's Eilidh Child secures silver in the women's 400m hurdles in front of a passionate home crowd
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir claims his first Commonwealth Games gold in the men's T54 1500m.
Tonight at the Games
Still hungry for more Games-themed bites? You lot are almost insatiable. Head over to BBC One where you can consume Tonight at the Games. Think a Commonwealth-themed 'Later with Jools Holland' complete with in-house jazz band....
Bowls
Scotland and England set for men's fours final
Friday's final day of bowls sees Scotland and England playing for two gold medals, including against each other in the men's fours.
David Peacock, Neil Speirs, Paul Foster and Alex Marshall of Scotland claimed a 15-10 semi-final victory over Australia to advance to the final against Andrew Knapper, John McGuinness, Stuart Airey and Jamie Chestney. The English four defeated India 14-12.
Darren Burnett of Scotland plays Canada's Ryan Bester for men's singles gold.
Jamie-Lea Winch and Natalie Melmore of England will take on South Africa for women's pairs gold. Jersey and Northern Ireland will duel for bronze.
Squash
Swing from the rafters?
World and Commonwealth champion Nick Matthew believes squash is enhancing its prospects of securing a place in the Olympics.
"The Commonwealth Games is brilliant for squash and I think the sport has been one of the talking points of the Games," said the Englishman. "If this doesn't push squash into the Olympics then what else do we need to do - do we need to swing from the rafters to play shots?"
Matthew and Adrian Grant, the defending champions, progressed through to the men's doubles quarter-finals with an 11-6 11-5 victory over Jamaica's Chris Binnie and Bruce Burrowes.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
England 400m runner Martyn Rooney: "Got my picture with the big man of discus Jason Morgan!"
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Scotland table tennis player Craig Howieson: "Disappointed with the way I played but Ryan Jenkins was class, knows me too well. I tried everything I could but wasn't enough. Amazing experience, tried to enjoy my last few moments out there competing as much as I could.
"Will never forget the first time we walked out as a team, the roar of the crowd was amazing as has the support throughout the whole competition! Can't tell you what a pleasure it's been. Hopefully we have helped show table tennis in a good light and this experience can be the start of something very special for the sport in Scotland."
Craig Howieson was knocked out of the men's singles by Welshman Ryan Jenkins, who will face England's Paul Drinkhall in the last 32 on Friday.
Bowls
Women's triples
England's Sophie Tolchard, Ellen Falkner and Sian Honnor thrashed Australia 22-4 to secure gold in the women's triples. The match came to a conclusion after 15 ends, with Australia conceding to the 'mercy' rule.
Falkner, who now has three Commonwealth gold medals following fours victory in Melbourne and a pairs triumph in Delhi, said: "It couldn't have been a better performance from our perspective.
"That's a tough call for them to make (the 'mercy' rule), but I think they felt the momentum was with us, we were dominating the game and it was ours."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Scotland gymnast Daniel Purvis: "Thanks for all the well done messages, unbelievable support again today, loved competing out there. So happy to get a bronze medal in the rings final."
Diving
Young diver sets sights on Olympics
England's 13-year-old Victoria Vincent - the youngest entrant in any Games event - came a creditable 10th in the 10m platform diving.
Vincent - 54 days younger that Scotland's bronze-medal winning para-swimmer Erraid Davis - had originally been barred from competing because she was under the Olympic age barrier of 14, but won an appeal.
"I could have dived better but at the end of the day I'm at the Commonwealth Games at the age of 13. The Olympics is my dream, but we will just have to see if I can make it that far," she said.
"My parents are really proud of me and my phone is full of texts from my friends that I will have to reply to. The Commonwealths have been great and I've learned so much."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
England gymnast gold medallist Max Whitlock: "Only just been able to get on Twitter. Your support is amazing! Thank you. So happy with my medals today. Night everyone!"
Athletics
Women's long jump final
England's Jazmin Sawyers says winning silver medal in the long jump was beyond her wildest dreams.
"My goal at the beginning of he year was just to make the team, and I've come away with a silver medal," she tells BBC Sport.
"What bodes well for the future is that I produced a bigger jump to get that silver."
Get involved
Text 81111 or tweet #bbcglasgow2014
Andrew in Richhill: What a brilliant day for the Home Nations at the Commonwealth Games today! I know the powerhouse countries like Russia, China and the USA aren't involved here, but things look very promising for British sport ahead of Rio 2016.
