Glasgow 2014: Day seven as it happened

And leaves me with nothing else to say but goodbye. Join Mike Henson back here at 08:00 BST for live text commentary, plus live streams of the action. Be there bright and sharp!
Day eight at a glance
Day in a sentence: Louis Smith gets back on the horse and the Commonwealth's cyclists tackle the time trials.
Highlights include:
10:00 - Cycling time trials: The Commonwealth's fastest road cyclists hit the time trial circuit - 40km for men, 30km for women - taking in Glasgow's East End as well as the countryside of East Dunbartonshire and North Lanarkshire.
15:00 - Artistic gymnastics: Thursday sees the start of gymnastics' individual apparatus finals, the day's highlight being the men's pommel horse, expected to star England's Louis Smith and team-mate Max Whitlock.
19:00 - Athletics: Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir competes in the 1500m T54 with team-mate Will Smith.
Also: Badminton (singles and doubles preliminaries), hockey (09:00 England men v Canada, 14:00 Australia men v Scotland, and other group stage matches plus women's classification matches), netball (classification matches), squash (women's doubles quarter-finals), table tennis (quarter-finals).
Golden Thursday
Medal table
Medal table
Day seven, undoubtedly, belonged to Team England. Their athletes, led by long jumper Greg Rutherford, snaffled five gold medals to climb above Australia to the top of the medal table.
Best of today's videos
David Katoatau celebrates winning Kiribati's first ever Commonwealth medal with a jig of delight
Here are just a few of the best videos from today at the games:
David Hamilton on Twitter: "I wanna be on the big screen #commonwelfie"
Badminton
They've done it! England's number four seeds Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith need just the one opportunity to make sure, winning 21-13 17-21 21-18 in one hour and 14 minutes. That was a classic and worthy of being a medal match.
There are plenty of glum Scottish faces around the arena, none more so than the miserable expressions slapped across the chops of Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour. Even the Fratellis' feel-good anthem of Chelsea Dagger booming out cannot cheer them.
Badminton
But the Scots a plucky pair, nicking two points back, before Lauren Smith smashes a winner from the front to leave England with two more match points...
Badminton
There is a real grudge match taking place at the moment. Scotland pair Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour, unsurprisingly backed by huge vocal support, face England's Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith.
They drew one game each to take the match to a decider - and it's been a thriller. Now Adcock and Smith are two points away from a place in the last 16.
Badminton
Hundreds are packed into one Glasgow venue and ready to party as Wednesday comes to a close. No, they're not lurking around the dancefloor at legendary music venues Barrowlands or King Tut's. They're packed into the Emirates Arena as badminton becomes the new rock'n'roll....
Athletics
Long jump
Denise Lewis
BBC Sport athletics expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"Greg Rutherford proved his critics wrong this evening. 2013 was a rough year for him and he's come through and delivered. I think tonight he was as happy with his gold medal as he was at London 2012. He's running well, jumping well but is mentally in the right place which is the most important thing."
Adopted Scot Viorel Etko says he is the proudest man in Glasgow after delivering the host nation's first wrestling Commonwealth Games medal in 20 years with bronze in the 61kgs.
The 36-year-old was born in Moldova before leaving to pursue his athletic career first in Romania, then London in 1998, where he waited on tables and laboured on building sites before heading north of the border, eventually settling down to marry gymnast Laura Davies.
He said: "I am probably the proudest parent here, because I have my nine-year-old son Leon watching. I wanted to give him and all the other little kids a gift, all who are future Scottish athletes.
"I am fortunate to be the person who has done this. I thought I could make some history in Scottish wrestling."
Boxing
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
Wales' Lauren Price and Savannah Marshall, England's first female world champion, are on a collision course in the women's middleweight category.
Caerphilly's Price, a former kickboxing world champion and international footballer, outpointed Australia's Kaye Scott to set up a semi-final clash against Canada's Ariane Fortin, a two-time world champion.
Hartlepool's Marshall earned a unanimous decision over Botswana's Pearl Morake and will fight Nigerian Olympian Edith Ogoke next.
Gymnastics
Women's individual all-around final
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"The SSE Hydro quickly empties but a few fans remain to whoop and holler as England's Claudia Fragapane lifts the St George's flag for the cameras. The teenager wipes a few tears away before heading towards the bright lights of the TV cameras. What a final routine. Even to the untrained eye, it was clear it was something special."
Get involved
Text us on 81111
Andrew: Greg Rutherford comes across as one of the nicest, most down-to-earth sportsmen about at the moment. He's always smiling and makes time for the fans, and he's not too bad at the long jump either!
Badminton
Women's doubles round of 32
Gail Emms
BBC Sport badminton expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"We've had 44 minutes of power smashing and incredible rallies. England's Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith won the first set but Scotland's Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour have responded to level. The crowd are getting really excited. Let's see what happens in the third set."
Australia's head coach has been suspended for publicly criticising Olympic 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson.
Eric Hollingsworth accused Pearson, who starts the defence of her Commonwealth title on Thursday, of setting a bad example to her Australian team-mates.
He was upset with Pearson's decision to miss a pre-tournament training camp in Glasgow, favouring to race in London instead.
Boxing
Northern Ireland ensured they will take home an impressive nine boxing medals after late wins for Steven Donnelly and Connor Coyle.
Welterweight Donnelly out-manoeuvred Custio Clayton of Canada on a unanimous decision and middleweight Coyle completed a successful day by beating Siphiwe Lusizi of South Africa.
England captain Antony Fowler led the way into the middleweight semi-finals with a comfortable points win over Nickson Abaka, while Qais Ashfaq and Scott Fitzgerald also guaranteed medals.
Netball
England netball head coach Anna Mayes on her side's 69-27 victory over Barbados, which secured a semi-final against New Zealand on Friday.
"It was good to get a comprehensive win in terms of scoreline but I am disappointed with the sheer volume of errors.
"Saying that when you are playing against a lesser team you get more possession and you are more likely to make errors. However, we have to be more clinical. We need to ensure we are clinical across the 60 minutes."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Ewan Clark: What a performance from the English female gymnastics to do a 1-2-3. What a time to be English.
Andy Baxter: Claudia Fragapane smashed that floor routine to take gold.
Amy Beth: Gold, silver and bronze for England! Amazing girls!!! Wow!!
Gymnastics
Women's individual all-around final
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Ear-splitting roars from the gymnastics crowd after Claudia Fragapane razzle-dazzles on the floor to win gold. Plenty of height, a touch of breakdancing and every landing nailed. She's lifted skywards by her team-mates because that performance has secured her gold. She's the Commonwealth all-around champion! Fragapane can't hold back the tears. It's an England 1-2-3 with Ruby Harrold winning silver and Hannah Whelan taking bronze."
Gymnastics
Women's individual all-around final
Beth Tweddle
BBC Sport gymnastics expert
"It's an incredible day for English gymnastics. It looked like Claudia Fragapane had blown it with the beams but she has a incredibly powerful floor. To get all three medals is superb."
Gymnastics
Women's individual all-around final
Craig Heap
BBC Sport gymnastics expert and two-time CWG champion
"Not only does Claudia Fragapane have the power, but she has the moves to go with it. Wow! I am so happy now. What a performance. That was the display of the games."
Claudia Fragapane finishes with a flourish, lands perfectly in her final acrobatic move, smiles wide - she knows she has done enough. Remarkable performance from the 16-year-old.
She scores 14.733 to win gold with a total of 56.132, just ahead of Ruby Harrold (55.232) and Hannah Whelan (54.699). Tears of joy all round in the England camp.
Gymnastics - artistic
Women's individual all-around final
England appear to be primed for a clean sweep of medals in the women's all-around final. Canada's Elllie Black goes into third behind England's Ruby Harrold and Hannah Whelan. Last up is their team-mate Claudia Fragapane - she needs a score of 13.833 on the floor to nick gold. Drama.
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"The men's 400m was the highlight of the evening as Kirani James did not quite have it all his own way. But the 800m tomorrow is shaping up to be the race of the Commonwealth Games for me with a great showdown between Nijel Amos and David Rudisha."
David Katoatau (Kiribati) - men's 105kg weightlifting
They'll be dancing on the streets of Kiribati (pronounced KIRRY-BASS).
Appearing at their fifth Games, the island nation in the middle of the Pacific have just won their first ever medal.
