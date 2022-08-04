Watch: Commonwealth Games - beach volleyball

I've come to the beach for a bit. What a venue for the beach volleyball!

When the sun is out and the tunes are pumping, you could be on the Copacabana. But when the clouds come over, it feels more akin to Scarborough.

Australia women are currently taking on Cyprus, and there was a lovely moment at the start of the match when three fans were randomly selected from the crowd to sit courtside. Turns out they are the mother and sisters of one of the Cyprus players!