Boxing
Northern Ireland seek nine golds
Northern Ireland head coach John Conlan expects more from his history-making boxing team as they head into Friday's semi-finals with nine medals already guaranteed.
Conlan, father of Olympic bronze medallist Michael who is one of the nine guaranteed at least bronze, says the mindset of the team.
"Boxing in Northern Ireland has always been very strong - there used to be a joke that we had lots of heart but no technique. Now we have technique and heart," said Conlan.
"We came here for 11 gold medals and I don't see why we cannot go on now and get nine. Bronze isn't enough and I never asked any of them to enter the Commonwealth Games to win bronze. Gold is all that matters."
Day eight's highlights
Jamaica complete a clean sweep of the medals in the men's 200m as Rasheed Dwyer edges out compatriots Warren Weir and Jason Livermore. Watch the clip here
Scotland's Eilidh Child secures silver in the women's 400m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games. Read the full report
Botswana's Nijel Amos out-sprints Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha to win a dramatic gold in the men's 800m final. Watch the clip here
England gymnasts Max Whitlock and Claudia Fragapane both won their third Commonwealth Games gold medals with individual final success. Read the full report
Athletics
Men's 200m final
England's Danny Talbot could not get near that Jamaican trio in the 200m final, but said he was pleased with his overall performance in Glasgow.
"To be honest I go into every race wanting to win. I don't know what went wrong. I have learn how to handle myself against these big names," he says.
"I wasn't far from my best but I need to move on from these times. I don't think I'm that far off but I just need to get that one race for it to click and then it will give me a huge confidence boost."
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Gold medallist Rasheed Dwyer, who also beat Warren Weir in the Jamaican Championships, on BBC Sport: "It's a wonderful feeling to get a 1-2-3 for Jamaica. Hopefully this is a stepping stone for me to greater things."
Medal Ceremony
Men's 200m final
One more bit action before the lights are turned off for the night inside Hampden. And there is a golden glow to the 200m medal ceremony as three colourful Jamaican flags are hoisted into the night sky. Rasheed Dwyer, Warren Weir and Jason Livermore collect their well-deserved medals.
Medal Ceremony
Women's 200m final
Stood alongside Okagbore on that plinth is English pair Jodie Williams and her non-related team-mate Bianca Williams. Jodie is given the silver medal, with Bianca taking bronze. Pleased as punch would be a very apt way of describing the jovial expressions etched across their faces.
Medal Ceremony
Women's 200m final
Talking of bright hair, it is time for the bleach-blond Blessing Okagbare to collect her second gold medal of the Games. Nigeria's sprint queen is presented with her 200m gong, which she will keep safe alongside the other 100g of gold she won in Tuesday's 100m final.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
Australia's Shannon McCann has a shock of eye-catching yellow hair and luckily for someone sporting that barnet she produces a bright run. McCann finishes second in the third and final heat, behind Canada's Angela Whyte, as they qualify automatically for Friday's final.
Tonight at the Games
BBC Sport athletics expert Michael Johnson is a guest on the Pacific Quay sofa with Clare Balding and Mark Chapman this evening on BBC One from 22:40 BST. Send your comments on the athletics action at Hampden Park or questions for Michael using #TonightAtTheGames and the best will be used on BBC One later.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"A nice competent piece of hurdling from Tiffany Porter. She worked hard on the first hurdle and drove it hard through the rest. I am pretty sure she will be happy that she has got this race under her belt."
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
A fair few St George's flags would have been bristling in the Glasgow wind after Tiffany Porter's display.
"I am so on fire watching everyone else," the England hurdler says. "I am so happy I got my chance to run today. Obviously Sally Pearson is a fierce competitor and hopefully we can put on show in the final."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
BBC Sport's Richard Winton on Twitter: Remarkable number of St George's Cross's being waved at Hampden. Scotstown was the same earlier.
Athletics
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"We were wondering what kind of shape Sally Pearson would be in, and the answer is pretty good! She is a brilliant hurdler and gave an example of that tonight."
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
But reigning Olympic and Commonwealth champion Sally Pearson puts all that off-track strife behind her. She delivers in heat two, winning in an impressive time of 12.69secs - finishing a country mile ahead of second-placed Josanne Lucas.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
Here is the standout name in the event - Australia's Sally Pearson. But she has been making the headlines for the wrong reasons recently. After an injury-hit season, she was accused by the head coach of Australia athletics, Eric Hollingsworth, of setting a bad example to her team. He was then suspended.
