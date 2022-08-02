Watch: Commonwealth Games beach volleyball - England v Scotland

Harry Poole, Michael Beardmore, Josef Rindl, Katie Stafford and Ros Satar
All times stated are UK
England have medal chance in Weightlifting
Men's 67kg
The men's 96kg weightlifting has just got going at the NEC.
Samoa’s Don Opeloge and Canada’s Broady Santavy both come from weightlifting families and will be favourites for gold.
But England’s Cyrille Tchatchet II also has an outside chance to medal.
Cameroon-born Tchatchet II has a remarkable story with his application for asylum in the UK approved in 2016.
“The main reason I applied for a British passport was to be able to compete at the Commonwealth Games,” said Tchatchet before the Games.
“Birmingham is very special to me, because it is where I arrived upon my release from the detention centre close to Heathrow."
England take early lead
India 0-1 England
England women scraped past Canada 1-0 in their Pool A game on Sunday and need to be better against India.
They've made a strong start with Giselle Ansley's deflected attempt giving the hosts the lead in the opening stages of the first quarter.
Up next at Arena Birmingham
Men's parallel bars final & women's balance beam final
Two more finals shortly about to begin - with more medal hopes for the home nations.
England's Giarnni Regini-Moran, who just claimed silver in the men's vault, aims to make it a birthday to doubly remember as he chases another medal in the parallel bars.
Birmingham's Joe Fraser will receive the hometown cheers and the 2019 world champion will surely be targeting a medal too. Brinn Bevan represents Wales in the final.
And in the women's balance beam final, Alice Kinsella bids to banish the memories of the falls that cost her a medal in the all-around event as she defends her Commonwealth title. Georgia-Mae Fenton is England's other representative while Wales teenagers Jea Maracha and Sofia Micallef have also made the final.
England beat South Africa
England (176-5) beat South Africa (141-4) by 26 runs
South Africa finish with a four but it won't matter and, in truth, they were well short of ever worrying England.
Alice Capsey, 17, struck a maiden T20I half-century as the hosts win by 26 runs in Group B.
Capsey hit a superb 50 from 37 balls before Amy Jones (36) and Katherine Brunt (38) added a 73-run unbeaten sixth-wicket stand as England finished on 167-5 at Edgbaston.
South Africa slipped well behind the required run rate early into their chase and always seemed second-best.
England will reach the semi-finals if New Zealand beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
England grab a fourth
South Africa 121-4 (Target 168) v England
That's wicket number four for England as South Africa's Mignon du Preez slogs Nat Sciver and Dunkley makes an easy catch in the deep.
England know they've made it now. South Africa require an unlikely 47 runs off 16 balls to win.
Terrific tally for gymnasts
What a Games this has been for England's gymnasts.
That's 12 medals now - eight of them gold. And Jake Jarman has half of those after that superb victory on the vault! His house will be like Fort Knox.
England get third wicket
South Africa 118-3 (Target 168) v England
Katherine Brunt has her wicket as Chloe Tryon is caught in the deep by Freya Kemp.
England are on top with 20 balls remaining.
Badminton
Mixed team bronze medal
England's Toby Penty put up a spirited fight against reigning singles world champion Singapore Loh Kean Yew, but was narrowly edged out 23-25, 21-11 25-23.
Singapore have a 2-0 advantage going into the third match which is a women's singles between Freya Redfearne and Yeo Jia Min.
Harry Poole, Michael Beardmore, Josef Rindl, Katie Stafford and Ros Satar
Isle of Man swimmers shatter Manx relay record
The Isle of Man's swim team break the Manx record by 22.68 seconds in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final.Read more
'He's got natural spacial awareness'
Men's vault final: Jarman wins fourth gold
Beth Tweddle
London 2012 bronze medallist on BBC TV
Jake Jarman has got natural spacial awareness, you don't have to teach him to know how many twists he's done.
For him, it's about how to control that power in high pressure environments.
At this championships he's controlled it and that's what's impressed me the most about him.
Watch: Commonwealth Games beach volleyball - England v Scotland
Watch live coverage of the beach volleyball at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.Read more
Post update
Men's vault final
Beth Tweddle
London 2012 bronze medallist on BBC TV
He's actually going to let someone else have a go now because that's his last final!
This England boys team are having an amazing championships.
'What a champion'
Men's vault final
Matt Baker
Gymnastics commentator on BBC TV
It's title number four for the 20-year-old!
It's absolutely incredible from that young man.
What a champion.
Fourth gold for Jake Jarman
Men's vault final
Is his bag big enough for all these gold medals?
A simply sensational pair of vaults from Jake Jarman secures the Englishman his fourth gold medal of these Commonwealth Games. Unbelievable.
It's an English one-two as birthday boy Giarnni Regini-Moran takes silver. Australia's James Bacueti takes bronze.
'Good solid vault'
Men's vault final
Christine Still
Gymnastics expert on BBC TV
That was a good solid first vault from Samuel Dick.
It's nice clean vaulting, performed very well but not with the highest of difficulty.
New Zealand have impressed me with their really classy technique but you need the execution and the high difficulty to medal in this competition.
Australia beat Wales in netball
Aus 79-33 Wal
Australia continue their dominant start to the netball in Group A, thrashing Wales 79-33.
That's three wins from three for the top seeds. Meanwhile, Wales' qualification hopes are now out of their own hands.
Two more England medals
Men's vault final
Felix Dolci lands on his backside after two-and-a-half somersaults.
That will cost him a medal. He drops to 13.899.
And that means England duo Jake Jarman and Giarnni Regini-Moran - first and second currently - will definitely medal. But what colour?
New Zealand's Samuel Dick is the final gymnast to perform...
Gambian athletes miss Games event over visa issue
Six Commonwealth Games competitors have been held up abroad, with five missing the 100m heats.Read more
England get second wicket
South Africa 87-2 (Target 168) v England
That's the breakthrough, Taznim Brits is stumped by Amy Jones off the bowling of Freya Kemp.
England are cruising to victory now and it's party time at Edgbaston. South Africa need an unlikely 81 runs off 40 balls to win.
Jarman assured another medal
Men's vault final
Malaysia's Muhammad Sharul Aimy scores 13.699 which means England's Jake Jarman is assured a medal.
Will it be a fourth gold or will one of the two remaining competitors overhaul him?
It could happen - Canada's Felix Dolci scores 14.566 on his first vault. Jarman's average was 14.916 remember...