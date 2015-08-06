Remarkable first day as it happened

England bowler Stuart Broad on TMS: "It's the best day that I can remember for the first day of a Test match. To have a 214-run lead is very special.
"We got the ball in a really good area, we didn't go searching for wickets. That first wicket really gave me a bit of a boost. Alastair Cook managed to convince me that it was a bowl-first wicket and he's sitting there really smug now.
"We all had dinner with Bob Willis last night and he was great - he just encouraged us to enjoy it."
"Cook's 40-odd was really important - he grafted when the ball was still moving. Joe Root was magnificent - he is one of the world's best already. He sees the ball early and plays it early."
England bowler Stuart Broad on Sky Sports: "It has been one of the best first days I've ever been involved in. Trevor [Bayliss] has been great just telling us to do it our way and that is what we have done.
"That is my best bowling in all cricket I think. It settled my nerves getting the early wicket and the way we caught is special. That Spain trip has paid off."
"I never had any doubts that Broad would bowl well. He has been bowling well since Barbados, he's been bowling with lovely rhythm, and eventually it's paid off. Making flat pitches to negate Mitchell Johnson's pace, like at Lord's, was the wrong approach. I have never met Trevor Bayliss in my life, but he could see that our fast-medium bowlers were cannon fodder when it doesn't move, and very dangerous when it does."
John Lenihan: Massive respect to Michael Clarke facing the press after a day like today.
Josh Payne: I feel genuinely sorry for Michael Clarke.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Could Australia find any way back into this match? Not with Joe Root around. Cutting and driving his way to a second hundred of the series, more than double Australia's total on his own. Support came from Jonny Bairstow, clips through the leg side bringing his first Test half-century for two years. England close 274-4, 214 ahead.
More from Michael Clarke: "It was a tough day, no doubt. It was a good toss to win but I thought Broad's execution was spot on. They held on to their chances. The wicket dried out but they batted really well, especially Joe Root.
"It is hard right now. I am disappointed but you have to say it is one day down and find a way. We have to bowl England out and then bat as long again.
"I don't think it was our aggression that cost us the wickets. It was good bowling. Sometimes you nick everything and today was one of those. We don't give up. We have to find a way but we need something special."
Australia captain Michael Clarke on Sky Sports: "I'm really disappointed with how the day has turned out, but it's only one day down. We've got to find a way.
I think we were mentally up for the fight, obviously it doesn't look like we were, but I don't want to take anything away from Stuart Broad, and England were brilliant in the field.
"We tried to defend and got out and we tried to play shots and got out. I don't think it was the aggression that got us out - I tried to be aggressive and with that comes risk.
"We weren't as good as we need to be with the ball, but it doesn't help when you've only got 60 runs. We can still find a way to save Ashes, but we've got to fight."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Eight for Broad, one each for Mark Wood and Steven Finn. Australia all out in 18.4 overs, the shortest first innings in Test history, the first time in Ashes cricket that extras top scored, only the fourth time that both teams have batted before lunch on the first day of a Test match. Australia humiliated.
Michael Clarke is talking to the media. Interesting. You don't often see the captain during the match unless he's done something good. Skipper fronting up, or was he pushed out of the door?
"One team bowled very well. Broad bowled good rhythm, a bit of bounce and good line and length. It was quality seam bowling but even if Australia had batted anything like they would have looked to be 60-2. But they batted like lemmings going over a cliff. It is the worst Australia batting I have seen in 50 years. They played like they do in Australia on harder, bouncier pitches."
Looking back, it's still hard to argue that Australia have anyone but themselves to blame. It was a good toss for England to win and Broad bowled beautifully, but Baggy Green after Baggy Green fell in the same way. Ball fall of length, no feet, push hard at the ball, edge. All eight of Broad's victims were caught in the slips.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
BÖÖM!: What. A. Day.
Andy Donley: That surely has to go down as one of the most one-sided days in Test cricket history.
Peter Whiteley: I see England finished on 274-4 today. Decent but we wont know how good a total that is until Australia have a bat.
"Not in their wildest dreams would Alastair Cook and his team have anticipated anything like this. Joe Root's was a great Ashes innings, but it was the secondary performance of the day, after Stuart Broad's 8-15. Australia look increasingly abject."
That really is a first-day scorecard, England really do have a lead of 214 runs. Stuart Broad really did take 8-15 this morning. Australia really were bowled out for 60.
If you still don't believe it, you can listen to that Aussie procession once more right here.
England 274-4 (65 overs) - lead by 214 runs
Not out batsmen: Root 124 from 158 balls, Wood 2
Fall of wickets: 32-1 (Lyth 14), 34-2 (Bell 1), 96-3 (Cook 43), 269-4 (Bairstow 74)
Bowling figures: Starc 17-1-73-3, Hazlewood 20-4-63-1, Johnson 16-2-71-0, Lyon 9-1-38-0, Warner 3-0-18-0
"The ground should rise to salute an extraordinary innings from Joe Root. It was mayhem in the morning, and at some point England look sure to regain the Ashes."
Eng 274-4
That is it, the end of perhaps England's greatest day of Ashes cricket ever. They have bowled Australia out for 60 then racked up 274-4. They have one hand on sport's tiniest trophy. Australia have been steamrollered.
Stuart Mitchell: I agree with sending in the nightwatchman, save Stokes, Buttler, Ali and Broad for a tiring attack tomorrow for a 500+ run push.
Gavin Street: It's not a night watchman - they've just decided to reverse the order!
Joffan: Why send Wood? Can't believe that Broad didn't get sent out to bat.
Eng 274-4
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Starc bowling heat-seeking in-duckers, Wood unmoved even when he gets the ball to fine leg. Michael Clarke looks close to shedding a tear. One ball remains.
Eng 274-4
Probably the last over, Mitchell Starc to bowl it, Mark Wood turning down singles to take the strike.
Adam C-S: Love that England have sent Wood out as Nightwatchman -- they're essentially saying 'we are NOWHERE near done with this innings.'
Tattz: Wood is no mug with the bat. He could outscore Australia too!
Matthew Vernon: I refer you to Jason Gillespie, who made a double hundred as a nightwatchman...
Eng 274-4 (lead by 214)
Having said that, with Wood playing this sort of pull shot, he might have been sent it to have a dart. Shadows lengthening, landlords around Trent Bridge warming up for the close-of-play rush. Ooohhhh, edge from Joe Root, just falling short of Michael Clarke at second slip. They were carrying this morning. Chin up, Pup.
"The sight of David Warner bowling on the first day had you looking the other way. It showed up Australia's selection. And at the start of this series, Australia were so confident that this attack would knock England over quickly."
Eng 273-4 (lead by 213)
Still Nathan Lyon in the gloom, what sounds like one helluva party going on in the stands. A couple and a single to Root, officially twice as a good as Australia on his own. Still struggling with the idea of the nightwatchman, though. Unless it shows England's intent to bat until Saturday for a lead of 600.
JoElle: Disaster as England lose their 4th wicket only 209 ahead.
Merlyn: A night watchman?!? Attacking cricket?!! Dark ages. Get out there and bat.
James Gutteridge: For a nightwatchman Mark Wood is a pretty canny batsman
Eng 269-4 (Hazlewood 19-4-62-1)
Believe it or not, England have sent Mark Wood out as the nightwatchman. I'm not really sure what there is to be tentative about, except the state of Joe Root's back. He's having more painful treatment. Looking again, that was a real bonus wicket for Australia, nothing more than leg-stump filth. Jonny Bairstow's maiden ton goes begging.
"He's furious with himself, because he thought there might be a hundred there. It looked like bread and butter to him, he usually clips the ball well off his leg. But Jonny Bairstow is back."
WICKET
Bairstow c Rogers b Hazlewood 74 (Eng 269-4)
Where on earth has that come from? Out of nowhere, Jonny Bairstow's fun ends with a clip straight to the bread basket of Chris Rogers at square leg. Josh Hazlewood the bowler, somehow picking up a late consolation with what was basically a leg-stump half-volley. That stand was worth 173, almost three times what the Aussies managed.
"The Australian batsmen are very fallible when the ball moves - the ball did not move off the pitch a jot at Lord's. The Australian bowlers are talented but they need the comfort of a big total. So the conditions are a big factor in this turnaround, but they can't explain everything."
Eng 261-3 (lead by 201)
It's all getting a bit silly from Australia now, a bit village cricket. Too short from Hazlewood, bouncing over the head of Bairstow and the glove of Nevill. Four byes. You know all those times in the 1990s when Australia totally dominated and a tiring English attack was reduced to firing ping pong balls at a revolving door? It's like that. Only with Jonny Bairstow.
Simon Alton: My heart is swelling at how we have played today. It makes all the years of watching Merv Hughes bully Peter Such worthwhile.
Benjamin: If Root gets another 50-100 runs he has a real chance of a personal victory by an innings.
Willo: And as one, the nation cheers ROOOOOOOOOOOOOTTTTTTT!!!!
Eng 253-3
It's almost as if Australia batted on a different day, or if we are playing Brian Lara Cricket on the easiest setting. Nathan Lyon finally reintroduced, cut so late by Joe Root as to be posthumous. Four more for Root, who stretches his back. If he bats this well with a dodgy tic tac, how good would he be when fully fit? Also, with Stephen Fry using the hashtag #bbccricket, does that mean he's reading? I do hope so.