Hockey
Women's tournament
Wales thrash Trinidad & Tobago 4-0 to secure ninth place. Elen Barnes, Emma Batten (two) and Phoebe Richards score the goals which ensured the Welsh ended Glasgow 2014 on a positive note.
Athletics
Women’s 100m hurdles
England's Tiffany Porter flies over the hurdles with consummate ease. She doesn't touch any of the 10 fences in her way to the line, winning the first heat in 12.84secs.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Baroness Grey-Thompson
11-time Paralympic champion and BBC Sport expert
"Jade Jones and her bronze medal - very proud to be part of her team."
Athletics
Women’s 200m final
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"Jodie Williams has an elephant tattoo. Why? Had lucky elephant charm during a 151-race unbeaten run in her junior days. Lost it, lost race. Tattoo ensures permanent presence."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
England 100m sprinter Andy Robertson: "The women's 4x100m team are going to boss it in the relays."
Athletics
Talking of the weather it is positively balmy (by Glasgow standards) at Hampden now. The dark clouds and pack-a-macs have gone away as these athletics-hungry folk stay seated. The medal action is over but that does not mean this hardy lot are sneaking off for an early train. No way.
The qualifying round of women's discus is heating up, while reigning Olympic and Commonwealth champion Sally Pearson is sure to get a warm reception when she steps out in the women's 110m hurdles. The heats are about to begin, so you can't go anywhere either...
Athletics
Women’s 200m final
England's Jodie Williams says she is "amazed" by her silver medal in the women's 200m: "I'm in a world of shock! We beat the Jamaicans and that's huge. We've come and out shown we can perform on the big stage which is great sign for the future."
Team-mate and bronze medallist Bianca Williams adds: "I am gobsmacked! I couldn't ask for more. To finish third and get a medal so I am so proud of myself."
Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare, who won the gold medal, says: "I am happy I won even despite the weather. I didn't get the time I wanted, but I got the win! I am happy to get two gold medals."
Medal Ceremony
Women’s 400m hurdles final
Perhaps the second biggest cheer of the night (following the roar that greeted her silver medal success) meets Scotland's Eilidh Child stepping up on to the Hampden podium. Child proudly shows off the little piece of silver to her supporters and the pack of flashing cameras.
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Not bad performance from Danny Talbot, and he's only just outside his personal best. Danny is not great around the bend and he can work on his technique. He just has to realise he was in a class field. The Jamaicans have a lot of pedigree; to think this is the 'B' team shows they have some good athletes coming up."
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"This isn't the Warren Weir we've seen in the past and Rasheed Dwyer looked more up for it."
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert , on Radio 5 live
"The Jamaican men were looking for a clean sweep and they've got it in the 200m. Rasheed Dwyer came off the bend well, got into his rangy stride and just had enough to pull ahead of Warren Weir and there was no real response."
Athletics
Men's 200m final
The Jamaicans rustle up a trio of their national flags to drape around their shoulders, then swing their dancing hips in a typically-fun celebration.
But you have got to feel for Lesotho's Mosito Lehata, who crashes to the track in despair. He was right up with Dwyer, Weir and Livermore, maybe even leading as they scuttled off the bend, before the latter Jamaican mugged him on the line for bronze.
England's Danny Talbot finished seventh in 20.45 secs.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
British 400m and 400m hurdles Olympian Jack Green on Twitter: Proud of @EilidhChild. Privileged to have trained with her. Wasn't always fame and medals.
Best clips so far
Scotland's Eilidh Child is cheered to silver by a passionate Hampden Park crowd as Jamaica's Kaliese Spencer wins gold in the 400m hurdles. Watch the clip here
Botswana's Nijel Amos out-sprints Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha to win a dramatic gold in the men's 800m. Watch the clip here
England's David Weir wins gold in the men's Para-sport T54 1500m. Watch the clip here
Gold Medal
Rasheed Dwyer (Jamaica) - men's 200m final
Did someone say a clean sweep for Jamaica? It was never in doubt, was it? Rasheed Dwyer had that little more to give than compatriots Warren Weir and Jason Livermore, taking gold with a powerful burst in front of the cameras.
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Weir's Jamaican team-mates Jason Livermore and Rasheed Dwyer also won their semi-finals - a yellow and green tinged 1-2-3 could be a decent shout.
