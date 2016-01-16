'Broad bowled out of his skin' - Relive England's win

Right, on that bombshell it's time for us to leave you. We will see you for the fourth Test in Centurion on Friday morning.
You can read a full report in the day's action here.
Until then, goodbye.
View from the England camp
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"This team is very handy to captain. I wouldn't mind captaining them, that's for sure.
"When you're up against a team that has that knack of losing the key moments you make the most of it.
"England are on an upward curve, in all formats. The group is gaining more experience and, although I don't want to shout about it too much, England are on the pathway of becoming a really powerful team across all the formats."
Neil Manthorp
BBC Test Match Special
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"I expected South Africa to lose the series, even if Steyn and Philander were fit. There are lots of kind words like transition and there have been some wonderful players.
"But this is one of the all-time lows since readmission to international cricket. They have to look around and make some honest assessments."
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"The best side stood up to be counted when the pressure was on, and that was England. South Africa have all the problems now. England are playing well - there is no reason to change anything unless Finn has an injury."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Captain's reaction
More from Alastair Cook on Sky Sports: "It hasn't sunk in yet at all. We knew today would be 'moving day' in a sense. The plan was to get level with them and then pile pressure on with the ball.
"Trev [Bayliss] gave us a rocket and said, 'If you want to win the series, go now and go hard.' I can't take any credit for man-managing Ben Stokes. He's an absolute gem for a side: the ability to score 250 one day and bowl 90mph the next.
"Everyone in that dressing room can be very proud of their contribution in this series. I'm really pleased for all the lads."
joshua crivelli: I hear springbok tastes good to English lions....as good as wallabie?
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"Hales is a problem. He does not have the technique for Test cricket. You have to have a reasonably decent technique to play good balls, but his feet are all over the place.
"Unless he improves his footwork, I don't think he'll make consistent runs. Over a period he will have a number of failures."
Howard Horner: It's a shame that Steyn and Philander were absent for SA, but even with them, on their day this side can beat anyone.
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"Broad destroyed them. He was running in like a cheetah. The ball that De Villiers out was a crackerjack and he is the best player in the world. He has this ability to get a match-winning performance decisively. He bowled people out with quality balls. He had them five down for nowt - game over."
Stuart Broad is named man of the match for his performance of 6-17 in the third innings.
He says: "I was under the weather on the first day. Everyone we know has been ill at some stage over the past few weeks.
"In the first innings I bowled a bit too short. We had a chat before the second innings and talked about bringing the batsmen forward a lot more.
"We got lucky today - it was perfect conditions to bowl, but we also got the ball in good areas and took our chances.
"I was quite tired towards the end. Finny was trying to get on and I was trying to get off. I got in a rhythm and it was a good day to bowl. There was a bit of bounce there too. I wish I could take that wicket around with me."
Captain's reaction
More from Alastair Cook: "I don't tell Stokesy anything, I just let him play, those two did exactly the same against New Zealand last year. We also took our catches - we made a conscious effort to practice it between the Tests. Andrew Strauss told us to have a big one tonight and if he says so, we're going to have to."
Captain's reaction
England captain Alastair Cook: "To come here and beat South Africa is a huge achievement for the lads, they can be very proud.
"In the first session of the match we didn't quite get it right with the ball, but credit to the guys, they bounced back pretty well and kept South Africa to about par. Joe Root played exceptionally well to get us to about a par score, and then it was over to Broady, who just got one of his rolls."
Captain's reaction
More from AB de Villiers: "I haven't seen a team bowl like that for a long time. We were outplayed in the second innings - credit to them.
"There's a lot still to play for personally. It's my first Test as captain - I have a lot of motivation. I don't know about changes. We need a few good meetings about where we're going. I don't think there's a lot of issues with the squad."
Captain's reaction
South Africa captain AB de Villiers: "It was a good toss to win and the right decision to bat first. All the batters got in, but there were soft dismissals. It cost us dearly I thought it was a 400 wicket. We allowed them into the game.
"It's a disappointing Test for us. Maybe I missed a trick or two; maybe the intensity wasn't good enough. There was a sniff at 90-4 and there were areas where we could have done better."
