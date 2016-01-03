Relive Stokes' record-breaking 258

England's Jonny Bairstow on Sky Sports: "It's the best day of my life. There's been ups and down along the way. It's not just special for me, but all the people who have helped me along the way. I'm over the moon.

"It's a special day for all the family, both here and not here.

"There's been lots of things over the last few years. My grandpa passed away last year and my dad's anniversary is coming up.

"It's great to play Test cricket and to come out and score 150 in a new year's Test, it's the start of what will hopefully be a long career.

"It was absolutely not a plan to play second fiddle to Ben, but he was going like a steam train. He was unbelievable and it was a special knock."

Jonny's father David, who played four Tests for England and had a glittering Yorkshire career, died aged 46 on 5 January 1998.