Eng 249-3 (Root 110, Bairstow 69)
PACopyright: PA
Victor makes a good point. I still can't get my head around how it is the selectors, rather than the captain, that has the final say on this Australia team. Josh Hazlewood back, too short, pulled for four. The "Rooooooot" din rings around Nottingham, not only celebrating the shot but also the 150 partnership. How might this match progress? If England bat until tea tomorrow they will probably be 400 ahead.
"I wonder if Michael Clarke is bowling Warner just to show that he's not happy with the bowling line-up that he's got."
Eng 240-3 (lead by 183)
APCopyright: AP
Still the short figure of David Warner, banging down a tennis-ball bouncer at 74mph. The equivalent of bringing a knife to a gun fight. Called wide. Could anyone have predicted that we would have seen David Warner bowling today? Is this England's greatest day in Ashes history? Maybe in all of their Test cricket?
England 233-3 (47 overs) - lead by 173 runs
Not out batsmen: Root 101, Bairstow 63
Fall of wickets: 32-1 (Lyth 14), 34-2 (Bell 1), 96-3 (Cook 43)
Bowling figures: Starc 16-0-73-3, Hazlewood 16-3-48-0, Johnson 12-2-71-0, Lyon 6-1-22-0, Warner 2-0-12-0
Still Johnson, still refusing to get off the pitch in his follow through. Trent Bridge in shadows, Australia chairman of selectors Rod Marsh watching on. "I wonder if I can convince Warney and Punter to play at The Oval?"
Toot for Root
.Copyright: .
Eng 233-3
PACopyright: PA
There was kiss of the badge from Root, Alastair Cook leading the celebrations on the England balcony, clapping above his head. Trevor Bayliss, as he has for most of the series, sat under his sunhat. He's like Yoda. Root's brother Billy, one of the England subs, is also here to enjoy it. It's party time for the rest of the night in Nottingham, England will be more than 200 on by the close.
"Root has shown his class in this series. He has been the in-form batsman. He has got all the shots and on a wicket like this he hasn't been challenged at all."
100 for Joe Root
Eng 230-3
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
There it is! A hundred for Joe Root, reached with a cut for four off his old mate David Warner. On a day when Australia were bowled out for 60, Root has tonned up. A punch of the air, the helmet removed, Trent Bridge rising to Root's eighth Test century. Could this day have gone any better for England? 128 balls, 16 fours, cuts and drives on both sides of the wicket.
"Joe Root's 96 is the highest score in an Ashes Test by a batsman batting in the second innings on the first day."
Close!
Eng 224-3
It's almost as if Bairstow is trying to invent ways of nearly getting out, just to wind up the Aussies. This time he's nearly run out, coming back for a second, diving in at the non-striker's end to beat the work of Warner and Johnson. To rub more salt into the wounds, they take an overthrow that moves Root to 96...
Dan D: If they win tomorrow would this be the first time ever that England have won the Ashes before the Premier League kicks off?
Eng 221-3
PACopyright: PA
Australia are getting decidedly spikey now. Johnson round the wicket, no attempt to get off the pitch in his follow-through, earning a word from Aleem Dar. With Warner in a huff and now Johnson, we're in danger of them grabbing their boomerang and getting on the first flight back to Sydney. Quicker from Johnson, hitting Root on the pads, an appeal but it's going down. Root opens his eyes wide, almost suggesting he hasn't seen it.
If you're just logging on and wondering what on earth has happened today, let us help.
First of all, there was Stuart Broad's 8-15 as Australia were steamrollered for 60 all out. More on that here.
First of all, there was Stuart Broad's 8-15 as Australia were steamrollered for 60 all out. More on that here.
Eng 221-3 (lead by 161)
Warner, by the way, has four Test wickets. I think most of those were taken bowling leg-breaks. When Bairstow shovels through the leg side and runs a single, Warner doesn't move to get out of his way. Bairstow can only grin at Warner's ire. 42 of Bairstow's 59 runs have come on the leg side, lots of clips through mid-wicket.
Rob Davy-Cripwell: Clarke needs a Time Turner as well as some Felix Felicis
Frost*ie: I read that as "Felix Francis" & thought "this is hardly time to start a horse racing novel"...
Close!
Eng 219-3
It is David Warner and immediately he creates a chance. Little away-swinger, loose drive from Bairstow, an edge between slips and gully for four. Warner, slug-moustache bristling, looks like he could swing for someone.
Eng 214-3 (lead by 155)
Joe Root must be a nightmare to play against. He never shuts up, constantly wears the sort of cherubic smile that gets right under your skin and it's impossible to stop him scoring. If he's not scything cuts or knifing drives, he's dabbing on the off side and scampering singles. Speaking of people who find Joe Root slightly annoying, David Warner is getting loose.
"He's an attacking young batsman and he's played some terrific shots."
50 for Jonny Bairstow
Eng 213-3
AFPCopyright: AFP
Well played, Jonny Bairstow. A first Test half-century for two years. His international career was put on hold by a struggle against the Aussies and it looked more of the same when he got a snorter on his return at Edgbaston, but he's battled his way to 50 here. Having said that, he gets there by virtue of a wild leg-side delivery that should have been given as byes. No bat on that. Fifth Test fifty for Bairstow, 73 balls.
"At lunch you thought it couldn't get any worse for Australia, but it has. It's been the tale of this series for Australia - they haven't adapted to English conditions with bat or ball."
Eng 209-3 (Root 91, Bairstow 49)
Ooohhhs and aaaahhhs as Joe Root turns down a second run that would have taken Jonny Bairstow to his first Test half-century in two years. The sun dips behind a cloud as Johnson comes round the wicket to Root. Joe not interested in playing. An hour to go today, or 19 overs, whichever comes first.
Eng 208-3 (lead by 148)
Beautiful evening in Nottingham, far removed from the grey of the morning. Those in Baggy Green/yellow are the only ones not enjoying it, especially as the Aussies just get a little ragged. A fumble from keeper Peter Nevill gives England a bye. Every run being cheered.
"I'm not just being patriotic but I honestly thought Australia did well to get to 60 in the end. I wasn't sure, at one stage, if they would get to 40."
Eng 206-3 (Bairstow 48 from 63)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jonny Bairstow is oscillating between the role of not being sure which end of the bat to hold and one-man highlight reel. Two shots of the latter here, on the up through the covers and then clipped off his pads for four. In the stands, the great Allan Border sits hunched in a big yellow coat. What does he make of it all? At fine leg, Mitchell Johnson can only smile at the grief he's getting. Banter aside, Johnson is actually a really nice bloke.
"Depleting their bowling on a track like this was just a chronically bad decision by Australia. It was a bizarre choice."
Eng 197-3 (Root 90, Bairstow 39)
Mitchell Johnson in the sunshine after drinks. Slick-back hair and moustache, rueful look of a man who's lost a tenner and found 5p. Twice short and wide to Root, twice cut behind square for four. Root into the 90s, the 100 partnership between this Yorkshire pair. Johnson, bowling in the mid-80s, is going for almost five an over.
"Australia have what you might call an attacking bowling attack. It is difficult to face that when they have runs on the board. But when they only have 60 it is lovely because you know a loose ball will come. The pressure is all on the bowlers."
Eng 189-3
The players are taking drinks. Michael Clarke has asked for some Felix Felicis.
England 189-3 (47 overs) - lead by 129 runs
Not out batsmen: Root 82, Bairstow 39
Fall of wickets: 32-1 (Lyth 14), 34-2 (Bell 1), 96-3 (Cook 43)
Bowling figures: Starc 14-0-59-3, Hazlewood 16-3-48-0, Johnson 11-2-54-0, Lyon 6-1-22-0
Every so often Jonny Bairstow gets himself into an awful tangle, a one man game of Twister. Short ball from Starc, Bairstow plays three different shots and eventually edges over the slips. Michael Clarke looks for answers inside his sunhat, whilst Starc shakes his head. When Bairstow pushes the ball back to the bowler and thinks about taking a single, Starc throws at the stumps. He misses, but we almost had a Roger Harper-Graham Gooch moment. As I said, Bairstow sometimes gets himself in an awful tangle.
"Bairstow is just starting to gain confidence now. This is an important innings for him. He has done some hard graft to get in."
Eng 184-3 (Root 81, Bairstow 35)
Oh, Joseph. That is a handsome cover drive, the James Dean of cricket strokes. Big cricket fan, James Dean. A member at Northants. When Root gives his mate Bairstow a chance, Jonny shows he can do aesthetically pleasing too with a drive through mid-on. Hazlewood, the bowler, is so hacked off he heads for the dressing room.
CDNesbitt: Has anyone ever declared on Day One of a test match?
Jon Salinger: At what point should England declare? Still enough overs in the day to bowl out.
Stuart Skeldon: England should declare and finish Test match on first day.
Eng 175-3 (lead by 115)
I'm surprised that 2005 Aussie slayer Michael Vaughan would suggest sympathy for the Baggy Greens. It was something I was on the verge of in 2013, only to experience the torturous long nights of the return series six months later. The loose limbs of Mitchell Starc back into the attack, hooping his in-duckers back towards this pair of right-handers. As a larger chap takes a snooze in the stand, England take some easy picking through the leg side.
"Root and Bairstow are playing with good control, capitalising on anything slightly loose. It's not often that you start to feel sorry for Australia but they look completely lost."
Eng 173-3 (Root 75, Bairstow 30)
It's good stuff from Hazlewood, getting his line better to Joe Root, who needs to be teased on to the front foot. Nice shape towards the slips, Root playing only when absolutely necessary. A maiden. That's probably the highlight of Australia's day.