Take a bow David Katoatau, winner of a GOLD medal no less, in the men's 105kg class.
Silver goes to Stanislav Chalaev of New Zealand and bronze to England's Ben Watson.
Athletics
Women's 200m heats
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"Jodie Williams has lots of experience as a junior, but of course moving up into the seniors is a big step. She's building on a great year and has her place in the final with a relatively straightforward run."
Athletics
Women's 200m heats
England's Anyika Onoura and Jodie Williams stick their names down on the semi-finals entry list. Former British champion Onoura finishes second in heat four with a time of 23.19, before 20-year-old Williams - who succeeded her team-mate as the country's best earlier this year - wins heat five in 23.42.
Athletics
Women's javelin final
Steve Backley
BBC Sport athletics expert
"The Australians dominated the javelin, but with a bit of an agricultural throw from Sunette Viljoen of South Africa got herself a silver medal. There's no taking the gold off Kim Mickle though."
Get involved #bbcglasgow2014
Simon Duke: Swimming, athletics and gymnastics have made the Games for me! Brilliant entertainment and some great Home Nation performances.
Tom Gooch: Valerie Adams is unbelievable. Possibly the greatest female athlete of all time.
Gold Medal
Valerie Adams (New Zealand) - women's shot put
Valerie Adams has more gold than a pawnbroker after winning the last eight major tournaments. And guess what? The two-time Olympic and four-time World champion wins her third Commonwealth title with a meaty throw of 19.88m.
England trio Rachel Wallander, Sophie McKinna and Eden Francis take fourth, fifth and sixth, with Scotland's Kirsty Yates in eighth.
Gymnastics
Women's all-around final
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"'Give it laldy'" it says on the big screen as the gymnasts prepare for the final rotation, and the spectators do as they say - clapping and whooping loudly. As it stands, it's an England one-two, with Ruby Harrold and Claudia Fragapane in first and second spot respectively."
Gold Medal
Kim Mickle (Australia) - Women's javelin
Bear hugs all round as gold-medal favourite Kim Mickle celebrates winning with a Games record throw of 65.96m. She tears across to the stands where she hugs her coach before grabbing and running off with an inflatable gold and green kangaroo. As you do.
Athletics
Women's javelin final
All over for England's Goldie Sayers, who finishes seventh in the final. But the 32-year-old is happy to be just competing for podium place in Glasgow after bouncing back from a nightmare London 2012.
England seal their place in the netball semi-finals by brushing aside winless Barbados 69-27, setting up a last-four clash with New Zealand on Saturday.
Weightlifting
Men's 105kg Group A
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Cries of 'come on Ben' as England's Ben Watson confidently strides out for his first attempt at the clean and jerk. Lots of encouragement and then a hush descens on the Clyde Auditorium.
"The 24-year-old from Oxford eyes what is in front of him, takes a moment to compose himself and then lets out a yell as he successfully lifts 180kg. The crowd go wild. One man close to me leaps out of his seat and punches the air. Excitement is building. Watson is in a gold medal position in the 105kg Group A."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Charlotte East: Happy for Greg Rutherford. Another great jump! Olympic and Commonwealth champion.
Craig Osborne: Massive congrats to the big man Greg Rutherford on winning gold.
Athletics
Women's 200m heats
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert , on Radio 5 live
"I really like Bianca Williams. She's only 20 and will only go from strength to strength. She's up against seasoned athletes and she doesn't seem to be fazed. I gave her some advice on Twitter the other day about dealing with the nerves here - although she had to search for me on the internet to find out who I was!"
Athletics
Women's 200m
The women's 200m has turned up late to the Commonwealth Games party like an unwanted guest sneaking through the back door. Newly-crowned 100m champion Blessing Okagbare cruises to victory in the opening heat.
Next up is England's Bianca Williams. And the 20-year-old puts in a good shift to join Okagbare in the semi-finals as a heat winner. She eases up but a time of 22.97 is still within two tenths of her lifetime best.
Tonight at the Games
Tonight at the Games
Tonight At The Games is on BBC One at 22:40 BST with Mark Chapman and Clare Balding and they have a wide range of guests from the world of shooting, netball, athletics and gymnastics on the programme, with guests including Liz McColgan, Beth Tweddle and hopefully Greg Rutherford.
If you have any comments or questions on today's action that you want to be read out on tonight's programme use #TonightAtTheGames.
England divers Alicia Blagg and Rebecca Gallantree are still recovering from the shock of their last-gasp diving gold.
The pair produced a superb final dive to snatch victory in the women's synchronised 3m springboard.
"I just can't believe it," Blagg, 17, says. "To do that dive and then see the scoreboard ranked first it was the best moment of my life. Just disbelief." Gallantree, 29, adds: "To do it in that situation, last dive, when it really mattered, and to do that to get the gold is just amazing."
Today's headlines
Time for a round-up. Here are some of the top stories from today in the Commonwealth Games:
Will Michael Rimmer qualify? Won't he qualify? I can exclusively reveal *drum roll please* the Englishman HAS scraped into Thursday's final. His time 1:47.70 is enough to progress as the second fastest loser.
Gymnastics
Women's all-around final
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Ruby Harrold leads at the halfway stage of the second sub-division of the women's all-around final and to celebrate Kaiser Chiefs' Ruby blasts out of the sound system. So the music choice isn't on a random shuffle? It's all deliberate? Scotland's Emma White has the overall lead, but is likely to be overtaken by those competing in the second half of the draw. "The crowd helped me so much," says White. "It's amazing. I have no words to say."
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Kenya's David Rudisha tells BBC Sport after reaching the 800m final: "Today it was tough because the semi-finals you have to approach with caution so I ran from the front and controlled the race. I feel my body is responding well and I'm feeling better which is pleasing. I am expecting another good race in the final, there are some really tough guys in there."
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"Nijel Amos shows why he will be the main challenger to David Rudisha in the final. Michael Rimmer ran a solid pace but when it got quicker he couldn't cope. He might just scrape into the final with that time, though."
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
England's Michael Rimmer looks ashen-faced as he finishes fifth. But, hang on, BBC Sport pundit Paula Radcliffe is giving Carol Vorderman a run for her money here with some quick mathematics. Paula reckons Rimmer has qualified as a fastest loser.
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
South Africa's Andre Olivier makes the early running before, as expected, Nijel Amos powers through to win the second semi-final.
Olivier is edged out by Uganda's Ronald Musagala for second, but it matters little. All three streaked clear of the rest to qualify comfortably.
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
You can't help but laugh at the pre-race banter (or bantz as I think the kids call it) from these athletes. Botswana's Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos is the chief clown before settling down to business.
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Scotland's Guy Learmonth says reaching the 800m final at his home Commonwealth Games is a dream come true.
"My whole aim was to get to the final," he tells BBC Sport. "My legs were dying but I'm in the Commonwealth final and that's what matters. The Hampden roar pulled me over the line - I can't explain the energy and the buzz it gives you."
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Can any other Home Nations athlete join Guy Learmonth there? England's Michael Rimmer and Wales' Joe Thomas are going to give it their best shot. The pair scraped into the second semi-final, with Thomas - you may recall - being involved in a controversial collision with England's Andrew Osagie during their heat. Check out the drama if you missed it yesterday.
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"Well done Scotland's Guy Learmonth. The crowd got behind him and he's run the race of his life to get into the final!"
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Job done. Superb run from David Rudisha as he eases over the line ahead of the rest. And what's this? A Scotland vest nicking third? Yes that's right. Guy Learmonth produces a cracker of a race to qualify for Thursday's final.
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Rudisha is not messing about here. The Kenyan gets himself to the front of the queue on the back straight, looking firmly in command as the bell dings. Top three through to the final.
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Kenya's David Rudisha is one of the few runners in the world that I would spend my own money to pay to see. He properly runs the 800m, there's a lot of gamesmanship with other runners but not with Rudisha. He takes it out hard and runs the full distance. He's had a few injuries but he's back from that and coming into shape at the right time."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Jonathan Edwards
BBC Sport presenter
"Well done Greg Rutherford. Taking care of business when winning is expected is the mark of a champion."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert , on Radio 5 live
"Congratulations Greg Rutherford. Another gold medal. All you can do is win. Respect."
