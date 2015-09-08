England players celebrate the wicket of Steve Smith

How England beat Australia

Scorecard & listen to TMS overseas

Summary

  1. Australia now lead 2-1 in series
  2. Moeen 3-32, Plunkett 3-60, Rashid 2-41
  3. Aus: Finch 53; Smith 25, Bailey 25
  4. Eng: Taylor 101, Roy 63, Morgan 62
  5. Third ODI, Old Trafford

Live Reporting

By Marc Higginson, Mark Mitchener and Justin Goulding

All times stated are UK

Night!

Superb stuff from England. They have kept the series alive in fine style. Read Mark Mitchener's match report

here.

Shall we do it all again in Leeds on Friday? Let's do.

Thanks for your company tonight and I'll be seeing you soon. Night.

'The coach asked me if I tripped over'

Steven Finn, who took 2-43 and a stunning one-handed diving catch, on Sky Sports: "I can't believe everyone is surprised I caught it...

"The ball before, Alex Hales said, 'Why don't you swap with James Taylor at point?' But I said, 'I've got it covered'. Everyone went a bit mad. Steve Smith is a big wicket for us.

"The coach has just asked me if I tripped over."

View from the dressing room

Great win!! Top effort from the boys! @jamestaylor20 top innings mate, 1st of many!!👍

Moeen Ali

MoeenAli

In case you missed it earlier, Terry's phone was stuck on 8% battery life in a bar in Romania. England still needed four wickets to win. It was finely poised...

Terry Mahoney: Well done England and made it with a full 2% to spare. Well in!

James Roche: Anyone explain why Old Trafford gets two one-day games? Not sure how that has worked out.

'I've never seen Finn take a catch like that'

England captain Eoin Morgan on Steven Finn's wonder catch: "It was amazing. I couldn't believe it. Ben Stokes was in my eye line and all I saw was a 6ft 8in giant leaping.

"I've known Steven Finn since he was 15 years old and I've never seen him take a catch like that."

And in case you were wondering about the Wayne Rooney penalty...

Wayne Rooney
BBC

More from England skipper Morgan on TMS: "The most pleasing aspect was the amount that we won by, given that the shoe was on the other foot for the first two games of the series.

"Steve Finn set the tone. Then handing the ball to out two spin wins was quite easy. They took advantage of conditions - 5-70 is outstanding.

"James Taylor has come in as a replacement for Joe Root, which isn't easy. But he has done a fine job of it. He has played extremely well."

Captain's view

England captain Eoin Morgan: "I'm very impressed. We improved in the areas I asked the guys to from the first two games. Two openers were very good - Jason Roy played his game, lots of strong shots down the ground and then me and James Taylor got a good partnership going in the middle. The pitch deteriorated much more than we thought it would and that played into our hands further into the game.

"We played positive cricket, took options when we could. An opportunity came in front of us and we managed to do that.

"The spinners were outstanding. The new ball set the tone and Steve Finn's spell was impressive and then the spinners came on and bowled with control and didn't bowl too many bad balls throughout their 10 overs."

In case you missed it earlier...

James Taylor
.

Man of the match

And James Taylor is given the man of the match award for his role in England's win. And to think some people criticised him.

'We got the total we needed'

James Taylor, who made 101 in England's 300-8, on TMS: "It's been a couple of games coming for us to get back to winning ways. I got 98 not out against Australia so to get a hundred against them in a winning cause is nice.

"I thought we were on for 330, but when you lose wickets in clumps it restricts you. But we got the total that we needed.

"Moeen and Rashid did outstandingly. There was quite a lot of pressure on them knowing it's spinning."

Want to be a part of history? Head over to the

football live text now. Wayne Rooney is about to take a penalty.

View from the ex player

Watching this ODI @LancsCCC - grounds packed, wickets best in the country,how do we not have a test there?! #EngvsAus #criminal

Kyle Hogg

kylehogg22

Player reaction

Australia captain Steve Smith, speaking at the post-match presentation: "They got a few too many. We did drag it back quite well with the ball. However, with the bat we struggled in the middle overs. The wicket was getting slower. We have to find ways to rotate the strike in the middle overs and then keep enough wickets in the shed so we can go berserk at the end.