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"It's been a wonderful Test, a great advert for Test match cricket, competitive all the way. When the pressure moment came, it was England in the name of Stuart Broad.
"He showed ability, technique and character, above all. He bowled out of his skin; the crux was he broke the back of the South African innings with five wickets. He came out and did the business - he was fantastic."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Tom Sparkes: This morning Rooty would have been told, be there at the end. Great day of cricket.
So, in the short term, South Africa have surrendered their number one Test ranking: India now occupy top spot in the ICC Test ratings. But in the medium term, England have surely shown in this series that they have a fantastic chance of taking over that place at the top of the table.
End-of-match scorecard
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England won by seven wickets
England take unassailable 2-0 lead in series
South Africa 313: Elgar 46; Stokes 3-53
England 323: Root 110, Stokes 58; Rabada 7-78, Morkel 3-76
When we started this morning, who would have thought England would have this match - and the series - wrapped up by tonight. That they have done so is testament to they extra-ordinary match-turning capabilities of Stuart Broad, who produced a phenomenal 6-17 to wrest control of this match in the third innings.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"This was a terrific cricket wicket, and brought to life by overhead conditions today and high-class bowling. It was real class from Broad and catching from the highest drawer."
Post update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What a magnificent effort by England. They've beaten the world's best side in their own back yard, and they've done it with a game to spare. They have fully deserved to win this series, and just as they were in the Ashes, Stuart Broad and Joe Root have been the key players.
"This is a triumph. To beat South Africa in South Africa with a game to spare is really quite something."
England beat South Africa and win the series
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
It's there! England have done it. Joe Root clips a four through the leg-side and sets the seal on a famous series victory.
Eng 72-3
Have you ever seen a team win a hugely important series in confident manner? There are even glum faces on the balcony. Root and Taylor prolong the agony. If they don't get on with this we'll be off for bad light soon.
"A tentative push, it was wide and he got himself into a tangle - you're better off having an old yahoo! There was width on offer."
WICKET
Cook c Vilas b Morris 43 (Eng 71-3)
Goodness me, England are shambling towards the finish line. Another one goes down - this time it's the skipper, pushing at Morris and getting an edge through to the keeper. He'll be spewing.
Eng 71-2
Joe Root is doing what Nick Compton probably wishes he'd done - he's making sure he's there at the end, to boost his already princely average. Hence he's quite content to play out a maiden from Elgar.
#bbccricket
Gordon MacGregor: Seems a bit far fetched, calling this a Test....
Eng 71-2 (Cook 43, Root 3)
Did someone in the dressing room tell Compton: "Bet you can't win it with a six?" All very odd. Anyway, Root inches England three runs closer.
#bbccricket
Rachel T: Nick Compton gets carried away. Now I've seen it all!
Eng 68-2
Joe Root, fresh from his superb knock in the first innings, is the new man. England are six runs away.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"I don't get that. He's not that kind of player. He'll be in that dressing room thinking, 'What the hell have I done that for?' Experienced players just don't do that. You get in that dressing room not out."
"He tried to finish it in style but he's holed out."
WICKET
Compton c Morkel b Elgar 0 (Eng 68-2)
Oh dear, that's rather unnecessary. Compton tries to finish it with a six but doesn't get hold of the shot and Morne Morkel takes a superb catch under the swirling ball. Strange from Compton, who has rather spoiled his healthy series average there.
#bbccricket
Glenn: Just got into a pub after a winter hill walk to see England 10 runs away from a series victory. Did I miss much?
Eng 67-1 (target 74)
So, Nick Compton is the new man, although he's down the other end for the time being. Cook picks up three with a nice drive through the covers, and Compton blocks his first ball.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"That's one he will regret deeply, it was a half-volley, he should have whacked it straight down the ground. That's silly, a real dampener on the victory for him. Another failure and there will be more chat about his position."
WICKET
Hales lbw b Elgar 18 (Eng 64-0)
Oh Hales. He could really have done with a nice, comforting 'not out' here, but instead he has to make the familiar, soul-destroying trudge back to the pavilion. And in such unnecessary circumstances too: sweeping the part-timer, 10 runs away from victory. Ah well.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"That's a silly shot. Elgar's not going to be spinning the ball. It was there to be drive - just whack it down the ground. Alex Hales is going to regret that deeply."