Athletics
Phew! Hope you have all got your breath back. We have two more gold medals to be won - in the women's javelin and women's shot put - at Hampden Park tonight. Oh, and we also have the small matter of Olympic champion David Rudisha taking to the track in the 800m semi-finals.
Weightlifting
Men's 105kg
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Anyone know what the national anthem of Kiribati sounds like? There is a chance we could be hearing it at the Commonwealth Games for the first time in 'The Armadillo'.
"Kiribati, a group of islands in Pacific Ocean, only has a population of little over 100,000 but 30-year-old David Katoatau, who carried their flag at the opening ceremony, currently stands fourth after the snatch in 105kg Group A.
"With the clean and jerk to come, Oxford's Ben Watson is in front after lifting 157kg. But there's a long way to go before they start handing out the medals."
Athletics
Men's 400m final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"The race wasn't as fast as it looked but Kirani James took real charge of things. It was a great effort from Wayde van Niekerek who ran the 200m prelims this morning. Maybe if he hadn't have done that he could have got that bit closer to James and pushed him all the way to the line.
"As for Martyn Rooney, he never got in the race. You have to make the decision whether you compete with other athletes when you see them going away from you or stick with your own race. Martyn thought that they were going too fast and would come back to him, but that was a mistake. Maybe he should've adjusted."
Medal Ceremony
Men's long jump
The Glasgow 2014 organisers are rattling through these medal ceremonies quicker than it takes Kirani James to hurtle around the track. A still-sweating Greg Rutherford is already up on the podium watching the St George's Cross hoisted into the sky. The final bars of the English anthem is greeted with a huge Hampden roar as Rutherford punches and claps the air in triumph.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Lee Savery: Rooney needs to shave that beard. He'd have finished third without it.
Andy Gilderdale: It's a major tournament. Of course there's going to be disappointment for a Rooney in an England jersey.
Gee Newmoney: Well done Kirani. Making us Grenadians proud as always.
Athletics
Men's long jump
Denise Lewis
BBC Sport athletics expert & twice CWG champion
"Obviously the Olympic gold medal is the one we crave, but you could see by Greg Rutherford's face how much this gold medal means to him. He's had to manage his body recently, because he gets a lot of niggles. It's testament to his character that he's come through a difficult period and got his athletics career back on track."
Athletics
Men's long jump
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Commonwealth champion Greg Rutherford on BBC One: "It's never an easy road and after what happened last year with injury I wasn't sure if I could carry on jumping. Now I've won another title.
"I think a few people had written me off thinking I was a one-hit wonder. But I'm here again and will be here again many more times. I'm super happy. I want to keep going out there jumping far and winning medals."
Athletics
Women's javelin final
England's Goldie Sayers is in sixth place with a best of 57.65m after her second throw. Three Australians occupy the medal positions with Kim Mickle leading after launching her javelin a Commonwealth Games record distance of 65.96m.
Athletics
Men's 400m final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Grenada's Kirani James tells BBC Sport after winning gold in the 400m: "I am happy for the country and this win is for everyone back home. Wayde van Niekerk pushed me hard and I had to stay composed. I stayed relaxed and in control. The crowd in Glasgow here have been brilliant and the have cancelled out the weather here!"
Athletics
Men's 400m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"A really brave effort from Wayde van Niekerk who gave Kirani James a run for his money but the man from Grenada answered all the questions he was asked. He's on top of the world again. That was harder than he expected but he's got the gold. It's a shame for Martyn Rooney who just wasn't able to get into the race. He tried to stay patient and it didn't go for him."
Athletics
Men's 400m final
England's Martyn Rooney admitted after his semi-final that he was feeling "the best I've felt in a long time". Unfortunately it was not enough in the final. The lanky Londoner was never in contention to win a medal really, despite a late rally to finish fourth.
Gold Medal
Kirani James (Grenada) - men's 400m final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Marks. Set. Go! After the gun pierces the chilly Glasgow air, Kirani James runs a conservative 200m before kicking into gear round the bend. For a moment it looks like Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa could pip him down the straight. No. James finds another burst to cross in 44.24, smashing a new Games record in the process.
Athletics
Men's 400m final
Athletics
Men's 400m final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"England's Martyn Rooney has shown a great attitude and looks in great form. He came through the preliminary and the semi-finals with good performances. However, I don't think he can beat Kirani James unless the Grenadian makes a big mistake.
"I like Martyn's beard as well! It suits him and I think it goes with his attitude. Could the beard slow him down?! I don't think so. Ed Moses had a beard for a while and it didn't affect him!"
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Chris Becker: I sincerely hope that wind doesn't get caught up in Martyn Rooney's beard tonight. In fact, why doesn't he just wear a gorilla outfit for good measure.
Craig Paterson: Hope David Rudisha is fit enough to put on a bit of a show in the 800m.
Andy Kelly: Great to see Laura Weightman getting her well deserved medal. More to come.
Athletics
Men's 400m final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Kirani James in the 400m is the man to watch and he's a got a lane draw to suit him. When James lost to Lashawn Merritt at the World Championships he got out of his race because he was looking at Merritt. James runs his best when he runs his own race. With no contenders on the outside of him he will run his own race. It's his to lose."
Athletics
* Six minute warning *
I know a six minute warning is a little unorthodox, but frankly I didn't have time to give you a 10 minute warning because of that flurry of medal action.
Anyway...you have six minutes before the men's 400m final begins. Olympic champion Kirani James is a bigger dead cert than Red Rum in the 1974 Grand National.
"The biggest cheer we have had all day is for England's Alicia Blagg and Rebecca Gallantree as they secure synchronised 3m springboard gold.
"They can't believe it! Blagg saw the scoreboard and stood motionless then started pointing to her team-mate who couldn't see the scoreboard. When they both realised what they had just achieved they sprinted towards one another to celebrate."
Gold Medal
Derek Drouin (Canada) - men's high jump
The men's high jump did not reach the heights exepected but I can tell you that one man does not care a single jolt. That is Canada's Derek Drouin. The Commonwealth record holder has a little piece of gold to add to Olympic and world bronzes after clearing 2.31m
Athletics
Men's long jump
Louise Hazel
BBC Sport athletics expert, on Radio 5 live
"What relief on Greg Rutherford's face and now a smile breaks out. He's now two titles away from having the full set. He could join an elite club of British athletes that hold every title in the world and that's a special achievement if he can do it. Only the likes of Sally Gunnell, Linford Christie and Daley Thompson have that. Well done Greg Rutherford."
Gold Medal
Greg Rutherford (England) - men's long jump
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Only one man now can deny Greg Rutherford the gold medal as the long jump reaches its conclusion. South Africa's Zarck Visser needs 8.20m or further - no, he's well short! Rutherford, or the Ginger Wizard as he's known, collapses to his knees on the track in celebration.
The Olympic champion is the new Commonwealth champion!
Bronze Medal
Jessica Taylor (England) - women's heptathlon 800m
Move over Ennis-Hill and Johnson-Thompson. She might not have a double-barrelled surname, but England's Jessica Taylor looks to have a bronze Commonwealth medal. She finishes fifth in the 800m, with Canada's gold medallist Brianne Thiesen-Eaton fittingly dipping over the line first, to clinch third in the overall standings.
Diving
Women's 3m synchro
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport swimming & diving expert on Radio 5 live
"They held their nerve superbly. They were the last to go and had seen some of the other divers wobble. They cannot believe it. Eyes wide open, and the tears are coming. What a moment! Two golds for England in the space of about 40 minutes. Superb!"
Gold Medal
Alicia Blagg and Rebecca Gallantree (England) - 3m synchro diving
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Amazing scenes over in the pool as England's Alicia Blagg and Rebecca Gallantree produce something special in their final dive to snatch women's synchronised 3m springboard gold! They had not led in the previous four rounds but a 72.54 in round five puts them ahead of Canada as they finished on 300.24, just under 5.00 ahead.
Both look stunned when they climb out of the water and who can blame them? Stunning finish.
Athletics
Women's heptathlon 800m
British hopes in the women's heptathlon were pinned on Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill. Then, she decided to have a baby instead (fair enough). So hopes switched to England colleague Katarina Johnson-Thompson. She had to pull out through injury.
That leaves Canada's Brianne Thiesen-Eaton as the champion elect. She basically needs to stroll around the track twice in a half-decent time to grab the gold. They're off.
