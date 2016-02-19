Relive England's agonising T20 defeat

South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis: "That's a massive get-out-of-jail card. I felt both teams didn’t play their best. The wicket was two-paced and not a normal T20 wicket but I have a smile on my face because we won.

"We didn’t start well. Twenty20 cricket is all about executing plans and we let them get away at the start. Our bowlers came back by getting wickets.

"And with the bat we tried to learn from their mistakes, maybe they went a bit hard at the ball, we tried to play deeper, messed it up a little and Chris Morris, the million dollar man, saved us."