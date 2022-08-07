Watch: Commonwealth Games - esports

The arena

  1. Where Sunday's golds will be won

    Forty-five gold medals. This is where they'll come:

    Athletics: Women's 100m hurdles, 400m, javelin, 4x100m relay, long jump, 1500m, 5,000m and 4x400m relay, men's triple jump, 400m, 10km race walk, 4x100m relay, javelin, 800m and 4x400m relay

    Beach volleyball: Women, men

    Boxing: Women's minimumweight, light/middleweight, light-flyweight, lightweight, featherweight and middleweight, men's flyweight, middleweight, light-heavyweight, bantamweight, light-welterweight, light-middleweight, heavyweight, featherweight, welterweight and super-heavyweight

    Cricket: Women

    Diving: Women's 3m springboard, men's 10m platform

    Hockey: Women

    Netball: Women

    Road cycling: Women's and men's road race

    Squash: Mixed doubles

    Table tennis: Women's singles, men's doubles and classes 8-10 singles, mixed doubles

  2. Day 10

    This is it.

    The penultimate day of a brilliant 2022 Commonwealth Games.

    A huge Sunday lies ahead of us.

    An incredible 45 gold medals will be won today.

    Get comfy, we're in for quite the day.

    Jack Hunter-Spivey