Boxing
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Northern Ireland have only won two medals so far at this year's Games but their boxers have already guaranteed themselves seven, with two more to fight in quarter-finals this evening. Whatever way you look at it, that is a remarkable tally. When asked how many golds his team would win, two-time Olympic light-flyweight bronze medallist Paddy Barnes shot back: 'Nine'."
Medal Ceremony
Men's hammer
Someone has just turned up the noise inside Hampden - and it is nothing to do with the current action. Nope, the decibel level goes up as Scotland's kilt-wearing Mark Dry collects his bronze medal for his performance in the men's hammer throw. He's loving his moment in the limelight - winking at the camera and upper cutting the Glasgow air in delight - and rightly so.
Gymnastics
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The women's individual all-around final is well under way and it is a great start for Scotland's Emma White as she produces a superb beam routine for a 12.900. She leads the way after three of four rotations and laps up the applause from the crowd with a smile and a wave. But the leaderboard will all change when the second group takes to the floor at around 20:17 BST.
Steve Cash: Greg Rutherford will always be remembered in our house. I almost beat him when I jumped off the sofa!
Matthew Field: Milton Keynes is shaking with anticipation whilst watching Greg Rutherford in the long jump finals! Come on Greg!
Athletics
Men's long jump
Louise Hazel
BBC Sport athletics expert, on Radio 5 live
"I think there might be more to come from Greg Rutherford in the final two rounds of jumps, even though the temperature is falling. He has a determined look on his face that he means business. Crucially he's still sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard."
Athletics
Men's long jump
After all that excitement on the track, let's head back out on to the field. England's Greg Rutherford led after round three in the long jump and is still at the top of the pile, despite a no jump in round four. Team-mate Chris Tomlinson produces the longest leap in this round, although his 7.93m is 0.06m short of his best and keeps him in fifth.
Gold Medal
Dori Yeats (Canada) - women's 69kg freestyle
Canada's Dori Yeats gets the better of Angele Tomo of Cameroon to win gold but Scotland's Sarah Jones misses on bronze to Navjot Navjot Kaur of India.
Barely time to take stock of Jack Laugher's success before we're into the women's 3m synchronised springboard final. England's Alicia Blagg and Rebecca Gallantree are the only home nation athletes in this one.
Athletics
Women's 3000m Steeplechase final
Scotland's Eilish McColgan says she was simply glad to be competing at Hampden after suffering from a debilitating virus, food poisoning and then heart palpitations earlier this year.
"I didn't think I'd even be here at the start of the Games with the illness problems I've had so just to be racing, I couldn't be any happier," she tells BBC Sport after finishing sixth in the 3,000m steeplechase.
"I think my mum and dad will be proud of me. It's not the quickest I've ever run but it gives me a platform to build on."
Boxing
Gold-medal favourite and defending champion Paddy Barnes of Northern Ireland has beaten Charles Keama of Papua New Guinea by a technical knockout to win their light flyweight quarter-final and guarantee himself a medal.
Athletics
Women's 3000m Steeplechase final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"Scotland's Eilish McColgan with a brave run given the season she's had. She's not been able to come to the Games in the kind of shape she would have liked. The Australian challenge of Madeline Heiner and Genevieve Lacaze, who finished fourth and fifth, to the Kenyans was commendable, but it made no difference in the end."
Gold Medal
Purity Kirui (Kenya) - Women's 3000m Steeplechase final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Like in yesterday's women's 10,000m, Kenya are celebrating another clean sweep of the medal podium. Purity Kirui holds off a late burst from team-mate Milcah Cheywa to take gold in a time of 9:30.96. Joan Kipkemoi finishes third, about 11 seconds ahead of Eilish McColgan who finishes an excellent sixth after a season of health problems.
Athletics
Men's high jump final
England's Christopher Baker was an outside bet for a Glasgow medal, despite jumping a career-high 2.27m in June. He is within a whisker of grabbing a bronze, but fails to top that figure to take third. He takes out the bar on each of his three attempts at 2.28m, which means he must settle for fourth. No shame in that though.
Athletics
Women's 3000m Steeplechase final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"Eilish McColgan is working hard, leading the British challenge but she is off the pace with the Kenyans who are being challenged by the Australians now."
Athletics
Men's long jump
Paula Radcliffe
BBC Sport athletics expert & 2002 CWG champion
"I think Greg Rutherford is enjoying the crowd and enjoying jumping again. Going back to the Olympics, winning on super Saturday he was maybe overshadowed a bit. Jess Ennis and Mo Farah maybe got more of the limelight and upstaged Greg."
Athletics
Men's long jump
Athletics
Men's long jump
Greg Rutherford still leads at the halfway point as South Africa's Zarck Visser sees the red flag wafted in his direction. The Olympic champion made his major international debut at the the 2006 Commonwealth Games and says he is desperate to add a medal to his trophy cabinet.
Athletics
Women's 3000m Steeplechase final
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"The crowd here are really getting behind Eilish McColgan, but the Kenyan women like the men's event are already trying to take control of the race."
"1m gold medallist Jack Laugher of England tells the assembled media he's 'over the moon' with victory in his first event here in Glasgow. 'It really takes the pressure off,' he tells me.
"But team-mate Chris Mears is gutted after finishing fourth. The 21-year-old admits he nearly smashed his phone after nailing his final dive and learning he had still missed a podium place.
"'I'm calm now'," says Mears. 'To be fair the other guys were great it just would have been brilliant to be up there with them and Jack my best mate'."
#bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on social media
England's double Commonwealth swimming champion Fran Halsall on Instagram: Home time, had fun living with these ladies for the past week #girlshouse.
Athletics
Women's 3000m Steeplechase final
A Kenyan 1-2-3 in the women's 3000m Steeplechase is a strong possibility - for the second successive Commonwealth Games. Reigning world and Commonwealth champion Milcah Chemos leads the African nation's charge.
But what are the chances of Scotland's McColgan stealing their thunder? McColgan?! No you haven't slipped into a time machine back to the 1980s. The biggest home hope is Eilish McColgan - daughter of the legendary Liz, who won the 10,000m at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh.
That race is about to start at 19:35 BST, so make sure you tune in to see if she create an historic family double.
Live now
If athletics isn't your particular cup of tea, then how about one of the following?
Pre-event favourite Derek Drouin is living up to his billing. He is the only man yet to bring the bar crashing to the canvas behind him, cruising over a height of 2.25m to lead.
No such luck for Scotland's Raymond Bobrownicki though. The home crowd raise the decibel levels as Bobrownicki lumbers up, only to take the bar clean out. His Games are over.
Athletics
Men's long jump
Ding dong. We have a real battle on our hands now folks. South Africa's excitable Zarck Visser, after whipping up the Scottish fans with his dance moves, levels with Olympic champion Greg Rutherford's earlier mark of 8.12m.
What's Rutherford got in his locker? An even bigger jump! The Englishman, while far from vintage, regains the leads by hitting the sand 8.20m from the line.
Diving
1m Springboard
England's Jack Laugher tells BBC Sport after winning gold in the 1m springboard: "To go and get gold is amazing. The first two dives were bit shaky but I went well overall.
"I had a tough Olympics two years ago and this puts it right a little bit. London 2012 was a horrible experience, but I've bounced back. I've got the 3m springboard to come and I'd love to double up! I'm going to try to my hardest."
#bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Max Whitlock
Individual all-round Commonwealth Champion
Gymnast Max Whitlock: "WOW, thank you so much everyone!! It feels absolutely amazing to be crowned Commonwealth champion. Have had goosebumps all day!"
Athletics
Men's long jump
Chris Tomlinson urges the Hampden crowd to get behind him as he launches himself down the track. He looks up at the scoreboard, chewing his bottom lip nervously, as he lands somewhere around the 8.00m mark. He's a fraction short at 7.99m, pushing him up to fourth.
Gold Medal
Jack Laugher (England) - 1m springboard
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England's Jack Laugher wins 1m springboard gold after a dominant display in the final. The 19-year-old was outstanding in qualifying and he was in a different league once again this evening, scoring a six-dive total of 449.90 to put him way ahead of second-place Australian Matt Mitcham (404.85). Fellow Australian Grant Nel (403.40) takes the bronze medal.
