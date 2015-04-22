West Indies v England as it happened

I think that brings you right up up to speed, meaning I have nothing more to say on this second day of the second Test. Once more, we'll start a little early on Thursday, at 14:45 BST. The Grenada weather, however, may have other ideas.
"I would not have brought Stuart Broad on the tour. You are under less pressure and scrutiny playing for your county and he could have got on figuring out his rhythm. His poor spells here are noticed because this is a Test match. I think you are better off with Plunkett, we cannot keep on going with four similar-paced bowlers."
Away from the action on the pitch, it was a day for stories connected to the England team. Yorkshire's request for spinner Adil Rashid to return to England was rejected, while Chris Woakes has been ruled out for six weeks after knee surgery. Yet more strain on a thin England pace attack.
David Hall: Have to be looking at getting 500 plus by lunch on day 4 and winning by an innings here, big game for England now.
"Tomorrow it is help yourself and I think they will bat all day. England could be smart get around a lead of 80 and then try and bowl them out because you know their players will play a few shots. However, Cook does not like to take risks. Perhaps if England want to win they have to try something different."
Cook needed some fortune, dropped at short leg off the leg-spin of Bishoo, but he and Trott remained as the light began to fade. In the end, their stand was pushed to 74, with the chance to register some big score still alive for tomorrow.
"It was a very good pitch for Cook and Trott. It is flat and slow and it doesn't bounce much. Cook played and missed around five times, Trott twice but sometimes you get a bit of luck. To be honest, the West Indies attack is not as good as a couple of the counties back at home. That is not Trott and Cook's fault. It is good for them and for England."
And then, the tension. An England opening pair desperate for runs, Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott feeling their way with the odd alarm. Cook, in particular, provided moments of concern outside off stump, but England's new-look first-wicket duo warmed to their task in the evening sunshine.
"For the first time we saw a really good spell from Stuart Broad. He bowled line and length and I am glad he got wickets. I do not think he will ever get over that surgery, but he could get back to his best."
It was the final pair that frustrated England, Devandra Bishoo and Shannon Gabriel adding 52 entertaining runs. England became ragged, the Windies edged towards 300. In the end, Bishoo, who had shown the elegance of a Brian Lara, couldn't resist a swipe at Moeen Ali. All done for 299.
"England are in a very good position. Once Samuels got his hundred he did exactly what he did after he got 50. He just has a great swipe at it rather than trying to get another 30 or 40 runs. The tailenders were the entertaining bit, playing shots with straight and lofted drives."
But Samuels' ton sparked a rash shot, which in turn began some good England bowling and a Windies slide. Stuart Broad got on one of his mini-rolls and his three wickets left the home side 247-9. England very happy.
Once again, we have been frustrated by the weather, with long delays both before play and around lunch. That served to make Marlon Samuels to wait for a seventh Test hundred, which came after nearly 21 hours in the 90s.
Close of play
Eng 74-0
That will indeed be your lot, the end of a very good day for England. In fact, the only thing I can think of that hasn't gone to plan was that last-wicket stand between Bishoo and Gabriel. Either side, the tourists took regular wickets and then made an excellent start to their innings. At 74-0, they trail by 225 runs.
Bad light stops play
Eng 74-0
Umpires Oxenford and Davis decide it's too dark and the players march off. Officially, bad light has stopped play, but light rarely improves at this time of night, so I'm suspecting that will also be the close. At 74-0, Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott will be two very happy men.
Eng 74-0 (225 behind)
The lightmeter comes out again, showing a reading that fluctuates between 7.8 and 7.9, whatever that means. Bruce Oxenford decides that we can continue, marching to square leg to allow Samuels to tempt Cook outside the off stump. Late in the day, we're rattling through the overs like never before, with a fourth catcher coming in to join the England skipper. One more over ticked down. Is that it?
Eng 74-0 (Cook 37, Trott 32)
Alastair Cook is in the ear of the umpire, telling him that the light was this bad when the players went off last night. The skipper is politely told that we remain on because the spinners are bowling. Why would England want to go off when Trott is hitting Bishoo's half-volleys for four? Maybe it's the light, but Trott then fails to pick a googly, leaving one that spins back sharply. Maybe that will have the umpires reconsidering...
Jonny Brook: Is your website broken guys? It shows the runs scored, but you've clearly forgotten to keep us up to date with wickets fallen.
Eng 70-0 (24 overs)
With the spinners on, there's no reason for the light to intervene. It's hardly dangerous, so we might get all of the six overs that remain in the day. As a group of children fly a kite into the sunset on the hills surrounding the ground, Samuels, the off-spinner, comes round the wicket to Cook, with three catchers waiting. Pushed back. It's very dark out there. If the Windies wanted to get off, they'd loosen one of the quicks.
"Bishoo should have a nice good sleep tonight because he is going to have a lot of bowling to do tomorrow and probably the day after."
