Boxing: Semi-finals

Fancy a late night Friday video? Check out these four crackers...
Daniel Purvis wins gold for Scotland in the Commonwealth Games on the parallel bars, a day after winning bronze on the men's rings. Watch the clip here
David Peacock, Neil Speirs, Paul Foster and skip Alex Marshall clinch Scotland's second lawn bowls Commonwealth Games gold medal with a 16-8 victory over England. Watch the clip here
England's Isobel Pooley jumps a personal best of 1.92m to take silver in the women's high jump behind Australia's Eleanor Patterson who jumped 1.94cm at Glasgow 2014. Watch the clip here
Nigerian triple jumper Olumide Olamgoke collides with two officials whist warming up during qualifying for the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Watch the clip here
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
Some great news for Wales. Their women's team will compete in tomorrow's 4x100m relay final after initially being disqualified (see 21:31). The Welsh quartet of Hannah Brier, Mica Moore, Hannah Thomas and Rachel Johncock demanded a video review - now they're back in. Their time of 44:66 also equalled the national record.
Australia's 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson: "It is disappointing that my races finish in utter relief rather than happiness. To not hear my heart beat anymore is a really nice feeling. It is such a proud moment for myself and I had issues to deal with.
"I just need to win, it is more than wanting to win. It is so important to us, it is hard. It is harder than for the soccer players, there is no-one to hide behind, you have to run on your own."
Boxing
Headguards will be back - Barnes
PACopyright: PA
Meanwhile, Belfast boxer Paddy Barnes believes the sport's world governing body will vote to bring back headguards after a Commonwealth Games marred by a series of high-profile cuts.
Barnes breezed into his second consecutive light-flyweight final with a unanimous decision win over Uganda's Fazil Kaggwa.
But earlier in the day he watched his friend Michael Conlan scrape through against Welshman Sean McGoldrick on a technical decision after sustaining a bad cut over his right eye from an accidental headbutt.
And Northern Ireland lightweight Joe Fitzpatrick also required treatment to a gash beneath his left eye after a straightforward win over Michael Alexander of Trinidad.
Barnes said: "I think headguards will be back. It's great to see them off because it's better to watch, but it's impossible to fight so many times in so few days without headguards on - it's ridiculous."
Boxing
Twelve home nations boxers will fight for a gold medal in Saturday's finals.
England will have six shots at gold when the boxing moves to the 11,000 capacity Hydro Arena, Northern Ireland four and Scotland two. Five Welsh boxers lost at the semi-finals stage.
That's day nine of the 2014 Commonwealth Games done and dusted. If you've missed any of today's action (shame on you) here are the four biggest stories of the past 15 hours...
Claudia Fragapane became the first Englishwoman to win four golds at a single Commonwealth Games for 84 years with victory in the floor on Friday. Read the full report
Usain Bolt started his Glasgow 2014 campaign by helping Jamaica qualify for the final of the men's 4x100m relay. Read the full report
Scotland's Lynsey Sharp delights the home crowd at Hampden Park by claiming silver in the women's 800m final.
Tom Daley and James Denny produced a fantastic final dive to secure a silver medal for England in the men's synchronised 10m platform. Read the full report
Athletics
Men's triple jump
Former World and Commonwealth champion Phillips Idowu on his return to international action: "I wasn't sure how it would go tonight. I hadn't jumped for a month or more but it was comfortable and I am looking forward to the final tomorrow.
"Hopefully I can execute it and stand on top of the podium like I have had many times before."
Idowu qualified second with a jump of 16.70m - 5cms behind Nigeria's Tosin Oke. England's Nathan Fox and Nathan Douglas also qualified for the final which takes place at 19.10 BST on Saturday.
Badminton
Men's doubles quarter-finals
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Top seeds Chris Adcock and Andy Ellis survived a huge scare at the hands of an unheralded Welsh pair to keep their challenge alive.
The English duo faced elimination as they fell 14-12 behind in the deciding third game against Daniel Font and Oliver Gwilt, ranked 165 in the world.
They eventually scraped through after a run of six successive points but their performance throughout a 17-21 21-16 21-15 win was a nervy one.
Asked if they had rattled the English, Font said: "Yes, big time. Andy Ellis was nervous. We thought we were going to get spanked - they are the top seeds - and we thought we had them at 14-12."
Sally Pearson on the suspension of Australia athletics coach Eric Hollingsworth, who recently criticised the Commonwealth champion of "setting a bad example" to her team-mates.
"He lost his job for what he said in the papers trying to justify himself," she tells BBC Sport. "But I only did this for myself and the people who are supporting me."
Athletics
Women's 100m hurdles
Two-time Commonwealth champion Sally Pearson after retaining her crown: "This medal means so much. It has been a really hard year having been injured and going into the World Championships with a new coach.
"But I knew tougher people than me have got through this and come out the other side. For me it was about focusing on what I could control both beforehand and in the race and I came out the victor."
Boxing
Men's middleweight semi-finals
PACopyright: PA
England will have six boxers in Saturday's finals after Anthony Fowler clinched a middleweight showdown with Indian superstar Vijender.
Fowler was too strong for Zambian opponent Benny Muziyo, decking his opponent after a series of shots towards the end of round one, and easing home a conclusive points winner.
The pair could hardly be more contrasting with Vijender - who beat Northern Ireland's Connor Coyle - regarded as a superstar back home, where he has appeared in Bollywood movies and reality TV dance shows.
Fowler said: "I'm a fighter and tomorrow won't be a reality show, it will be the real thing. I've been watching him for weeks and I know exactly what he's going to bring tomorrow."
Athletics
Women's 100m hurdles
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
Michael Johnson picks his highlight of the night and tells BBC One: "I did enjoy seeing Sally Pearson going out there and defending her Commonwealth championship after everything she has gone through this week."
Triple success for England in the triple jump. Phillips Idowu, Nathan Fox and Nathan Douglas all leap into Saturday's final.
Athletics
Women's 100m hurdles
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"Sally Pearson is a female sprinter who has excellent leg speed. She gets out of the blocks very well and then her pick up is strong and powerful. You want to get to that first hurdle as quickly as possible and put all the pressure on everyone else. Because Sally has this really explosive start it makes a huge difference."
Sally Pearson continues sprinting for another 50m as she celebrates defending her Commonwealth crown. She almost leaps over another barrier too - the one separating the crowd from the track - as he ecstatically grabs hold of her Australian entourage in the stands.
Gold Medal
Sally Pearson (Australia) - women's 100m hurdles
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What a performance! Sally Pearson shrugs off that pre-race bother as she tears over the fences to finish in 12.67. England's Tiffany Porter closes as she leaps over the sixth barrier, only for Pearson to find another gear. Silver for Porter, who clocks 12.80.
Athletics
Women's 100m hurdles
And not only that, there's also the women's 100m hurdles to sample. Australia's Sally Pearson is the Olympic and defending Commonwealth champion and eased to a semi-final win last night, despite a controversial build-up. England's Tiffany Porter aiming to beat her.
Athletics
Denise Lewis
BBC Sport athletics expert & twice CWG champion
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
On Lynsey Sharp winning 800m silver: "Sometimes you don't want to keep talking about your injuries because it plays on your mind. Lynsey showed her strength of mind and willpower and it's a classic case of triumph over adversity.
"I am sure there were tears of relief, joy and gratitude to her team and you can see how much she wanted this performance to put the months of disappointment behind her."
Medal ceremony
Women's 800m final
AFPCopyright: AFP
Usain Bolt might have left the building but you won't spot an empty blue seat inside Hampden yet. That's because an emotional Lynsey Sharp is picking up her Commonwealth silver medal. What a noise! Sharp breaks down in tears after a deafening cheer as that 100g piece of silver is hung around her neck by Dame Kelly Holmes.
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"England are going to be in the medal mix tomorrow. They have got the skills to make it happen."
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Very nice job and very clean from the England team. You saw with Richard Kilty that those sort of things happen where you might run up too much to your team-mate. You have to keep calm and make the right decision with a lot happening around you. England did that."
Boxing
Men's welterweight semi-finals
APCopyright: AP
Powerful Preston welterweight Scott Fitzgerald books his place in the final with a commanding display against Tulani Mbenge of South Africa.
Fitzgerald, who will face Mandeep Jangra of India for gold, said: "I have only been on the Great Britain squad since January and this is my first real competition, so just being here is unreal - never mind being in the final."
Jangra, who likes to emulate Sylvester Stallone's training scenes from Rocky for inspiration, defeated Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly in the other semi-final.
Tonight at the Games
After another exciting night of athletics, silver medallists Isobel Pooley and Lynsey Sharp are among the guests due to appear with Mark Chapman and Clare Balding this evening on BBC One at 22:40 BST.
Send your questions and comments using #TonightAtTheGames and the best will be used on the progamme.