Get involved
Badminton
They've done it! England's number four seeds Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith need just the one opportunity to make sure, winning 21-13 17-21 21-18 in one hour and 14 minutes. That was a classic and worthy of being a medal match.
There are plenty of glum Scottish faces around the arena, none more so than the miserable expressions slapped across the chops of Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour. Even the Fratellis' feel-good anthem of Chelsea Dagger booming out cannot cheer them.
Badminton
But the Scots a plucky pair, nicking two points back, before Lauren Smith smashes a winner from the front to leave England with two more match points...
Badminton
There is a real grudge match taking place at the moment. Scotland pair Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour, unsurprisingly backed by huge vocal support, face England's Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith.
They drew one game each to take the match to a decider - and it's been a thriller. Now Adcock and Smith are two points away from a place in the last 16.
Badminton
Hundreds are packed into one Glasgow venue and ready to party as Wednesday comes to a close. No, they're not lurking around the dancefloor at legendary music venues Barrowlands or King Tut's. They're packed into the Emirates Arena as badminton becomes the new rock'n'roll....
Athletics
Long jump
Denise Lewis
BBC Sport athletics expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"Greg Rutherford proved his critics wrong this evening. 2013 was a rough year for him and he's come through and delivered. I think tonight he was as happy with his gold medal as he was at London 2012. He's running well, jumping well but is mentally in the right place which is the most important thing."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
England boxer Nicola Adams: "Me and my bestie Savannah Marshall are in the semi finals. Yes buddy!"
Wrestling
Men's 61kg
Adopted Scot Viorel Etko says he is the proudest man in Glasgow after delivering the host nation's first wrestling Commonwealth Games medal in 20 years with bronze in the 61kgs.
The 36-year-old was born in Moldova before leaving to pursue his athletic career first in Romania, then London in 1998, where he waited on tables and laboured on building sites before heading north of the border, eventually settling down to marry gymnast Laura Davies.
He said: "I am probably the proudest parent here, because I have my nine-year-old son Leon watching. I wanted to give him and all the other little kids a gift, all who are future Scottish athletes.
"I am fortunate to be the person who has done this. I thought I could make some history in Scottish wrestling."
Boxing
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
Wales' Lauren Price and Savannah Marshall, England's first female world champion, are on a collision course in the women's middleweight category.
Caerphilly's Price, a former kickboxing world champion and international footballer, outpointed Australia's Kaye Scott to set up a semi-final clash against Canada's Ariane Fortin, a two-time world champion.
Hartlepool's Marshall earned a unanimous decision over Botswana's Pearl Morake and will fight Nigerian Olympian Edith Ogoke next.
Gymnastics
Women's individual all-around final
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"The SSE Hydro quickly empties but a few fans remain to whoop and holler as England's Claudia Fragapane lifts the St George's flag for the cameras. The teenager wipes a few tears away before heading towards the bright lights of the TV cameras. What a final routine. Even to the untrained eye, it was clear it was something special."
Get involved
Text us on 81111
Andrew: Greg Rutherford comes across as one of the nicest, most down-to-earth sportsmen about at the moment. He's always smiling and makes time for the fans, and he's not too bad at the long jump either!
Badminton
Women's doubles round of 32
Gail Emms
BBC Sport badminton expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"We've had 44 minutes of power smashing and incredible rallies. England's Gabby Adcock and Lauren Smith won the first set but Scotland's Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour have responded to level. The crowd are getting really excited. Let's see what happens in the third set."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Decathlon Commonwealth silver medallist Ashley Bryant: Great night of athletics giving Liam Tancock all the athlete info on the events tonight! Stadium was buzzing!
Athletics
Australia's head coach has been suspended for publicly criticising Olympic 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson.
Eric Hollingsworth accused Pearson, who starts the defence of her Commonwealth title on Thursday, of setting a bad example to her Australian team-mates.
He was upset with Pearson's decision to miss a pre-tournament training camp in Glasgow, favouring to race in London instead.
Boxing
Northern Ireland ensured they will take home an impressive nine boxing medals after late wins for Steven Donnelly and Connor Coyle.
Welterweight Donnelly out-manoeuvred Custio Clayton of Canada on a unanimous decision and middleweight Coyle completed a successful day by beating Siphiwe Lusizi of South Africa.
England captain Antony Fowler led the way into the middleweight semi-finals with a comfortable points win over Nickson Abaka, while Qais Ashfaq and Scott Fitzgerald also guaranteed medals.
Netball
England netball head coach Anna Mayes on her side's 69-27 victory over Barbados, which secured a semi-final against New Zealand on Friday.
"It was good to get a comprehensive win in terms of scoreline but I am disappointed with the sheer volume of errors.
"Saying that when you are playing against a lesser team you get more possession and you are more likely to make errors. However, we have to be more clinical. We need to ensure we are clinical across the 60 minutes."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Ewan Clark: What a performance from the English female gymnastics to do a 1-2-3. What a time to be English.
Andy Baxter: Claudia Fragapane smashed that floor routine to take gold.
Amy Beth: Gold, silver and bronze for England! Amazing girls!!! Wow!!
Gymnastics
Women's individual all-around final
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Ear-splitting roars from the gymnastics crowd after Claudia Fragapane razzle-dazzles on the floor to win gold. Plenty of height, a touch of breakdancing and every landing nailed. She's lifted skywards by her team-mates because that performance has secured her gold. She's the Commonwealth all-around champion! Fragapane can't hold back the tears. It's an England 1-2-3 with Ruby Harrold winning silver and Hannah Whelan taking bronze."
Gymnastics
Women's individual all-around final
Beth Tweddle
BBC Sport gymnastics expert
"It's an incredible day for English gymnastics. It looked like Claudia Fragapane had blown it with the beams but she has a incredibly powerful floor. To get all three medals is superb."
Gymnastics
Women's individual all-around final
Craig Heap
BBC Sport gymnastics expert and two-time CWG champion
"Not only does Claudia Fragapane have the power, but she has the moves to go with it. Wow! I am so happy now. What a performance. That was the display of the games."
Gold Medal
Claudia Fragapane (England) - Women's individual all-around
Claudia Fragapane finishes with a flourish, lands perfectly in her final acrobatic move, smiles wide - she knows she has done enough. Remarkable performance from the 16-year-old.
She scores 14.733 to win gold with a total of 56.132, just ahead of Ruby Harrold (55.232) and Hannah Whelan (54.699). Tears of joy all round in the England camp.
Gymnastics - artistic
Women's individual all-around final
England appear to be primed for a clean sweep of medals in the women's all-around final. Canada's Elllie Black goes into third behind England's Ruby Harrold and Hannah Whelan. Last up is their team-mate Claudia Fragapane - she needs a score of 13.833 on the floor to nick gold. Drama.
Get involved #commonwelfie
Kirsty Leigh: Gold for our boy, well deserved.
Athletics
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"The men's 400m was the highlight of the evening as Kirani James did not quite have it all his own way. But the 800m tomorrow is shaping up to be the race of the Commonwealth Games for me with a great showdown between Nijel Amos and David Rudisha."
#bbcglasgow2014
Jack Laugher
Commonwealth 1m springboard champion
Jack Laugher on Twitter: AAAAAHHH GOLD MEDAL! So so so so happy! Time to rest up for tomorrow's 3m event! #commonwelfie
Gold Medal
David Katoatau (Kiribati) - men's 105kg weightlifting
They'll be dancing on the streets of Kiribati (pronounced KIRRY-BASS).
Appearing at their fifth Games, the island nation in the middle of the Pacific have just won their first ever medal.
Take a bow David Katoatau, winner of a GOLD medal no less, in the men's 105kg class.
Silver goes to Stanislav Chalaev of New Zealand and bronze to England's Ben Watson.
Athletics
Women's 200m heats
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"Jodie Williams has lots of experience as a junior, but of course moving up into the seniors is a big step. She's building on a great year and has her place in the final with a relatively straightforward run."
Athletics
Women's 200m heats
England's Anyika Onoura and Jodie Williams stick their names down on the semi-finals entry list. Former British champion Onoura finishes second in heat four with a time of 23.19, before 20-year-old Williams - who succeeded her team-mate as the country's best earlier this year - wins heat five in 23.42.
