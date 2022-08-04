England's Georgina Kennedy
Live

Watch: Commonwealth Games - squash

Results; Medals table; Day-by-day guide; Coverage guide

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry Poole, Michael Emons, Jess Anderson, Josef Rindl and Ros Satar

All times stated are UK

  1. Hughes comfortably wins heat

    Men's 200m qualifying

    Impressive! Zharnel Hughes is running his own race out in front, to the delight of the Alexander Stadium support.

    He wants to put on a show and doesn't ease up much, a speedy 20.30 seconds ensuring he finishes well clear of Kenya's Mike Mokamba Nyang'au.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Men's 200m qualifying

    England's Zharnel Hughes goes in heat three of the men's 200m qualifying next.

    A huge cheer from the crowd catches him slightly off-guard and he raises his arms aloft once more.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'I don't feel any more pressure'

    Men's 1500m qualifying

    BBC Sport

    Neil Gourley and Jake Wightman
    Copyright: Reuters

    Scotland's Neil Gourley and Jake Wightman spoke to BBC Sport's Jeanette Kwakye after qualifying for the men's 1500m final:

    Neil Gourley on recovering from Covid:

    "It's been a refreshing couple of weeks to start feeling like myself again. It couldn't really be worst preparation than last time - so we're winning there.

    "Glad to do the job today alongside Jake, finishing very cleanly."

    Jake Wightman on life as a world champion:

    "That was the bit I was most looking forward to because it was the first realisation that happened was being announced as it, so yeah a nice moment.

    "Even though I'm wearing a Scotland vest I feel like every English fan got behind us a bit there as well, which is always nice."

    On deciding what to run at the Commonwealth Games:

    "It was tough to decide what I was going to do here - try and do the 1500m after the Worlds and the 800m but the more I got into my training, I thought it would be nice to try and add a commonwealth title to it so anything from this season on is a bonus.

    "I don't feel any more pressure but a bit more hype around it, for sure."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Men's 200m qualifying

    Pakistan's Shajar Abbas claims the win in heat two in 21.12 seconds, ahead of Nigerian Udodi Onwuzurike who appeared to struggle a little in the closing stages to finish in 21.18.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. England net third

    Hockey: England 3-0 Wales

    Brilliant from Grace Balsdon.

    England women start the third quarter with a bang, adding a third goal through a Balsdon drag-flick.

    That's Balsdon's second goal today and her fifth of the Commonwealth Games.

    It's a long way back for Wales now.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Men's 200m qualifying

    Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme is first over the line in the opening men's 200m heat in a time of 20.44 seconds, followed by Trinidad and Tobago athlete Dwight St. Hillaire.

    Nigeria's Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ojeli, in third, will hope his 21.12 will be enough to secure him a semi-final spot.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Hughes back after 2018 disappointment

    Men's 200m qualifying

    Zharnel Hughes
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Over to the men's 200m heats now.

    There will be eight in total, with the top-two spots guaranteeing a semi-final place.

    Three of the top medal contenders have withdrawn, in 2018 silver medallist Aaron Brown, world finalist Luxolo Adams and Rasheed Dwyer of Jamaica.

    Who's left? Well, England’s Zharnel Hughes returns after crossing the line first in the 2018 final - before being disqualified during his lap of honour for impeding eventual champion Jereem Richards. He goes in heat three.

    Elsewhere, in heat two we'll see Nigerian Udodi Onwuzurike, winner of the world under-20 title a year ago, and in heat four is defending champion Richards.

    England's Adam Gemili is in heat six, along with Guernsey's Joe Chadwick and Jersey's Zachary Saunders.

    Adam Gemili
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. England lead at the break

    Hockey: England 2-0 Wales

    A blockbuster first half comes to a close in Pool A of the women's hockey.

    England lead Wales 2-0 thanks to a Grace Balsdon p-flick and a Hannah Martin strike in the second quarter.

    One thing's for sure, there'll be no pineapple on the half-time pizzas in the England dressing room.

    Video content

    Video caption: Pineapple on pizza? How many shoes do you own? Hockey team-mates put to the test
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Wightman turns on burners

    Men's 1500m qualifying

    Steve Cram

    Athletics commentator on BBC TV

    Jake Wightman had to turn the burners on a little bit, which you can do when you are the world champion,

    But no chance of fastest loser spots.

    The nice thing for Jake is that he got to stretch those legs a little bit.

    Jake Wightman
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Wightman safely through

    Men's 1500m qualifying

    Jake Wightman surges clear in the final 50m to take the second men's 1500m heat in three minutes 48.34 seconds.

    He's joined by Kenyan Abel Kipsang, Scotland’s Neil Gourlay, England's Matthew Stonier and Australian Samuel Tanner in the automatic qualification spots.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. England double lead

    Hockey: England 2-0 Wales

    And there is England women's second as Hannah Martin squeezes a shot in at the near post to finish off a brilliant counter-attack.

    Two minutes remain of the first half.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Men's 1500m qualifying

    The bell rings. The whole field is bunched together but Kenya's Abel Kipsang decides it's time to put the hammer down. Jake Wightman follows. Here we go!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Men's 1500m qualifying

    It's a slow start. The athletes are jogging through the opening 200m.

    Tanzania's Andrew Boniphace Rhobi eventually decides to take it on.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. England hit bar

    Hockey: England 1-0 Wales

    Having already seen one effort cleared off the line England women's Ellie Rayer has another attempt and this time her fierce strike is tipped on to the bar by Wales keeper Roseanne Thomas.

    England are dominating with four minutes to go until half-time. Will they get a second while they're on top?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Men's 1500m qualifying

    Jake Wightman receives a huge cheer from the crowd as his names is announced on the start line for heat two.

    Now, can he make it safely through to Saturday's final?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Athletics

    Men's 1500m qualifying

    Denise Lewis

    Olympic heptathlon gold medallist on BBC TV

    Jake Wightman is the poster boy for these Championships because of that run in Oregon

    Have high hopes and he has had a fantastic season this year and it would be lovely if he could add another medal.

    It is how you deal with that mindset - transitioning from being an outsider to now being the man with the target on his back.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Heyward, Kerr & Giles make final

    Men's 1500m qualifying

    Australian Oliver Hoare is first across the line in three minutes 37.57 seconds as a group of five move clear on the final straight to all secure automatic qualification for the final.

    Wales' Jake Heyward, Scotland's Josh Kerr and England's Elliot Giles are all there, along with Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Men's 1500m qualifying

    Welshman Jake Heyward is leading the pack and thinning out the competition as we enter the final lap of the first men's 1500m heat.

    Top five to go through automatically. Scotland's Josh Kerr and England's Elliot Giles are among a group of six at the front...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    Cycling: Women's time trial

    Hayley Simmonds

    Commonwealth cycling bronze-medallist on BBC TV

    Grace Brown was fourth in the Olympics and then had shoulder surgery so didn't race the end of last season but she's a deserved winner.

    This event was a big target for Anna Henderson because she went to university in Birmingham - watching her take those corners was so good to see, she's so good on the bike.

    It was a technical course - there were some tight turns and having some knowledge of the course would've been beneficial for Anna today.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Penalty stroke gives England lead

    Hockey: England 1-0 Wales

    England women lead through a penalty stroke early in the second quarter.

    Elena Rayer rounds Wales keeper Roseanne Thomas but her push is then cleared off the line by the face of defender Elizabeth Bingham.

    A p-flick is signalled which Grace Baldson makes no mistake scoring, shooting low to her left.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Back to top