They line up in lanes three, four and five, with England's Danny Talbot - the UK champion - next to Livermore in six.
Athletics
Men's 200m final
Little over two hours ago we saw Warren Weir take his foot off the gas in the closing stages of his semi-final win. Was that to conserve some energy for the final? Stay tuned to find out. The 200m final will begin almost as soon as it takes Weir to race round the bend.
Athletics
Men's 200m final
With no Usain Bolt, the field for the men's 200m final is led by his Jamaican compatriot and Olympic bronze medallist Warren Weir. He is the fastest over this distance this year and it will take one hell of a run to prevent him winning gold tonight.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Grant Dommen: God knows what they'd have done if she'd won! Crowd goes wild for Eilidh Child
Peter Bartlett: Wow stunning atmosphere inside Hampden Park! Great silver medal 4 Eilidh Child, lapping up the attention inside the stadium!
Janet Acott: Just loving the Proclaimers at Hampden! Well done Eilidh Child!
Athletics
Women’s 400m hurdles final
Scotland's Eilidh Child on winning silver in the women's 400m hurdles: "I think the first emotion I felt was relief! I felt I left everything on the track I could give and I'm happy to come away with a medal. I've got a great team around me, and they kept me grounded and focused and I'm happy I could give them something back."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Jessica Ennis-Hill: Eilidh Child congratulations!! Brilliant run! Lots of pressure and pulled it out the bag. Enjoy celebrating!
Dai Greene: They should have changed the time table so that Eilidh Child and Hampden Park could have had an hour of singing The Proclaimers.
Paula Radcliffe: A privilege to be in Hampden Park tonight. A night Eilidh Child will never ever forget. Congratulations Eilidh and Scotland!
Athletics
Women’s 400m hurdles final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Sometimes you win silver, sometimes you lose silver, and for Eilidh Childs it was definitely the former. When you're up against someone of such quality, you go out and run out the best race you can, because anything can happen."
Gold Medal
Women's 10m platform final
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Canada's Meeghan Benfeito edges past Malaysia's Pandelala Pamg on the final dive to secure individual 10m gold. She's delighted but England's 13-year-old Victoria Vincent appears to have the biggest smile of all, finishing 10th out of 12 in her international debut but clearly loving the experience. England's Tonia Couch is fifth and Sarah Barrow ninth."
Athletics
Women’s 400m hurdles final
Scotland's Eilidh Child is still beaming from ear-to-ear as she speaks to BBC Sport following her silver medal in the 400m hurdles. But she admits there was a downside - having her lap on honour soundtracked by Scottish popsters The Proclaimers. Child's football team is Edinburgh club Hearts, while The Proclaimers are huge fans of cross-city rivals Hibernian. Pretty sure that won't ruin her night...
Netball
Classification match for 9th/10th places
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"It's half-time in the netball between Scotland and Trinidad and Tobago and the young woman employed to keep the paying public entertained during breaks in play goes into the crowd to interview 'Steve from England'. Bad choice.
"Steve starts off well by saying he's having a great time in Glasgow after watching rugby and boxing. Then it goes rapidly downhill. Steve goes on to say that England always beat Scotland at every sport going. Boos break out around the hall. The young woman with the microphone says she does not want to speak to Steve anymore. If looks could kill..."
#bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
100m silver medallist Adam Gemili on Twitter: What a 200m from the British ladies! Reactions from Jodie and Biancaa just puts a huge smile on your face. Now on to the men...
Athletics
Women’s 200m final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Jodie Williams gave it all she had and almost thought for a split second she could catch Blessing Okagbare on the bend. Jodie can get quicker, and the important thing for her was that she got a medal. Bianca Williams had a great start, has a beautiful technique, and she competed with those Jamaicans. A great performance by all the girls but particularly by Jodie and Bianca. I think they surprised themselves there!"
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Matt McGlone: Wow. Britain has some exciting talent in the Women's 200m! Future looking bright. I hope...
Gee: What a 200. Incredible race from Jodie Williams
Miss E: Whoop! Well done the English girls Jodie Williams and Bianca Williams
Athletics
Women’s 200m final
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"Blessing Okagbare was dominant as we expected, she just has that blistering leg speed. But all three of the English girls ran personal bests to finish second, third and fourth ahead of the Jamaicans. It was strong sprinting by all of them. A brilliant performance and they will be excited about their relay prospects now."