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
England's quartet of James Ellington, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Richard Kilty and Andrew Robertson join Jamaica in tomorrow's final with ease. Good baton changes and a good performance as they clock 38.78 - 0.79 quicker than their Caribbean rivals.
Usain Bolt after leading Jamaica into the 4x100m final despite an injury to one of his team-mates:
"I looked round and thought something was wrong. I was kind of worried but Kimmari Roach got the baton round and that is sign of a true champion. My coach always taught us to run with pain.
"My week has been good and the people have been extra nice. I have been taking lots of pictures and heard I got some cops in trouble.
"I would never say that the Games are rubbish. When I come to the games, I always look forward to it. I was never worried about the reception tonight. I am all about the fans and for me this was dream. I am happy."
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"A special mention to Kimmari Roach, who ran Jamaica's first leg. It looked like he was injured and he still had 50m to go. He kept going and managed to pass the baton on. Unbelievable! That is exceptional."
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
PACopyright: PA
Usain Bolt is dragged off to the trackside to face the media - and he goes on the charm offensive. He praises Glasgow (apart from the weather), criticises the Times journalist who says he slagged off the Games and then signs off with a tongue-in-cheek rant at BBC Sport's Gabby Logan. Apparently Bolt heard the television presenter saying the Games was better without him and team-mate Yohan Blake. A laughing Logan quickly denies it!
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
THE MONK: Usain bolt makes this look easy ...#naturalathelete
Two-time Commonwealth medallist Christian Malcolm: Jamaica and Nigeria will be up there but the Australians will be close. There are two youngsters in the Jamaican team, there is pressure on them.
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
Michael Johnson on BBC One on Usain Bolt's entry into the Games: "Up to now the Commonwealth Games has been great competition.
"This is a show. If Jamaica get the baton to him they win.
"It's a show for the crowd and they get a chance to say they saw Bolt and that's special for them."
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
BBCCopyright: BBC
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Paula Radcliffe
BBC Sport athletics expert & 2002 CWG champion
"It's great Usain Bolt has come here. It shows that to him the Commonwealth Games are important and they matter, as we have seen every night here.
"Like David Rudisha as well, it's important to see champions here so people can get out there and race against them."
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
What time is it? It is Bolt-time....
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
But before Bolt makes his grand entrance, there's the small matter of heat one to get through. The anchors of Trinidad and Tobago, Canada and the Bahamas streak clear of the rest, but it is the Bahamas who miss out on an automatic spot in the final.
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Ten-minute warning. I repeat, here's your 10-minute warning.
That's how long it will be until Usain Bolt strides out on to the Hampden Park track. Wonder what response he will receive from the passionate Scottish crowd after the did-he-say-it didn't-he-say-it saga.
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
It is confirmed - England are fine. Wales, however, are not. They have been disqualified for a dodgy changeover between Mica Moore and Hannah Thomas. Massive shame for the Welsh because they would have reached the final in a new national record time. Big shame.
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"Louise Bloor, as she was coming into Ashleigh Nelson, looked like a long changeover. It was a fantastic first leg by Asha Phillips, they were taking on the Jamaicans. These young ladies from England can really challenge. I think they can get a medal - I think they can even beat the Jamaicans.
"At the Athens Olympics in 2004, we messed up the changeover but the judges were generous and we made it through to the final."
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
England finish second but there is concern that Ashleigh Nelson didn't grab the baton inside the designated area before hurtling after Shelley-Ann Fraser Pryce. The English quartet nervously stand trackside watching slow-mo replays of the exchange between Nelson and Louise Bloor. Looks fine to me...just.
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
AFPCopyright: AFP
No surprise as Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce thunders down the straight to see Jamaica home first. It may not also be a surprise that England are at the centre of a handover controversy...
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
Next up in heat two are England, Wales and...Jamaica. The Caribbean sprint queens are anchored by reigning World and Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce.
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert on BBC Radio 5 live
Nigeria were very sloppy with their changes but if they can bring Blessing Okagbare in..wow!
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
Time for the event which we all used to love at school sports day - the 4x100m relay. Bahamas win the first heat ahead of Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria, who were without double 100m and 200m champion Blessing Okagbare. She was having a well-earned rest after her golden exploits over the past couple of days.
Athletics
Women's 800m final
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Scotland's Lynsey Sharp reveals she was ill overnight before racing to silver in the 800m.
She told BBC One: "This is my everything. The last year has been obstacle after obstacle, even right up to this morning being in hospital in the athletes' village until 5.30. I hadn't slept for 12 hours and was throwing up all night and had a drip in my arm.
"But there was no way after going through everything I have been through I was not going to get a medal today.
"I know how low the low points can be. Yesterday I almost lost it and today I had to come out and get it right. I had 24 hours to get it right and thankfully I did."
Gold Medal
Gao Ning and Li Hu (Singapore) - men's table tennis doubles final
Singapore's Gao Ning and Li Hu claim gold in the men's doubles after the top seeds beat India's defending champion Sharath Kamal Achantaand new partner Amalraj Anthony Arputharaj 5-11 11-7 11-9 11-5. It is the only table tennis gold that Singapore had never won in the Commonwealth Games.
Athletics
Men's triple jump
Many thought they had seen the last of England's Phillips Idowu when he was one of a number of high-profile GB athletes to lose their lottery funding for 2013-14.
But the eye-catching Londoner is back. After making a low-key return earlier this year, he is back in the big-time in Glasgow. He leads the qualifying stage after a first-round jump of 16.70m.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Amir Khan on Twitter: Loving the atmosphere at #Glasgow2014! Commenting on the matches tonight and tomorrow up here.
Tom Daley on BBC Radio 5 live after winning silver in the 10m synchro with James Denny: "It is about what you can do when it counts. Going into the last round, we had to give it our all. We have only done three training sessions together ever and we went in there to have fun. I am happy how we did and to come out with a silver."
Athletics
Women's 800m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
On Scotland's Lynsey Sharp winning silver: "Lynsey has had a such a difficult year. She was hospitalised with a wound that didn't heal properly. She isn't always one to tell her own story but it was known in athletics.
"At the start of the season she was struggling to even make the qualifying time but she has raced and raced to get into shape.
"She was in tears after the semi-final because she thought she hadn't run well enough to get into the final. But what a performance tonight."
Get involved
#BOLTDOWN
The countdown to Usain Bolt's first run on the Hampden Park track is well and truly under way. The 4x100m relay first round start at 21:35 BST.
How do you think he'll get on? Tweet us at #BOLTDOWN,text us on 81111 or get involved on the BBC Sport Facebook and Google+ pages.
Athletics
Women's 800m final
"Get out strong, commit." The four little words scrawled on to Lynsey Sharp's right hand in black marker pen. Not sure she would have had any time mid-race to remind herself of that motto - but she managed to deliver it to the letter.
Lynsey Sharp might need a pair of earplugs - the noise levels have gone through the imaginary Hampden roof. She collapses to the track in elation, then rises to her feet to lap up the acclaim of an adoring Glasgow crowd.
Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Christian Malcolm: "That was fantastic by Lynsey Sharp. I have seen her going through her troubles and this means so much to her. The fact that her father has won a medal at the Commonwealth Games, and now she has won a silver."
Athletics
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"When Lynsey Sharp gets into the home straight she never gives up. This was a brave run.
"Jessica Judd at 19 will have more to come. I know she will."
Athletics
Women's 800m final
Allison Curbishley
BBC athletics expert, on Radio 5 live
"Wow, Lynsey Sharp! Her father took bronze in the 100 and 200m in 1982.
"She has 'get out strong and commit' written on her hand. She backed off with 200m to go and said she is going to run her own race. Finally she has delivered at Hampden."
Silver Medal
Lynsey Sharp (Scotland) - Women's 800m final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Where did Lynsey Sharp come from?! A sensational run from the darling of Scottish athletics. Sharp kept calm down the back straight, where she looked to be trapped, before timing her burst down the outside to perfection.
The 24-year-old cruised past English rival Jess Judd, who ended in fourth, like a Jamaican sprinter to grab silver.
Gold Medal
Eunice Sum (Kenya) - Women's 800m final
World champion Eunice Sum proves just why she was the firm pre-race favourite. She streaks home first in 2:00.31.
Athletics
Women's 800m final
England's Jess Judd is running a fine first lap - she's ready to make her move. Scotland's Lynsey Sharp appears to be getting boxed in down the back straight though...
Athletics
Men's 10,000m final
Paula Radcliffe
BBC Sport athletics expert & 2002 CWG champion
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"You have to feel for Cam Levins. He slightly mis-judged it but he went for it and gave it everything. In the closing stages he knows he's got Kipsiro on his inside and Bett on his outside.
"He's just not get enough to hold off Kipsiro who is getting stronger with every stride to hold onto his title. When he think about I think he will be happy with a bronze but all he can see now is that it was snatched away in the last ten metres."