Eng 172-3 (lead by 113)
With the various shocked food stuffs that are being sent in we could make salad. Or a stir fry. Root down the pitch to Lyon, meeting the ball on the full and whipping through mid-wicket for four. Evening sunshine at TB, shadows cast to the right (as we look) of every man on the pitch. The Barmy Army, lubricated, are singing the song that tells us who we are. Are they also singing the name of Dutch darts player Michael van Gerwen? That can't be right...
Close!
Eng 168-3
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Growing in stature? Not convincing from Jonny Bairstow, trying to hit another big Hazlewood swinger from outside off stump through mid-wicket. I'm sorry, Jonny, but you're not Viv Richards. A thick edge, flying in the gap between the slips and gully. The sort of edge England had six slips waiting for earlier today. Meanwhile, Joe Root is struggling with his back.
"I was disappointed with the way the Australians went about their batting. They went too hard at the ball. They didn't play and miss but they nicked everything. I can't remember a team bowled out for 60 like that before, certainly not that I played in. But there is a long way to go in this Test match, so fingers crossed.
"Stuart Broad is a quality bowler and that wicket suited him. He hit good areas. He knows his game well and he is a competitor, especially against Australia."
Eng 162-3 (Root 69, Bairstow 25)
I defy you not to giggle when looking at the picture of those shocked peppers. Brilliant. Bairstow, growing in stature, gets on the sweep to take Lyon fine for four. 25 for Bairstow. His highest Test score since July 2013 is 28.
Eng 156-3 (lead by 96)
All of a sudden, Josh Hazlewood is swinging it around corners, conventional out-swingers to these right-handers. Think the sort of big boomers that Matthew Hoggard used to send down. His slight problem is that they are starting too wide, allowing the red-haired Bairstow to leave with flourish of Zorro.
Jon Clayson: Joe Root - officially better than Australia.
Steven Savile: Next time how about we only send Joe Root out to give the Aussies a chance?
AJ Baker: That's enough now lads, declare and skittle them out tonight. Don't think we'll even need the extra 30 mins.
Eng 155-3 (Root 67, Bairstow 20)
Nathan Lyon into the attack, shaved head, tongue poking out as he delivers his spindly offies from round the wicket. Too full and wide, Root punches for two. Too short, Root pulls for one. Someone has pointed out the Brentford FC's Griffin Park has a pub on each corner. Am I confusing that with Trent Bridge? Either way, Nottingham has plenty of pubs.
"The last few balls that Hazlewood has bowled have really gone like boomerangs. What he has done I don't know, but it was conventional swing, not reverse."
Eng 152-3 (lead by 92)
Jonny Bairstow still looks a touch tentative, as if inventing batting from first principles. Slightly uncertain feet, moving them carefully, like a man creeping up the stairs three hours after he said he'd back from the pub. Having said that, Josh Hazlewood is bowling some arcing trimmers, swinging the ball away from the right-hander.
Eng 151-3 (Root 63, Bairstow 20)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Mitchell Johnson is giving the Barmies some fodder for their favourite song here. Too often too short, Bairstow flicking for three then Root pulling for four. Getting rowdy inside Trent Bridge, I bet the Trent Bridge Inn will be rocking tonight. Am I right in thinking there's a pub on each corner of Trent Bridge? Or is that another ground?
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Eng 146-3 (lead by 86)
Thanks, Marc. Only three wickets since I was last here. Dull stuff.
One more thing I've learned. You know how Michael Clarke always refers to "the selectors", as if they are an invisible band of drones, controlling his team like puppeteers? Two of the four of them are back home in Australia! Does that mean two of them are taking late night calls, or perhaps getting shots of the conditions on Skype in order to pick the team? Ridiculous.
50 partnership up between this Yorkshire pair.
Eng 142-3
Just to be clear, I was joking about Darren Lehmann below. He's not sabotaging Joe Root with some grappling. That would be a story!
As Root late cuts another boundary, allow me to hand over the live text reins to Stephan Shemilt. Over and out.
Post update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Joe Root is having some treatment on his back with the England physio. At least I think it's the England physio, as he gets Root in some sort of wrestling-style grip and starts cracking his back.
That's not Darren Lehmann is it?! Get off our Joe, Boof...
Eng 137-3 (lead by 77)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Jonny Bairstow is lucky to advance to 15 when he almost chops on to Mitchell Johnson, the ball running behind for four. MJ then bowls a skyscraper of a delivery which flies over the wicketkeeper's heads and runs for four byes. I'd like to say Jonny Bairstow saw that whistle past his grille but the fact he looked behind him once the ball had gone past the keeper suggests to me he didn't.
Join the debate at #bbccricket #ThingsLongerThanAnAussieInnings
RobinJRance: Minutes into a film any character played by Sean Bean dies.
Chris Wright: Jack Wilshere's game time.
Robin Errington: Usain Bolt's 100m world record.
50 for Root off 67 balls
Eng 127-3
There it is... Joe Root's 14th Test half-century in just his 31st match. England's best ever? I think he will be one day. He's sensational.
He brings up the latest landmark with a cover drive for four off Mitchell Starc.
Post update
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Michael Clarke just doesn't have that same aura any more does he? It's like he's three foot tall.
Eng 119-3 (Root 48, Bairstow 7)
Michael Clarke is in deep conversation with Steve Smith in the slip cordon.
"Can I have your sponsor's car when you step down after this match, Pup?"
Mitchell Johnson bowls a maiden to Joe Root.
Eng 119-3 (lead by 59)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Australia appeal for a feather down leg when Jonny Bairstow chases a slider. Nothing doing. At the other end, Joe Root is dominating at the crease now - belting Mitchell Starc for another off-side boundary. That's his fourth boundary off the left-arm quick.
"I think it was a mistake to replace Mitchell Marsh with Shaun Marsh. It was a defensive move, it betrayed what Australia were thinking. It depleted the bowling, and now you've got Nathan Lyon bowling on a surface that has nothing for him."
Eng 112-3 (lead by 52)
AFPCopyright: AFP
In his last 10 Test innings, Jonny Bairstow has failed to reach 30 - now would be a great time to change all of that. Even 30 runs in this match would be worth double such is Australia's perilous position. Keeping his hands low, he sways out of the way of a Mitchell Johnson bumper, then clips one off his pads for a single. Five from the over.
Still catching up on what's happened today? Where've you been? Maybe the In Short section of the 5 live website can help you out. There, you can listen to every wicket from Australia's remarkable collapse again.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Eng 108-3
Mitchell Johnson tests Jonny Bairstow with a rib-tickler which the batsman plays quite well - getting down on it and scampering a single.
"I think England would be happy with anything around 250. It's not been a minefield that's jagged all over the place."
Eng 107-3 (Root 41 off 57 balls)
Elegant from Joe Root. Mitchell Starc bowls on his pads and he is flicked through mid-wicket for four. Then the ball is pitched up and the right-hander stands tall deep in his crease, punching four through the off side. #hescoresrunsallroundthewicket
The players are back on the pitch. It's time to see if England can pile on the runs in the evening session.
Or can Australia smash down the door which is slightly ajar after that afternoon session? And I emphasise the word slightly - it would have to be some collapse.
Post update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
To that coach who made Stuart Broad a bowler at 17 years of age. England thanks you. Don't expect to be bought a pint in Australia any time soon.
Former England batsman and Stuart Broad's father Chris Broad on TMS: "He was a late developer, he was a batsman until the age of 17. But he started to grow a few inches, and for some reason Leicestershire saw something in him as a bowler."
A Question of Sport Teaser
We asked you to name the four Englishmen since 1993 to have scored centuries in Ashes Tests at Trent Bridge
The answers are Ian Bell, Andrew Flintoff, Graham Gooch, Graham Thorpe.
Former England bowler Matthew Hoggard at TMS: "There was a period when England wanted Broad to bowl short and be the enforcer. But that isn't Stuart - he's at his best when he's testing batsmen's technique on the front foot."
Former England batsman and Stuart Broad's father Chris Broad on TMS: "I think there is a synergy between Stuart and [England bowling coach] Ottis Gibson. In the West Indies he told me that Ottis said to him to open his hip up. Since then he's started to get a bit more nip off the pitch and get it through a bit quicker."
Sam Sheringham
BBC Sport at Trent Bridge
"I've just had my first foray outside of the Test match and I can report that it's officially party time in the Trent Bridge stands. The grey skies and cool air have been replaced by blue and sunshine and the mercury is rising at the same rate that the odds on England winning the Ashes are tumbling. The biggest beer-spilling moments were England going past Australia's score and Steve Smith palming Cook's edge over the bar."
Former England batsman and Stuart Broad's father Chris Broad on TMS: "He chatted to me a couple of days a go and I was a bit concerned that he was a bit too focused on getting one wicket for his 300th. So to get one in his first over was a release."
How's stat?!
BBCCopyright: BBC
Tea scorecard
England 99-3 (29 overs)
Not out batsmen: Root 33, Bairstow 2
Fall of wickets: 32-1 (Lyth 14), 34-2 (Bell 1), 96-3 (Cook 43)
Bowling figures: Starc 9-0-33-3, Hazlewood 10-2-26-0, Johnson 7-1-30-0, Lyon 3-1-8-0
Jonny Bairstow is off the mark with two through the leg side. That should settle the nerves. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is tea.
Eng 97-3 (Root 33, Bairstow 0)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Mitchell Johnson to bowl the last over before tea. He ships a single to Joe Root which gives him three deliveries at Jonny Bairstow.
Philip Wiseman: Most German words.
James McCarthy: The career of a Star Trek Red Shirt...