Silver Medal
Jodie Williams (England) - Women's 200m final
And there's an ear-splitting cheer as Okagbore is followed by a trio of red and white England vests. Jodie Williams is the first to cross in a time of 22.50secs - a personal best - with namesake (and not releated) Bianca Williams just 0.08secs behind for bronze.
That was also a career-best by Bianca Williams, while team-mate Anyika Onuora also smashes her personal-best to take fourth. England have had worse sub-23 seconds in the world of sport...
Gold Medal
Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) - Women's 200m final
There it is! Blessing Okagbare is the double Commonwealth sprint champion. Okagbore gets an electric start, fades as the white line comes into her sight, but has enough in the tank to win in 22.25secs.
Athletics
Women’s 200m final
We could be about to witness a sprint double as Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare looks to add the Commonwealth 200m crown to the 100m title she won three days ago. But three English athletes are hell-bent on stopping her. Anyika Onoura, Bianca Williams and Jodie Williams are all taking their places in the starting blocks.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
England gymnast gold medallist Claudia Fragapane: "Signing a hot dog for this man one of the highlights from today!"
Athletics
Women's long jump final
By the way, it is worth noting that Sawyers is not just suited to summer events. The Bristol University student is also a Winter Youth Olympics silver medallist in the bobsleigh. Maybe Greg Rutherford can pick up some tips about switching over. The Olympic and Commonwealth men's champion says he fancies a bash at the skeleton.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Long jump gold medallist Greg Rutherford: "I'm absolutely over the moon for Jazmin Sawyers. What a fantastic performance in the long jump tonight. Well done!"
Silver Medal
Jazmin Sawyers (England) - Women's long jump
Now we do know what colour medal England's Jazmin Sawyers is taking back over the border - it's silver. The 20-year-old put herself into second place after jumping a season's best of 6.54m, and Christabel Nettey of Canada could not catch Sawyers with her final leap.
Athletics
Women’s 400m hurdles final
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"There was a huge amount of pressure on Eilidh Child, who will have had a number of sleepless nights before these Games. Virtually everyone in the stadium was praying she could do something special tonight. We know what she's capable of running, the times she can do, but you still have to clear 10 barriers in these conditions and she can be proud of that silver medal. For Kaliese Spencer, it's important she gets a gold medal and is a champion at long last."
Athletics
Women’s 400m hurdles final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"We dared to hope that maybe Eilidh Child could overturn the way the result has always gone but Kaliese Spencer is the best in the world. Eilidh went out hard, got on terms, but you have to give it to Spencer who is a class act."
Silver Medal
Eilidh Child (Scotland) - women's 400m hurdles final
Eilidh Child won silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Dlhi and now she has another to stick on her mantelpiece. The famous Hampden roar for her was as loud as it would be cheering a Scottish winner against their England football rivals. But it could not push 27-year-old Child down the final straight that little bit quicker.
Gold Medal
Kaliese Spencer (Jamaica) - women’s 400m hurdles final
But that minor interruption does not bother Kaliese Spencer. She has been the best in the world this year and also shrugs off the partisan home support for Eilidh Child.
Athletics
Women’s 400m hurdles final
False start as a stray discus clangs into the net close to the runners. Tense, very tense...
Athletics
Men’s 400m hurdles final
England's Niall Flannery, following his fourth place in the men's 400m hurdles final, on BBC Sport: "I put together a race there. The guys who beat me are world class and if someone had told me at the beginning of the year I'd be fourth in the Commonwealth Games I'd have bitten their hands off."
Athletics
Women's long jump final
England have another medal - but we're not sure what colour yet. Jazmin Sawyers's leap of 6.54m puts her second with only Canada's Christabel Nettey able to snatch that away from her fingertips now.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Scotland judo gold medallist Euan Burton: "Getting ready to shout on Eilidh Child at the athletics at Hampden!"
Athletics
Women’s 400m hurdles final
The home crowd will be on their feet to greet Scotland's poster girl Eilidh Child ahead of the women's 400m hurdles final. And the 27-year-old will be hoping to keep them there with a gold-medal winning run. She will have to beat Jamaica's Kaliese Spencer, though, if she is to achieve her goal.
Athletics
Men’s 400m hurdles final
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"Cornel Fredericks is a top class hurdler, and a very skilful runner. We worried with the strapping on his thigh but he held. He's been knocking on the door for a while and it's great for him. A good strong performance from England's Niall Flannery to get fourth place."