Canadian Levins - a training partner of double Olympic champion Mo Farah - was pipped in the final strides by Moses Kipsiro of Uganda and Kenya's Josphat Bett in a dramatic finish to the 10,000m.
#bbcglasgow2014
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Is it strange to anyone else that in 2014 track & field still has athletes pin a paper name & number bid on their uniform?
"Allows event organizer to sell bib sponsorship. I get that but has to be more modern way. Paper & safety pins makes the sport look amateur."
Athletics
Men's 10,000m final
Gold medallist Moses Kipsiro reveals he almost pulled out of the 10,000m final because of a painful knee injury.
"I've been having a lot of injuries so my knee was very painful," the Ugandan tells BBC Sport. "I said I wasn't going to take part but something deep inside said 'you can make it'. I stuck to it and now I'm really happy."
Athletics
Women's 800m final
Reporter: "Jess, what's your prediction?"
Jess: "I predict pain."
"I love the pain of 800m running," Jess Judd tells BBC Sport. "I think I'm a bit sadistic. If I'm not ill at the end of a session, I think I haven't pushed myself enough. If I'm not lying on the ground, I haven't gone through the boundary."
Athletics
Women's 800m final
England's Jessica Judd may have an unusual lopsided jaunt but, boy, does it work. The 19-year-old from Essex produced a fine display of front-running in the pouring rain to win her 800m semi-final in 2:02.26. Can she go all the way?
Home favourite Lynsey Sharp and England's Jenny Meadows line up against Judd after qualifying as fastest losers. But Kenya's world champion Eunice Sum is the woman to beat.
Athletics
Men's 10,000m final
You've got to feel for Cameron Levins who disappointingly finger-clicks the air. However, he manages a smile - maybe a rueful one - when a Canadian flag is thrust into his hand. Moses Kipsiro skips around the track in delight, finding his family which includes a woman shrieking very loudly. And why not!
And, by the way, there was a smaller margin between gold and silver in the 10,000m final (0.03 sec Kipsiro to Bett) than in 100m final (0.10 sec Bailey-Cole to Gemili). Stunning.
Athletics
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Steve Lewis's pole vault gold will be a popular one in the England team - the Stoke man has struggled with form and injury, travelling the globe from Perth to Phoenix (and Loughborough) in search of inspiration.
"Adding Commonwealth gold to the silver he won in Delhi and bronze as a young shaver in Melbourne will make it all worthwhile - and, since he is sharing a room here in Glasgow with long jump champion Greg Rutherford, makes that the most successful set of twin divans in the camp."
Gold Medal
Moses Kipsiro (Uganda) - men's 10,000m
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Blockbuster finish! Canada's Cameron Levins surges around the bend with no-one in front of him, as the Scottish crowd cheer him to victory. But the sounds of Kenyan and Ugandan feet get louder. And louder. Reigning champion Moses Kipsiro edges past first to defend his crown, just a size 10 ahead of Kenyan Josphat Bett. Wonderful stuff.
Athletics
Men's 10,000m final
Three Kenyan vests are stuck in the top five, along with New Zealand's Jake Robertson. The mullet-haired Kiwi decides to go bold just before the bell, but his challenges lasts a matter of seconds. All or nothing now...
Table Tennis
Men's bronze medal match
England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford put up a brave fight but lose their men's doubles bronze-medal match to number two seeds Zi Yang and Jian Zhan of Singapore 6-11 10-12 11-7 11-8 10-12.
Athletics
Men's 10,000m final
Four laps to go in the 10,000m - this is where the calves start to burn. I'd imagine. Kenya's Peter Kirui leads, like he has for the past 3,000m, but I'm not sure he will be there in a few laps time. He's there to be dragged back by the waiting pack.
Steve Lewis became the first Englishman to win a gold medal in the pole vault.
Boxing
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Big celebrations from Scotland lightweight Charlie Flynn after his semi-final fight against fancied Welshman Joe Cordina - and he didn't even know the result yet. But it was Flynn who got the nod, via a split decision, and the place went ruddy wild for the funny little fella from Newarthill."
With only four teams in the men's synchronised 10m platform final there are only going to be two medals awarded and as such they've already cut the size of the podium!
Gold Medal
Steve Lewis (England) - men's pole vault
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Finally! Steve Lewis looks like the most relieved man on the planet as he sails over that pesky bar. The 28-year-old becomes the first Englishman to win a Commonwealth gold in the pole vault. He shares a hugs with silver medallist Luke Cutts before legging it across the track - almost colliding with the 10,000m runners - to his family in the crowd.
Athletics
Men's pole vault
The orange bar wobbles in the Glasgow wind as goes down to 5.55m. Both Luke Cutts and Steve Lewis cleared this height at the first time earlier. Now?
No. Cutts produces a decent effort takes it down. Lewis' turn. If he clears he wins gold....
Boxing
Men's lightweight semi-finals
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Banging atmosphere at the SECC as Wales's Joe Cordina and Scotland's Charlie Flynn enter the ring for their lightweight semi-final. This should be Cordina's but home support might blow Flynn through. We shall see."
So we go back to 5.60m. Yorkshireman Luke Cutts is tiring as he smacks into the bar, giving the more-experienced Steve Lewis another bash at nailing victory. Oh no! He hurtles into the bar too. This could go on for a while...
Best video clips so far
Kiribati's first ever Commonwealth Games medallist David Katoatau sings in the BBC studios, two days after winning gold in weightlifting men's 105kg. Watch the clip here
A stunning performance by 18-year-old Englishman Nile Wilson wins horizontal bar gold and earns him his fourth medal at Glasgow 2014. Watch the clip here
England's Nicola Adams sees off Canada's Mandy Bujold in convincing fashion to progress to the final of the women's flyweight division. Watch the clip here
Athletics
Men's pole vault
And then there were two. It's a straight shootout for gold between English pair Luke Cutts and Steve Lewis. Both ease over 5.55m but then hit a metaphorical brick wall at 5.60m. Cutts fails all three attempts, leaving Smith with a clean shot at gold. He crashes into the bar with his feet - meaning it is jump-off time.
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The new England pairing of Tom Daley and James Denny took silver in their first competition together, producing a superb last dive to get within 0.18 of Australians Domonic Bedggood and Matthew Mitcham.
Tom Daley told BBC One: "We didn't know what to expect. We only started training for the first time last Friday and have only had three sessions, so I am really happy with the way it went.
"For the last dive I said give it everything because anything can happen. We managed to do it and James did a great job.
"Considering we went to nearly 400 points with just one good dive I think we will go into the European Championships and enter the synchronised. With a bit more training under out belts we could go quite far."
Athletics
Men's 10,000m
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The no show from Mo (Farah) means the chances of a British medal look slimmer than a long-distance runner's torso. Kenyan champion Josphat Bett should be one of the leading chasers, while Uganda's Moses Kipsiro is focused on defending his Commonwealth crown.
We'll find out in just under half an hour if any of those two can grab gold.
Athletics
Men's pole vault
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Scottish record holder Jax Thoirs is sniffing a piece of the medal pie. He thunders down the runway with 44,000 Scots shouting him over a bar set at 5.55. Thoirs climbs high, screws up his legs and...almost clears it. He scrapes the plastic, it wobbles dangerously and then crashes behind him to the waiting mat. That's a fourth-placed finish for the 21-year-old.
Bowls
Men's singles gold medal winner
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Great scenes in the mixed zone as Darren Burnett walks off the green to be greeted with hugs and pats on the back from Scotland team-mates David Peacock, Neil Speirs, Paul Foster and Alex Marshall, who earlier won gold for the hosts in the bowls fours final.
"It's back to pounding the beat next week for the 38-year-old police officer from Arbroath although he is hoping his gold in the men's singles will earn him an extra day off.
"'My boss said I might get an extra day off if I returned with a gold, so we'll see,' Burnett says."
Headlines so far on day nine
Claudia Fragapane becomes the first Englishwoman to win four golds at a single Commonwealth Games for 84 years with victory in the floor on Friday. Read the full report
Singles victory for Darren Burnett secures Friday's second Commonwealth Games lawn bowls gold medal for host nation Scotland. Read the full report
Wales' appeal following Sean McGoldrick's defeat by Michael Conlan in the Commonwealth Games bantamweight semi-final has been declined. Read the full report
Athletics
Men's 4x400m relay first round
While Scotland's women agonisingly missed out on a final spot, there are no such problems for their male counterparts.
The foursome of Kris Robertson, Jamie Bowie, Greg Louden and Grant Plenderleith qualify as a fastest loser, courtesy of a new national record of 3:03.94.
Joining them in Saturday's final are England. Their quartet of Daniel Awde, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Nigel Levine and Conrad Williams qualified in 3:03.01 - the quickest time of the night.