Umpire review
Part-time tweaker Dean Elgar into the attack. And has he done the trick? Hales gets down to sweep and is hit on the pad. Umpire says out...
Eng 57-0 (Cook 32, Hales 16)
Hales stands tall and drives Rabada behind square for three, then Cook square-cuts for four to bring up a very welcome 50 partnership between this under-pressure duo. Rabada is flagging here as Hales hits his stride, and more width from the young bowler is punished by a brutal slash behind point.
#bbccricket
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Chris Brown: All over in 3 days... tedious one-sided Test cricket.
Eng 43-0
Even with the finish line in sight, it's very much safety first from Alastair Cook. He watchfully blocks out another Morne Morkel over for a maiden.
Eng 43-0 (target 74)
Hales finally gets one out of the middle of the bat and sends Rabada down to third man for four. Time for drinks, with England looking pretty untroubled in pursuit of this very modest target. Their first away series win since India in 2012 is surely a matter of minutes away.
Finn injury update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The ECB says Steven Finn, who was off the field for part of the South Africa innings, has tightness in his left side and will be reviewed tomorrow.
Eng 39-0
Ooooh, Morris gets one to hoop back in and it's a gnat's hair away from disturbing Cook's off bail as the skipper deliberately leaves. That's it, Alastair, pretend you knew it was going to do that. Just style it out. Another absolute beauty from Morris, lavish movement again, turning like an off-break to beat the bat of Cook. Excellent over.
Eng 39-0
Cook hammers Viljoen through the covers for four. England halfway there...
Who should be man of the match?
tms@bbc.co.uk
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Email Message: Got to be Rabada for man of the match - five-for in England's first innings and top scored in South Africa's second innings.
from Sean, Bristol
Got to be Rabada for man of the match - five-for in England's first innings and top scored in South Africa's second innings.
Eng 30-0 (Cook 23, Hales 5)
Chris Morris comes into the attack. South Africa appear to be going through the motions here. Cook tips a single to fine leg, and Hales blocks out another couple.of deliveries. 22 consecutive scoreless deliveries for 'England's answer to David Warner' now...
#bbccricket
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Richard Black: Cook's record as captain: away series wins in India & SA; x2 home Ashes wins. Humble pie on the menu for his critics? @ShaneWarne.
Eng 29-0
That's a good delivery from Viljoen, full and speeding past the outside edge of Hales. The Nottinghamshire opener still looks out of sorts...
Steven Finn injury latest
Neil Manthorp
BBC Test Match Special
"England's media officer says they are awaiting news from the physio about Steven Finn."
Eng 28-0
Richard raises a good point. It is certainly a curious sight to see Hales blocking and Cook batting with much relative fluency, especially with only 74 needed. On the other hand, can you blame Hales for wanting to scrap his way to a red-inker, with his place in the side still in the balance? He blocks out a maiden to Morkel to take him to five off 27, his strike rate just 18.
tms@bbc.co.uk
Email Message: Somebody - press or coaching staff or both - has got inside Hales' head. He is a hitter. If he is not a good enough hitter for Test cricket so be it but he will never make it as a blocker for sure.
from Richard, Norwich
Somebody - press or coaching staff or both - has got inside Hales' head. He is a hitter. If he is not a good enough hitter for Test cricket so be it but he will never make it as a blocker for sure.
Eng 28-0
Flirty from Cook - having a little flat-footed sally at a wide bouncy delivery outside off. Decent over from Viljoen, which he ends by squaring Cook up and inducing a pretty fortunate edge which trickles through the slip cordon for four.
#bbccricket
Naveed Afzal: Eng are going from strength to strength. Great depth in batting. 2-3 X factor cricketers, young vibrant side. Will only improve.
Eng 17-0 (Cook 12, Hales 5)
Hales is still scratching around. Morkel has him wafting at a wide, full one which whistles through to wicketkeeper Dane Vilas. But he survives another challenging over.
