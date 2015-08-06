Remarkable first day as it happened

Australia captain Michael Clarke on Sky Sports: "I'm really disappointed with how the day has turned out, but it's only one day down. We've got to find a way.

I think we were mentally up for the fight, obviously it doesn't look like we were, but I don't want to take anything away from Stuart Broad, and England were brilliant in the field.

"We tried to defend and got out and we tried to play shots and got out. I don't think it was the aggression that got us out - I tried to be aggressive and with that comes risk.

"We weren't as good as we need to be with the ball, but it doesn't help when you've only got 60 runs. We can still find a way to save Ashes, but we've got to fight."