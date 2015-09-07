Surrey v Nottinghamshire as it happened

Well that's all we've got time for I'm afraid.

For those who were at the Oval today, they'll certainly remember two special knocks - Kumar Sangakkara's 166 and Greg Smith's 124.

But ultimately it was Sangakkara's innings which proved to be match winning.