Liam Condron: A rich tea biscuit on its second dunk.
Eng 96-3 (lead by 36)
Jonny Bairstow, who was dismissed by an absolute snorter from Mitchell Johnson in his only innings in the last Test, is the new man to the crease. I bet he's still smelling leather in his sleep now following that brute of a delivery a week ago.
"That's a good ball. That's similar to what Starc bowls sometimes in white cricket with a white ball - he gets it up there with a little bit of late swing. But Alastair Cook has played pretty well and given England a bit of a platform."
WICKET
Cook lbw b Starc 43 (Eng 96-3)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Alastair Cook got stuck in a little rut there - my fault for saying how he was booked in for bed and breakfast. Sorry!
He plays all round a ball which shapes into his front pad and the finger goes up. Mitchell Starc has 3-33.
"I keep hearing how hard Michael Clarke is working in the nets. But what's the point in that when he flails at one that I couldn't reach with my mum's sweeping brush? As a batsman, your thinking has to be right."
Eng 95-2 (lead by 35)
The Aussies look a little lost on that outfield. While England were swarming all over the tourists, there are vast open spaces now they are batting. The Aussies are retreating - both in body and mind. Alastair Cook has now gone 10 balls without scoring a run though, playing out a maiden to Nathan Lyon.
Join the debate at #bbccricket #thingslongerthananAussieinnings
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Owen Radford-Lloyd: The width of Shane Watson's front pad
Martyn Brunt: A Rowntrees fruit pastille.
Keith Bean: The guys at CERN now measuring things in Aussies.
"You've got England's best two batsman batting by far. You'd be picking those two in a World XI. They've got the technique, the concentration, the determination. They're putting this pitch into context."
Eng 93-2 (Cook 43 off 80)
APCopyright: AP
Alastair Cook has booked in for bed and breakfast - leaving anything that's on a length, putting away the bad ball and keeping the close fielders on their toes with quick singles. You'd trust him with your last tenner when he's in this mood. Gives nothing away.
"Without Mitchell Marsh or Shane Watson, Lyon has got to get into the attack early. Johnson is someone Australia don't want to bowl in more than four-over bursts, and Starc is a strike bowler too. I actually think that Mitchell Marsh or Watson might have bowled quite well on this surface. To go for six specialist batsman suggests a certain paranoia."
Eng 91-2
I'm struggling to think of a positive from an Australian perspective but Nathan Lyon has outbowled Moeen Ali so far in this series - taking 12 wickets in his 91 overs. Moeen has nine in 100.
Saying that, Lyon is cut for four by Alastair Cook. That lead is now 31.
Eng 86-2 (Root 27 off 35 balls)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Joe Root has a batting strike-rate of 72 in this series - the highest of all England's batsmen and second only to David Warner (76) in the series. He doesn't let the bowler settle. Even his forward defence to Josh Hazlewood has intent about it. Two singles from the over.
Join the debate at #bbccricket #thingslongerthananAussieinnings
"Lyon has got a lovely, classical action, very rhythmic, and he gets lot of overspin and drop on the ball."
Eng 84-2 (lead by 24)
Nathan Lyon is given a whirl by Michael Clarke, who might be fielding calls from local club teams for his players this weekend if this game is wrapped up in two days. Imagine Steve Smith strapping the pads on for the Dog and Duck?
Getting a hint of turn and bowling with nice drift, he is driven for two by Joe Root to bring up the 50 partnership in 51 balls.
Eng 81-2 (run-rate 3.95)
Oh... can this day get any better? Now Mitchell Johnson mis-fields on the boundary and Joe Root gets four through mid-wicket. It's as if England have decided to up the run-rate since overtaking the Australian 60 all out.
Eng 77-2
PACopyright: PA
Australia are becoming leakier than a dodgy radiator now - Alastair Cook getting the late cut out and taking four more off Mitchell Starc. Then Josh Hazlewood pitches up and Joe Root belts him through to the cover boundary.
"Cook's feet aren't quite working as he would like today. He is battling a bit at the moment."
Dropped catch
Eng 69-2
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
It's just not Australia's day. Mitchell Starc squares up Alastair Cook and finds the outside edge but Steve Smith can only get a little hand to it at third slip and it runs away for four. That's now 2,000 runs versus Australia for the skip.
Tommy 'T' Dickson Jr: The time it's taking me to think of a witty tweet...
APCopyright: AP
Sam: A main character in game of thrones.
Stewart wallace: The time it takes to get an innuendo on Great British Bake Off.
Eng 65-2 (Cook 29, Root 16)
England are taking on Mitchell Johnson now - a bouncer being pulled for four by Joe Root. The right-hander got over the ball perfectly.
"It has taken England 18.3 overs to take the lead - exactly the same number of overs as Australia's innings."
Stephen MCP Brogarth: Putting on the ultimate mockers posting all these pics of people looking at the score. If we are all out for 100 it's your fault.
andy kerr: England's extras is making very little impact compared to the Aussies- I'd drop him for the next match.
Sue: Negativity from England supporters already? Good grief!
Eng 61-2 (lead by 1)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Mitchell Johnson bowls to the right, Joe Root helps it down to fine leg for four... and England have a first-innings lead. At 14:56 on the first day.
Take a bow
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Eng 56-2
The crowd is reasonably quiet at Trent Bridge. As though they've been shocked into a slumber following this morning's chaos. I'm not sure I can quite believe it yet. Mitchell Starc is bowling some good inswinging toe-crushers and Joe Root does well to dig the latest one out. Waiting for one to be pitched up, Root gets full bang for his buck with a sweet on-drive for four. Rooooooooooooooooooooot.
Sydney Morning HeraldCopyright: Sydney Morning Herald
Eng 51-2 (trail by 9)
APCopyright: AP
Mitchell Johnson is back into the attack, noticeably down on speed, and he is belted through the off side by Joe Root who is up and running with a boundary. MJ's speed has dropped 5mph. He's not quite at Ian Austin levels yet, but he's more trundler than terroriser at the moment. Like Superman with Kryptonite in his side.
England 44-2 (16 overs)
Not out batsmen: Cook 26, Root 0
Fall of wickets: 32-1 (Lyth 14), 34-2 (Bell 1)
Bowling figures: Starc 5-0-18-2, Hazlewood 7-2-14-0, Johnson 4-1-12-0
Michael Clarke gees up his troops as Alastair Cook deliberately guides four low and wide of the slip cordon. Athletic, upright and with a mean look on his face Mitchell Starc is really going through the gears. But he's being met with Joe Root's straight bat.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Andrew Lawton: 30 odd for two... back to some level of normality I suppose
Nick Blyth: Normal service resumed with the return of Binary Bell
Scott Keene: Getting nervous now?
Eng 38-2 (Cook 21 off 55 balls)
For the second time in the match, Alastair Cook edges to slip but the ball drops short of the grabber. Credit to the batsman that he's able to play at such deliveries late and with soft hands. The skipper is playing well here - clipping two off his pads and then a single down to the ground, only being denied a boundary by David Warner's good fielding at mid-off.
I don't think there's anything more to say, is there? At some point over the next few days, England will regain the Ashes.
I'll leave you with a quite remarkable scorecard. Goodbye.
Post update
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"Australia haven't got a cat in hell's chance of saving this Test. The game is gone. You can't bat like that and expect to win matches."
Post update
Day one round-up
Here's a round-up of our content so far on a quite remarkable day:
And there's plenty more to come - a Jonathan Agnew column, Pint-sized Ashes, Ashes Social and player quotes...
Steven Chadwick: 14 wickets in a day. England averaging 5 an over!? Who said Test cricket was boring!?
i61Pastor: A Utopian day of cricket.
Matthew Marrs: If Carlsberg did Test matches...
BBC Radio Test Match Special
England bowler Stuart Broad on TMS: "It's the best day that I can remember for the first day of a Test match. To have a 214-run lead is very special.
"We got the ball in a really good area, we didn't go searching for wickets. That first wicket really gave me a bit of a boost. Alastair Cook managed to convince me that it was a bowl-first wicket and he's sitting there really smug now.
"We all had dinner with Bob Willis last night and he was great - he just encouraged us to enjoy it."
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"Cook's 40-odd was really important - he grafted when the ball was still moving. Joe Root was magnificent - he is one of the world's best already. He sees the ball early and plays it early."
Player reaction
England bowler Stuart Broad on Sky Sports: "It has been one of the best first days I've ever been involved in. Trevor [Bayliss] has been great just telling us to do it our way and that is what we have done.
"That is my best bowling in all cricket I think. It settled my nerves getting the early wicket and the way we caught is special. That Spain trip has paid off."
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"I never had any doubts that Broad would bowl well. He has been bowling well since Barbados, he's been bowling with lovely rhythm, and eventually it's paid off. Making flat pitches to negate Mitchell Johnson's pace, like at Lord's, was the wrong approach. I have never met Trevor Bayliss in my life, but he could see that our fast-medium bowlers were cannon fodder when it doesn't move, and very dangerous when it does."
John Lenihan: Massive respect to Michael Clarke facing the press after a day like today.
Josh Payne: I feel genuinely sorry for Michael Clarke.
Could Australia find any way back into this match? Not with Joe Root around. Cutting and driving his way to a second hundred of the series, more than double Australia's total on his own. Support came from Jonny Bairstow, clips through the leg side bringing his first Test half-century for two years. England close 274-4, 214 ahead.
More from Michael Clarke: "It was a tough day, no doubt. It was a good toss to win but I thought Broad's execution was spot on. They held on to their chances. The wicket dried out but they batted really well, especially Joe Root.