Table tennis
Men's doubles bronze-medal match
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford are battling for a bronze medal in the men's doubles. It's just started and you can watch it live now.
Gold Medal
Domonic Bedggood and Matthew Mitcham (Australia) - Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
The Australian pair of Domonic Bedggood and Matthew Mitcham just pip England's Tom Daley and James Denny to gold.
Daley and Denny produced a superb last dive to miss out by only 0.18 of a mark. Silver for the English pair.
Gold Medal
Jonathan Ndiku (Kenya) - Men's 3,000m steeplechase
Smash! There's another Games record broken. Jonathan Ndiku was probably the least fancied Kenyan, but he has done his talking on the track. Ndiku wins in 8:10.44, ahead of team-mates Jairus Birech and the great Ezekiel Kemboi.
England's James Wilkinson finishes a credible fifth.
Gymnastics
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
BBCCopyright: BBC
"Max Whitlock has so many medals he left one in his bag for the team picture. Kristian Thomas reminded him he was missing one."
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
But wait. Daley and Denny nail one and get 95.46 points to put the pressure on. The fans were screaming the moment Daley and Denny hit the water. The divers absolutely nailed their front 4.5 somersault - their most difficult routine - at the moment they simply had to deliver. This will make things interesting...
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The lack of training time is beginning to show for the new England pair who look unlikely to medal with just one dive left.
These are tough dives though as all of the pairings illustrate with a lack of consistency. The gold is Malaysia's to lose.
Athletics
Men's 3,000m steeplechase
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"England's James Wilkinson is doing well in fourth - but has he set off too quickly?"
Athletics
Men's 3,000m steeplechase
Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi is what you call a "big-game player". The reigning Olympic and world champion has been there, done it and got the gold medals. His team-mates Jairus Kipchoge Birech and Jonathan Ndiku are expected to challenge him - don't be surprised to see a Kenyan 1-2-3.
"News that there will be no bronze medal award - revealed yesterday, but just announced to today's diving fans - hasn't gone down well. Audible mumblings from the crowd which is understandable considering Daley and Denny were in third at that very moment."
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
Again there's a big splash as James Denny hits the water with dive four.
But Australia slip up and Malaysia's Ooi Tze Liang and Chew Yiwei join the party with a tremendous effort.
They go into gold medal position as Canada slip to fourth.
Boxing
Women's middleweight semi-finals
England's Savannah Marshall beats Edith Ogoke of Nigeria and will fight Areiane Fortin of Canada, who saw off Wales' Lauren Price, in the women's middleweight gold-medal match.
Gold Medal
Dani Samuels (Australia) - women's discus
2009 world champion Dani Samuels was hot favourite for gold - and the 26-year-old duly obliges. Perhaps more surprisingly is the name down in third. That's England's Jade Lally, who produces a seasonal best of 60.48m to take bronze.
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
Leon Taylor
BBC Sport diving expert & CWG silver medallist
"The synchronisation was all right but then they both emptied the pool. It was a double surfboard moment."
The third dive of Daley and Denny doesn't quite go according to plan with an untidy entry. The English pair do move up to third though after round three. Australia lead at half-way.
Boxing
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
PACopyright: PA
"To be fair, most of the boxing judging has been pretty decent so far but there was some iffy stuff in the women's middleweight semi-final between Wales's Lauren Price and Canada's Ariane Fortin - one judge gave Price the second round 10-8, meaning she supposedly dominated. Another gave it to Fortin, probably correctly. Fortin did enough in the end, however."
Athletics
Men's pole vault
We're moving closer to the business end of the men's pole vault competition. England's Luke Cutts took a job loading lorries at a Next warehouse in Yorkshire when he quit the sport in 2012. But now he is back and looks in great shape. He coasts over 5.45m, just after Scotland's Jax Thoirs fails at the same height. Favourite Steve Lewis of England passes at this height as he sets the bar - no pun intended - higher.
"Looking at the dives Tom Daley and James Denny have to come later in their routine there is every reason to be optimistic. Their 'degree-of-difficulty' is much higher than that being performed by the 10m opponents - so if they can deliver them well, there will be no stopping them claiming gold. Big 'if' though for the new pairing."
Singapore's Tianwei Feng sees off her compatriot Mengyu Yu 11-7 11-8 11-9 10-12 11-2 to win gold and spark wild celebrations.
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
England's Tom Daley and James Denny (102 points) are now fourth afer round two - that's last. Canada's Maxim Bouchard and Vincent Riendeau lead with 105.60.
Athletics
Women's high jump
England's Isobel Pooley describes her silver-winning jump of 1.92m as "a leap of faith".
"I went for it, I lost control and it turned out OK," she tells BBC Sport. "The leap took a lot of confidence. I dreamt about being consistent, but my second attempt I am very proud of."
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
Round one complete already. Daley and Denny are third but things don't start to hot up until after round three of the six. Australia's Domonic Bedggood and Matthew Mitcham lead.
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport swimming & diving, on Radio 5 live
"A very solid start and the synchronicity was perfect. They scored nine for that. Tom's dive was just a little bit better than James' but rarely anything in it."
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
Despite just the four pairs competing, the presence of Tom Daley - a double gold winner at Delhi in 2010 - racks up the interest factor. He and new partner James Denny lead us off with a 53.40 score from their first dive.
Isobel Pooley is the first rival to bound over and congratulate Australia's latest Commonwealth champion Eleanor Patterson after jumping a season's best 1.94m.But Patterson was unable to set a new Games record, having clipped the 1.96m bar three times.
Gold Medal
Darren Burnett (Scotland) - men's lawn bowls singles
PACopyright: PA
Darren Burnett completes a golden day for Scotland at Kelvingrove as he defeats Canada's Ryan Bester 21-9 to win the men's singles.
His victory follows Alex Marshall, Paul Foster, David Peacock and Neil Spiers' triumph earlier in the day after the home nation beat England in the fours final.
The Scots had waited eight years for a Commonwealth gold medal before Marshall and Foster won the pairs event on Monday but Burnett's victory after 19 ends means they close out Glasgow 2014 with three - their best result since 1994.
Silver Medal
Isobel Pooley (England) - women's high jump
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
St Lucia's Levern Spencer, who won bronze at Delhi 2010, fails in her second attempt at 1.96m - which means England's Isobel Pooley takes silver. The new Commonwealth champion is 18-year-old Australian Eleanor Patterson.
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
England's Tom Daley and James Denny are due to be first up at 19:19 as the 20-year-olds compete together for the first time. They are followed by Australia, Malaysia and Canada. Only four pairs in the hunt for medals so just gold and silver up for grabs.
Isobel Pooley encourages the crowd behind her to clap their hands high in the air - like a wedding party DJ when he spins We Will Rock You - as she goes for a third attempt at 1.94m. The fans respond to the England athlete, but she can't get the better of that dastardly bar. She is certain of a medal after a PB of 1.92m and that will be either silver or bronze.
"Scotland's wait for a Commonwealth medal goes on I'm afraid as Grace Reid slips from second to fifth after the final round of dives. Their last success was back in 1958 when Sir Peter Heatly claimed gold in Swansea. The crowd did their part and there was an audible sigh when Reid slipped down the standings. Next up, it's Tom Daley with new diving partner James Denny."
Bowls
Men's singles medal match
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Security at the bowls is being handled by Police Scotland. Everyone entering Kelvingrove must empty their pockets, remove belts and go through an airport-style scanner. The officers on duty here right now can be forgiven if they are a little distracted.
Live Reporting
Jonathan Jurejko and Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Think day nine is all over? It is now. But we will be back on Saturday morning for the penultimate day of action. Make sure you're there!
Day 10 highlights
1000 BST: Hockey men's semi-finals - England v Australia
1400-2000 BST: Boxing's 13 finals, including Nicola Adams, Paddy Barnes and Charlie Flynn
1930-2045 BST: Diving men's 10m platform final - Tom Daley
2050/2115 BST: Athletics 4x100m relay finals, featuring Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Usain Bolt
Coming up on day 10
Post update
Clips of the day
Fancy a late night Friday video? Check out these four crackers...
Daniel Purvis wins gold for Scotland in the Commonwealth Games on the parallel bars, a day after winning bronze on the men's rings. Watch the clip here
David Peacock, Neil Speirs, Paul Foster and skip Alex Marshall clinch Scotland's second lawn bowls Commonwealth Games gold medal with a 16-8 victory over England. Watch the clip here
England's Isobel Pooley jumps a personal best of 1.92m to take silver in the women's high jump behind Australia's Eleanor Patterson who jumped 1.94cm at Glasgow 2014. Watch the clip here
Nigerian triple jumper Olumide Olamgoke collides with two officials whist warming up during qualifying for the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Watch the clip here
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
Some great news for Wales. Their women's team will compete in tomorrow's 4x100m relay final after initially being disqualified (see 21:31). The Welsh quartet of Hannah Brier, Mica Moore, Hannah Thomas and Rachel Johncock demanded a video review - now they're back in. Their time of 44:66 also equalled the national record.