Graeme Smith
Ex-South Africa captain on BBC Test Match Special
"I'm running out of things to say. Just waiting for England to chase down this 58 and then the South Africa post-mortem will begin."
Eng 16-0 (target 74)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Hardus Viljoen into the attack now. It's scattergun stuff from the big man - his first delivery is sprayed miles down the leg side and forces Vilas into a brilliant goalie-style save, his second is bang on the money and prompts a big LBW appeal against Hales.
#bbccricket
Phil Kennard: I went to walk the dogs when South Africa were 16-0. Come back and we are chasing down 63 to win. Awesome stuff.
Eng 16-0 (Cook 11, Hales 5)
Dean Elgar claps and hollers his encouragement from the slip cordon. Is he the man South Africa go to for the captaincy next? AB de Villiers hasn't exactly been making encouraging noises about his long-term future in Test cricket. You'd have to say - and who could imagine saying this a year or so ago? - the job looks a bit of a poisoned chalice at the moment. Mind you, South Africa will still be a formidable team as long as they have Morne Morkel in the side - he beats Cook's outside edge with another jaffa.
How to bowl like Broad
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Inspired by what you've witnessed today? Want to bowl like Stuart Broad?
Rabada hasn't quite hit his lengths yet in this innings - he's just erring a bit short. He then overcompensates with a slightly overpitched delivery and Cook gets his weight nicely into a drive which races away to the long-off boundary.
#bbccricket
David Beckett: Incredible bowling performance by England. Remarkable that, of the 20 South African wickets to fall, only one was LBW.
Eng 9-0 (target 74)
Morkel drops too short and Cap'n Cook is off the mark with a flashing square drive off the back foot that goes for four. Half-chance off the next ball, Cook flicking aerially on the leg side and just clearing the 5ft 3in Bavuma. It looped up invitingly but Bavuma just couldn't react quickly enough to get the jump in.
#bbccricket
Jay: That's 5.4% of the required score knocked off in one shot.
Eng 4-0 (Cook 0, Hales 4)
Rabada from the other end. That's the kind of shot that has often brought about Alex Hales's downfall - big booming drive, bat away from his body - but he gets a big stride in and belts it through the covers for four. The next stroke isn't too clever though - losing his shape as he attempts another expansive drive and almost getting himself in a pickle.
#bbccricket
Simon Harkins: Big session this for Hales. I hope he proves the critics wrong & sees us home.
Eng 0-0
Tell you what, it's a good start from Morkel. He beats Cook's outside edge with a couple of absolute rippers. How does he not get the new ball usually?
So, Cook and Hales in the middle. Mornel Morkel has the ball, and South Africa need him to perform miracles with it.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"There are games within games. You've got Alex Hales going out - he needs a nice red-inker, a not-out score. There's the captain, Alastair Cook, who hasn't got many runs this series..."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The result might look inevitable, but it's a big innings for Alex Hales, who hasn't made much of an impact in this series so far. Can he stamp his place in the side?
End-of-innings scorecard
South Africa 83 (33.1 overs) - England need 74 to win
Broad 6-17, Stokes 2-24
Fall of wickets: 23-1 (Elgar), 28-2 (Van Zyl 11), 30-3 (De Villiers 0), 31-4 (Amla 5), 35-5 (Bavuma 0) 45-6 (Vilas 8), 46-7 (Morris 1), 67-8 (Rabada 18), 77-9 (Viljoen 6), 83 all out (Du Plessis 14); Not out: Morkel 3*
Bowling figures: Anderson 10-1-26-1, Broad 12.1-6-17-6, Stokes 8-1-24-2, Finn 3-0-14-1
Tell you what, what a catching display that was from England after the dropfest at Cape Town. Three genuinely outstanding catches (two from Taylor, one from Broad) and another from Stokes that I'd put into the 'very good' category.
#bbccricket
Mally Graveson: Arise Sir Stuart Broad!! Six For! Fast, hostile and just brilliant!
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
One of those magnificent days from Stuart Broad. Most cricketers might experience it once in a lifetime but England's blond assassin seems to be making quite a habit of it. He finishes with 6-17 and he has surely won England this series.
Henry Blofeld
BBC Test Match Special
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"A truly, truly wonderful performance."
