Catch-up: Commonwealth Games day five

It's time to say goodbye from the night session on the Gold Coast. If you want to read more on what's happened and what's to come, then here are a few useful links...
By Caroline Chapman and Amy Lofthouse
What's happening tomorrow?
Glad you asked...
The athletics has the women's 1,500m final, featuring South Africa's Caster Semenya and Scotland's Stephanie Twell among others, while England's Andrew Pozzi goes in the 110m hurdles final.
Swimming finals include the men's 50m freestyle and women's 500m freestyle final, while Scotland play Malawi and Wales play Uganda in the netball.
England's men and women are in basketball action, while England's men face off with Wales and Scotland face New Zealand in the hockey.
There's plenty of mixed doubles squash action, too, along with a host of table tennis singles matches.
Medal table after day five
Commonwealth Games 2018
The best of the rest from the home nations
Commonwealth Games 2018
Scotland update - day five
Commonwealth Games 2018
Here's how Scotland fared on day five:
Play it again Sim
Men's 100m final
Mike Henson
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
This is not going to be the last time you feel that Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies kick back and regale an audience with the time they toppled the rest of the Commonwealth.
The South African duo are laughing and joking as the meet up with their domestic press and slip into a double act.
Wales update - day five
Commonwealth Games 2018
There were also medals aplenty for Wales, including three golds and a world record!
Australia’s Christopher Remkes clinches gold in the men's vault
Men's vault
Gymnastics round-up
The home nations won NINE medals in gymnastics today - let's count 'em...
Nigeria defeat England in the men's table tennis semi-final
Table tennis
England update - day five
Commonwealth Games 2018
It's been a bumper day of medals for England's athletes, with 15 medals added to the total:
Men's 100m
It's bronze for Jamaica's Yohan Blake in the men's 100m.
Athletics round-up
Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye claimed the women's 100m title, with England's Asha Philip fourth.
Hollie Arnold of Wales clocked a world record with her final throw to win F46 javelin gold.
Yohan Blake of Jamaica had to settle for bronze in the men's event, with South Africa's Akani Simbine taking the top prize.
England's Adam Gemili withdrew from the 100m with injury.
Uganda's Stella Chesang clocked 31:45.30 to take women's 10,000m gold, and New Zealand's Tomas Walsh won men's shot put gold.
'I believed in myself' - Simbine
Men's 100m final
South Africa's Akani Simbine tells BBC TV: "I'm came here wanting to be on the podium. I believed in myself, that I could get the gold medal.
"The 100m is an event of who's got the biggest ego and who can handle the ego the best.
"I didn't focus on what they were all talking about. I just focused on myself."
Cyprus win parallel bars gold
Gymnastics
It's a thumbs up from Team Cyprus.
Guy pleased with silver medal
Men's 100m butterfly final
England's James Guy tells BBC TV: "It's nice to get a medal tonight.
"When I was sick and I'd been a bit ill, it did kind of knock me a bit.
"Hopefully we can go one better tomorrow night in the medley."
What happened in the pool?
Swimming
World record holder Adam Peaty was stunned in the 50m breaststroke by South African Cameron van der Burgh, with the Englishman having to settle for silver.
Chad le Clos of South Africa added a 16th Commonwealth medal to his collection after winning gold in the 100m butterfly final.
Team-mate Tatjana Schoenmaker also won gold in the women's 100m fly.
Australia secured back-to-back 1-2-3 finishes in the men's 200m free and women's 800m free.
Matthew Levy added another for the host nation in the men's S7 50m freestyle final while New Zealander Sophie Pascoe won her second gold in the SB9 100m breaststroke.
Alys Thomas of Wales won her first Commonwealth title in the 200m butterfly final, while Australian sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell won gold and silver respectively in the 100m freestyle.
Le Clos wins 16th Commonwealth medal
Men's 100m butterfly
Gold in the 50m, 100m and now 200m butterfly.
Oh, and a new Games record, too, for Chad le Clos.
From one golden boy to another
Men's 100m final
In case you missed it in the early hours...
Squash
There were big celebrations for Wales in the squash