Gold Medal
Cornel Fredericks (South Africa) - Men's 400m hurdles final
A hushed Hampden air is pierced by the starter's gun as Trinidad's Jehue Gordon and South Africa's Cornel Fredericks sling it out down the back straight. Jamaica's Annsert Whyte crashes to the track as he heads towards the line, and Fredericks holds off Gordon with a strong finish.
Athletics
Men’s 400m hurdles final
World champion Jehue Gordon is the class act in this final but will the fact that he has focused more on his university studies than running this year undermine his hopes of gold? England's Richard Yates will be one of the men hoping that is the case. England's Niall Flannery will now also race following the disqualification of Jamaican Roxroy Cato.
Diving
Women's 10m platform final
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Reminder going out to the crowd about switching off the flash from their cameras when divers are competing. We don't want a repeat of London 2012 - where Tom Daley needed a re-dive and subsequently developed a 'phobia' over what became known as his 'demon dive'."
Medal Ceremony
Women's Para-Sport 1500m T54
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson is dishing out the Women's Para-Sport 1500m T54 medal winners - a ceremony which has an added significance for her. Baroness Tanni is the coach and mentor of England's bronze medallist Jade Jones. She slings the medal around the neck of a grinning Jones, before the pair show a heartfelt hug and kiss.
Diving
Women's 10m platform final
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Well there's another for the outtake reel. Australia's 2008 Olympic silver medallist and Delhi Commonwealth champion Melissa Wu draws gasps from the crowd as she gets her opening 'forward 3.5 somersault' routine completely wrong. She lands feet first and scores a rare complete zero for a failed routine."
Get involved #bbcglasgow2014
Andrew_InStreatham: The race between Rudisha and Amos reminds me of the great Ed Moses when he was beaten to third in his last Olympics.
Anton: The great man has been defeated.
Athletics
Men's 800m final
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"The proud Maasai warrior David Rudisha needed different weapons for this event because in London he didn't come under pressure, but here he did. It looked as though Nijel Amos was trapped, but when they came on the straight Amos was determined to beat the great man. Rudisha wasn't able to do it tonight because he wasn't fit enough. Amos has beaten a man who he admires so much."
Athletics
Men's 800m final
What a humble man Nijel Amos is. The Botswanan is quick to pay tribute to David Rudisha rather than praise his own performance. "I am so happy but David Rudisha will always be the hero of 800m," he tells BBC Sport.
Kenya's Rudisha adds: "The race was good, but I found the last 100m difficult. My preparation hasn't been great. Nijel is a tough competitor. We ran a tactical race but he was very good."
You can't beat a good old bromance.
Athletics
Men's 800m final
While Nijel Amos rightly grabs all the 800m headlines, look a little further down the finishing list and you'll see a superb Scottish performance. Guy Learmonth smashes his personal best to finish sixth in a high-class field with a time of 1:46.69.
Gold Medal
Tamerlan Tagziev (Canada) - men's freestyle 86kg wrestling
Tamerlan Tagziev beats Andrew Dick of Nigeria and the gold is his to treasure.
Diving
Women's 10m platform final
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Three English divers to look out for in the women's 10m platform final - Olympians Tonia Couch and Sarah Barrow, as well as rising star Victoria Vincent. At 13 she is the youngest athlete at the Glasgow Commonwealths but that won't phase her - she's inspired by Tom Daley and has a similar level of confidence at the same age."
Watch the final live online
Athletics
Women's long jump final
Despite British record holder Shara Proctor's tearful exit (see 19:33), there is still some Home Nations interest in the long jump. English duo Jazmin Sawyers and Lorraine Ugan are both capable of a podium finish and are each within striking distance after three attempts.
Netball
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"So it's back to the netball hall at the Scottish Exhibition Conference Centre to see if Scotland can finish their campaign on a high against Trinidad and Tobago.
"I can exclusively reveal that Usain Bolt is...not here. The seat he occupied during his surprise visit on Wednesday to cheer on Jamaica lies empty. But there is still a healthy crowd present eager to clap, encourage and shout the hosts to victory.
"This classification match might only be to decide who finishes ninth. But try telling this crowd it doesn't matter. The hosts lead 21-12 in the second quarter and there's Scotland flags everywhere each time they increase their tally."
Hockey
The men's semi-final line-up has been finalised after India beat South Africa 5-2 to seal their place in the last four.