"Aaron Finch played some beautiful shots down the ground, he's a quality player and we're pleased to get him back in our line-up."

Jay: That was really poor by Wade. Why couldn't he just lob a catch to someone?

Only Pat Cummins, with eight wickets, has more than Adil Rashid in this series. A fine effort.

Djpauly: Catches win matches. @englandcricket held 9, some SPECTACULAR! Back in the series.

We're also getting a good idea about England's key men in this series - James Taylor (64), Eoin Morgan (62) and Jason Roy (54) are all averaging in excess of 50 with the bat. Roy's strike-rate is 114, too.

With the ball, Adil Rashid has seven wickets at 20.57.

Captain's view

Australia captain Steve Smith on Test Match Special: "The wicket slowed up quite a bit - it looks like a day-four Test wicket - and the spinners really came into the game. They got 5-70 off their 20 overs. For us, it's about finding a way to get off strike in those middle overs and not give them too many wickets.

"We're in a good position - 2-1 up is a good place to be. England can't afford to slip up at all in these last two games, so hopefully we'll put them under pressure."

So, the two teams head to Headingley on Friday and back to Old Trafford for the decider on Sunday. Both matches begin at 10:30. Of course, you can follow it all right here.

Marcus North

Ex-Australia batsman on BBC Test Match Special

"England needed a guy in their top three to bat through and make a hundred for his country. Taylor did that. Under pressure, he is trying to establish himself in this team."

Jordan Forster: Safe to say that was a match winning knock by James Taylor.

Final scorecard

England win by 93 runs.

England 300-8: Taylor 101, Roy 63, Morgan 62; Cummins 2-50, Maxwell 2-56

Australia 207 all out: Finch 53, Wade 42; Moeen 3-32, Plunkett 3-60, Rashid 2-41

Full scorecard

Ben Johnson: Enjoying Marcus North's gravelly voice on @bbctms. Like a crickety, Aussie Michael Madsen.

England players at the close of play
AP

The England team, rightly so, are pretty chuffed with that. The bowlers who took wickets help themselves to souvenir stumps as they congratulate each other on a job well done.

Adrian Michaels: Across 9 matches all summer, Eng and Aus have staged 8 thrashings and one close game over 20 overs. Not gripping.

Marcus North

Ex-Australia batsman on BBC Test Match Special

"England have outplayed Australia throughout the whole day. Taylor was outstanding and he has been backed up by the bowlers.

"They bowled well and their fielding was superb. Coach Trevor Bayliss has talked about making England a good fielding side and, gee, have they done that."

ENGLAND WIN BY 93 RUNS

A convincing victory is complete for England. They keep the series alive - it's 2-1 with two to play, at Headingley and again at Old Trafford.

WICKET

Wade b Finn 42 (Aus 207 all out)

Matthew Wade
Getty Images

Full, fast and straight. Stumps splattered. Aussies all out.

Aus 207-9 (target 301)

Matthew Wade is a fighter, giving himself room to hammer four through the covers. Giving it the long handle, he is unlucky not to get six through cow corner. Instead it's a one-bounce four. And again, a boundary wide of mid-off.

Denise Evans: So basically, if you bat first in this ODI series, you'll win easily.

Aus 193-9

Steven Finn's back on. Can he put Australia out of their misery?

How many chips can you fit in your hand?

A world record chips-in-hand-at-once attempt being undertaken by @Swannyg66 in the @bbctms box.
Henry Moeran

henrymoeranBBC

Aus 193-9 (108 to win from 42 balls)

James Pattinson make a pig's ear of a Ben Stokes cutter which pops up and hits him on the chest. England just want to get this over with now, but the left-hander digs out another yorker.

Dan Norcross

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

"That was an absolutely diabolical review."

David Doxford: Are the Aussies looking to get all their wickets as caught? Is this a record?

Ben from Alberta: Odds on the last man will be caught out to make it a clean sweep!

Review

Ben Stokes is convinced he's got James Pattinson leg before. Not out but he refers. It turns out the umpire was correct.

