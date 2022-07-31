Commonwealth Games cricket: India v Pakistan - watch & listen

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

We can also hear from James Hall, talking after battling with an ankle injury to get the silver in the men's all-around final:

"Looking back I don't know how I did it but straight away, Jake [Jarman] helped me. It gets me emotional - everyone here lifted me - the pain was immense. Jake's a champion and he's my hero.

"Jake said I am going to do three-and-a-half on vault which is the hardest vault in the world. He's only 20, he has so much more to come."

On how he will recover for the individual finals:

"I will do the pommel - that's fine - you don't need your legs for that. High bar - I'll try and stay on the bar and for the dismount and I'll hold my breath."