Athletics
Women's javelin final
Steve Backley
BBC Sport athletics expert
"The Australians dominated the javelin, but with a bit of an agricultural throw from Sunette Viljoen of South Africa got herself a silver medal. There's no taking the gold off Kim Mickle though."
Get involved #bbcglasgow2014
Simon Duke: Swimming, athletics and gymnastics have made the Games for me! Brilliant entertainment and some great Home Nation performances.
Tom Gooch: Valerie Adams is unbelievable. Possibly the greatest female athlete of all time.
Gold Medal
Valerie Adams (New Zealand) - women's shot put
Valerie Adams has more gold than a pawnbroker after winning the last eight major tournaments. And guess what? The two-time Olympic and four-time World champion wins her third Commonwealth title with a meaty throw of 19.88m.
England trio Rachel Wallander, Sophie McKinna and Eden Francis take fourth, fifth and sixth, with Scotland's Kirsty Yates in eighth.
Gymnastics
Women's all-around final
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"'Give it laldy'" it says on the big screen as the gymnasts prepare for the final rotation, and the spectators do as they say - clapping and whooping loudly. As it stands, it's an England one-two, with Ruby Harrold and Claudia Fragapane in first and second spot respectively."
Gold Medal
Kim Mickle (Australia) - Women's javelin
Bear hugs all round as gold-medal favourite Kim Mickle celebrates winning with a Games record throw of 65.96m. She tears across to the stands where she hugs her coach before grabbing and running off with an inflatable gold and green kangaroo. As you do.
Athletics
Women's javelin final
All over for England's Goldie Sayers, who finishes seventh in the final. But the 32-year-old is happy to be just competing for podium place in Glasgow after bouncing back from a nightmare London 2012.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Australia long jumper Fabrice Lapierre: "Tear my hamstring on first jump then get stung on the head by a bee! Not a good night."
Netball
England seal their place in the netball semi-finals by brushing aside winless Barbados 69-27, setting up a last-four clash with New Zealand on Saturday.
Weightlifting
Men's 105kg Group A
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Cries of 'come on Ben' as England's Ben Watson confidently strides out for his first attempt at the clean and jerk. Lots of encouragement and then a hush descens on the Clyde Auditorium.
"The 24-year-old from Oxford eyes what is in front of him, takes a moment to compose himself and then lets out a yell as he successfully lifts 180kg. The crowd go wild. One man close to me leaps out of his seat and punches the air. Excitement is building. Watson is in a gold medal position in the 105kg Group A."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Charlotte East: Happy for Greg Rutherford. Another great jump! Olympic and Commonwealth champion.
Matthew Donnachie: Great long jump final! Good effort from Chris Tomlinson.
Craig Osborne: Massive congrats to the big man Greg Rutherford on winning gold.
Athletics
Women's 200m heats
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert , on Radio 5 live
"I really like Bianca Williams. She's only 20 and will only go from strength to strength. She's up against seasoned athletes and she doesn't seem to be fazed. I gave her some advice on Twitter the other day about dealing with the nerves here - although she had to search for me on the internet to find out who I was!"
Athletics
Women's 200m
The women's 200m has turned up late to the Commonwealth Games party like an unwanted guest sneaking through the back door. Newly-crowned 100m champion Blessing Okagbare cruises to victory in the opening heat.
Next up is England's Bianca Williams. And the 20-year-old puts in a good shift to join Okagbare in the semi-finals as a heat winner. She eases up but a time of 22.97 is still within two tenths of her lifetime best.
Tonight at the Games
Tonight At The Games is on BBC One at 22:40 BST with Mark Chapman and Clare Balding and they have a wide range of guests from the world of shooting, netball, athletics and gymnastics on the programme, with guests including Liz McColgan, Beth Tweddle and hopefully Greg Rutherford.
If you have any comments or questions on today's action that you want to be read out on tonight's programme use #TonightAtTheGames.
#bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Gold 3m synchro diving medallist Alicia Blagg: IS THIS LIFE?!? GOLD AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES WITH @RGallantree.
Diving
England divers Alicia Blagg and Rebecca Gallantree are still recovering from the shock of their last-gasp diving gold.
The pair produced a superb final dive to snatch victory in the women's synchronised 3m springboard.
"I just can't believe it," Blagg, 17, says. "To do that dive and then see the scoreboard ranked first it was the best moment of my life. Just disbelief." Gallantree, 29, adds: "To do it in that situation, last dive, when it really mattered, and to do that to get the gold is just amazing."
Today's headlines
Time for a round-up. Here are some of the top stories from today in the Commonwealth Games:
ATHLETICS:Greg Rutherford leaps to Commonwealth gold
DIVING:
BOXING:
GYMNASTICS:Max Whitlock wins second Commonwealth gold
DIVING:England diving pair win last-gasp diving gold
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Will Michael Rimmer qualify? Won't he qualify? I can exclusively reveal *drum roll please* the Englishman HAS scraped into Thursday's final. His time 1:47.70 is enough to progress as the second fastest loser.
Gymnastics
Women's all-around final
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Ruby Harrold leads at the halfway stage of the second sub-division of the women's all-around final and to celebrate Kaiser Chiefs' Ruby blasts out of the sound system. So the music choice isn't on a random shuffle? It's all deliberate? Scotland's Emma White has the overall lead, but is likely to be overtaken by those competing in the second half of the draw. "The crowd helped me so much," says White. "It's amazing. I have no words to say."
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Kenya's David Rudisha tells BBC Sport after reaching the 800m final: "Today it was tough because the semi-finals you have to approach with caution so I ran from the front and controlled the race. I feel my body is responding well and I'm feeling better which is pleasing. I am expecting another good race in the final, there are some really tough guys in there."
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"Nijel Amos shows why he will be the main challenger to David Rudisha in the final. Michael Rimmer ran a solid pace but when it got quicker he couldn't cope. He might just scrape into the final with that time, though."
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
England's Michael Rimmer looks ashen-faced as he finishes fifth. But, hang on, BBC Sport pundit Paula Radcliffe is giving Carol Vorderman a run for her money here with some quick mathematics. Paula reckons Rimmer has qualified as a fastest loser.
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
South Africa's Andre Olivier makes the early running before, as expected, Nijel Amos powers through to win the second semi-final.
Olivier is edged out by Uganda's Ronald Musagala for second, but it matters little. All three streaked clear of the rest to qualify comfortably.
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
You can't help but laugh at the pre-race banter (or bantz as I think the kids call it) from these athletes. Botswana's Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos is the chief clown before settling down to business.
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Scotland's Guy Learmonth says reaching the 800m final at his home Commonwealth Games is a dream come true.
"My whole aim was to get to the final," he tells BBC Sport. "My legs were dying but I'm in the Commonwealth final and that's what matters. The Hampden roar pulled me over the line - I can't explain the energy and the buzz it gives you."
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Can any other Home Nations athlete join Guy Learmonth there? England's Michael Rimmer and Wales' Joe Thomas are going to give it their best shot. The pair scraped into the second semi-final, with Thomas - you may recall - being involved in a controversial collision with England's Andrew Osagie during their heat. Check out the drama if you missed it yesterday.
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"Well done Scotland's Guy Learmonth. The crowd got behind him and he's run the race of his life to get into the final!"
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Job done. Superb run from David Rudisha as he eases over the line ahead of the rest. And what's this? A Scotland vest nicking third? Yes that's right. Guy Learmonth produces a cracker of a race to qualify for Thursday's final.
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Rudisha is not messing about here. The Kenyan gets himself to the front of the queue on the back straight, looking firmly in command as the bell dings. Top three through to the final.
Athletics
Men's 800m semi-final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Kenya's David Rudisha is one of the few runners in the world that I would spend my own money to pay to see. He properly runs the 800m, there's a lot of gamesmanship with other runners but not with Rudisha. He takes it out hard and runs the full distance. He's had a few injuries but he's back from that and coming into shape at the right time."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Jonathan Edwards
BBC Sport presenter
"Well done Greg Rutherford. Taking care of business when winning is expected is the mark of a champion."
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert , on Radio 5 live
"Congratulations Greg Rutherford. Another gold medal. All you can do is win. Respect."
Athletics
Phew! Hope you have all got your breath back. We have two more gold medals to be won - in the women's javelin and women's shot put - at Hampden Park tonight. Oh, and we also have the small matter of Olympic champion David Rudisha taking to the track in the 800m semi-finals.