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Broad in his follow-through has gone flailing across the pitch and at full stretch has taken a wonderful catch. What a tremendous day. As he walks off he takes his floppy hat off and waves the ball to the whole ground."
WICKET
Du Plessis c & b Broad 14 (SA 83 all out)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Oh that is brilliant from Broad! Du Plessis has a big swish and gets an inside which loops up into the air off his pad. Broad has so much ground to make up but he strains every sinew to get to the ball and then sticks out an arm and plucks it just above the turf. An outstanding end to a superb bowling performance.
SA 83-9
Defiance from Morne Morkel, standing proud and tall and noble in the face of disaster, like a giraffe watching sadly as the zoo floods. He seizes on a slightly back-of-a-length delivery from Anderson and cuts it languidly, almost mournfully, through point for four.
SA 79-9
Nope, the ball was missing leg stump. Faf survives again.
Umpire review
It's review o'clock at the moment. This time it's England again, Anderson hitting Du Plessis on his pads. Verdict is not out, England seek a second opinion...
#bbccricket
Elliot Barker: The slow motion replay of @jimmy9 sending Viljoen off is an exceptional use of technology.
SA 78-9 (lead by 68)
Is Faf du Plessis a man for a crisis? He has been on occasion in his Test career, but he's been curiously passive so far. Mind you, I guess there are crises and then there are crises. This is a pretty big one.
SA 77-9
Yes, often when the batsman immediately reviews it's a telltale sign of not out, and so it proves here. No deflection on the ball and nothing on Snicko, so the decision is overturned.
South Africa review
Hang on, is England's work done here? We've got another review - Du Plessis propping forward, has he got a skinny edge through to Bairstow? The verdict is out but Faf immediately sends it upstairs...
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"Jimmy Anderson has now got his average at the Wanderers below 100."
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"England are going to be chasing something like 70-odd unless a miracle happens. This has been a remarkable day's play."
"Straight, straightens, hits just below the knee roll."
WICKET
Viljoen lbw b Anderson 6 (SA 77-9)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Yes, the procession continues. Viljoen almost totally immobile at the crease, like a giant filing cabinet, those legs don't move as he plays and misses across the line. The DRS reveals the ball was hitting middle halfway up. An ignominious review.
Umpire review
Now then! Has Jimmy joined the party? Full and straight, hits Big Hardus on the pads, umpire's finger goes up. Hardus wants another look...
SA 73-8 (Broad 11-6-16-5)
Broad, unsurprisingly, takes the ball after lunch. Hardus Viljoen - a man who frequently appears in the same sentence as the word Broad - is the rather imposing obstacle at the striker's end. He pushes the last ball and rather surprisingly South Africa opt to take the single which keeps Viljoen on strike.
Right, here we go again. England two wickets and an easy run-chase away from winning match and series. Surely nothing can go wrong from here? Can it?
Thank you Stephan. As I was leaving BBC Sport towers to grab some lunch, the radio was playing 'Hang On In There Baby'. If only South Africa had taken Johnny Bristol's advice...
Post update
James Gheerbrant has sprinted back to the chair next to me. He's here to talk you through the evening session and what is likely to be a three-day win for England.
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"Broad bowled with wonderful pace, rhythm, accuracy; he cut the ball, made it bounce - and he fully deserved it. One or two of those balls might have got anybody out."
Broad leads England off, applauded by his team-mates. They'd probably follow him over the top, or into the Red Sea.
Tea - SA 71-8 (lead by 61)
There's tea, the end of the second-most extraordinary session of Test cricket you will ever see (Australia lost 10 wickets before lunch at Trent Bridge, remember).
South Africa began at 16-0. They will have a brew at 71-8. I say have a brew, because all the cups are likely to be smashed. Stuart Broad took 5-1 to rip the heart out of the home batting. England should have the series won tonight.
#bbccricket
Guy Miller: Domo arigato, Mr Rabada.
SA 69-8 (lead by 49)
It's still bleak in Johannesburg, but not as dark in the mood of the South Africa dressing room. Hashim Amla is wearing shades. We can still see you, Hashim. Du Plessis and Viljoen take a single each. There might be one over left before tea.
