Watch: Commonwealth Games - squash

Harry Poole, Michael Emons, Jess Anderson, Josef Rindl and Ros Satar
All times stated are UK
Hughes comfortably wins heat
Men's 200m qualifying
Impressive! Zharnel Hughes is running his own race out in front, to the delight of the Alexander Stadium support.
He wants to put on a show and doesn't ease up much, a speedy 20.30 seconds ensuring he finishes well clear of Kenya's Mike Mokamba Nyang'au.
Post update
Men's 200m qualifying
England's Zharnel Hughes goes in heat three of the men's 200m qualifying next.
A huge cheer from the crowd catches him slightly off-guard and he raises his arms aloft once more.
'I don't feel any more pressure'
Men's 1500m qualifying
BBC Sport
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Scotland's Neil Gourley and Jake Wightman spoke to BBC Sport's Jeanette Kwakye after qualifying for the men's 1500m final:
Neil Gourley on recovering from Covid:
"It's been a refreshing couple of weeks to start feeling like myself again. It couldn't really be worst preparation than last time - so we're winning there.
"Glad to do the job today alongside Jake, finishing very cleanly."
Jake Wightman on life as a world champion:
"That was the bit I was most looking forward to because it was the first realisation that happened was being announced as it, so yeah a nice moment.
"Even though I'm wearing a Scotland vest I feel like every English fan got behind us a bit there as well, which is always nice."
On deciding what to run at the Commonwealth Games:
"It was tough to decide what I was going to do here - try and do the 1500m after the Worlds and the 800m but the more I got into my training, I thought it would be nice to try and add a commonwealth title to it so anything from this season on is a bonus.
"I don't feel any more pressure but a bit more hype around it, for sure."
Post update
Men's 200m qualifying
Pakistan's Shajar Abbas claims the win in heat two in 21.12 seconds, ahead of Nigerian Udodi Onwuzurike who appeared to struggle a little in the closing stages to finish in 21.18.
England net third
Hockey: England 3-0 Wales
Brilliant from Grace Balsdon.
England women start the third quarter with a bang, adding a third goal through a Balsdon drag-flick.
That's Balsdon's second goal today and her fifth of the Commonwealth Games.
It's a long way back for Wales now.
Post update
Men's 200m qualifying
Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme is first over the line in the opening men's 200m heat in a time of 20.44 seconds, followed by Trinidad and Tobago athlete Dwight St. Hillaire.
Nigeria's Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ojeli, in third, will hope his 21.12 will be enough to secure him a semi-final spot.
Hughes back after 2018 disappointment
Men's 200m qualifying
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Over to the men's 200m heats now.
There will be eight in total, with the top-two spots guaranteeing a semi-final place.
Three of the top medal contenders have withdrawn, in 2018 silver medallist Aaron Brown, world finalist Luxolo Adams and Rasheed Dwyer of Jamaica.
Who's left? Well, England’s Zharnel Hughes returns after crossing the line first in the 2018 final - before being disqualified
during his lap of honour for impeding eventual champion Jereem Richards. He goes in heat three.
Elsewhere, in heat two we'll see Nigerian Udodi Onwuzurike, winner of the world under-20 title a year ago, and in heat four is defending champion Richards.
England's Adam Gemili is in heat six, along with Guernsey's Joe Chadwick and Jersey's Zachary Saunders.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England lead at the break
Hockey: England 2-0 Wales
A blockbuster first half comes to a close in Pool A of the women's hockey.
England lead Wales 2-0 thanks to a Grace Balsdon p-flick and a Hannah Martin strike in the second quarter.
One thing's for sure, there'll be no pineapple on the half-time pizzas in the England dressing room.
Wightman turns on burners
Men's 1500m qualifying
Steve Cram
Athletics commentator on BBC TV
Jake Wightman had to turn the burners on a little bit, which you can do when you are the world champion,
But no chance of fastest loser spots.
The nice thing for Jake is that he got to stretch those legs a little bit.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Wightman safely through
Men's 1500m qualifying
Jake Wightman surges clear in the final 50m to take the second men's 1500m heat in three minutes 48.34 seconds.
He's joined by Kenyan Abel Kipsang, Scotland’s Neil
Gourlay, England's Matthew Stonier and Australian Samuel Tanner in the automatic qualification spots.
England double lead
Hockey: England 2-0 Wales
And there is England women's second as Hannah Martin squeezes a shot in at the near post to finish off a brilliant counter-attack.
Two minutes remain of the first half.
Post update
Men's 1500m qualifying
The bell rings. The whole field is bunched together but Kenya's Abel Kipsang decides it's time to put the hammer down. Jake Wightman follows. Here we go!
Post update
Men's 1500m qualifying
It's a slow start. The athletes are jogging through the opening 200m.
Tanzania's Andrew Boniphace Rhobi eventually decides to take it on.
England hit bar
Hockey: England 1-0 Wales
Having already seen one effort cleared off the line England women's Ellie Rayer has another attempt and this time her fierce strike is tipped on to the bar by Wales keeper Roseanne Thomas.
England are dominating with four minutes to go until half-time. Will they get a second while they're on top?
Post update
Men's 1500m qualifying
Jake Wightman receives a huge cheer from the crowd as his names is announced on the start line for heat two.
Now, can he make it safely through to Saturday's final?
Athletics
Men's 1500m qualifying
Denise Lewis
Olympic heptathlon gold medallist on BBC TV
Jake Wightman is the poster boy for these Championships because of that run in Oregon
Have high hopes and he has had a fantastic season this year and it would be lovely if he could add another medal.
It is how you deal with that mindset - transitioning from being an outsider to now being the man with the target on his back.
Heyward, Kerr & Giles make final
Men's 1500m qualifying
Australian Oliver Hoare is first across the line in three minutes 37.57 seconds as a group of five move clear on the final straight to all secure automatic qualification for the final.
Wales' Jake Heyward, Scotland's Josh Kerr and England's Elliot Giles are all there, along with Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot.
Post update
Men's 1500m qualifying
Welshman Jake Heyward is leading the pack and thinning out the competition as we enter the final lap of the first men's 1500m heat.
Top five to go through automatically. Scotland's Josh Kerr and England's Elliot Giles are among a group of six at the front...
Post update
Cycling: Women's time trial
Hayley Simmonds
Commonwealth cycling bronze-medallist on BBC TV
Grace Brown was fourth in the Olympics and then had shoulder surgery so didn't race the end of last season but she's a deserved winner.
This event was a big target for Anna Henderson because she went to university in Birmingham - watching her take those corners was so good to see, she's so good on the bike.
It was a technical course - there were some tight turns and having some knowledge of the course would've been beneficial for Anna today.
Penalty stroke gives England lead
Hockey: England 1-0 Wales
England women lead through a penalty stroke early in the second quarter.
Elena Rayer rounds Wales keeper Roseanne Thomas but her push is then cleared off the line by the face of defender Elizabeth Bingham.
A p-flick is signalled which Grace Baldson makes no mistake scoring, shooting low to her left.
Live Reporting
Harry Poole, Michael Emons, Jess Anderson, Josef Rindl and Ros Satar
All times stated are UK