Athletics
BBC Radio 5 live
Australia's 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson: "It is disappointing that my races finish in utter relief rather than happiness. To not hear my heart beat anymore is a really nice feeling. It is such a proud moment for myself and I had issues to deal with.
"I just need to win, it is more than wanting to win. It is so important to us, it is hard. It is harder than for the soccer players, there is no-one to hide behind, you have to run on your own."
Boxing
Headguards will be back - Barnes
Meanwhile, Belfast boxer Paddy Barnes believes the sport's world governing body will vote to bring back headguards after a Commonwealth Games marred by a series of high-profile cuts.
Barnes breezed into his second consecutive light-flyweight final with a unanimous decision win over Uganda's Fazil Kaggwa.
But earlier in the day he watched his friend Michael Conlan scrape through against Welshman Sean McGoldrick on a technical decision after sustaining a bad cut over his right eye from an accidental headbutt.
And Northern Ireland lightweight Joe Fitzpatrick also required treatment to a gash beneath his left eye after a straightforward win over Michael Alexander of Trinidad.
Barnes said: "I think headguards will be back. It's great to see them off because it's better to watch, but it's impossible to fight so many times in so few days without headguards on - it's ridiculous."
Boxing
Twelve home nations boxers will fight for a gold medal in Saturday's finals.
England will have six shots at gold when the boxing moves to the 11,000 capacity Hydro Arena, Northern Ireland four and Scotland two. Five Welsh boxers lost at the semi-finals stage.
Read the full report. and check out our results pages.
Medal table
Day nine headlines
That's day nine of the 2014 Commonwealth Games done and dusted. If you've missed any of today's action (shame on you) here are the four biggest stories of the past 15 hours...
Athletics
Men's triple jump
Former World and Commonwealth champion Phillips Idowu on his return to international action: "I wasn't sure how it would go tonight. I hadn't jumped for a month or more but it was comfortable and I am looking forward to the final tomorrow.
"Hopefully I can execute it and stand on top of the podium like I have had many times before."
Idowu qualified second with a jump of 16.70m - 5cms behind Nigeria's Tosin Oke. England's Nathan Fox and Nathan Douglas also qualified for the final which takes place at 19.10 BST on Saturday.
Badminton
Men's doubles quarter-finals
Top seeds Chris Adcock and Andy Ellis survived a huge scare at the hands of an unheralded Welsh pair to keep their challenge alive.
The English duo faced elimination as they fell 14-12 behind in the deciding third game against Daniel Font and Oliver Gwilt, ranked 165 in the world.
They eventually scraped through after a run of six successive points but their performance throughout a 17-21 21-16 21-15 win was a nervy one.
Asked if they had rattled the English, Font said: "Yes, big time. Andy Ellis was nervous. We thought we were going to get spanked - they are the top seeds - and we thought we had them at 14-12."
#bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Olympic 400m gold medallist Cathy Freeman on Twitter: Awesome performance Sally Pearson!! Congratulations! Richly deserved!
Athletics
Women's 100m hurdles
Sally Pearson on the suspension of Australia athletics coach Eric Hollingsworth, who recently criticised the Commonwealth champion of "setting a bad example" to her team-mates.
"He lost his job for what he said in the papers trying to justify himself," she tells BBC Sport. "But I only did this for myself and the people who are supporting me."
Athletics
Women's 100m hurdles
Two-time Commonwealth champion Sally Pearson after retaining her crown: "This medal means so much. It has been a really hard year having been injured and going into the World Championships with a new coach.
"But I knew tougher people than me have got through this and come out the other side. For me it was about focusing on what I could control both beforehand and in the race and I came out the victor."
Boxing
Men's middleweight semi-finals
England will have six boxers in Saturday's finals after Anthony Fowler clinched a middleweight showdown with Indian superstar Vijender.
Fowler was too strong for Zambian opponent Benny Muziyo, decking his opponent after a series of shots towards the end of round one, and easing home a conclusive points winner.
The pair could hardly be more contrasting with Vijender - who beat Northern Ireland's Connor Coyle - regarded as a superstar back home, where he has appeared in Bollywood movies and reality TV dance shows.
Fowler said: "I'm a fighter and tomorrow won't be a reality show, it will be the real thing. I've been watching him for weeks and I know exactly what he's going to bring tomorrow."
Athletics
Women's 100m hurdles
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
Michael Johnson picks his highlight of the night and tells BBC One: "I did enjoy seeing Sally Pearson going out there and defending her Commonwealth championship after everything she has gone through this week."
Australia athletic coach Eric Hollingsworth was suspended by his country's Commonwealth Games Association after criticising Pearson's preparation.
Athletics
Men's triple jump
Triple success for England in the triple jump. Phillips Idowu, Nathan Fox and Nathan Douglas all leap into Saturday's final.
Athletics
Women's 100m hurdles
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"Sally Pearson is a female sprinter who has excellent leg speed. She gets out of the blocks very well and then her pick up is strong and powerful. You want to get to that first hurdle as quickly as possible and put all the pressure on everyone else. Because Sally has this really explosive start it makes a huge difference."
#bbcglasgow2014
Silver medallist Lynsey Sharp on Twitter: This was my everything. I love you all. Never ever give up. Always be grateful.
Watch Bolt guide Jamaica to victory
Sprint star Usain Bolt guides Jamaica to victory as he runs the final leg in their men's 4x100m relay heat.
Watch the full video here
Athletics
Women's 100m hurdles
Sally Pearson continues sprinting for another 50m as she celebrates defending her Commonwealth crown. She almost leaps over another barrier too - the one separating the crowd from the track - as he ecstatically grabs hold of her Australian entourage in the stands.
Gold Medal
Sally Pearson (Australia) - women's 100m hurdles
What a performance! Sally Pearson shrugs off that pre-race bother as she tears over the fences to finish in 12.67. England's Tiffany Porter closes as she leaps over the sixth barrier, only for Pearson to find another gear. Silver for Porter, who clocks 12.80.
Athletics
Women's 100m hurdles
And not only that, there's also the women's 100m hurdles to sample. Australia's Sally Pearson is the Olympic and defending Commonwealth champion and eased to a semi-final win last night, despite a controversial build-up. England's Tiffany Porter aiming to beat her.
Athletics
Denise Lewis
BBC Sport athletics expert & twice CWG champion
On Lynsey Sharp winning 800m silver: "Sometimes you don't want to keep talking about your injuries because it plays on your mind. Lynsey showed her strength of mind and willpower and it's a classic case of triumph over adversity.
"I am sure there were tears of relief, joy and gratitude to her team and you can see how much she wanted this performance to put the months of disappointment behind her."
Medal ceremony
Women's 800m final
Usain Bolt might have left the building but you won't spot an empty blue seat inside Hampden yet. That's because an emotional Lynsey Sharp is picking up her Commonwealth silver medal. What a noise! Sharp breaks down in tears after a deafening cheer as that 100g piece of silver is hung around her neck by Dame Kelly Holmes.
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"England are going to be in the medal mix tomorrow. They have got the skills to make it happen."
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Very nice job and very clean from the England team. You saw with Richard Kilty that those sort of things happen where you might run up too much to your team-mate. You have to keep calm and make the right decision with a lot happening around you. England did that."
Boxing
Men's welterweight semi-finals
Powerful Preston welterweight Scott Fitzgerald books his place in the final with a commanding display against Tulani Mbenge of South Africa.
Fitzgerald, who will face Mandeep Jangra of India for gold, said: "I have only been on the Great Britain squad since January and this is my first real competition, so just being here is unreal - never mind being in the final."
Jangra, who likes to emulate Sylvester Stallone's training scenes from Rocky for inspiration, defeated Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly in the other semi-final.
Tonight at the Games
After another exciting night of athletics, silver medallists Isobel Pooley and Lynsey Sharp are among the guests due to appear with Mark Chapman and Clare Balding this evening on BBC One at 22:40 BST.
Send your questions and comments using #TonightAtTheGames and the best will be used on the progamme.
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
England's quartet of James Ellington, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Richard Kilty and Andrew Robertson join Jamaica in tomorrow's final with ease. Good baton changes and a good performance as they clock 38.78 - 0.79 quicker than their Caribbean rivals.
Athletics
BBC Radio 5 live
Usain Bolt after leading Jamaica into the 4x100m final despite an injury to one of his team-mates:
"I looked round and thought something was wrong. I was kind of worried but Kimmari Roach got the baton round and that is sign of a true champion. My coach always taught us to run with pain.
"My week has been good and the people have been extra nice. I have been taking lots of pictures and heard I got some cops in trouble.