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"This match is all over bar the shouting."
SA 67-8 (Stokes 7-1-23-2)
It's odd because, before that Rabada wicket, it felt like we were just coming down from the high, as if the DJ had stopped playing the belters and was now spinning Never Forget. Not that England were any less dominant, just that the cricket felt more... normal. Hardus Viljoen is the new man, the returning James Anderson is the bowler.
Post update
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"Beautiful length, perfect length. Stokes has made it move more than anybody. You can't blame a tailender for that."
WICKET
Rabada c Bairstow b Stokes 16 (SA 67-8)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Gone. The tiniest of mini-recoveries is over and England are two balls away from a very small runchase. Ben Stokes primes Kagiso Rabada for the outswinger, bowling channel and packing the cordon. After much playing and missing, Rabada eventually gets a tickle through to Jonny Bairstow.
#bbccricket
ade herbison: My 4-yr-old is gutted SA have passed 50. It means they have beaten his Bop It high score.
66-7 (lead by 56)
The floodlights burn down on the Bullring, almost like a torch being shone in the eyes of these South Africa batsmen. They have wilted under interrogation. Rabada decides that flashing is a decent plan, going up and over the off side to take three off Finn. I can't imagine that plan is built to last.
Just turning on? It's not a typo. South Africa really are 55-7. They've been Broaded. James Taylor almost gets another sniff at short leg, but the ball just bounces short. When Rabada jams Stokes through the slips and for four, it brings up the 50. That brings the biggest cheer the home fans have mustered all day.
SA 47-7 (lead by 37)
I can't remember seeing a spell of Test cricket where the ball has done so much - and I include Trent Bridge 2015 in that. There's bounce, nip and movement in the air. South Africa look like they are inventing batting, like the first men who have ever been asked to put willow to leather. Every ball could be a wicket. Somehow Rabada skins the cat and gets through Finn's over.
Get Involved
Tweet #bbccricket
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jack Moult: Stuey Broad loves it a hot streak. Is this his best one yet? De Villers and Amla are both top 10 batsmen.
Josh Roberts: This spell by Broad is 2nd only to Durham 2013. It's hard to top a spell that snatches a win from the Aussies & wins the Ashes!
SA 46-7 (Stokes 5-0-14-1)
It's been an absolute capitulation from South Africa, but, believe it or not, they haven't played that badly. England have just been absolutely outstanding. It's hard to think of anyone that has got himself out, it's just that the Proteas haven't been up to. Kagiso Rabada is the latest lamb to the slaughter, beaten by jaffa after jaffa from Stokes.
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"South Africa's lowest total since readmission was 76 in Nagpur last year. That is now under threat."
WICKET
Morris b Stokes 1 (SA 46-7)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Bowled him! A beauty from Ben Stokes, a hooping, dipping, stump-seeking, in-swinging yorker does for Chris Morris, neck and crop. Leg stump removed. If Stokes had told Morris he was going to bowl that, he still wouldn't have kept it out. This will be done tonight.
SA 46-6 (Finn 1-0-2-1)
If this was a boxing match, the referee would have stepped in. Chris Morris arrives and is immediately hit on the head by a Finn bouncer. Replays of the Taylor catch make it look even better. Everything has gone for England, bowling conditions, great catches, a bit of luck. That's taking nothing away, though. They have been magnificent.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"The first three wickets were genuine dismissals, the last three have been the kind of wickets you get when you just know it's going to be your day. It was a leg-stump half-volley and it's gone straight into Taylor's left paw."
"Taylor's done it again. It was another sensational catch. This is now a complete dismantling."
WICKET
Vilas c Taylor b Finn 8 (SA 45-6)
APCopyright: AP
James Taylor has done it again! He's taken another blinder at short leg! In fact, this one is even better. Two balls into Steven Finn's spell, Dane Vilas turns one off his hip and Taylor dives full-stretch to his right, clinging on in one hand. That is so difficult to do. Taylor is off on another sprinting celebration and another Protea is heading back. Remember how I said this could be done tonight?
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"If I was South Africa now, I'd just tee off. They need to try and get the scoreboard ticking. If they keeping playing timidly like this, they'll get bowled out. It's a long shot, but they need to try to get another 100 runs."