Weightlifting
Men's 105kg
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Anyone know what the national anthem of Kiribati sounds like? There is a chance we could be hearing it at the Commonwealth Games for the first time in 'The Armadillo'.
"Kiribati, a group of islands in Pacific Ocean, only has a population of little over 100,000 but 30-year-old David Katoatau, who carried their flag at the opening ceremony, currently stands fourth after the snatch in 105kg Group A.
"With the clean and jerk to come, Oxford's Ben Watson is in front after lifting 157kg. But there's a long way to go before they start handing out the medals."
Athletics
Men's 400m final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"The race wasn't as fast as it looked but Kirani James took real charge of things. It was a great effort from Wayde van Niekerek who ran the 200m prelims this morning. Maybe if he hadn't have done that he could have got that bit closer to James and pushed him all the way to the line.
"As for Martyn Rooney, he never got in the race. You have to make the decision whether you compete with other athletes when you see them going away from you or stick with your own race. Martyn thought that they were going too fast and would come back to him, but that was a mistake. Maybe he should've adjusted."
Medal Ceremony
Men's long jump
The Glasgow 2014 organisers are rattling through these medal ceremonies quicker than it takes Kirani James to hurtle around the track. A still-sweating Greg Rutherford is already up on the podium watching the St George's Cross hoisted into the sky. The final bars of the English anthem is greeted with a huge Hampden roar as Rutherford punches and claps the air in triumph.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Lee Savery: Rooney needs to shave that beard. He'd have finished third without it.
Andy Gilderdale: It's a major tournament. Of course there's going to be disappointment for a Rooney in an England jersey.
Gee Newmoney: Well done Kirani. Making us Grenadians proud as always.
Athletics
Men's long jump
Denise Lewis
BBC Sport athletics expert & twice CWG champion
"Obviously the Olympic gold medal is the one we crave, but you could see by Greg Rutherford's face how much this gold medal means to him. He's had to manage his body recently, because he gets a lot of niggles. It's testament to his character that he's come through a difficult period and got his athletics career back on track."
Athletics
Men's long jump
Commonwealth champion Greg Rutherford on BBC One: "It's never an easy road and after what happened last year with injury I wasn't sure if I could carry on jumping. Now I've won another title.
"I think a few people had written me off thinking I was a one-hit wonder. But I'm here again and will be here again many more times. I'm super happy. I want to keep going out there jumping far and winning medals."
Athletics
Women's javelin final
England's Goldie Sayers is in sixth place with a best of 57.65m after her second throw. Three Australians occupy the medal positions with Kim Mickle leading after launching her javelin a Commonwealth Games record distance of 65.96m.
Athletics
Men's 400m final
Grenada's Kirani James tells BBC Sport after winning gold in the 400m: "I am happy for the country and this win is for everyone back home. Wayde van Niekerk pushed me hard and I had to stay composed. I stayed relaxed and in control. The crowd in Glasgow here have been brilliant and the have cancelled out the weather here!"
Athletics
Men's 400m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"A really brave effort from Wayde van Niekerk who gave Kirani James a run for his money but the man from Grenada answered all the questions he was asked. He's on top of the world again. That was harder than he expected but he's got the gold. It's a shame for Martyn Rooney who just wasn't able to get into the race. He tried to stay patient and it didn't go for him."
Athletics
Men's 400m final
England's Martyn Rooney admitted after his semi-final that he was feeling "the best I've felt in a long time". Unfortunately it was not enough in the final. The lanky Londoner was never in contention to win a medal really, despite a late rally to finish fourth.
Gold Medal
Kirani James (Grenada) - men's 400m final
Marks. Set. Go! After the gun pierces the chilly Glasgow air, Kirani James runs a conservative 200m before kicking into gear round the bend. For a moment it looks like Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa could pip him down the straight. No. James finds another burst to cross in 44.24, smashing a new Games record in the process.
Athletics
Men's 400m final
Athletics
Men's 400m final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"England's Martyn Rooney has shown a great attitude and looks in great form. He came through the preliminary and the semi-finals with good performances. However, I don't think he can beat Kirani James unless the Grenadian makes a big mistake.
"I like Martyn's beard as well! It suits him and I think it goes with his attitude. Could the beard slow him down?! I don't think so. Ed Moses had a beard for a while and it didn't affect him!"
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Chris Becker: I sincerely hope that wind doesn't get caught up in Martyn Rooney's beard tonight. In fact, why doesn't he just wear a gorilla outfit for good measure.
Craig Paterson: Hope David Rudisha is fit enough to put on a bit of a show in the 800m.
Andy Kelly: Great to see Laura Weightman getting her well deserved medal. More to come.
Athletics
Men's 400m final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Kirani James in the 400m is the man to watch and he's a got a lane draw to suit him. When James lost to Lashawn Merritt at the World Championships he got out of his race because he was looking at Merritt. James runs his best when he runs his own race. With no contenders on the outside of him he will run his own race. It's his to lose."
Athletics
* Six minute warning *
I know a six minute warning is a little unorthodox, but frankly I didn't have time to give you a 10 minute warning because of that flurry of medal action.
Anyway...you have six minutes before the men's 400m final begins. Olympic champion Kirani James is a bigger dead cert than Red Rum in the 1974 Grand National.
Diving
Women's 3m synchro
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Edinburgh
"The biggest cheer we have had all day is for England's Alicia Blagg and Rebecca Gallantree as they secure synchronised 3m springboard gold.
"They can't believe it! Blagg saw the scoreboard and stood motionless then started pointing to her team-mate who couldn't see the scoreboard. When they both realised what they had just achieved they sprinted towards one another to celebrate."
Gold Medal
Derek Drouin (Canada) - men's high jump
The men's high jump did not reach the heights exepected but I can tell you that one man does not care a single jolt. That is Canada's Derek Drouin. The Commonwealth record holder has a little piece of gold to add to Olympic and world bronzes after clearing 2.31m
Athletics
Men's long jump
Louise Hazel
BBC Sport athletics expert, on Radio 5 live
"What relief on Greg Rutherford's face and now a smile breaks out. He's now two titles away from having the full set. He could join an elite club of British athletes that hold every title in the world and that's a special achievement if he can do it. Only the likes of Sally Gunnell, Linford Christie and Daley Thompson have that. Well done Greg Rutherford."
Gold Medal
Greg Rutherford (England) - men's long jump
Only one man now can deny Greg Rutherford the gold medal as the long jump reaches its conclusion. South Africa's Zarck Visser needs 8.20m or further - no, he's well short! Rutherford, or the Ginger Wizard as he's known, collapses to his knees on the track in celebration.
The Olympic champion is the new Commonwealth champion!
Bronze Medal
Jessica Taylor (England) - women's heptathlon 800m
Move over Ennis-Hill and Johnson-Thompson. She might not have a double-barrelled surname, but England's Jessica Taylor looks to have a bronze Commonwealth medal. She finishes fifth in the 800m, with Canada's gold medallist Brianne Thiesen-Eaton fittingly dipping over the line first, to clinch third in the overall standings.
Diving
Women's 3m synchro
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport swimming & diving expert on Radio 5 live
"They held their nerve superbly. They were the last to go and had seen some of the other divers wobble. They cannot believe it. Eyes wide open, and the tears are coming. What a moment! Two golds for England in the space of about 40 minutes. Superb!"
Gold Medal
Alicia Blagg and Rebecca Gallantree (England) - 3m synchro diving
Amazing scenes over in the pool as England's Alicia Blagg and Rebecca Gallantree produce something special in their final dive to snatch women's synchronised 3m springboard gold! They had not led in the previous four rounds but a 72.54 in round five puts them ahead of Canada as they finished on 300.24, just under 5.00 ahead.
Both look stunned when they climb out of the water and who can blame them? Stunning finish.
Athletics
Women's heptathlon 800m
British hopes in the women's heptathlon were pinned on Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill. Then, she decided to have a baby instead (fair enough). So hopes switched to England colleague Katarina Johnson-Thompson. She had to pull out through injury.
That leaves Canada's Brianne Thiesen-Eaton as the champion elect. She basically needs to stroll around the track twice in a half-decent time to grab the gold. They're off.