"It is hard right now. I am disappointed but you have to say it is one day down and find a way. We have to bowl England out and then bat as long again.
"I don't think it was our aggression that cost us the wickets. It was good bowling. Sometimes you nick everything and today was one of those. We don't give up. We have to find a way but we need something special."
Australia captain Michael Clarke on Sky Sports: "I'm really disappointed with how the day has turned out, but it's only one day down. We've got to find a way.
I think we were mentally up for the fight, obviously it doesn't look like we were, but I don't want to take anything away from Stuart Broad, and England were brilliant in the field.
"We tried to defend and got out and we tried to play shots and got out. I don't think it was the aggression that got us out - I tried to be aggressive and with that comes risk.
"We weren't as good as we need to be with the ball, but it doesn't help when you've only got 60 runs. We can still find a way to save Ashes, but we've got to fight."
Eight for Broad, one each for Mark Wood and Steven Finn. Australia all out in 18.4 overs, the shortest first innings in Test history, the first time in Ashes cricket that extras top scored, only the fourth time that both teams have batted before lunch on the first day of a Test match. Australia humiliated.
Michael Clarke is talking to the media. Interesting. You don't often see the captain during the match unless he's done something good. Skipper fronting up, or was he pushed out of the door?
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"One team bowled very well. Broad bowled good rhythm, a bit of bounce and good line and length. It was quality seam bowling but even if Australia had batted anything like they would have looked to be 60-2. But they batted like lemmings going over a cliff. It is the worst Australia batting I have seen in 50 years. They played like they do in Australia on harder, bouncier pitches."
Listen to all 10 Australia wickets as they happened on Test Match Special.
Looking back, it's still hard to argue that Australia have anyone but themselves to blame. It was a good toss for England to win and Broad bowled beautifully, but Baggy Green after Baggy Green fell in the same way. Ball fall of length, no feet, push hard at the ball, edge. All eight of Broad's victims were caught in the slips.
BÖÖM!: What. A. Day.
Andy Donley: That surely has to go down as one of the most one-sided days in Test cricket history.
Peter Whiteley: I see England finished on 274-4 today. Decent but we wont know how good a total that is until Australia have a bat.
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"Not in their wildest dreams would Alastair Cook and his team have anticipated anything like this. Joe Root's was a great Ashes innings, but it was the secondary performance of the day, after Stuart Broad's 8-15. Australia look increasingly abject."
That really is a first-day scorecard, England really do have a lead of 214 runs. Stuart Broad really did take 8-15 this morning. Australia really were bowled out for 60.
If you still don't believe it, you can listen to that Aussie procession once more right here.
England 274-4 (65 overs) - lead by 214 runs
Not out batsmen: Root 124 from 158 balls, Wood 2
Fall of wickets: 32-1 (Lyth 14), 34-2 (Bell 1), 96-3 (Cook 43), 269-4 (Bairstow 74)
Bowling figures: Starc 17-1-73-3, Hazlewood 20-4-63-1, Johnson 16-2-71-0, Lyon 9-1-38-0, Warner 3-0-18-0
Australia 60 all out (18.3 overs)
Fall of wickets: 4-1 (Rogers 0), 10-2 (Warner 0), 10-3 (Smith 6), 15-4 (Shaun Marsh 0), 29-6 (Clarke 10), 33-7 (Voges 1), 46-8 (Nevill 2), 47-9 (Johnson 13), 60-10 (Starc 1)
Bowling figures: Broad 9.3-5-15-8, Wood 3-0-13-1, Finn 6-0-21-1
Full scorecard
Eng 274-4 (lead by 214)
It has taken an age for Australia to drag themselves off the pitch. I'm not sure I'd want to face the truths coming in their dressing room, either.
Jim Maxwell
BBC Test Match Special
"The ground should rise to salute an extraordinary innings from Joe Root. It was mayhem in the morning, and at some point England look sure to regain the Ashes."
Close of play
Eng 274-4
That is it, the end of perhaps England's greatest day of Ashes cricket ever. They have bowled Australia out for 60 then racked up 274-4. They have one hand on sport's tiniest trophy. Australia have been steamrollered.
Stuart Mitchell: I agree with sending in the nightwatchman, save Stokes, Buttler, Ali and Broad for a tiring attack tomorrow for a 500+ run push.
Gavin Street: It's not a night watchman - they've just decided to reverse the order!
Joffan: Why send Wood? Can't believe that Broad didn't get sent out to bat.
Eng 274-4
Starc bowling heat-seeking in-duckers, Wood unmoved even when he gets the ball to fine leg. Michael Clarke looks close to shedding a tear. One ball remains.
Eng 274-4
Probably the last over, Mitchell Starc to bowl it, Mark Wood turning down singles to take the strike.
Adam C-S: Love that England have sent Wood out as Nightwatchman -- they're essentially saying 'we are NOWHERE near done with this innings.'
Tattz: Wood is no mug with the bat. He could outscore Australia too!
Matthew Vernon: I refer you to Jason Gillespie, who made a double hundred as a nightwatchman...
Eng 274-4 (lead by 214)
Having said that, with Wood playing this sort of pull shot, he might have been sent it to have a dart. Shadows lengthening, landlords around Trent Bridge warming up for the close-of-play rush. Ooohhhh, edge from Joe Root, just falling short of Michael Clarke at second slip. They were carrying this morning. Chin up, Pup.
Jim Maxwell
BBC Test Match Special
"The sight of David Warner bowling on the first day had you looking the other way. It showed up Australia's selection. And at the start of this series, Australia were so confident that this attack would knock England over quickly."
Eng 273-4 (lead by 213)
Still Nathan Lyon in the gloom, what sounds like one helluva party going on in the stands. A couple and a single to Root, officially twice as a good as Australia on his own. Still struggling with the idea of the nightwatchman, though. Unless it shows England's intent to bat until Saturday for a lead of 600.
JoElle: Disaster as England lose their 4th wicket only 209 ahead.
Merlyn: A night watchman?!? Attacking cricket?!! Dark ages. Get out there and bat.
James Gutteridge: For a nightwatchman Mark Wood is a pretty canny batsman
Eng 269-4 (Hazlewood 19-4-62-1)
Believe it or not, England have sent Mark Wood out as the nightwatchman. I'm not really sure what there is to be tentative about, except the state of Joe Root's back. He's having more painful treatment. Looking again, that was a real bonus wicket for Australia, nothing more than leg-stump filth. Jonny Bairstow's maiden ton goes begging.
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"He's furious with himself, because he thought there might be a hundred there. It looked like bread and butter to him, he usually clips the ball well off his leg. But Jonny Bairstow is back."
WICKET
Bairstow c Rogers b Hazlewood 74 (Eng 269-4)
Where on earth has that come from? Out of nowhere, Jonny Bairstow's fun ends with a clip straight to the bread basket of Chris Rogers at square leg. Josh Hazlewood the bowler, somehow picking up a late consolation with what was basically a leg-stump half-volley. That stand was worth 173, almost three times what the Aussies managed.
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"Joe Root is the third player in Test history to double the opposing team's score on the first day of a Test match, after Graeme Smith and Alviro Petersen."
Eng 269-3 (lead by 208)
Root, by the way, now has twice as many runs on his own than the whole Australia team managed between them. There are about 15 minutes to go in the day.
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"It's only the fourth time in Test history that a team batting second has had a lead of 200 by the end of the first day."
Eng 267-3
Fetch it! Joe Root on the slog sweep, Nathan Lyon taken for a maximum over deep mid-wicket. One stroke brings 10% of the Australia total.
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"The Australian batsmen are very fallible when the ball moves - the ball did not move off the pitch a jot at Lord's. The Australian bowlers are talented but they need the comfort of a big total. So the conditions are a big factor in this turnaround, but they can't explain everything."
Eng 261-3 (lead by 201)
It's all getting a bit silly from Australia now, a bit village cricket. Too short from Hazlewood, bouncing over the head of Bairstow and the glove of Nevill. Four byes. You know all those times in the 1990s when Australia totally dominated and a tiring English attack was reduced to firing ping pong balls at a revolving door? It's like that. Only with Jonny Bairstow.
Simon Alton: My heart is swelling at how we have played today. It makes all the years of watching Merv Hughes bully Peter Such worthwhile.
Benjamin: If Root gets another 50-100 runs he has a real chance of a personal victory by an innings.
Willo: And as one, the nation cheers ROOOOOOOOOOOOOTTTTTTT!!!!
Eng 253-3
It's almost as if Australia batted on a different day, or if we are playing Brian Lara Cricket on the easiest setting. Nathan Lyon finally reintroduced, cut so late by Joe Root as to be posthumous. Four more for Root, who stretches his back. If he bats this well with a dodgy tic tac, how good would he be when fully fit? Also, with Stephen Fry using the hashtag #bbccricket, does that mean he's reading? I do hope so.
Eng 249-3 (Root 110, Bairstow 69)
Victor makes a good point. I still can't get my head around how it is the selectors, rather than the captain, that has the final say on this Australia team. Josh Hazlewood back, too short, pulled for four. The "Rooooooot" din rings around Nottingham, not only celebrating the shot but also the 150 partnership. How might this match progress? If England bat until tea tomorrow they will probably be 400 ahead.
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"I wonder if Michael Clarke is bowling Warner just to show that he's not happy with the bowling line-up that he's got."