India will play New Zealand at 12:15 BST on Saturday, after England face Australia at 10:00.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Nicola Jade: Yes! There it is! Blew the rest of the field away! Get in there David Weir!
Beth Bason: Half convinced that @davidweir2012 is some kind of superhuman. That was incredible!
Andy Gilderdale: When it comes to major championships, David Weir is a tiny bit special, isn't he?
Athletics
Men's 800m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"It's been a difficult week for Botswana here in Glasgow but Nijel Amos has given them a huge lift with that performance. That's now the David Rudisha of old, and not even the man of the last few weeks. Amos is a huge talent and he's delivered."
Gold Medal
Nijel Amos (Botswana) - Men's 800m final
What on Earth happened here! David Rudisha opens his stride around the final bend and looks certain to wrap up the Commonwealth gold. But wait. Botswana's teeth-gritting Nijel Amos, who looked in danger of being boxed, produces a perfectly-timed lung-bursting sprint from 70m to nick a thrilling contest. Wow.
Athletics
Men's 800m final
David Rudisha takes control of the race from the starting gun, but it is a steady opening lap of 52.71m.
Athletics
Men's 800m final
David Rudisha was one of the stars on London 2012 with his world record beating run in the men's 800m. Will he be one of the stars of Glasgow? We're about to find out. Botswana's Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos is Rudisha's main threat. Scotland's Guy Learmonth and England's Michael Rimmer also compete.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
British Paralympic T44 100m champion Jonnie Peacock: David Weir 2012 commonwealth champion for England!!! Smashed that to bits!!! #beast.
Athletics
Men’s Para-Sport 1500m T54 final
Baroness Grey-Thompson
11-time Paralympic champion and BBC Sport expert
"This was a masterclass in sprinting from David Weir at the end - he's always had tremendous hand speed. He made it look incredibly easy and the margin of victory is massive by the end. I think he was leaving it until this season to see if he would carry on until Rio 2016 but in my opinion he simply has to."
Gold Medal
David Weir (England) - Men's Para-Sport 1500m T54
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir wins his first Commonwealth Games title with a majestic win in the men's T54 1500m.
The Englishman was in complete control throughout, going for broke with about 230m to go, wheeling clear of Australia's Kurt Fearnley. He even had time for a fist-pump before crossing the line.
Athletics
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"Wettest night for a major track final since Paula Radcliffe splashed through the puddles in Munich's Olympiastadion 12 summers ago."
Athletics
Women’s Para-Sport 1500m T54 final
Baroness Grey-Thompson
11-time Paralympic champion and BBC Sport expert
"I'm really proud of Jade - I felt I was pushing everything round with her. It's tough doing commentary when you are so close to one of the athletes! She finished strongly but didn't quite have enough left at the end. I don't think anyone expected Angela Ballard to win this race though, but she timed it perfectly and you could see Diane Roy ran out of steam."
If you didn't know, Tanni Grey-Thompson is Jones' mentor.
Athletics
Women's Para-sport T54 1500m
Women's Para-sport T54 1500m bronze medallist Jade Jones tells BBC Sport: "That was really unexpected and great to do it here. The rain affects us a lot but I push well in the rain. I didn't realise a medal was in my grasp until I crossed the line. It's a really good building block for me to progress from now."
Athletics
Women's long jump final
Water is streaming down the face of England long-jumper Shara Proctor. It's nothing to do with the rain lashing down in Glasgow though, they are tears. British record-holder Proctor pulls up as she sprints down the runway for her second attempt, clutching her left thigh in clear pain. She shakes her head and then her hand to signal her Commonwealth dream is over through injury.
Athletics
Men’s Para-Sport 1500m T54 final
England's David Weir boasts 13 golds and 20 medals at Paralympic, world and European level but has never finished on the podium at the Commonwealth Games. Can he rectify this today? The man most likely to stop him is Australia's defending champion Kurt Fearnley.
Athletics
Men's Para-Sport 1500m T54
I noticed earlier that Jamaican sprinter Warren Weir was trying to lay claim on the 'Weirwolf' nickname. I'm not having that. There's only one man known as the Weirwolf in my eyes - and that's England Paralympic king David Weir. The six-time Paralympic champion is going for his first Commonwealth medal in a few minutes' time.