Boxing
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Northern Ireland have only won two medals so far at this year's Games but their boxers have already guaranteed themselves seven, with two more to fight in quarter-finals this evening. Whatever way you look at it, that is a remarkable tally. When asked how many golds his team would win, two-time Olympic light-flyweight bronze medallist Paddy Barnes shot back: 'Nine'."
Medal Ceremony
Men's hammer
Someone has just turned up the noise inside Hampden - and it is nothing to do with the current action. Nope, the decibel level goes up as Scotland's kilt-wearing Mark Dry collects his bronze medal for his performance in the men's hammer throw. He's loving his moment in the limelight - winking at the camera and upper cutting the Glasgow air in delight - and rightly so.
Gymnastics
The women's individual all-around final is well under way and it is a great start for Scotland's Emma White as she produces a superb beam routine for a 12.900. She leads the way after three of four rotations and laps up the applause from the crowd with a smile and a wave. But the leaderboard will all change when the second group takes to the floor at around 20:17 BST.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Steve Cash: Greg Rutherford will always be remembered in our house. I almost beat him when I jumped off the sofa!
Matthew Field: Milton Keynes is shaking with anticipation whilst watching Greg Rutherford in the long jump finals! Come on Greg!
Athletics
Men's long jump
Louise Hazel
BBC Sport athletics expert, on Radio 5 live
"I think there might be more to come from Greg Rutherford in the final two rounds of jumps, even though the temperature is falling. He has a determined look on his face that he means business. Crucially he's still sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard."
Athletics
Men's long jump
After all that excitement on the track, let's head back out on to the field. England's Greg Rutherford led after round three in the long jump and is still at the top of the pile, despite a no jump in round four. Team-mate Chris Tomlinson produces the longest leap in this round, although his 7.93m is 0.06m short of his best and keeps him in fifth.
Gold Medal
Dori Yeats (Canada) - women's 69kg freestyle
Canada's Dori Yeats gets the better of Angele Tomo of Cameroon to win gold but Scotland's Sarah Jones misses on bronze to Navjot Navjot Kaur of India.
Diving
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Edinburgh
Barely time to take stock of Jack Laugher's success before we're into the women's 3m synchronised springboard final. England's Alicia Blagg and Rebecca Gallantree are the only home nation athletes in this one.
Athletics
Women's 3000m Steeplechase final
Scotland's Eilish McColgan says she was simply glad to be competing at Hampden after suffering from a debilitating virus, food poisoning and then heart palpitations earlier this year.
"I didn't think I'd even be here at the start of the Games with the illness problems I've had so just to be racing, I couldn't be any happier," she tells BBC Sport after finishing sixth in the 3,000m steeplechase.
"I think my mum and dad will be proud of me. It's not the quickest I've ever run but it gives me a platform to build on."
Boxing
Gold-medal favourite and defending champion Paddy Barnes of Northern Ireland has beaten Charles Keama of Papua New Guinea by a technical knockout to win their light flyweight quarter-final and guarantee himself a medal.
Athletics
Women's 3000m Steeplechase final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"Scotland's Eilish McColgan with a brave run given the season she's had. She's not been able to come to the Games in the kind of shape she would have liked. The Australian challenge of Madeline Heiner and Genevieve Lacaze, who finished fourth and fifth, to the Kenyans was commendable, but it made no difference in the end."
Gold Medal
Purity Kirui (Kenya) - Women's 3000m Steeplechase final
Like in yesterday's women's 10,000m, Kenya are celebrating another clean sweep of the medal podium. Purity Kirui holds off a late burst from team-mate Milcah Cheywa to take gold in a time of 9:30.96. Joan Kipkemoi finishes third, about 11 seconds ahead of Eilish McColgan who finishes an excellent sixth after a season of health problems.
Athletics
Men's high jump final
England's Christopher Baker was an outside bet for a Glasgow medal, despite jumping a career-high 2.27m in June. He is within a whisker of grabbing a bronze, but fails to top that figure to take third. He takes out the bar on each of his three attempts at 2.28m, which means he must settle for fourth. No shame in that though.
Athletics
Women's 3000m Steeplechase final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"Eilish McColgan is working hard, leading the British challenge but she is off the pace with the Kenyans who are being challenged by the Australians now."
Athletics
Men's long jump
Paula Radcliffe
BBC Sport athletics expert & 2002 CWG champion
"I think Greg Rutherford is enjoying the crowd and enjoying jumping again. Going back to the Olympics, winning on super Saturday he was maybe overshadowed a bit. Jess Ennis and Mo Farah maybe got more of the limelight and upstaged Greg."
Athletics
Men's long jump
Athletics
Men's long jump
Greg Rutherford still leads at the halfway point as South Africa's Zarck Visser sees the red flag wafted in his direction. The Olympic champion made his major international debut at the the 2006 Commonwealth Games and says he is desperate to add a medal to his trophy cabinet.
Athletics
Women's 3000m Steeplechase final
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"The crowd here are really getting behind Eilish McColgan, but the Kenyan women like the men's event are already trying to take control of the race."
Diving
1m Springboard
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"1m gold medallist Jack Laugher of England tells the assembled media he's 'over the moon' with victory in his first event here in Glasgow. 'It really takes the pressure off,' he tells me.
"But team-mate Chris Mears is gutted after finishing fourth. The 21-year-old admits he nearly smashed his phone after nailing his final dive and learning he had still missed a podium place.
"'I'm calm now'," says Mears. 'To be fair the other guys were great it just would have been brilliant to be up there with them and Jack my best mate'."
#bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on social media
England's double Commonwealth swimming champion Fran Halsall on Instagram: Home time, had fun living with these ladies for the past week #girlshouse.
Athletics
Women's 3000m Steeplechase final
A Kenyan 1-2-3 in the women's 3000m Steeplechase is a strong possibility - for the second successive Commonwealth Games. Reigning world and Commonwealth champion Milcah Chemos leads the African nation's charge.
But what are the chances of Scotland's McColgan stealing their thunder? McColgan?! No you haven't slipped into a time machine back to the 1980s. The biggest home hope is Eilish McColgan - daughter of the legendary Liz, who won the 10,000m at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh.
That race is about to start at 19:35 BST, so make sure you tune in to see if she create an historic family double.
Live now
If athletics isn't your particular cup of tea, then how about one of the following?
Athletics
Men's high jump final
Pre-event favourite Derek Drouin is living up to his billing. He is the only man yet to bring the bar crashing to the canvas behind him, cruising over a height of 2.25m to lead.
No such luck for Scotland's Raymond Bobrownicki though. The home crowd raise the decibel levels as Bobrownicki lumbers up, only to take the bar clean out. His Games are over.
Athletics
Men's long jump
Ding dong. We have a real battle on our hands now folks. South Africa's excitable Zarck Visser, after whipping up the Scottish fans with his dance moves, levels with Olympic champion Greg Rutherford's earlier mark of 8.12m.
What's Rutherford got in his locker? An even bigger jump! The Englishman, while far from vintage, regains the leads by hitting the sand 8.20m from the line.
Diving
1m Springboard
England's Jack Laugher tells BBC Sport after winning gold in the 1m springboard: "To go and get gold is amazing. The first two dives were bit shaky but I went well overall.
"I had a tough Olympics two years ago and this puts it right a little bit. London 2012 was a horrible experience, but I've bounced back. I've got the 3m springboard to come and I'd love to double up! I'm going to try to my hardest."
#bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Max Whitlock
Individual all-round Commonwealth Champion
Gymnast Max Whitlock: "WOW, thank you so much everyone!! It feels absolutely amazing to be crowned Commonwealth champion. Have had goosebumps all day!"
Athletics
Men's long jump
Chris Tomlinson urges the Hampden crowd to get behind him as he launches himself down the track. He looks up at the scoreboard, chewing his bottom lip nervously, as he lands somewhere around the 8.00m mark. He's a fraction short at 7.99m, pushing him up to fourth.
Gold Medal
Jack Laugher (England) - 1m springboard
England's Jack Laugher wins 1m springboard gold after a dominant display in the final. The 19-year-old was outstanding in qualifying and he was in a different league once again this evening, scoring a six-dive total of 449.90 to put him way ahead of second-place Australian Matt Mitcham (404.85). Fellow Australian Grant Nel (403.40) takes the bronze medal.