Eng 240-3 (lead by 183)
Still the short figure of David Warner, banging down a tennis-ball bouncer at 74mph. The equivalent of bringing a knife to a gun fight. Called wide. Could anyone have predicted that we would have seen David Warner bowling today? Is this England's greatest day in Ashes history? Maybe in all of their Test cricket?
England 233-3 (47 overs) - lead by 173 runs
Not out batsmen: Root 101, Bairstow 63
Fall of wickets: 32-1 (Lyth 14), 34-2 (Bell 1), 96-3 (Cook 43)
Bowling figures: Starc 16-0-73-3, Hazlewood 16-3-48-0, Johnson 12-2-71-0, Lyon 6-1-22-0, Warner 2-0-12-0
Australia 60 all out (18.3 overs)
Fall of wickets: 4-1 (Rogers 0), 10-2 (Warner 0), 10-3 (Smith 6), 15-4 (Shaun Marsh 0), 29-6 (Clarke 10), 33-7 (Voges 1), 46-8 (Nevill 2), 47-9 (Johnson 13), 60-10 (Starc 1)
Bowling figures: Broad 9.3-5-15-8, Wood 3-0-13-1, Finn 6-0-21-1
Full scorecard
Eng 233-3 (lead by 173)
Still Johnson, still refusing to get off the pitch in his follow through. Trent Bridge in shadows, Australia chairman of selectors Rod Marsh watching on. "I wonder if I can convince Warney and Punter to play at The Oval?"
Eng 233-3
There was kiss of the badge from Root, Alastair Cook leading the celebrations on the England balcony, clapping above his head. Trevor Bayliss, as he has for most of the series, sat under his sunhat. He's like Yoda. Root's brother Billy, one of the England subs, is also here to enjoy it. It's party time for the rest of the night in Nottingham, England will be more than 200 on by the close.
Glenn McGrath
Ex-Australia seamer on BBC Test Match Special
"Root has shown his class in this series. He has been the in-form batsman. He has got all the shots and on a wicket like this he hasn't been challenged at all."
100 for Joe Root
Eng 230-3
There it is! A hundred for Joe Root, reached with a cut for four off his old mate David Warner. On a day when Australia were bowled out for 60, Root has tonned up. A punch of the air, the helmet removed, Trent Bridge rising to Root's eighth Test century. Could this day have gone any better for England? 128 balls, 16 fours, cuts and drives on both sides of the wicket.
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"Joe Root's 96 is the highest score in an Ashes Test by a batsman batting in the second innings on the first day."
Close!
Eng 224-3
It's almost as if Bairstow is trying to invent ways of nearly getting out, just to wind up the Aussies. This time he's nearly run out, coming back for a second, diving in at the non-striker's end to beat the work of Warner and Johnson. To rub more salt into the wounds, they take an overthrow that moves Root to 96...
Dan D: If they win tomorrow would this be the first time ever that England have won the Ashes before the Premier League kicks off?
Eng 221-3
Australia are getting decidedly spikey now. Johnson round the wicket, no attempt to get off the pitch in his follow-through, earning a word from Aleem Dar. With Warner in a huff and now Johnson, we're in danger of them grabbing their boomerang and getting on the first flight back to Sydney. Quicker from Johnson, hitting Root on the pads, an appeal but it's going down. Root opens his eyes wide, almost suggesting he hasn't seen it.
If you're just logging on and wondering what on earth has happened today, let us help.
First of all, there was Stuart Broad's 8-15 as Australia were steamrollered for 60 all out.
Eng 221-3 (lead by 161)
Warner, by the way, has four Test wickets. I think most of those were taken bowling leg-breaks. When Bairstow shovels through the leg side and runs a single, Warner doesn't move to get out of his way. Bairstow can only grin at Warner's ire. 42 of Bairstow's 59 runs have come on the leg side, lots of clips through mid-wicket.
Rob Davy-Cripwell: Clarke needs a Time Turner as well as some Felix Felicis
Frost*ie: I read that as "Felix Francis" & thought "this is hardly time to start a horse racing novel"...
Close!
Eng 219-3
It is David Warner and immediately he creates a chance. Little away-swinger, loose drive from Bairstow, an edge between slips and gully for four. Warner, slug-moustache bristling, looks like he could swing for someone.
Eng 214-3 (lead by 155)
Joe Root must be a nightmare to play against. He never shuts up, constantly wears the sort of cherubic smile that gets right under your skin and it's impossible to stop him scoring. If he's not scything cuts or knifing drives, he's dabbing on the off side and scampering singles. Speaking of people who find Joe Root slightly annoying, David Warner is getting loose.
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"That is Bairstow's second fifty in Ashes Tests. In his last nine Test matches, his previous highest score was 28."
Jonathan Agnew
BBC Test Match Special
"He's an attacking young batsman and he's played some terrific shots."
50 for Jonny Bairstow
Eng 213-3
Well played, Jonny Bairstow. A first Test half-century for two years. His international career was put on hold by a struggle against the Aussies and it looked more of the same when he got a snorter on his return at Edgbaston, but he's battled his way to 50 here. Having said that, he gets there by virtue of a wild leg-side delivery that should have been given as byes. No bat on that. Fifth Test fifty for Bairstow, 73 balls.
Glenn McGrath
Ex-Australia seamer on BBC Test Match Special
"At lunch you thought it couldn't get any worse for Australia, but it has. It's been the tale of this series for Australia - they haven't adapted to English conditions with bat or ball."
Eng 209-3 (Root 91, Bairstow 49)
Ooohhhs and aaaahhhs as Joe Root turns down a second run that would have taken Jonny Bairstow to his first Test half-century in two years. The sun dips behind a cloud as Johnson comes round the wicket to Root. Joe not interested in playing. An hour to go today, or 19 overs, whichever comes first.
Eng 208-3 (lead by 148)
Beautiful evening in Nottingham, far removed from the grey of the morning. Those in Baggy Green/yellow are the only ones not enjoying it, especially as the Aussies just get a little ragged. A fumble from keeper Peter Nevill gives England a bye. Every run being cheered.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"I'm not just being patriotic but I honestly thought Australia did well to get to 60 in the end. I wasn't sure, at one stage, if they would get to 40."
Eng 206-3 (Bairstow 48 from 63)
Jonny Bairstow is oscillating between the role of not being sure which end of the bat to hold and one-man highlight reel. Two shots of the latter here, on the up through the covers and then clipped off his pads for four. In the stands, the great Allan Border sits hunched in a big yellow coat. What does he make of it all? At fine leg, Mitchell Johnson can only smile at the grief he's getting. Banter aside, Johnson is actually a really nice bloke.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC Test Match Special
"Depleting their bowling on a track like this was just a chronically bad decision by Australia. It was a bizarre choice."
Eng 197-3 (Root 90, Bairstow 39)
Mitchell Johnson in the sunshine after drinks. Slick-back hair and moustache, rueful look of a man who's lost a tenner and found 5p. Twice short and wide to Root, twice cut behind square for four. Root into the 90s, the 100 partnership between this Yorkshire pair. Johnson, bowling in the mid-80s, is going for almost five an over.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"Australia have what you might call an attacking bowling attack. It is difficult to face that when they have runs on the board. But when they only have 60 it is lovely because you know a loose ball will come. The pressure is all on the bowlers."
Eng 189-3
The players are taking drinks. Michael Clarke has asked for some Felix Felicis.
England 189-3 (47 overs) - lead by 129 runs
Not out batsmen: Root 82, Bairstow 39
Fall of wickets: 32-1 (Lyth 14), 34-2 (Bell 1), 96-3 (Cook 43)
Bowling figures: Starc 14-0-59-3, Hazlewood 16-3-48-0, Johnson 11-2-54-0, Lyon 6-1-22-0
Australia 60 all out (18.3 overs)
Fall of wickets: 4-1 (Rogers 0), 10-2 (Warner 0), 10-3 (Smith 6), 15-4 (Shaun Marsh 0), 29-6 (Clarke 10), 33-7 (Voges 1), 46-8 (Nevill 2), 47-9 (Johnson 13), 60-10 (Starc 1)
Not out: Hazlewood 4
Bowling figures: Broad 9.3-5-15-8, Wood 3-0-13-1, Finn 6-0-21-1
Full scorecard
Close!
Eng 189-3
Every so often Jonny Bairstow gets himself into an awful tangle, a one man game of Twister. Short ball from Starc, Bairstow plays three different shots and eventually edges over the slips. Michael Clarke looks for answers inside his sunhat, whilst Starc shakes his head. When Bairstow pushes the ball back to the bowler and thinks about taking a single, Starc throws at the stumps. He misses, but we almost had a Roger Harper-Graham Gooch moment. As I said, Bairstow sometimes gets himself in an awful tangle.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"Bairstow is just starting to gain confidence now. This is an important innings for him. He has done some hard graft to get in."
Eng 184-3 (Root 81, Bairstow 35)
Oh, Joseph. That is a handsome cover drive, the James Dean of cricket strokes. Big cricket fan, James Dean. A member at Northants. When Root gives his mate Bairstow a chance, Jonny shows he can do aesthetically pleasing too with a drive through mid-on. Hazlewood, the bowler, is so hacked off he heads for the dressing room.
CDNesbitt: Has anyone ever declared on Day One of a test match?
Jon Salinger: At what point should England declare? Still enough overs in the day to bowl out.
Stuart Skeldon: England should declare and finish Test match on first day.