"I would never say that the Games are rubbish. When I come to the games, I always look forward to it. I was never worried about the reception tonight. I am all about the fans and for me this was dream. I am happy."
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"A special mention to Kimmari Roach, who ran Jamaica's first leg. It looked like he was injured and he still had 50m to go. He kept going and managed to pass the baton on. Unbelievable! That is exceptional."
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Usain Bolt is dragged off to the trackside to face the media - and he goes on the charm offensive. He praises Glasgow (apart from the weather), criticises the Times journalist who says he slagged off the Games and then signs off with a tongue-in-cheek rant at BBC Sport's Gabby Logan. Apparently Bolt heard the television presenter saying the Games was better without him and team-mate Yohan Blake. A laughing Logan quickly denies it!
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
THE MONK: Usain bolt makes this look easy ...#naturalathelete
Julie: Usain Bolt the coolest man on the planet .
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"Thank goodness for that. I don't know who was more nervous, the Jamaican team manager or the Commonwealth Games organisers that Jamaica would get into the final and we will see Bolt again tomorrow."
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
The Bolt show is up and running. The most-talked about man in Glasgow has to break sweat to make sure his Jamaican team win their heat. They're in tomorrow's final with a time of 36.84.
Nigeria finish second to book their place alongside them.
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
What a showman. And his sprinting isn't bad either. Any doubts about the reception Usain Bolt would receive have been well and truly forgotten.
The eight-time Olympic champion charms the Glaswegians by some banter with the young girl carrying his kit then a quick pre-race jig. Time for business...
Athletics
BBC Radio 5 live
Two-time Commonwealth medallist Christian Malcolm: Jamaica and Nigeria will be up there but the Australians will be close. There are two youngsters in the Jamaican team, there is pressure on them.
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
Michael Johnson on BBC One on Usain Bolt's entry into the Games: "Up to now the Commonwealth Games has been great competition.
"This is a show. If Jamaica get the baton to him they win.
"It's a show for the crowd and they get a chance to say they saw Bolt and that's special for them."
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Paula Radcliffe
BBC Sport athletics expert & 2002 CWG champion
"It's great Usain Bolt has come here. It shows that to him the Commonwealth Games are important and they matter, as we have seen every night here.
"Like David Rudisha as well, it's important to see champions here so people can get out there and race against them."
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
What time is it? It is Bolt-time....
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
But before Bolt makes his grand entrance, there's the small matter of heat one to get through. The anchors of Trinidad and Tobago, Canada and the Bahamas streak clear of the rest, but it is the Bahamas who miss out on an automatic spot in the final.
Athletics
Men's 4x100m relay
Ten-minute warning. I repeat, here's your 10-minute warning.
That's how long it will be until Usain Bolt strides out on to the Hampden Park track. Wonder what response he will receive from the passionate Scottish crowd after the did-he-say-it didn't-he-say-it saga.
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
It is confirmed - England are fine. Wales, however, are not. They have been disqualified for a dodgy changeover between Mica Moore and Hannah Thomas. Massive shame for the Welsh because they would have reached the final in a new national record time. Big shame.
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert on BBC Radio 5 live
"Louise Bloor, as she was coming into Ashleigh Nelson, looked like a long changeover. It was a fantastic first leg by Asha Phillips, they were taking on the Jamaicans. These young ladies from England can really challenge. I think they can get a medal - I think they can even beat the Jamaicans.
"At the Athens Olympics in 2004, we messed up the changeover but the judges were generous and we made it through to the final."
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
England finish second but there is concern that Ashleigh Nelson didn't grab the baton inside the designated area before hurtling after Shelley-Ann Fraser Pryce. The English quartet nervously stand trackside watching slow-mo replays of the exchange between Nelson and Louise Bloor. Looks fine to me...just.
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
No surprise as Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce thunders down the straight to see Jamaica home first. It may not also be a surprise that England are at the centre of a handover controversy...
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
Next up in heat two are England, Wales and...Jamaica. The Caribbean sprint queens are anchored by reigning World and Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce.
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
Darren Campbell
BBC Sport athletics expert on BBC Radio 5 live
Nigeria were very sloppy with their changes but if they can bring Blessing Okagbare in..wow!
Athletics
Women's 4x100m relay
Time for the event which we all used to love at school sports day - the 4x100m relay. Bahamas win the first heat ahead of Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria, who were without double 100m and 200m champion Blessing Okagbare. She was having a well-earned rest after her golden exploits over the past couple of days.
Athletics
Women's 800m final
Scotland's Lynsey Sharp reveals she was ill overnight before racing to silver in the 800m.
She told BBC One: "This is my everything. The last year has been obstacle after obstacle, even right up to this morning being in hospital in the athletes' village until 5.30. I hadn't slept for 12 hours and was throwing up all night and had a drip in my arm.
"But there was no way after going through everything I have been through I was not going to get a medal today.
"I know how low the low points can be. Yesterday I almost lost it and today I had to come out and get it right. I had 24 hours to get it right and thankfully I did."
Gold Medal
Gao Ning and Li Hu (Singapore) - men's table tennis doubles final
Singapore's Gao Ning and Li Hu claim gold in the men's doubles after the top seeds beat India's defending champion Sharath Kamal Achantaand new partner Amalraj Anthony Arputharaj 5-11 11-7 11-9 11-5. It is the only table tennis gold that Singapore had never won in the Commonwealth Games.
Athletics
Men's triple jump
Many thought they had seen the last of England's Phillips Idowu when he was one of a number of high-profile GB athletes to lose their lottery funding for 2013-14.
But the eye-catching Londoner is back. After making a low-key return earlier this year, he is back in the big-time in Glasgow. He leads the qualifying stage after a first-round jump of 16.70m.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Amir Khan on Twitter: Loving the atmosphere at #Glasgow2014! Commenting on the matches tonight and tomorrow up here.
Diving
BBC Radio 5 live
Tom Daley on BBC Radio 5 live after winning silver in the 10m synchro with James Denny: "It is about what you can do when it counts. Going into the last round, we had to give it our all. We have only done three training sessions together ever and we went in there to have fun. I am happy how we did and to come out with a silver."
Athletics
Women's 800m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
On Scotland's Lynsey Sharp winning silver: "Lynsey has had a such a difficult year. She was hospitalised with a wound that didn't heal properly. She isn't always one to tell her own story but it was known in athletics.
"At the start of the season she was struggling to even make the qualifying time but she has raced and raced to get into shape.
"She was in tears after the semi-final because she thought she hadn't run well enough to get into the final. But what a performance tonight."
Get involved
#BOLTDOWN
The countdown to Usain Bolt's first run on the Hampden Park track is well and truly under way. The 4x100m relay first round start at 21:35 BST.
How do you think he'll get on? Tweet us at #BOLTDOWN,text us on 81111 or get involved on the BBC Sport Facebook and Google+ pages.
Athletics
Women's 800m final
"Get out strong, commit." The four little words scrawled on to Lynsey Sharp's right hand in black marker pen. Not sure she would have had any time mid-race to remind herself of that motto - but she managed to deliver it to the letter.
Get involved #bbcglasgow2014
Derek: Tremendous race Lynsey Sharp Well done!
Stef Lamb: Sharp...Scotland...Silver...Super
Athletics
Women's 800m final
Lynsey Sharp might need a pair of earplugs - the noise levels have gone through the imaginary Hampden roof. She collapses to the track in elation, then rises to her feet to lap up the acclaim of an adoring Glasgow crowd.
Athletics
Women's 800m final
BBC Radio 5 live
Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Christian Malcolm: "That was fantastic by Lynsey Sharp. I have seen her going through her troubles and this means so much to her. The fact that her father has won a medal at the Commonwealth Games, and now she has won a silver."
Athletics
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"When Lynsey Sharp gets into the home straight she never gives up. This was a brave run.
"Jessica Judd at 19 will have more to come. I know she will."
Athletics
Women's 800m final
Allison Curbishley
BBC athletics expert, on Radio 5 live
"Wow, Lynsey Sharp! Her father took bronze in the 100 and 200m in 1982.
"She has 'get out strong and commit' written on her hand. She backed off with 200m to go and said she is going to run her own race. Finally she has delivered at Hampden."
Silver Medal
Lynsey Sharp (Scotland) - Women's 800m final
Where did Lynsey Sharp come from?! A sensational run from the darling of Scottish athletics. Sharp kept calm down the back straight, where she looked to be trapped, before timing her burst down the outside to perfection.
The 24-year-old cruised past English rival Jess Judd, who ended in fourth, like a Jamaican sprinter to grab silver.
Gold Medal
Eunice Sum (Kenya) - Women's 800m final
World champion Eunice Sum proves just why she was the firm pre-race favourite. She streaks home first in 2:00.31.
