Watch: Commonwealth Games beach volleyball - England v Scotland

The men's 96kg weightlifting has just got going at the NEC.

Samoa’s Don Opeloge and Canada’s Broady Santavy both come from weightlifting families and will be favourites for gold.

But England’s Cyrille Tchatchet II also has an outside chance to medal.

Cameroon-born Tchatchet II has a remarkable story with his application for asylum in the UK approved in 2016.

“The main reason I applied for a British passport was to be able to compete at the Commonwealth Games,” said Tchatchet before the Games.

“Birmingham is very special to me, because it is where I arrived upon my release from the detention centre close to Heathrow."