SA 44-5
The conversation between Du Plessis and Vilas: "Brilliant, Broad is coming off. We've got through. Who's coming on? Oh."
Steven Finn...
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"It's the fifth time in five games that South Africa have had a spell where they've lost five wickets for 15 runs or fewer."
SA 44-5 (lead by 34)
I've just seen a replay of Du Plessis lobbing the ball back to Broad. He stood with his hands on his hips, not even moving when the ball hit him on the knee. Livid. You know the one run in Broad's 5-1? It was Anderson's dropped catch. It could have been 6-0. There's a suggestion that he might now be set for a rest. At the other end, Dane Vilas drives Stokes for four.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"Broad just keeps producing these spells. He's just got that X factor, when he gets in rhythm on any surface, that knack of taking wickets."
SA 40-5 (last 10 overs 15-4)
I like this, a bit of agro. The ball drops at the feet of Du Plessis, who picks it up and lobs it back to Broad. The bowler doesn't like it. "You're here to bat, not field. Leave the ball alone." Boos, but that's just more fuel for the Broad fire. Inside-edge from Faf, who's lucky to see his furniture still there.
Still Broad, obviously. You feel like he can take a wicket with every ball he bowls.
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"It's the seventh time in Test match cricket that Stuart Broad has taken five wickets in a single spell."
SA 40-5 (lead by 30)
To remind you, Broad has 5-1 in 31 balls. To celebrate, the Barmy Army play Livin on a Prayer - England are halfway there. Du Plessis, less of a batting partner, more of an eyewitness, gets the scoreboard moving with a single, then Vilas drives Stokes back down the ground for four.
#bbccricket
James Johnston: Broad is surely the most destructive bowler in the world when he bowls spells like this. A pure delight to watch.
Luke Swales: What does @StuartBroad8 eat for brekkie on days like this? It's like Trent Bridge all over again.
Jonny Brook: Broad is like Metallica in Nashville, absolutely unplayable!
SA 36-5 (Broad 9-5-14-5)
It's absolutely incredible stuff. This game was on the sharpest of edges, but Stuart Broad has taken the blade and cut off the head of the Protea. One by one they come down the tunnel, into the Bullring, the Colosseum. Broad is the rampaging Lion. Dane Vilas is the next line of defence.
Neil Manthorp
BBC Test Match Special
"South Africa are having this Test match ripped from their grasp by Stuart Broad."
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"When it's your day, it's your day. It hasn't bounced anywhere near as much as Bavuma expected and it's come off the glove and hit the stumps. Broad is on for 10!"
WICKET
Bavuma b Broad 0 (SA 35-5)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Bowled him! Everything is going for England and Stuart Broad. Temba Bavuma gets into an awful tangle against a short ball, tries to limbo underneath it, gets hit on the glove and deflects down on to his stumps. Broad has taken all of the first five and England are charging towards victory.
In my excitement at that catch, I called Amla the captain. He's not and, judging by the look on his face in the dressing room, he's relieved about it. Stokes to Du Plessis in the gloom, grey clouds firmly circled over the Proteas. An appeal for leg before, looks good, but no dice. Has he hit it? No review.
Tweet #bbccricket
Alex Haworth: What a catch! What. A. Catch!!!!
Middlemarch: Catches win matches. Bowling is super tight. SA collapsing in a heap. Test matches are about pressure and England are on top.
Tim Sowula: Amazing commentary for that wicket! Wow. Classic radio, for any sport #TMS
SA 31-4 (Broad 8-4-14-4)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Broad is having one of those spells, but bowlers always need a touch of help. It's come from Taylor, who set off on a lap of the square when he held that. I'm told the reaction was 0.4 seconds. Broad has 4-1 in 23 balls. This might be done tonight.
Graeme Smith
Ex-South Africa captain on BBC Test Match Special
"It's brilliant from Taylor: not only to have the bravery to stay up, but also to have the reflexes to get his fingers under the ball."
Neil Manthorp
BBC Test Match Special
"I'm virtually speechless. I cannot believe he's caught that. That's one of the best catches I've ever seen in my life."
