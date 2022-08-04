Watch: Commonwealth Games - beach volleyball

Harry Poole, Michael Emons, Jess Anderson, Josef Rindl and Ros Satar
All times stated are UK
Men's time trial
We'll start getting some times from the third check points shortly.
Northern Ireland's Darren Rafferty posts the third fastest time, behind only Fred Wright and Lucas Plapp at that stage.
Road Cycling
Men's time trial
Chris Boardman
Olympic cycling champion on BBC TV
Judgement is part of this as well. Everyone has to negotiate these bends and you have to decide how fast you take them
Beach Volleyball
Katie Falkingham
BBC Sport at Smithfield
I've come to the beach for a bit. What a venue for the beach volleyball!
When the sun is out and the tunes are pumping, you could be on the Copacabana. But when the clouds come over, it feels more akin to Scarborough.
Australia women are currently taking on Cyprus, and there was a lovely moment at the start of the match when three fans were randomly selected from the crowd to sit courtside. Turns out they are the mother and sisters of one of the Cyprus players!
Super second dive from Spendoli Sirieix
Women's 10m platform
Gareth Bailey
BBC Sport Wales at Sandwell Aquatics Centre
Andrea Spendolini Sirieix absolutely nails her second dive much to the delight of the home crowd as she overtakes McKay for the overall lead.
Scotland's Gemma McCarthur's forward 3 1/2 somersault pike draws a score of 66 to move her up the leaderboard into fifth.
Lois Toulson shows improvement in her second dive to move up to ninth with Eden Cheng now 10th.
Wales' Lucy Hawkins moves up to 11th after two dives.
Northern Ireland's Tanya Watson is now in 12th just inside qualification
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Team final
We are three rotations down in the rhythmic gymnastics at Arena Birmingham and Marfa Ekimova of England still leads the way.
In second is compatriot Alice Leaper and third is Scotland's Louise Christie. England's Saffron Severn is 0.300 behind third spot with the ribbon still to come.
England lead the team standings at the moment with 240.150 but Singapore are the only other team currently in the mix, with more teams entering the fray in subdivision two from 18:00 BST.
'Bit of a shock to the system for Bigham'
Men's time trial
Simon Brotherton
Commentator on BBC TV
Tight corner and Dan Bigham has gone straight into the barriers, handlebars tangled up in the barrier, It's like one of those puzzles where you are trying to get the shapes apart.
Bit of a shock to the system suddenly ending up upside down!
Bigham crashes
Men's time trial
England's Dan Bigham crashes into the barriers!
That looked nasty, he misjudges the corner completely, but he's soon back up and running - once the bike is dislodged from the fence...
Blimey. He was fifth fastest through the second check point but that will cost him a lot of time. On he goes, though.
Powerlifting
Women's lightweight final (15:00 BST)
Becky Grey
BBC Sport at the NEC
The powerlifting hall is filling up for the women’s lightweight final, which should start at around 15:00 BST.
England’s Zoe Newson and Olivia Broome are in this one along with the Isle of Man’s Kimberley Dean.
Nigeria’s Onyinyechi Mark was the gold-medal favourite but she has been disqualified.
That could be huge news for Broome, who has the next highest first attempt weight of 103kg.
The athletes will have three bench press attempts and final scores are calculated using a formula that takes into account a competitor’s body weight and the highest weight lifted.
Road Cycling
Men's time trial
Simon Brotherton
Commentator on BBC TV
Geraint Thomas has lost one second at that second check point. Without that crash it would have been a thrilling race between him and Rohan Dennis.
Thomas crashes early in time trial
Men's time trial
Here is the moment Geraint Thomas suffered a crash early in his bid for time trial gold.
Boxing quarter-finals
Michael Morrow
BBC Sport NI at The NEC
That wasn't pretty from Aidan Walsh, but he didn't want nor need it to be. It was massively effective.
He frustrated the hugely dangerous Akbar and nullified his strengths brilliantly.
That's a huge win against the European champion, NI now guaranteed 14 medals.
Dennis holding lead over Thomas
Men's time trial
Rohan Dennis is now 43 seconds up on England's Fred Wright at the second check point as he eyes top spot.
Here comes Geraint Thomas. The deficit remains at around half a minute, so despite appearing to have a problem with his bike he's not losing time to Dennis.
Still, a lot of work to do to reduce the Australian's advantage.
Walsh gets a medal for Northern Ireland
Boxing quarter-finals
Just as his sister Michaela did earlier on this afternoon, Aidan Walsh has just guaranteed at least a bronze medal for Northern Ireland.
It was a hard-fought battle in the light-middleweight category though as Aidan, a silver medallist in the Commonwealth Games four years ago in Australia, has to dig deep to claim a 3-2 quarter-final win over European amateur champion Mohammed Harris Akbar of England.
Men's time trial
Panic over for now. Geraint Thomas is still carrying on as he tries to pull back some time on Rohan Dennis.
We'll get the standings at the second check point shortly...
Wales going out
Hockey: India 2-0 Wales
India men are leading Wales at half-time in their Pool B hockey match.
Wales need to shock their highly-fancied opponents to reach the semi-finals.
If India win, they, along with England, will reach the last four with the hosts still to face Canada in their final group match at 16:00.
'Thomas clearly not happy about something'
Men's time trial
Chris Boardman
Olympic cycling champion on BBC TV
Geraint Thomas is calling the team - there looks to be another issue. He's on the radio - I don't know what he needs and if he is going to stop then surely that is the end.
His right brake lever looks to be bent. He is clearly not happy about something.
Men's time trial
Geraint Thomas pushes on for now.
McKay leads early pace on 10m platform
Women's 10m platform
Gareth Bailey
BBC Sport Wales at Sandwell Aquatics Centre
Canada's Caeli McKay is the early leader just ahead of England's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix - the best home nation diver so far - with Eden Cheng in 5th.
Gemma McArthur of Scotland and Tanya Watson of Northern Ireland lie 6th and 7th respectively
It's a disappointing start for Gold Coast bronze medalist Lois Toulson, who's down in 11th.
Wales' Lucy Hawkins is 13th - just outside the qualification spots.
Men's time trial
Geraint Thomas is calling his team on his radio. There's something not right here.
Is he going to require a bike change following his crash? That could be game over.
Netball
Trinidad & Tobago 15-24 Northern Ireland
Half-time at the NEC and it's been a fairly low scoring first 30 minutes but a positive one for Northern Ireland.
Ciara Crosbie and Emma Magee are combining well in the shooting circle to give Northern Ireland the advantage - can they hold on to earn their first victory of the 2022 Commonwealth Games?
BBC Sport
