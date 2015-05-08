Ireland v England as it happened

Right, it seems like we're unlikely to get any cricket for some time, so I am going to take my leave for a little while. Keep listening to TMS, where they have assembled a journalists panel to discuss the future of Peter Moores.
The DJ is playing Whiskey In The Jar. When it rains, the DJ really has to earn his money. He's set for a day of only playing tunes between overs, perhaps when a wicket falls too. When there's a delay, he has to go through the whole record collection.
Stephen: "Home nations" style tournament involving Scotland even better idea. ECB not interested in helping development.
Next to no-one in the stands now, they've seen the iceberg. Can't imagine we'll be having play for quite some time.
Alan Lewis
Former Ireland batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"Ireland have had an established team for some time, but what would be great would be if they had 18 players pressing for selection. That would keep every player on their toes."
Matt Weekes: Shame weathers stopped play, it's a great opportunity for the young players to show what there made of, especially Jason Roy.
Even fewer people in the stands now, which tells me that the rain is set for a while. I wonder how busy the barstaff are.
Nick Compton
England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"I remember Finn taking 6-100 in the Ashes a couple of years ago. He went for a few runs and almost got criticised because he had gone for too many runs. I understand that because England's ethos at that stage was to be very controlled and disciplined. But look at Australia when they had Brett Lee. He just ran in and bowled fast and took wickets. Steven has a lot to offer England. He should be told to go out there bowl fast and if you for a few we don't mind."
Nick Ball: Excellent idea on TMS, why not make the ODIs at the end of the summer a tri-series including Ireland?
There's a couple of unfortunate members of security staff being asked to stand in the middle, guarding the square. What from, I'm not sure. The stands are emptying.
Nick Compton
England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"It was an indifferent start from Mark Wood, trying to find his feet. He can swing the ball at good pace and he is an exciting prospect. Conditions today could really show his credentials and I thought Steven Finn was impressive.
"He has had a bit of criticism recently, but he is tall and can bowl in this 90mph area."
Alan Lewis
Former Ireland batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"This was one window for the game that England had because they are playing seven ODIs at the back end of the year.
"If Ireland could come into the arena of a three-team triangular series that would be a wonderful way of having the same amount of cricket but getting them involved. It wouldn't be a reward for Ireland but it would bring more interest into those games."
David Gibson: Village cricketers have sympathy with England and Ireland. You spend all week getting a side together then it rains!!
More sheets coming on.
If this match is abandoned or heavily affected by the weather (that's premature chat at the moment, but I'm just throwing it out there), you can't help but feel sorry for all those connected with Cricket Ireland. They get precious few of these big fixtures and it would be a great shame to see it washed out.
Adam Rogers: The England top order today is probably better than the one we had in the World Cup, and its supposed to be our reserve team?
Antman01: Why is Bresnan in this England side? That is not thinking of the future. England's baffling selection continues.
Mike Ball: Would like to see this England ODI team stay the same for a little while. Give the young guys a chance to show what they can do.
There are huge, white sheets covering the square and the bowlers' run-ups. The rain isn't heavy enough to drive every soul from the stands, but they breed them tough in Ireland. The outfield started wet and might not take much more water.
Andrew White
Former Ireland all-rounder
"It was obviously a very important toss. You like to see a day like we had two years ago when we had an even contest but in these conditions it is going to be a real struggle for Ireland.
"James Taylor comes across as a very nice fellow. He is an energetic batsman and has done very well for himself. He was one of the success stories for England from a poor World Cup."
That's all a little disappointing isn't it? The 18 overs we've had were quite-action packed, with this new-look England attack performing well. Ireland, on the other hand, have disappointed with the bat.
Andrew White
Former Ireland all-rounder
"We only had nine home games between 2009 and 2015 so they are really treasured occasions. It is such a depressing sight and it is the classic fear I have before any of these big games."
Dave Hansford: Really like the look of this England team. Poses a lot of questions for the established line-up. Unleash the talent.
Kyle McGrath: England still a closed shop. James Harris (Middlesex) gets nine wickets in an innings, still behind Finn lobbing them down in the early 80s.
Rain stops play
Ire 56-4
And that is your lot. Comically, umpire Ian Ramage removed his hat and looked surprised, as if his headgear was sheltering him from the wet stuff. The players trudge off, the covers come on. How long before we see cricket again?
Ire 56-4
The rain is falling heavier now, with noticeable drops falling past the umpire's black hat. Still Finn, still an Irish struggle, spectators pulling on those see-through ponchos you're given at the log-flume. Another maiden, umpires to have a chat. In two overs, we'll have had 20, which would constitute an Ireland innings.
Chris Parker: Ireland had a good winter but they still have a long way to go, such a naive performance so far.
Duncan Mitchell: This England team would have done alright at the World Cup.
Ire 56-4 (Willey 4-1-17-1)
David Willey is rewarded for plugging away on a full length and keeps on that for the final two balls of his over to new man Gary Wilson, the very good Surrey batsman. Replays highlight just what a good catch it was by Jason Roy, his leap was goalkeeper-style. Decent stuff from new-look England.