Eng 69-0 (Cook 37, Trott 27)
Yep, though Cook has had his problems against Bishoo, I'm certain he'd rather be facing spin at this time, rather than the pace bowlers probing his off-stump region. Bishoo drags down a long hop and is pulled for four, with this opening stand extending to 69.
Paddy: Just over an hour left of my 23rd birthday. Best present of all would be for Cookie to be there at the close, ready to go big tomorrow.
Eng 65-0 (234 behind)
Marlon Samuels isn't in a rush, coming in to the attack for the first time, delivering the ball from the last bit of sunshine that lingers on the pitch. He walks in. just about turning his arm to deliver the nut. There's a certain element of going through the motions, to which this England opening pair will be delighted.
Tom Radford: Oh look, a leg-spinner causing problems. Shame we don't have one of them. What's that? We do and are using him as a waiter?
Football Fragmento: Bishoo has looked useful. Shame England couldn't have tried Rashid as he might have gone well too.
Eng 65-0 (Cook 33, Trott 27)
Bishoo to whir through an over, whipping down his leg-breaks in the blink of an eye. A tidy maiden to Alastair Cook, a relief for the skipper, who has struggled against the leggy of late. We see the lightmeter for the first time today. It might not be long...
England's Worst XI
Tom in Oxford: Presumably Hick and Ramps at 3 and 4? The pain still lingers.
Mike in Exeter: Paul Downton! My nomination for so many reasons. How somebody so average ever succeeds is beyond me, who were the selectors then?
Rob in Sunbury: Can I nominate John Emburey to captain the side as he got 60+ caps. Never quite understood why. Ashley Giles vice captain.
Eng 65-0 (234 behind)
The tall, athletic figure of Jason Holder breathes hard as he walks back to his mark under skies that remain blue. Jonathan Trott blinks in as much light as possible, then whips a leggy ball for a couple. A half-controlled edge then flies past third slip for four. England creeping along, nudging towards the close. It might not be long, depending on the light. In theory, there's nine overs to go.
"I've not seen Alastair Cook hit it over midwicket that often but West Indies have a deep midwicket for him."
Close!
Eng 57-0
Another chance? Another let-off for Cook? Hard to say, because it might have been a bump-ball. If it didn't bounce, then it flashed past slip, with Devon Smith only getting a thumb on it. Bishoo was again the bowler, a full ball being jammed down on by the England captain. Replays make it hard to tell if that was a bump ball or not. If it wasn't, that's two lives for the skipper.
Eng 53-0 (Cook 29, Trott 19)
England's new-look opening partnership has its first fifty stand, brought up by Jonathan Trott tickling Jason Holder fine for four. There is applause from a topless man who looks like he's had a bit too much sun. The whole ground is now covered in shadow are we are approaching the time when last night it became too dark for play.
Cook dropped on 27
Eng 47-0
Now then, has Alastair Cook just had the bit of luck he needs? He's put down at short leg in quite innocuous circumstances. Devandra Bishoo the bowler, Cook turns a full ball straight to Jermaine Blackwood, who doesn't react and sees it hit his ankle. I'm put in mind of Ravi Jadeja dropping Cook in the slips at Southampton last summer, a drop that might have saved Cook's job. Another bit of intrigue to this fascinating watch of two players searching for success.
Mandip in Surrey: Neil Fairbrother has to be in the worst test XI. Cracking ODI player, but only played 10 tests and averaged a paltry 15.64.
Eng 45-0 (Cook 27, Trott 13)
The shadows are carrying out a two-pronged attack on the pitch, one from behind bowler Jason Holder, one from the square leg direction of leftie Cook. When Holder drops short, Cook unfurls out one his trademark pull shots, taking four straight of mid-wicket. Whisper it quietly, but...
"There has just been a little lack of consistency from all of the bowlers in this Test match so far."
appeal - not outEng 40-0 (15 overs)
Bishoo again has a little trouble drawing Trott forward, with the Warwickshire man looking to slide into the leg side. Now then, this is more like it. Full, bit of drift, Trott playing across it to be hit on the front pad. Big appeal, but turned down, probably quite rightly because it looked leggy. Still, better from Bishoo.
Nick in Esher: Windies aren't bowling particularly well. Cooky and Trotty aren't having to play many. Nice way to ease themselves towards a pair of double centuries.
Jon: C'mon boys! Slow and steady, don't worry about the rate, just graft it out and bring that confidence back!
Eng 40-0 (259 behind)
The shadows creep a little further, the horns honk a little softer as Cook leans over his bat and waits for Holder. When he taps the ground, pictures taken by the stump cam shake, as if Grenada is being hit by a mini-earthquake. Cook, now with much more certainty around his off stump, watches a maiden.
Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff: Last rant. 25 test hundreds !! 25 test hundreds !! He must be terrible at playing the full ball or when it moves away. #cook
Eng 40-0 (Cook 22, Trott 13)
Indeed it will be the leg-breaks of Devendra Bishoo, to be whipped down in the company of a short leg and slip. Short of stature and on length, Bishoo finally gets it right with the fifth ball, landing a loopy leg-break on Trott's off stump. No great turn, no great threat.