Athletics
Women's 800m final
England's Jess Judd is running a fine first lap - she's ready to make her move. Scotland's Lynsey Sharp appears to be getting boxed in down the back straight though...
Athletics
Men's 10,000m final
Paula Radcliffe
BBC Sport athletics expert & 2002 CWG champion
"You have to feel for Cam Levins. He slightly mis-judged it but he went for it and gave it everything. In the closing stages he knows he's got Kipsiro on his inside and Bett on his outside.
"He's just not get enough to hold off Kipsiro who is getting stronger with every stride to hold onto his title. When he think about I think he will be happy with a bronze but all he can see now is that it was snatched away in the last ten metres."
Canadian Levins - a training partner of double Olympic champion Mo Farah - was pipped in the final strides by Moses Kipsiro of Uganda and Kenya's Josphat Bett in a dramatic finish to the 10,000m.
#bbcglasgow2014
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Is it strange to anyone else that in 2014 track & field still has athletes pin a paper name & number bid on their uniform?
"Allows event organizer to sell bib sponsorship. I get that but has to be more modern way. Paper & safety pins makes the sport look amateur."
Athletics
Men's 10,000m final
Gold medallist Moses Kipsiro reveals he almost pulled out of the 10,000m final because of a painful knee injury.
"I've been having a lot of injuries so my knee was very painful," the Ugandan tells BBC Sport. "I said I wasn't going to take part but something deep inside said 'you can make it'. I stuck to it and now I'm really happy."
Athletics
Women's 800m final
Reporter: "Jess, what's your prediction?"
Jess: "I predict pain."
"I love the pain of 800m running," Jess Judd tells BBC Sport. "I think I'm a bit sadistic. If I'm not ill at the end of a session, I think I haven't pushed myself enough. If I'm not lying on the ground, I haven't gone through the boundary."
Athletics
Women's 800m final
England's Jessica Judd may have an unusual lopsided jaunt but, boy, does it work. The 19-year-old from Essex produced a fine display of front-running in the pouring rain to win her 800m semi-final in 2:02.26. Can she go all the way?
Home favourite Lynsey Sharp and England's Jenny Meadows line up against Judd after qualifying as fastest losers. But Kenya's world champion Eunice Sum is the woman to beat.
Athletics
Men's 10,000m final
You've got to feel for Cameron Levins who disappointingly finger-clicks the air. However, he manages a smile - maybe a rueful one - when a Canadian flag is thrust into his hand. Moses Kipsiro skips around the track in delight, finding his family which includes a woman shrieking very loudly. And why not!
And, by the way, there was a smaller margin between gold and silver in the 10,000m final (0.03 sec Kipsiro to Bett) than in 100m final (0.10 sec Bailey-Cole to Gemili). Stunning.
Athletics
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"Steve Lewis's pole vault gold will be a popular one in the England team - the Stoke man has struggled with form and injury, travelling the globe from Perth to Phoenix (and Loughborough) in search of inspiration.
"Adding Commonwealth gold to the silver he won in Delhi and bronze as a young shaver in Melbourne will make it all worthwhile - and, since he is sharing a room here in Glasgow with long jump champion Greg Rutherford, makes that the most successful set of twin divans in the camp."
Gold Medal
Moses Kipsiro (Uganda) - men's 10,000m
Blockbuster finish! Canada's Cameron Levins surges around the bend with no-one in front of him, as the Scottish crowd cheer him to victory. But the sounds of Kenyan and Ugandan feet get louder. And louder. Reigning champion Moses Kipsiro edges past first to defend his crown, just a size 10 ahead of Kenyan Josphat Bett. Wonderful stuff.
Athletics
Men's 10,000m final
Three Kenyan vests are stuck in the top five, along with New Zealand's Jake Robertson. The mullet-haired Kiwi decides to go bold just before the bell, but his challenges lasts a matter of seconds. All or nothing now...
Table Tennis
Men's bronze medal match
England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford put up a brave fight but lose their men's doubles bronze-medal match to number two seeds Zi Yang and Jian Zhan of Singapore 6-11 10-12 11-7 11-8 10-12.
Athletics
Men's 10,000m final
Four laps to go in the 10,000m - this is where the calves start to burn. I'd imagine. Kenya's Peter Kirui leads, like he has for the past 3,000m, but I'm not sure he will be there in a few laps time. He's there to be dragged back by the waiting pack.
#bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Commonwealth long jump champion Greg Rutherford: "So proud of my close friend and room mate Steve Lewis. He's gone through a hell of a lot and come out a champ. Great man."
Steve Lewis became the first Englishman to win a gold medal in the pole vault.
Boxing
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Big celebrations from Scotland lightweight Charlie Flynn after his semi-final fight against fancied Welshman Joe Cordina - and he didn't even know the result yet. But it was Flynn who got the nod, via a split decision, and the place went ruddy wild for the funny little fella from Newarthill."
Diving
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
With only four teams in the men's synchronised 10m platform final there are only going to be two medals awarded and as such they've already cut the size of the podium!
Gold Medal
Steve Lewis (England) - men's pole vault
Finally! Steve Lewis looks like the most relieved man on the planet as he sails over that pesky bar. The 28-year-old becomes the first Englishman to win a Commonwealth gold in the pole vault. He shares a hugs with silver medallist Luke Cutts before legging it across the track - almost colliding with the 10,000m runners - to his family in the crowd.
Athletics
Men's pole vault
The orange bar wobbles in the Glasgow wind as goes down to 5.55m. Both Luke Cutts and Steve Lewis cleared this height at the first time earlier. Now?
No. Cutts produces a decent effort takes it down. Lewis' turn. If he clears he wins gold....
Boxing
Men's lightweight semi-finals
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Banging atmosphere at the SECC as Wales's Joe Cordina and Scotland's Charlie Flynn enter the ring for their lightweight semi-final. This should be Cordina's but home support might blow Flynn through. We shall see."
Watch the boxing on our live stream.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Gymnast Nile Wilson on Twitter: Bit of Bling!.. Can't believe it!! Thank you everyone!
Athletics
Men's pole vault
So we go back to 5.60m. Yorkshireman Luke Cutts is tiring as he smacks into the bar, giving the more-experienced Steve Lewis another bash at nailing victory. Oh no! He hurtles into the bar too. This could go on for a while...
Best video clips so far
Kiribati's first ever Commonwealth Games medallist David Katoatau sings in the BBC studios, two days after winning gold in weightlifting men's 105kg. Watch the clip here
A stunning performance by 18-year-old Englishman Nile Wilson wins horizontal bar gold and earns him his fourth medal at Glasgow 2014. Watch the clip here
England's Nicola Adams sees off Canada's Mandy Bujold in convincing fashion to progress to the final of the women's flyweight division. Watch the clip here
Athletics
Men's pole vault
And then there were two. It's a straight shootout for gold between English pair Luke Cutts and Steve Lewis. Both ease over 5.55m but then hit a metaphorical brick wall at 5.60m. Cutts fails all three attempts, leaving Smith with a clean shot at gold. He crashes into the bar with his feet - meaning it is jump-off time.
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
The new England pairing of Tom Daley and James Denny took silver in their first competition together, producing a superb last dive to get within 0.18 of Australians Domonic Bedggood and Matthew Mitcham.
Tom Daley told BBC One: "We didn't know what to expect. We only started training for the first time last Friday and have only had three sessions, so I am really happy with the way it went.
"For the last dive I said give it everything because anything can happen. We managed to do it and James did a great job.
"Considering we went to nearly 400 points with just one good dive I think we will go into the European Championships and enter the synchronised. With a bit more training under out belts we could go quite far."
Athletics
Men's 10,000m
The no show from Mo (Farah) means the chances of a British medal look slimmer than a long-distance runner's torso. Kenyan champion Josphat Bett should be one of the leading chasers, while Uganda's Moses Kipsiro is focused on defending his Commonwealth crown.
We'll find out in just under half an hour if any of those two can grab gold.
Athletics
Men's pole vault
Scottish record holder Jax Thoirs is sniffing a piece of the medal pie. He thunders down the runway with 44,000 Scots shouting him over a bar set at 5.55. Thoirs climbs high, screws up his legs and...almost clears it. He scrapes the plastic, it wobbles dangerously and then crashes behind him to the waiting mat. That's a fourth-placed finish for the 21-year-old.
Bowls
Men's singles gold medal winner
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Great scenes in the mixed zone as Darren Burnett walks off the green to be greeted with hugs and pats on the back from Scotland team-mates David Peacock, Neil Speirs, Paul Foster and Alex Marshall, who earlier won gold for the hosts in the bowls fours final.
"It's back to pounding the beat next week for the 38-year-old police officer from Arbroath although he is hoping his gold in the men's singles will earn him an extra day off.
"'My boss said I might get an extra day off if I returned with a gold, so we'll see,' Burnett says."