Gold Medal
George Kobaladze (Canada) - men's +105kg weightlifting
George Kobaladze of Canada sets a Games record to win gold from Itte Detenamo of Nauru and Damon Kelly of Australia. Darius Jokarzadeh of Wales finishes an agonising fourth.
Gold Medal
Angie Ballard (Australia) - women's Para-sport T54 1500m
Australia's Angie Ballard beats Canada's Diane Roy to gold in a rain-soaked Hampden Park but 18-year-old Jade Jones wins a first senior international medal for England with bronze.
Gold Medal
Ooi Tze Liang (Malaysia) - men's springboard 3m gold
It's not to be for England's Jack Laugher, who loses out to Ooi Tze Liang of Malaysia for gold. He'll have to make do with silver, while bronze goes to Oliver Dingley of England.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Welsh 60kg boxer Charlene Jones: "Me, Lauren Price and Amir Khan in the athletes village."
Gold Medal
Vikas Gowda (India) - Men's discus
Jamaica are known for their sprinting prowess, but the Caribbean island has also done pretty well in the field events. Jason Morgan is enjoying himself as high-fives his way around Hampden after claiming bronze in the discus.
But he could not out-throw India's Vikas Gowda. The 31-year-old, who stands at a cloud-troubling 6ft 6in, throws 63.64m to go one better than Delhi when he took silver.
Wales' Brett Morse (60.48m) finishes an excellent fifth, as England's Carl Myerscough - the 2010 bronze medallist - is down in seventh.
Athletics
Women’s Para-Sport 1500m T54 final
There is a chance England could be celebrating gold and silver come the end of this next event. Three-time Paralympic medallist Shelly Woods and Jade Jones, whose mentor is Tanni Grey-Thompson, are both in with a great shout of the top medal. Canada's Diane Roy and Christie Dawes of Australia stand in their way. England's Lauren Rowles and Scotland pair Meggan Dawson-Farrell and Samantha Kinghorn also compete.
Best clips so far
Australian diver Grant Nel scores zero after slipping on the springboard and landing in the pool flat on his back in the men's 3m preliminary round. Watch the clip here
Northern Irish squash player Michael Craig tries to hit the ball with his hand after losing his racquet. Watch the clip here
Police officers join in the fun and end up providing the entertainment at half-time in the Commonwealth Games men's hockey pool match between Malaysia and New Zealand. Watch the clip here
Athletics
Women's long jump final
Yesterday, Greg Rutherford won gold for England in the men's long jump. Can Anguilla-born England team member Shara Proctor match him in the women's event? Proctor has jumped further than the rest of today's field, albeit not this year. Her team-mates Jazmin Sawyers and Lorraine Ugen are also capable of a podium finish, while top qualifier Bianca Stuart of the Bahamas and Canada's Christabel Nettey lead the overseas threat.
The athletes, many wearing the hoods on their rain macs, are being introduced to the crowd as the rain lashes down in Glasgow. There might be a few puddles in the sand-pit at this rate...
Gold Medal
England - women's triples bowls
England's Sophie Tolchard, Ellen Falkner and Sian Honnor beat Australia in style to clinch gold in the women's triples at Kelvingrove.
The English trio accelerated into an 11-0 lead after three of 18 ends and led 20-1 after 10 ends before completing a 22-4 victory over Australia's Lynsey Clarke, Karen Murphy and Kelsey Cottrell.
The match came to a conclusion after 15 ends, with Australia conceding to the 'mercy' rule as the contest came to a premature end.
Wales lost 23-14 to South Africa in the bronze-medal match.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Decathlon silver medallist Ashley Bryant of England: "Great run from Danny Talbot to make it through to the 200m Commonwealth Games final!!!!"
Athletics
Women’s 800m semi-finals
Allison Curbishley
BBC athletics expert, on Radio 5 live
"England's Jessica Judd with a performance of maturity. She needed that for her own confidence to get that belief as someone of only 19 years of age. A really brave effort from Scotland's Emily Dudgeon but she will just miss out on the final unfortunately.
"Lynsey Sharp was in floods of tears after thinking she would not be in the final after that first semi. She'll be mightily relieved to know that she's just scraped in."
Athletics
Women's 800m semi-finals
Emily Dudgeon looks nervously at the scoreboard as she waits to find out if she will qualify for the final as a fastest loser. Not so. The second semi-final was much slower than the first, meaning another Scot, Lynsey Sharp, along with England's Jenny Meadows bag those final two spots.
Diving
Men's 3m springboard final