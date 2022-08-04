Watch: Commonwealth Games - squash

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Scotland's Neil Gourley and Jake Wightman spoke to BBC Sport's Jeanette Kwakye after qualifying for the men's 1500m final:

Neil Gourley on recovering from Covid:

"It's been a refreshing couple of weeks to start feeling like myself again. It couldn't really be worst preparation than last time - so we're winning there.

"Glad to do the job today alongside Jake, finishing very cleanly."

Jake Wightman on life as a world champion:

"That was the bit I was most looking forward to because it was the first realisation that happened was being announced as it, so yeah a nice moment.

"Even though I'm wearing a Scotland vest I feel like every English fan got behind us a bit there as well, which is always nice."

On deciding what to run at the Commonwealth Games:

"It was tough to decide what I was going to do here - try and do the 1500m after the Worlds and the 800m but the more I got into my training, I thought it would be nice to try and add a commonwealth title to it so anything from this season on is a bonus.

"I don't feel any more pressure but a bit more hype around it, for sure."