Eng 175-3 (lead by 115)
I'm surprised that 2005 Aussie slayer Michael Vaughan would suggest sympathy for the Baggy Greens. It was something I was on the verge of in 2013, only to experience the torturous long nights of the return series six months later. The loose limbs of Mitchell Starc back into the attack, hooping his in-duckers back towards this pair of right-handers. As a larger chap takes a snooze in the stand, England take some easy picking through the leg side.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"Root and Bairstow are playing with good control, capitalising on anything slightly loose. It's not often that you start to feel sorry for Australia but they look completely lost."
Eng 173-3 (Root 75, Bairstow 30)
It's good stuff from Hazlewood, getting his line better to Joe Root, who needs to be teased on to the front foot. Nice shape towards the slips, Root playing only when absolutely necessary. A maiden. That's probably the highlight of Australia's day.
Eng 172-3 (lead by 113)
With the various shocked food stuffs that are being sent in we could make salad. Or a stir fry. Root down the pitch to Lyon, meeting the ball on the full and whipping through mid-wicket for four. Evening sunshine at TB, shadows cast to the right (as we look) of every man on the pitch. The Barmy Army, lubricated, are singing the song that tells us who we are. Are they also singing the name of Dutch darts player Michael van Gerwen? That can't be right...
Close!
Eng 168-3
Growing in stature? Not convincing from Jonny Bairstow, trying to hit another big Hazlewood swinger from outside off stump through mid-wicket. I'm sorry, Jonny, but you're not Viv Richards. A thick edge, flying in the gap between the slips and gully. The sort of edge England had six slips waiting for earlier today. Meanwhile, Joe Root is struggling with his back.
Glenn McGrath
Ex-Australia seamer on BBC Test Match Special
"I was disappointed with the way the Australians went about their batting. They went too hard at the ball. They didn't play and miss but they nicked everything. I can't remember a team bowled out for 60 like that before, certainly not that I played in. But there is a long way to go in this Test match, so fingers crossed.
"Stuart Broad is a quality bowler and that wicket suited him. He hit good areas. He knows his game well and he is a competitor, especially against Australia."
Eng 162-3 (Root 69, Bairstow 25)
I defy you not to giggle when looking at the picture of those shocked peppers. Brilliant. Bairstow, growing in stature, gets on the sweep to take Lyon fine for four. 25 for Bairstow. His highest Test score since July 2013 is 28.
Eng 156-3 (lead by 96)
All of a sudden, Josh Hazlewood is swinging it around corners, conventional out-swingers to these right-handers. Think the sort of big boomers that Matthew Hoggard used to send down. His slight problem is that they are starting too wide, allowing the red-haired Bairstow to leave with flourish of Zorro.
Jon Clayson: Joe Root - officially better than Australia.
Steven Savile: Next time how about we only send Joe Root out to give the Aussies a chance?
AJ Baker: That's enough now lads, declare and skittle them out tonight. Don't think we'll even need the extra 30 mins.
Eng 155-3 (Root 67, Bairstow 20)
Nathan Lyon into the attack, shaved head, tongue poking out as he delivers his spindly offies from round the wicket. Too full and wide, Root punches for two. Too short, Root pulls for one. Someone has pointed out the Brentford FC's Griffin Park has a pub on each corner. Am I confusing that with Trent Bridge? Either way, Nottingham has plenty of pubs.
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"The last few balls that Hazlewood has bowled have really gone like boomerangs. What he has done I don't know, but it was conventional swing, not reverse."
Eng 152-3 (lead by 92)
Jonny Bairstow still looks a touch tentative, as if inventing batting from first principles. Slightly uncertain feet, moving them carefully, like a man creeping up the stairs three hours after he said he'd back from the pub. Having said that, Josh Hazlewood is bowling some arcing trimmers, swinging the ball away from the right-hander.
Eng 151-3 (Root 63, Bairstow 20)
Mitchell Johnson is giving the Barmies some fodder for their favourite song here. Too often too short, Bairstow flicking for three then Root pulling for four. Getting rowdy inside Trent Bridge, I bet the Trent Bridge Inn will be rocking tonight. Am I right in thinking there's a pub on each corner of Trent Bridge? Or is that another ground?
Eng 146-3 (lead by 86)
Thanks, Marc. Only three wickets since I was last here. Dull stuff.
One more thing I've learned. You know how Michael Clarke always refers to "the selectors", as if they are an invisible band of drones, controlling his team like puppeteers? Two of the four of them are back home in Australia! Does that mean two of them are taking late night calls, or perhaps getting shots of the conditions on Skype in order to pick the team? Ridiculous.
50 partnership up between this Yorkshire pair.
Eng 142-3
Just to be clear, I was joking about Darren Lehmann below. He's not sabotaging Joe Root with some grappling. That would be a story!
As Root late cuts another boundary, allow me to hand over the live text reins to Stephan Shemilt. Over and out.
Joe Root is having some treatment on his back with the England physio. At least I think it's the England physio, as he gets Root in some sort of wrestling-style grip and starts cracking his back.
That's not Darren Lehmann is it?! Get off our Joe, Boof...
Eng 137-3 (lead by 77)
Jonny Bairstow is lucky to advance to 15 when he almost chops on to Mitchell Johnson, the ball running behind for four. MJ then bowls a skyscraper of a delivery which flies over the wicketkeeper's heads and runs for four byes. I'd like to say Jonny Bairstow saw that whistle past his grille but the fact he looked behind him once the ball had gone past the keeper suggests to me he didn't.
RobinJRance: Minutes into a film any character played by Sean Bean dies.
Chris Wright: Jack Wilshere's game time.
Robin Errington: Usain Bolt's 100m world record.
50 for Root off 67 balls
Eng 127-3
There it is... Joe Root's 14th Test half-century in just his 31st match. England's best ever? I think he will be one day. He's sensational.
He brings up the latest landmark with a cover drive for four off Mitchell Starc.
Michael Clarke just doesn't have that same aura any more does he? It's like he's three foot tall.
Eng 119-3 (Root 48, Bairstow 7)
Michael Clarke is in deep conversation with Steve Smith in the slip cordon.
"Can I have your sponsor's car when you step down after this match, Pup?"
Mitchell Johnson bowls a maiden to Joe Root.
Eng 119-3 (lead by 59)
Australia appeal for a feather down leg when Jonny Bairstow chases a slider. Nothing doing. At the other end, Joe Root is dominating at the crease now - belting Mitchell Starc for another off-side boundary. That's his fourth boundary off the left-arm quick.
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"Shaun Marsh has seven ducks in 26 Test innings, and nine more scores of below 20."
Jonathan Agnew
BBC Test Match Special
"I think it was a mistake to replace Mitchell Marsh with Shaun Marsh. It was a defensive move, it betrayed what Australia were thinking. It depleted the bowling, and now you've got Nathan Lyon bowling on a surface that has nothing for him."
Eng 112-3 (lead by 52)
In his last 10 Test innings, Jonny Bairstow has failed to reach 30 - now would be a great time to change all of that. Even 30 runs in this match would be worth double such is Australia's perilous position. Keeping his hands low, he sways out of the way of a Mitchell Johnson bumper, then clips one off his pads for a single. Five from the over.
Eng 108-3
Mitchell Johnson tests Jonny Bairstow with a rib-tickler which the batsman plays quite well - getting down on it and scampering a single.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC Test Match Special
"I think England would be happy with anything around 250. It's not been a minefield that's jagged all over the place."
Eng 107-3 (Root 41 off 57 balls)
Elegant from Joe Root. Mitchell Starc bowls on his pads and he is flicked through mid-wicket for four. Then the ball is pitched up and the right-hander stands tall deep in his crease, punching four through the off side. #hescoresrunsallroundthewicket
The players are back on the pitch. It's time to see if England can pile on the runs in the evening session.
Or can Australia smash down the door which is slightly ajar after that afternoon session? And I emphasise the word slightly - it would have to be some collapse.
To that coach who made Stuart Broad a bowler at 17 years of age. England thanks you. Don't expect to be bought a pint in Australia any time soon.
BBC Radio Test Match Special
Former England batsman and Stuart Broad's father Chris Broad on TMS: "He was a late developer, he was a batsman until the age of 17. But he started to grow a few inches, and for some reason Leicestershire saw something in him as a bowler."
A Question of Sport Teaser
We asked you to name the four Englishmen since 1993 to have scored centuries in Ashes Tests at Trent Bridge
The answers are Ian Bell, Andrew Flintoff, Graham Gooch, Graham Thorpe.
BBC Radio Test Match Special
Former England bowler Matthew Hoggard at TMS: "There was a period when England wanted Broad to bowl short and be the enforcer. But that isn't Stuart - he's at his best when he's testing batsmen's technique on the front foot."
BBC Radio Test Match Special
Former England batsman and Stuart Broad's father Chris Broad on TMS: "I think there is a synergy between Stuart and [England bowling coach] Ottis Gibson. In the West Indies he told me that Ottis said to him to open his hip up. Since then he's started to get a bit more nip off the pitch and get it through a bit quicker."
Sam Sheringham
BBC Sport at Trent Bridge
"I've just had my first foray outside of the Test match and I can report that it's officially party time in the Trent Bridge stands. The grey skies and cool air have been replaced by blue and sunshine and the mercury is rising at the same rate that the odds on England winning the Ashes are tumbling. The biggest beer-spilling moments were England going past Australia's score and Steve Smith palming Cook's edge over the bar."
BBC Radio Test Match Special
Former England bowler Matthew Hoggard at TMS: "We were a bit concerned at how England would cope with the loss of their leader. But they've found a new one in Stuart Broad."