Andrew White
Former Ireland all-rounder
"That's the value of wickets as England have been able to keep their close catchers in and it was a very good catch from Jason Roy. Now Ireland are back in some bother. Balbirnie chased a wide one, as Niall O'Brien had done. Ireland have their backs to the wall so this will be a very important phase."
WICKET
Balbirnie c Roy b Willey 5 (Ire 53-4)
What a catch! Jason Roy, take a bow. Andrew Balbirnie, he of the off-stump flash in the previous David Willey over, gets a thick edge towards Roy at second slip, with the Surrey man lunging to his right to take a very good snaffle above his head. That's a first England wicket for Willey, too. Another loose Ireland shot, the hosts not getting to grips with the conditions. They might fall before rain can save them.
Ric Ellinger: How much is Tim Bresnan's impressive bowling today down to the fact that he has been bowling regularly for Yorkshire this season? 114 over and 14 wickets in 3 matches.
Ire 48-3 (5 runs in last 5 overs)
That's an absolute rozzer from Finn, nipping away from Balbirnie, who would need a bat the size of a door to get an edge. Cold, wet, bit in the deck, ball all over bat. The only down side about being in the field at the moment is that you're actually outside, rather than the warmth of the dressing room. Still, England are buzzing about, keeping warm. As long as the weather holds, they have a real chance here.
Andrew White
Former Ireland all-rounder
"There is big pressure on Ed Joyce. We need someone to go on and get a sizeable score of at least 60 or 70. It was a very good toss for England to win, but to be fair to them they have started very well.
"He looks very comfortable, everything is hitting the middle of the bat and it is always a joy to watch him play. He is one of the great gentlemen of the game. He is Ireland's Michael Hussey."
Ire 47-3 (Joyce 21, Balbirnie 1)
I say Ireland are trying to resist, but Balbirnie's flat-footed waft at Willey is the shot of man attempting to fall on his sword. No tickle, but close. This is good from Willey, not flashy, but camped on a good area, not distracted by the rotation of strike between right and left-hander. Amidst the Irish struggle, Ed Joyce is looking reasonably unflappable. Plenty on him now.
Andrew White
Former Ireland all-rounder
"Whenever big-time cricket is in Ireland you are always looking at the forecast. But the forecast is not good so how much more cricket will we have, who knows?
"The most important thing for Ireland is to establish a partnership, the last thing they want to do is lose another wicket."
It's raining
Ire 44-3
Steven Finn, a man who was chastened by Brendon McCullum at the World Cup, is into the attack as rain begins to fall. More umbrellas, groundtsaff at the ready, umpires exchanging shifty glances. Finn not at top pace, but bowling good areas. Another maiden, the second in a row. England treading on Irish throats at the moment, home side trying to resist.
Charlie: Been raining steadily here in the Comeragh Mountains County Waterford for the last couple of hours. Afraid it may be heading your way.
Ire 44-3 (Joyce 19, Balbirnie 0)
Still Willey, a lengthy, angled run-up. He delivers the ball from a low trajectory, looking for some shape away from the left-handed Joyce on a full length. Under a sky that remains dark, sends down a maiden on a decent off-stump line. Colin Graves, the man who has promised/threatened an inquiry, is in the posh bit. Can't confirm if he's quaffing anything or not.
Andrew White
Former Ireland all-rounder
"Tim Bresnan has put batsmen under pressure and they are not sure whether to play it or leave it."
Ire 44-3 (Bresnan 6-2-11-1)
I said Bresnan's action didn't look too different and it isn't, but his position on the crease is definitely closer to the stumps. On his return to the side, he's bowling well and twice rattles new man Andrew Balbirnie on the pads. There's a few more umbrellas up, but England might fancy beating the rain too.
Andrew White
Former Ireland all-rounder
"It's disappointing. In these occasions as a batsman you have to recognise that Tim Bresnan is the experienced campaigner and sit tight and just pick up runs at the other end.
"Niall O'Brien seemed in a hurry, but it was a very loose shot. There is now a lot of pressure on Andrew Balbirnie."
WICKET
N O'Brien c Vince b Bresnan 10 (Ire 44-3)
Ireland are in danger of falling in a heap here. The third wicket goes down and the Irish have had a hand in all three downfalls. This time it's Niall O'Brien, almost dislocating his shoulders as he looks to give a wideish one from Tim Bresnan the beans. The left-hander can only get a thick edge to first slip, where James Vince gathers it in the bread basket. England well on top.
Live Reporting
By Stephan Shemilt
All times stated are UK
If you're still here, I commend you. As you might have guessed, the game has has been abandoned, washed out - a great shame for all connected with Cricket Ireland.
Our next live action will be on 21 May at Lord's, for England's first Test against New Zealand. Stick with us between now and then, though, it could be a lively couple of weeks in English cricket.
BBC Radio Test Match Special
