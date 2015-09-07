Surrey v Nottinghamshire as it happened

Surrey 300-5 (50 overs) v Nottinghamshire 296-7 (50 overs)
What an incredible finish to a great match as 20-year-old Tom Curran keeps his cool and sends Surrey to Lord's.
A fumble by wicketkeeper Gary Wilson lets the first ball through and gives Steven Mullaney a couple of runs but the Notts batsman then choose not to take a single off the next ball.
A couple of well run twos and Mullaney's third four of his innings left Notts needing six off the final ball but Mullaney can only drive the ball straight to wide long-off to hand Surrey a well earned victory.
Some finish and I think we all need a lie down after that!
Live Reporting
By Kalika Mehta and Ged Scott
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Surrey beat Nottinghamshire by four runs
Well that's all we've got time for I'm afraid.
For those who were at the Oval today, they'll certainly remember two special knocks - Kumar Sangakkara's 166 and Greg Smith's 124.
But ultimately it was Sangakkara's innings which proved to be match winning.
We'll be back on Wednesday with live text commentary of the next round of County Championship games as Yorkshire look to wrap up the title.
Until then, thank you for joining us and goodbye.
Kumar Sangakkara told Sky Sports:
Surrey beat Nottinghamshire by four runs
"Greg Smith batted exceptionally well for Notts and I enjoyed watching him play, although he hit a few more runs than I would have liked.
"Sam Curran's ability and presence of mind is exceptional. It has been incredible to watch him develop this season. The next three or four years are going to crucial for him to learn and grow.
"Playing at Lord’s is always special, it is one of my favourite grounds in the world and after you retire you never think you will play there again. I’m proud I will be able to do that with Surrey."
Surrey captain Gareth Batty told Sky Sports:
Surrey beat Nottinghamshire by four runs
"Kumar Sangakkara is the best player of the world even though he has retired. What is a great shame for world cricket is amazing for a county cricket club.
"The Curran brothers love this stage and are Surrey through and through.
"It is the pinnacle of the county season to get to play at Lord’s for the final showpiece and it’s a credit to the players that we have got there."
Surrey beat Nottinghamshire by four runs
Nottinghamshire's regular one-day captain James Taylor, who is away on England duty, on Twitter...
Notts captain Chris Read told Sky Sports:
Surrey beat Nottinghamshire by four runs
“It slipped away at the end but it was a fantastic game of cricket by both sides.
"At one point it looked like we could and probably should have got over the line but when we lost Greg Smith it was always going to be difficult.
The way Smith played was absolutely phenomenal, especially in his first game in this format for us and I think if he had been there at the end we would have got over the line."
SURREY BEAT NOTTINGHAMSHIRE BY FOUR RUNS
Just to recap, Surrey's innings of 300-5 was driven by one of the finest knocks you could wish to see - 166 from Kumar Sangakarra.
Greg Smith's brilliant 124 took Notts close, but once he was run out, the visitors' chances faded and they fell short on 296-7.
You can read the match report here.
BreakingSURREY BEAT NOTTINGHAMSHIRE BY FOUR RUNS
Surrey 300-5 (50 overs) v Nottinghamshire 296-7 (50 overs)
What an incredible finish to a great match as 20-year-old Tom Curran keeps his cool and sends Surrey to Lord's.
A fumble by wicketkeeper Gary Wilson lets the first ball through and gives Steven Mullaney a couple of runs but the Notts batsman then choose not to take a single off the next ball.
A couple of well run twos and Mullaney's third four of his innings left Notts needing six off the final ball but Mullaney can only drive the ball straight to wide long-off to hand Surrey a well earned victory.
Some finish and I think we all need a lie down after that!
Get Involved at #bbccricket
Notts 287-7 (Mullaney 34, Broad 3)
14 runs needed off the last over
Some brilliant death bowling on show by Jade Dernbach as he picks up a crucial wicket and only concedes five runs
Stuart Broad will be on strike for the final over with 20-year-old Tom Curran bowling.