WICKET
Amla c Taylor b Broad 5 (SA 31-4)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What a catch! What a brilliant catch from James Taylor! Yes, he's deep at short leg, but Hashim Amla has middled that. Taylor keeps low, gets both hands to the ball and snaffles it millimeters from the turf. Amla, the second of South Africa's batting superstars, is gone and it's that man Stuart Broad again. England are rampaging. They've taken 4-8 in 7.5 overs.
Tweet #bbccricket
Howard Horner: BROAD! He has always always had the capacity to bowl these magic spells, and once again, he is winning us a series!
Adora Belle: What a cracking morning in the cricket! I defy anyone to say the test format is dead.
SA 31-3 (lead by 21)
The Barmy Army sings for Stuart Broad as England smell a series victory. Ben Stokes on for James Anderson, immediately jamming the bottom hand of Du Plessis. Glum faces in the South Africa dressing room, the world number one ranking slipping away. Ooofff - a snorter from Stokes almost beheads Du Plessis. Tough, tough batting conditions.
Graeme Smith
Ex-South Africa captain on BBC Test Match Special
"South Africa need Faf du Plessis. He's struggled with his tempo in this series - he's got to find a bit of positivity here."
SA 30-3 (Broad 7-3-14-3)
APCopyright: AP
Looking again, Broad got the seam absolutely perfect - bolt upright. It nipped back and bounced - jumping as much as Broad's blond locks do in his run-up. A lot of bat from ABDV, goodnight Vienna. Faf du Plessis the new man. South Africa need no faffing from Faf.
Graeme Smith
Ex-South Africa captain on BBC Test Match Special
"A huge, huge moment in this Test match. De Villiers is the one batsman who can take this game away from England and they've got him early. Stuart Broad is on fire, he's bowling with great control."
WICKET
De Villiers c Bairstow b Broad 0 (SA 30-3)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The big one! Stuart Broad has done it again and this time it's AB de Villiers doing the walk of shame for a globe. A lovely delivery from Broad, nipping back to take the inside edge on the way through to Jonny Bairstow's big, white mitts. The Oval 2009. Chester-le-Street 2013. Trent Bridge 2015. Johannesburg 2016? Broad might just be having one of those days.
Graeme Smith
Ex-South Africa captain on BBC Test Match Special
"You've got to feel for Van Zyl. He's been thrust into a position that he knows nothing about, and he's been exposed."
SA 30-2 (lead by 20)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
You feel that this is the ball game, right here. South Africa's two gun players at the crease, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers the two most likely to take this away from England. Anderson as a man plays the trombone in the crowd, Amla driving back down the ground for a couple. One more England, just one more...
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"Stiaan van Zyl now has 155 runs at an average of 15.5 in 10 innings as an opening batsman."
Graeme Smith
Ex-South Africa captain on BBC Test Match Special
"What a cracking catch that was. It went fast to Ben Stokes and he snaffled it above his head. Broad has bowled with good venom today, but it was a nothing defensive shot by Stiaan van Zyl."
WICKET
Van Zyl c Stokes b Broad 11 (SA 28-2)
APCopyright: AP
Like Lennie in Of Mice and Men, Stiaan van Zyl has been taken out back and dealt with. He simply did not know what was going on on around off stump, whether to have his lunch or a haircut. Stuart Broad, the executioner, got the ball in the right place on enough occasions and, inevitably, Van Zyl edged to Ben Stokes at gully. The see-saw teeters once more.
Tweet #bbccricket
Anthony Slack: It's been more than 2 years since Anderson has been a significant threat with the ball. Now he can't buy a catch!
Jay: Anderson is consistently beating batsmen, going past the outside edge by millimetres. He is clearly past it.
SA 28-1
Stuart Broad has had a mishap with the zinc. There's a blob on one side of his nose, but nowhere else on his face. In the crowd, a full band is playing. It's as if they've sneaked the brass section of the London Philharmonic into the Wanderers. Van Zyl is wafting like a conductor, flashing outside off stump. He's been batting like a man with a conductor's baton....
By James Gheerbrant and Stephan Shemilt
How's stat?!
How's stat?!
Post update