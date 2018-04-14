Catch-up: Commonwealth Games day 10

There were medals aplenty elsewhere for England, with Morgan Lake winning high jump silver and Laura Weightman winning 5000m bronze at the Carrara Stadium.

In the badminton, Rajiv Ouseph won men's singles bronze as England guaranteed a further four medals in Sunday's finals.

England's women won basketball silver, while silver was also the order of the day for diver Matthew Dixon in the 10m platform.

There were bronze medals for both of England's hockey teams, while there was a silver for Aaron Harding and bronze for Parag Patel and Dean Bale on the shooting range.

Finally, there was a bronze medal for Syerus Eslami in the 86kg wrestling.

And breathe.....