There is a lot of tension inside the Oval right now.
WICKET Read (b Dernbach 3)
Notts 284-7 (Mullaney 34)
Yet another twist in this match as Chris Read steps across his stumps and is bowled by Jade Dernbach.
Stuart Broad is the new man at the crease.
Notts 282-6 (Mullaney 32, Read 2)
19 runs needed off 12 balls
Notts' captain Chris Read strides out to join Steven Mullaney who sweeps the ball over the wicketkeeper's head for a boundary.
A brilliant premeditated shot, which ruins a perfectly good over from Tom Curran.
Get Involved at #bbccricket
It's certainly a nail biter isn't it?!
WICKET Smith (run out 124)
Notts 274-6 (Mullaney 27)
A sad end to an excellent innings from Greg Smith as Tom Curran runs out the Notts batsman.
Steven Mullaney splices the ball back to the bowler and a mix-up between the players sees Smith go at the non-strikers end.
Notts 274-5 (Smith 124, Mullaney 27)
27 runs needed off 18 balls
Jade Dernbach is back hoping to help Surrey claim the vital wicket of Greg Smith.
But Steven Mullaney has different ideas as he sends the ball over extra cover for a maximum.
That was a BIG hit to bring up the 50 partnership between this pair.
The spectators at the Oval seem just as tense as the players.
Notts 264-5 (Smith 122, Mullaney 19)
37 runs needed off 24 balls
Sam Curran continues with his skipper, Gareth Batty, some 20 years his senior, attempting to provide some words of wisdom.
It doesn't seem to work though as Greg Smith steps across to the leg side and sends the first ball for four.
Nine off the over and Notts are looking like they have timed this chase perfectly.
Get Involved at #bbccricket
Notts 255-5 (Smith 113, Mullaney 19)
Target 301
The Curran brothers obviously like to bowl in tandem as Tom comes back into the fray.
Notts are running very hard between the wickets and are taking two where only ones should be available.
Just seven runs from the over. 46 needed off 30 balls.
Notts 248-5 (Smith 111, Mullaney 14)
Target 301
Gareth Batty is placing his faith in his young seam bowler as Sam Curran is brought back.
After a good two balls Steven Mullaney sends the 17-year-old to the boundary.
It is all getting a bit manic out there as Mullaney drops his bat running a first run hard and with Greg Smith watching the ball instead of his partner, he's almost run-out at the non-strikers end.
Which side is going to hold their nerve in the sun at the Oval?
Notts 236-5 (Smith 110, Mullaney 3)
Target 301
Jade Dernbach has struggled a little with his lines and after his first ball is inside edged for four by Greg Smith, he bowls a wide.
Good running between the wickets from Smith and new man Steven Mullaney sees them sneak a couple when there really only should have been one.
11 from the over and Notts need 65 runs from 42 balls.
Greg Smith hits a century (117 balls, 6 fours, 1 six)
Notts 225-5 (Smith 102, Mullaney 1)
Greg Smith reaches his ton as he clips Aneesh Kapil to fine leg for a boundary for just his second List A hundred.
A crucial innings by the Nottinghamshire batsman, who was brought in with James Taylor away on England duty.
Notts' hopes surely rest on his shoulders.
WICKET Christian (c Ansari b Kapil 54)
Notts 219-5 (Smith 96) Target 301
Huge, huge wicket. Gareth Batty goes back to Aneesh Kapil and Dan Christian slices the ball straight to Zafar Ansari at backward point.
Notts 217-4 (Smith 96, Christian 53)
Target 301
Greg Smith continues to edge towards his century but Jade Dernbach keeps the scoring down to just eight runs.
A throw from the deep from Kumar Sangakkara off the final ball comes in just wide of Dernbach and the bowler is unable to gather with Greg Smith out of his crease. Big opportunity missed.
Get Involved at #bbccricket
Josh Cobb has Tweeted his support for his former Leicestershire team mate Greg Smith as he approaches his century.
