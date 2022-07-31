Live
Commonwealth Games cricket: India v Pakistan - watch & listen
Results; Medals table; Day-by-day guide; Coverage guide; Ind v Pak scorecard; Bar v Aus scorecard
Results; Medals table; Day-by-day guide; Coverage guide; Ind v Pak scorecard; Bar v Aus scorecard
Live Reporting
Steve Sutcliffe and Josef Rindl
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBC OneCopyright: BBC One
'Everyone here lifted me'
Men#'s all-around final
BBC Sport
We can also hear from James Hall, talking after battling with an ankle injury to get the silver in the men's all-around final:
"Looking back I don't know how I did it but straight away, Jake [Jarman] helped me. It gets me emotional - everyone here lifted me - the pain was immense. Jake's a champion and he's my hero.
"Jake said I am going to do three-and-a-half on vault which is the hardest vault in the world. He's only 20, he has so much more to come."
On how he will recover for the individual finals:
"I will do the pommel - that's fine - you don't need your legs for that. High bar - I'll try and stay on the bar and for the dismount and I'll hold my breath."
Hockey
Australia 9-0 Scotland
It has been a story of consistency and a bit of a tale of woe in the Men's Pool A match between Australia and Scotland.
The Aussies led 6-0 at half time with three goals in each quarter, and lead by 9-0 in the third quarter.
'It's quite overwhelming'
Men's all-around final
BBC Sport
Jake Jarman was talking to BBC Sport after receiving his gold medal for the men's all-around final:
"I think I got a little emotional. It's quite overwhelming and I couldn't ask for a better competition. And being with James [Hall] - he's been inspirational, I don't know how he did it.
"The team competition was the most important day and any other comp was a bonus and it's an absolute privilege.
"I will never have an experience like this ever again and I want to thank everyone for their support."
Track Cycling
Men's 15km scratch race qualifying
Thomas Duncan
BBC Scotland at Lee Valley VeloPark
Scotland's Mark Stewart, Rhys Britton and Joe Holt of Wales, and England's Oliver Wood are all safely through to the final of the scratch race.
Two riders dropped out, and one fell away in the final few laps, which meant all they really had to do was stay upright.
Britton was the first across the line.
England overcome Wales in Coventry
It is not what either England and Wales wanted to be playing for before the start of the men's rugby sevens tournament but both sides have been left battling for ninth place in Coventry.
They faced each other in the opening session of the third day of action with England coming out on top 14-10.
England will go into the ninth/10th place game tonight, while Wales will aim to finish 11th.
Post update
Men's & women's PTVI finals
Thanks Michael.
Both the men's and women's PTVI finals are well under way.
England’s David Ellis (guide Luke Pollard), the world number one and four-time world and European champion is leading the way in the men's race as they head into a 5km run.
Katie Crowhurst (guide Jessica Fullagar) is flying in the women's race, with a big lead over Canada's Jessica Tuomela (guide Emma Skaug).
Post update
Women's para-triathlon
Michael Morrow
BBC Sport NI at the Victoria Park
Northern Ireland's Chloe MacCombe is currently third in the para-triathlon, led by England's Katie Crowhurst.
Is a second medal of the Games on the cards for NI?
Track Cycling
Men's 15km scratch race qualifying
Thomas Duncan
BBC Scotland at Lee Valley VeloPark
The first heat of qualifying for the men's scratch race has had to be restarted, after a rider from the Seychelles, Stephen Alberto Belle, crashes.
He's back up and will be able to take part again. There was some extremely nimble bike handling from Scotland's Mark Stewart to avoid running over the fallen rider and his bike!
The first 10 riders to the line at the end of 30 laps will qualify for the final.
Weightlifting
Men's 67kg
Jeremy Lalrinnunga of India may have just grabbed gold in the men's 67kg weightlifting category, but my word, he is in the wars.
Not only did the Indian athlete put his back out, but according to reports the 19-year-old also dislocated his arm during his final lift.
Get well soon, Jeremy.
Gymnastics
Men's all-around final
They don't hang around at Arena Birmingham.
The medal ceremony is already under way and there's nothing more that a slightly partisan crowd enjoy then seeing home favourites James Hall and new Commonwealth Games champion Jake Jarman up on the podium.
The St. George's flag is flying high as England’s anthem for the Games, Jerusalem belts out over the pa system.
Track Cycling
Men's sprint quarter-finals
Katie Falkingham
BBC Sport at Lee Valley VeloPark
Jack Carlin takes the spoils in the first Scotland v England clash on the track, lurking behind Hamish Turnbull like an animal waiting to jump on its prey until the last bend.
The Scot crosses the line 0.087 seconds ahead and that's a win in race one.
Gold medal - India - Jeremy Lalrinnunga
Weightlifting: Men's 67kg
India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga is the Commonwealth Games champion in the men's 67kg event after lifting a combined total of 300kg.
The 19-year-old isn't celebrating too wildly, however, after hurting his back lifting 154kg on one of his clean and jerk attempts.
His coaches are giving him a pep talk and a congratulatory pat on head for securing the title with a new Games record.
Silver medal goes to Vaipava Nevo Ioane (293kg) of Samoa while Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia (290kg) takes bronze.
Post update
Men's pairs
Michael Morrow
BBC Sport NI at Victoria Park
Up go the hoods and brollies in the uncovered stands, even the bowlers find some extra layers to put on.
The rain is coming down pretty heavily now but the players remain out on the green as India take a 4-1 lead over England after two ends, with NI one up against Jamaica.
Badminton
Mixed team quarter-finals
Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith have put England ahead with a dominant 21-12 21-9 win over Ty Lindeman and Josephine Wu in the opener against Canada.
Gymnastics results
Men's all-around final
England’s Commonwealth debutant Jake Jarman takes gold and it's a case of pressing repeat for the 2018 all-around silver medallist James Hall and Cypriot Marios Georgiou, who also won bronze four years ago.
Jarman is surely a future Olympian after being a reserve in Tokyo.
India v Pakistan to start at 11:40
Women's T20 cricket
The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off which means play will soon be under way in the big group match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston.
Pakistan have won the toss and will bat with the game starting at 11:40.
You can watch the match here (UK only).
Gymnastics
Men's all-around final
Max Whitlock
Six-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast on BBC TV
Jake is just consistent - he was clean and loving it. His mindset was just dangerous - he had nothing to lose.
His difficulty level was up there - if you are chilled and relaxed - you get the best out of it.
Gymnastics
Men's all-around final
Clay Stephens finishes off his floor routine and is going to end up in 11th overall.
However, the Australian probably takes gold for the best headgear with his cork hat.
Track Cycling
Men's sprint quarter-finals
Katie Falkingham
BBC Sport at Lee Valley VeloPark
We've got Scotland v England coming up in the sprint quarters, as Jack Carlin takes on Hamish Turnbull in a best-of-three format for a place in the semi-finals.
A bit of an "oooooh" went around the velodrome as that draw came up on the big screens.
Track Cycling
Men's Tandem-B sprint semi-finals
Thomas Duncan
BBC Scotland at Lee Valley VeloPark
Job done for Neil Fachie in the first race of his semi-final. He and Lewis Stewart kept the Welsh tandem of Alex Pope and Steffan Lloyd behind them all the way.
It's similarly routine for James Ball and Matt Rotherham of Wales against Australia.
It's the best of three for a place in the gold medal race.