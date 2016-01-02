How Stokes 'smashed South Africa to all parts'

South Africa debutant Chris Morris, who took 1-99, on Sky Sports: "It's been the dream since I was a youngster, so to walk out and represent my country is a proud moment.

"Ten days ago I thought I was going to go on holiday. As soon as the call came I was packing my bags and I'm happy to be here.

"Stokes played rather well but we've got to be honest - I didn't bowl well with the second new ball.

"We'll come back tomorrow and try and get back on as soon as I can. There's a lot of hard work ahead of us and we've got to fight as hard as we can."