Dan Christian hits 50 (38 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes)
209-4 (Smith 91, Christian 52) Target 301
What a crucial innings this is for Notts. The big Australian brings up his 50 with a huge six over long on off Zafar Ansari.
We're into the last 10 overs. Who's your money on?
Notts 197-4 (Smith 86, Christian 45)
Target 301
Jade Dernbach comes back with Surrey desperate to break this partnership.
If either of these two are still at the crease at the end, you would have to assume Notts will be mightily close to the target or celebrating the win.
Just five singles off the over though and the required run rate is still hovering around 10 an over.
Notts 192-4 (Smith 83, Christian 43)
Target 301
Zafar Ansari is yet to concede a boundary in the eight overs he has bowled so far. He's taken for eight off his latest, with Dan Christian running well to take a couple of twos.
Get Involved at #bbccricket
With Steven Mullaney, Chris Read and Stuart Broad to come, there's certainly a bit of firepower left Jon.
Notts 183-4 (Smith 81, Christian 38)
Target 301
A good over by Tom Curran is ruined as the final ball is drilled straight back past him by Greg Smith.
Notts need another 117 from 78 balls.
Get Involved at #bbccricket
I think a lot of Surrey fans will be feeling the same Jason. Are Notts slight favourites now? 125 needed off 84 balls.
Notts 176-4 (Smith 75, Christian 36)
Target 301
A misfield gifts Dan Christian a couple through midwicket. It's followed up by a poor short ball from Sam Curran from around the wicket and Christian gleefully sends the ball for four.
Are the nerves of a tense match finally getting to the 17-year-old?
Get Involved at #bbccricket
Notts 168-4 (Smith 74, Christian 29)
Target 301
The partnership between Greg Smith and Dan Christian is beginning to build as Smith just sends the ball over the top of Sam Curran at mid-off and finds the boundary.
Surrey captain Gareth Batty looks deep in thought out on the Oval pitch, he knows Notts are far from out of this.
We could be heading for a very tight finish.
Notts 162-4 (Smith 69, Christian 28)
Target 301
Gareth Batty decides it's time to double up on pace and bring Sam Curran back as well.
The 17-year-old, who is doing A-Levels in PE, Business Studies and Art, gets a couple of words of wisdom from his older brother Tom between balls.
Dan Christian keeps out a yorker well before swatting a full toss away for four.
Notts 155-4 (Smith 66, Christian 24)
Target 301
Time for a return to seam bowling as Tom Curran is reintroduced to the attack.
After a couple of expensive overs after Dan Christian's maximum hitting, Curran does well to only be hit for three singles
Notts 152-4 (Smith 64, Christian 23)
Target 301
Dan Christian has obviously decided he's tired of taking ones and twos, as he sends the fourth ball of Aneesh Kapil's over for a maximum over square leg as Notts' 150 comes up.
Another huge blow by the Australian.
Notts 137-4 (Smith 59, Christian 13)
Target 301
Massive six by Dan Christian as he sends the ball into the top balcony of the Pavilion.
Gareth Batty's most expensive over as he goes for 12.
We've seen Christian can strike a big ball...remember his 129 off 57 balls for Middlesex in the T20 Blast last year?
Notts 125-4 (Smith 55, Christian 5)
Target 301
Notts continue to tick along, picking up seven runs off Aneesh Kapil - with a couple of wides.
The visitors require another 176 runs from the remaining 20 overs at The Oval.
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"Ansari has forced the error and Patel is out for 51. I wonder if that is going to be the significant wicket of the day."
Greg Smith hits 50 (68 balls, 2 fours, 1 six)
Notts 118-4 (Smith 51, Christian 4)
Greg Smith reaches his half-century with a single down to long on, having been brought into the team for the absent James Taylor.
If Notts are going to have any chance of winning the semi-final you would assume Smith needs to convert this into just the second List A century of his career.
Notts 115-4 (Smith 49, Christian 3)
Target 301
Aneesh Kapil, in just his second match in the One-Day Cup this season, is brought on and goes for just one single.