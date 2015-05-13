County Championship

Commentaries available on this page: (scroll through the live coverage tab to select your game)Live scorecards available hereSurrey v Leicestershire - London 94.9 Yorkshire v Hampshire - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Leeds Lancashire v Gloucestershire - BBC Radio Lancashire Derbyshire v Northamptonshire - BBC Radio Derby Kent v Glamorgan - BBC Radio Kent
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Commentaries available on this page: (scroll through the live coverage tab to select your game)Live scorecards available here
Surrey v Leicestershire - London 94.9
Yorkshire v Hampshire - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Leeds
Lancashire v Gloucestershire - BBC Radio Lancashire
Derbyshire v Northamptonshire - BBC Radio Derby
Kent v Glamorgan - BBC Radio Kent