BBC Radio Test Match Special
Former England batsman and Stuart Broad's father Chris Broad on TMS: "He chatted to me a couple of days a go and I was a bit concerned that he was a bit too focused on getting one wicket for his 300th. So to get one in his first over was a release."
England 99-3 (29 overs)
Not out batsmen: Root 33, Bairstow 2
Fall of wickets: 32-1 (Lyth 14), 34-2 (Bell 1), 96-3 (Cook 43)
Bowling figures: Starc 9-0-33-3, Hazlewood 10-2-26-0, Johnson 7-1-30-0, Lyon 3-1-8-0
Australia 60 all out (18.3 overs)
Fall of wickets: 4-1 (Rogers 0), 10-2 (Warner 0), 10-3 (Smith 6), 15-4 (Shaun Marsh 0), 29-6 (Clarke 10), 33-7 (Voges 1), 46-8 (Nevill 2), 47-9 (Johnson 13), 60-10 (Starc 1)
Not out: Hazlewood 4
Bowling figures: Broad 9.3-5-15-8, Wood 3-0-13-1, Finn 6-0-21-1
Full scorecard
Eng 99-3 (lead by 39)
Jonny Bairstow is off the mark with two through the leg side. That should settle the nerves. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is tea.
Eng 97-3 (Root 33, Bairstow 0)
Mitchell Johnson to bowl the last over before tea. He ships a single to Joe Root which gives him three deliveries at Jonny Bairstow.
Philip Wiseman: Most German words.
James McCarthy: The career of a Star Trek Red Shirt...
Liam Condron: A rich tea biscuit on its second dunk.
Eng 96-3 (lead by 36)
Jonny Bairstow, who was dismissed by an absolute snorter from Mitchell Johnson in his only innings in the last Test, is the new man to the crease. I bet he's still smelling leather in his sleep now following that brute of a delivery a week ago.
Jim Maxwell
BBC Test Match Special
"Starc is showing glimpses here of his great strike capacity - he does leak a few runs, but when you see him bowl like this, you can see how he can get six-for."
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"That's a good ball. That's similar to what Starc bowls sometimes in white cricket with a white ball - he gets it up there with a little bit of late swing. But Alastair Cook has played pretty well and given England a bit of a platform."
WICKET
Cook lbw b Starc 43 (Eng 96-3)
Alastair Cook got stuck in a little rut there - my fault for saying how he was booked in for bed and breakfast. Sorry!
He plays all round a ball which shapes into his front pad and the finger goes up. Mitchell Starc has 3-33.
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"I keep hearing how hard Michael Clarke is working in the nets. But what's the point in that when he flails at one that I couldn't reach with my mum's sweeping brush? As a batsman, your thinking has to be right."
Eng 95-2 (lead by 35)
The Aussies look a little lost on that outfield. While England were swarming all over the tourists, there are vast open spaces now they are batting. The Aussies are retreating - both in body and mind. Alastair Cook has now gone 10 balls without scoring a run though, playing out a maiden to Nathan Lyon.
Join the debate at #bbccricket #thingslongerthananAussieinnings
Owen Radford-Lloyd: The width of Shane Watson's front pad
Martyn Brunt: A Rowntrees fruit pastille.
Keith Bean: The guys at CERN now measuring things in Aussies.
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"You've got England's best two batsman batting by far. You'd be picking those two in a World XI. They've got the technique, the concentration, the determination. They're putting this pitch into context."
Eng 93-2 (Cook 43 off 80)
Alastair Cook has booked in for bed and breakfast - leaving anything that's on a length, putting away the bad ball and keeping the close fielders on their toes with quick singles. You'd trust him with your last tenner when he's in this mood. Gives nothing away.
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"Without Mitchell Marsh or Shane Watson, Lyon has got to get into the attack early. Johnson is someone Australia don't want to bowl in more than four-over bursts, and Starc is a strike bowler too. I actually think that Mitchell Marsh or Watson might have bowled quite well on this surface. To go for six specialist batsman suggests a certain paranoia."
Eng 91-2
I'm struggling to think of a positive from an Australian perspective but Nathan Lyon has outbowled Moeen Ali so far in this series - taking 12 wickets in his 91 overs. Moeen has nine in 100.
Saying that, Lyon is cut for four by Alastair Cook. That lead is now 31.
Eng 86-2 (Root 27 off 35 balls)
Joe Root has a batting strike-rate of 72 in this series - the highest of all England's batsmen and second only to David Warner (76) in the series. He doesn't let the bowler settle. Even his forward defence to Josh Hazlewood has intent about it. Two singles from the over.
Josh Emden: Moeen Ali's run up.
Chong-Yee Khoo: "Rooooooooooooooooooot!"
Scott Fowler: England's innings
Ed Smith
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"Lyon has got a lovely, classical action, very rhythmic, and he gets lot of overspin and drop on the ball."
Eng 84-2 (lead by 24)
Nathan Lyon is given a whirl by Michael Clarke, who might be fielding calls from local club teams for his players this weekend if this game is wrapped up in two days. Imagine Steve Smith strapping the pads on for the Dog and Duck?
Getting a hint of turn and bowling with nice drift, he is driven for two by Joe Root to bring up the 50 partnership in 51 balls.
Get mobile wicket alerts
We are happy to report that the wicket alerts in the BBC Sport app are working smoothly - they got quite a work out this morning.
If you want to know whenever a wicket falls, add push alerts in the app - full details here. You can also add alerts for football teams - perfect for this weekend's start of the English season.
Eng 81-2 (run-rate 3.95)
Oh... can this day get any better? Now Mitchell Johnson mis-fields on the boundary and Joe Root gets four through mid-wicket. It's as if England have decided to up the run-rate since overtaking the Australian 60 all out.
Eng 77-2
Australia are becoming leakier than a dodgy radiator now - Alastair Cook getting the late cut out and taking four more off Mitchell Starc. Then Josh Hazlewood pitches up and Joe Root belts him through to the cover boundary.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC Test Match Special
"Cook's feet aren't quite working as he would like today. He is battling a bit at the moment."
Dropped catch
Eng 69-2
It's just not Australia's day. Mitchell Starc squares up Alastair Cook and finds the outside edge but Steve Smith can only get a little hand to it at third slip and it runs away for four. That's now 2,000 runs versus Australia for the skip.
Tommy 'T' Dickson Jr: The time it's taking me to think of a witty tweet...
Sam: A main character in game of thrones.
Stewart wallace: The time it takes to get an innuendo on Great British Bake Off.
Eng 65-2 (Cook 29, Root 16)
England are taking on Mitchell Johnson now - a bouncer being pulled for four by Joe Root. The right-hander got over the ball perfectly.
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"It has taken England 18.3 overs to take the lead - exactly the same number of overs as Australia's innings."
Stephen MCP Brogarth: Putting on the ultimate mockers posting all these pics of people looking at the score. If we are all out for 100 it's your fault.
andy kerr: England's extras is making very little impact compared to the Aussies- I'd drop him for the next match.
Sue: Negativity from England supporters already? Good grief!
Eng 61-2 (lead by 1)
Mitchell Johnson bowls to the right, Joe Root helps it down to fine leg for four... and England have a first-innings lead. At 14:56 on the first day.
Eng 56-2
The crowd is reasonably quiet at Trent Bridge. As though they've been shocked into a slumber following this morning's chaos. I'm not sure I can quite believe it yet. Mitchell Starc is bowling some good inswinging toe-crushers and Joe Root does well to dig the latest one out. Waiting for one to be pitched up, Root gets full bang for his buck with a sweet on-drive for four. Rooooooooooooooooooooot.
At least the Australians haven't lost their sense of humour. Here's the latest gem, from the Sydney Morning Herald live blog.
Eng 51-2 (trail by 9)
Mitchell Johnson is back into the attack, noticeably down on speed, and he is belted through the off side by Joe Root who is up and running with a boundary. MJ's speed has dropped 5mph. He's not quite at Ian Austin levels yet, but he's more trundler than terroriser at the moment. Like Superman with Kryptonite in his side.
England 44-2 (16 overs)
Not out batsmen: Cook 26, Root 0
Fall of wickets: 32-1 (Lyth 14), 34-2 (Bell 1)
Bowling figures: Starc 5-0-18-2, Hazlewood 7-2-14-0, Johnson 4-1-12-0
Australia 60 all out (18.3 overs)
Fall of wickets: 4-1 (Rogers 0), 10-2 (Warner 0), 10-3 (Smith 6), 15-4 (Shaun Marsh 0), 29-6 (Clarke 10), 33-7 (Voges 1), 46-8 (Nevill 2), 47-9 (Johnson 13), 60-10 (Starc 1)
Not out: Hazlewood 4
Bowling figures: Broad 9.3-5-15-8, Wood 3-0-13-1, Finn 6-0-21-1
Full scorecard
Eng 44-2 (Starc 5-0-18-2)
Michael Clarke gees up his troops as Alastair Cook deliberately guides four low and wide of the slip cordon. Athletic, upright and with a mean look on his face Mitchell Starc is really going through the gears. But he's being met with Joe Root's straight bat.
Andrew Lawton: 30 odd for two... back to some level of normality I suppose
Nick Blyth: Normal service resumed with the return of Binary Bell
Scott Keene: Getting nervous now?
Eng 38-2 (Cook 21 off 55 balls)
For the second time in the match, Alastair Cook edges to slip but the ball drops short of the grabber. Credit to the batsman that he's able to play at such deliveries late and with soft hands. The skipper is playing well here - clipping two off his pads and then a single down to the ground, only being denied a boundary by David Warner's good fielding at mid-off.
Get Involved