Headlines so far on day nine
Claudia Fragapane becomes the first Englishwoman to win four golds at a single Commonwealth Games for 84 years with victory in the floor on Friday. Read the full report
Singles victory for Darren Burnett secures Friday's second Commonwealth Games lawn bowls gold medal for host nation Scotland. Read the full report
Wales' appeal following Sean McGoldrick's defeat by Michael Conlan in the Commonwealth Games bantamweight semi-final has been declined. Read the full report
Athletics
Men's 4x400m relay first round
While Scotland's women agonisingly missed out on a final spot, there are no such problems for their male counterparts.
The foursome of Kris Robertson, Jamie Bowie, Greg Louden and Grant Plenderleith qualify as a fastest loser, courtesy of a new national record of 3:03.94.
Joining them in Saturday's final are England. Their quartet of Daniel Awde, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Nigel Levine and Conrad Williams qualified in 3:03.01 - the quickest time of the night.
Table tennis
Men's doubles bronze-medal match
England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford are battling for a bronze medal in the men's doubles. It's just started and you can watch it live now.
Gold Medal
Domonic Bedggood and Matthew Mitcham (Australia) - Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
The Australian pair of Domonic Bedggood and Matthew Mitcham just pip England's Tom Daley and James Denny to gold.
Daley and Denny produced a superb last dive to miss out by only 0.18 of a mark. Silver for the English pair.
Gold Medal
Jonathan Ndiku (Kenya) - Men's 3,000m steeplechase
Smash! There's another Games record broken. Jonathan Ndiku was probably the least fancied Kenyan, but he has done his talking on the track. Ndiku wins in 8:10.44, ahead of team-mates Jairus Birech and the great Ezekiel Kemboi.
England's James Wilkinson finishes a credible fifth.
Gymnastics
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Max Whitlock has so many medals he left one in his bag for the team picture. Kristian Thomas reminded him he was missing one."
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
But wait. Daley and Denny nail one and get 95.46 points to put the pressure on. The fans were screaming the moment Daley and Denny hit the water. The divers absolutely nailed their front 4.5 somersault - their most difficult routine - at the moment they simply had to deliver. This will make things interesting...
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
The lack of training time is beginning to show for the new England pair who look unlikely to medal with just one dive left.
These are tough dives though as all of the pairings illustrate with a lack of consistency. The gold is Malaysia's to lose.
Athletics
Men's 3,000m steeplechase
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"England's James Wilkinson is doing well in fourth - but has he set off too quickly?"
Athletics
Men's 3,000m steeplechase
Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi is what you call a "big-game player". The reigning Olympic and world champion has been there, done it and got the gold medals. His team-mates Jairus Kipchoge Birech and Jonathan Ndiku are expected to challenge him - don't be surprised to see a Kenyan 1-2-3.
Birech leads the way with four laps to go.
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"News that there will be no bronze medal award - revealed yesterday, but just announced to today's diving fans - hasn't gone down well. Audible mumblings from the crowd which is understandable considering Daley and Denny were in third at that very moment."
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
Again there's a big splash as James Denny hits the water with dive four.
But Australia slip up and Malaysia's Ooi Tze Liang and Chew Yiwei join the party with a tremendous effort.
They go into gold medal position as Canada slip to fourth.
Boxing
Women's middleweight semi-finals
England's Savannah Marshall beats Edith Ogoke of Nigeria and will fight Areiane Fortin of Canada, who saw off Wales' Lauren Price, in the women's middleweight gold-medal match.
Gold Medal
Dani Samuels (Australia) - women's discus
2009 world champion Dani Samuels was hot favourite for gold - and the 26-year-old duly obliges. Perhaps more surprisingly is the name down in third. That's England's Jade Lally, who produces a seasonal best of 60.48m to take bronze.
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
Leon Taylor
BBC Sport diving expert & CWG silver medallist
"The synchronisation was all right but then they both emptied the pool. It was a double surfboard moment."
The third dive of Daley and Denny doesn't quite go according to plan with an untidy entry. The English pair do move up to third though after round three. Australia lead at half-way.
Boxing
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"To be fair, most of the boxing judging has been pretty decent so far but there was some iffy stuff in the women's middleweight semi-final between Wales's Lauren Price and Canada's Ariane Fortin - one judge gave Price the second round 10-8, meaning she supposedly dominated. Another gave it to Fortin, probably correctly. Fortin did enough in the end, however."
Athletics
Men's pole vault
We're moving closer to the business end of the men's pole vault competition. England's Luke Cutts took a job loading lorries at a Next warehouse in Yorkshire when he quit the sport in 2012. But now he is back and looks in great shape. He coasts over 5.45m, just after Scotland's Jax Thoirs fails at the same height. Favourite Steve Lewis of England passes at this height as he sets the bar - no pun intended - higher.
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Looking at the dives Tom Daley and James Denny have to come later in their routine there is every reason to be optimistic. Their 'degree-of-difficulty' is much higher than that being performed by the 10m opponents - so if they can deliver them well, there will be no stopping them claiming gold. Big 'if' though for the new pairing."
Gold Medal
Tianwei Feng (Singapore) - women's table tennis singles
Singapore's Tianwei Feng sees off her compatriot Mengyu Yu 11-7 11-8 11-9 10-12 11-2 to win gold and spark wild celebrations.
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
England's Tom Daley and James Denny (102 points) are now fourth afer round two - that's last. Canada's Maxim Bouchard and Vincent Riendeau lead with 105.60.
Athletics
Women's high jump
England's Isobel Pooley describes her silver-winning jump of 1.92m as "a leap of faith".
"I went for it, I lost control and it turned out OK," she tells BBC Sport. "The leap took a lot of confidence. I dreamt about being consistent, but my second attempt I am very proud of."
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
Round one complete already. Daley and Denny are third but things don't start to hot up until after round three of the six. Australia's Domonic Bedggood and Matthew Mitcham lead.
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
Karen Pickering
BBC Sport swimming & diving, on Radio 5 live
"A very solid start and the synchronicity was perfect. They scored nine for that. Tom's dive was just a little bit better than James' but rarely anything in it."
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
Despite just the four pairs competing, the presence of Tom Daley - a double gold winner at Delhi in 2010 - racks up the interest factor. He and new partner James Denny lead us off with a 53.40 score from their first dive.
Get involved #bbcglasgow2014
#Commonwelfie
Andrew Ruddock: Wooooooooooot. #bringiton #commonwelfie
Athletics
Women's high jump
Isobel Pooley is the first rival to bound over and congratulate Australia's latest Commonwealth champion Eleanor Patterson after jumping a season's best 1.94m.But Patterson was unable to set a new Games record, having clipped the 1.96m bar three times.
Gold Medal
Darren Burnett (Scotland) - men's lawn bowls singles
Darren Burnett completes a golden day for Scotland at Kelvingrove as he defeats Canada's Ryan Bester 21-9 to win the men's singles.
His victory follows Alex Marshall, Paul Foster, David Peacock and Neil Spiers' triumph earlier in the day after the home nation beat England in the fours final.
The Scots had waited eight years for a Commonwealth gold medal before Marshall and Foster won the pairs event on Monday but Burnett's victory after 19 ends means they close out Glasgow 2014 with three - their best result since 1994.
Silver Medal
Isobel Pooley (England) - women's high jump
St Lucia's Levern Spencer, who won bronze at Delhi 2010, fails in her second attempt at 1.96m - which means England's Isobel Pooley takes silver. The new Commonwealth champion is 18-year-old Australian Eleanor Patterson.
Diving
Men's 10m Synchronised Platform final
England's Tom Daley and James Denny are due to be first up at 19:19 as the 20-year-olds compete together for the first time. They are followed by Australia, Malaysia and Canada. Only four pairs in the hunt for medals so just gold and silver up for grabs.
Want to watch it? Here you go - try this link.
Athletics
Women's high jump
Isobel Pooley encourages the crowd behind her to clap their hands high in the air - like a wedding party DJ when he spins We Will Rock You - as she goes for a third attempt at 1.94m. The fans respond to the England athlete, but she can't get the better of that dastardly bar. She is certain of a medal after a PB of 1.92m and that will be either silver or bronze.
Diving
Women's 1m Springboard Final
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Scotland's wait for a Commonwealth medal goes on I'm afraid as Grace Reid slips from second to fifth after the final round of dives. Their last success was back in 1958 when Sir Peter Heatly claimed gold in Swansea. The crowd did their part and there was an audible sigh when Reid slipped down the standings. Next up, it's Tom Daley with new diving partner James Denny."
Bowls
Men's singles medal match
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Security at the bowls is being handled by Police Scotland. Everyone entering Kelvingrove must empty their pockets, remove belts and go through an airport-style scanner. The officers on duty here right now can be forgiven if they are a little distracted.