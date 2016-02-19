Relive England's agonising T20 defeat

We will also have live text commentary of both games on the BBC Sport website. If it is anything like today, you won't want to miss it. I'll see thee.
Captain reaction
South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis: "That's a massive get-out-of-jail card. I felt both teams didn’t play their best. The wicket was two-paced and not a normal T20 wicket but I have a smile on my face because we won.
"We didn’t start well. Twenty20 cricket is all about executing plans and we let them get away at the start. Our bowlers came back by getting wickets.
"And with the bat we tried to learn from their mistakes, maybe they went a bit hard at the ball, we tried to play deeper, messed it up a little and Chris Morris, the million dollar man, saved us."
Post update
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"Overall, England if they think about it, at the halfway stage, in their heart of hearts they didn't think they would win so they have done really well."
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"Using the slowness of the pitch might have been worthwhile in that final over. Topley might learn from that, you are taught to bowl in the block hole but they were low full tosses."
Post update
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Adam Capstick: Are we going to talk about how well Chris Jordan has played, in spite of everyone's armchair criticisms?
Dan Knight: Where have all the Jordan haters gone? So good under pressure
Captain's reaction
England captain Eoin Morgan: "After a pretty poor batting display our bowlers nearly pulled it out of the bag. Stokes and Jordan got as much as they could out of the pitch. The more and more we play the more responsibility the bowlers take on their shoulders. We created chances with an under-par score. That is a huge positive.
"When the ball was new it skidded on but when it was older the pace was off and it became more difficult. Probably not as bad as we displayed with the bat though.
"We have had a reasonably good run in T20s and probably should have won tonight when we didn't deserve to."
Post update
Get Involved
#bbccricket
APCopyright: AP
Joel Heritage: Not sure if the question is "How did England lose that?" or "How did England almost win that?"
Stewart A: Excellent Game SAvsEng.... unlucky Topley! That's cricket! Just Go Again!
Final scorecard
South Africa 135-7 from 20 overs
Not out batsmen: Morris 17, Abbott 2
Fall of wickets: 31-1 (De Villiers 7), 35-2 (Amla 22), 76-3 (Duminy 23), 98-4 (Du Plessis 25), 103-5 (Rossouw 18), 114-6 (Miller 13), 119-7 (Wiese 2)
"Morris has done it again. I don't know how he has done it because there shouldn't have been two there."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Stuart Mitchell: oh wow what a finish, should have been a super over though. Poor finish from Topley.
Joseph Bentley: Topley mate, that was awful
Jon Dunn: Reece Dropley.
Andrew Morris: Topley choked. First the catch, then the runout. Shoulda been Jordan. Still, fantastic match and ultra kudos to the bowlers.
South Africa win by 3 wickets
What a finish to the game. England's pain is clear to see, not least in the actions of Reece Topley, who lashes out at the stumps in fury. In short, that should have been a run out. We should be going to an extra over.
Credit to England for so much hard work with the ball and in the field to take the game as close as that, but ultimately they didn't get enough runs and an error under pressure has cost them.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"England let that get away again. The run out was definitely on. Topley dropped the ball, he just needed to gather it and take the bails off and we were in a Super Over."
SA 135-7
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Morris hits it down the ground to Root and sets off like a train. The throw comes in, the SA pair are back for two, Topley for the run out... and he drops it! Run complete. Game over. Heartache for England. Joy for South Africa.
SA 133-7 (2 to win from 1 ball)
Morris hits it back down the ground. Two runs. We are going to the last ball. Two needed.
SA 131-7 (4 to win off two balls)
Morris hits it straight back to Topley. Dot ball. Tension. So much tension.
SA 131-7
Morris plants a full Topley ball into the stand on the leg side. Morris is doing it again.
SA 125-7 (10 to win)
Morris gets a four. One bounce over extra cover. That is a big blow.
SA 121-7 (14 to win)
Abbott gets a single with a punch to mid-off.
Post update
Topley will bowl the last. No pressure.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Rachel: So tenacious from England to have even made a game of this!
Craig Lee: Can England pull this off???
Simon Goodall: Why are low scoring games more exciting, in a format that is designed for teams to score runs???
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Jordan is bowling with good pace, hitting that crease line and that is what you want. Chris Jordan in the big moment is doing well here."
SA 120-7 (Target 135)
Kyle Abbott gets a single off the last ball. One over to go. 15 to win.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"England will not be beaten."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
HVeinnrsyon: England can't catch Chris Morris? He's like cricketing kryptonite.
George Spooner: I may have called Chris Jordan useless a few weeks ago and it was broadcast on your website. I take that back. Completely.
WICKET
Wiese b Jordan 2 (SA 119-7)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Take a bow Chris Jordan. he is bowling like a demon for his country. His full ball is dragged on to the stumps by Wiese. England could be about to pull off a remarkable win.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"This is exactly the preparation you want for the World T20."
SA 119-6 (16 to win from 8 balls)
New man Wiese pulls to leg and SA take two.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"I wonder if that is going to cost England the game?"
SA 116-6
Oh no! Reece Topley has misjudged a catch running in from third man. Had he set off straight away he would have been under a top edge from Chris Morris but instead it falls short!
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Teddov: Chris Jordan doing a good job. Doubters staying quiet. I am happy.
Thomas Knights: England have bowled superbly tonight. Bowling to the conditions well.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"Root feels England are right back in this. This see-saw game might just have gone back towards to England."
WICKET
Miller c Root b Jordan 13 (SA 114-6)
And we swing back to England as Miller drives straight into the hands of Root at long on off Jordan.
SA 114-5 (21 to win off 12 balls)
Miller follows his six with a four and, in a flash, the game swings back in the home side's favour. You can't take your eyes off this for a second.
SA 109-5
Just when SA needed him, David Miller steps up with a straight six.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"It would be a stunning effort if England pulled this one around from the position they were in.
"You just sense pressure building on South Africa here."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Birding Vicar: Somehow Stokes and the other bowlers have made a game of this.
Zigzag: Win or lose this, England bowlers have been great here. Brought England right into it
WICKET
Rossouw c Rashid b Moeen 18 (Sa 103-5)
APCopyright: AP
England are really in this game now. Rossouw tries to sweep Moeen but top-edges to Rashid at short fine-leg. Suddenly, there are some very concerned faces in the home dugout.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"For all money that looked like four. Great relay work in the field."
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"Miller is such a destructive player. He is one of those players you get excited about when you see him in the line-up."
SA 102-4 (32 to win from 18 balls)
Jordan returns and does a really good job for his side. New man David Miller helps take SA past 100 but also has to survive a big lbw shout. Like Jordan's previous lbw call, that also pitched outside leg. Just four off the over, in part thanks to a superb diving stop by Moeen in the cover to stop a four. This is getting more and more interesting by the ball.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"England have just been hanging on. They will be thinking what would we do for 20 more runs?"
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"Another batsman holes out. The wicket is just not there for that type of shot.
"Du Plessis didn’t get it as he would like. England, even though it is in South Africa’s favour, will think one more wicket could really turn things around."
WICKET
Du Plessis c Stokes b Moeen 25 (SA 98-4)
APCopyright: AP
Just when you think SA are finally heading down the home stretch, England chuck an obstacle in their way to slow them down. Du Plessis looks to smash Moeen to cow but doesn't quite catch it and is caught by Stokes coming round from long-on. The home side should still win from here but there will be nagging fears.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"I think most days of the week it is South Africa's game from here but England have done a good job of fighting.
"But after that six it just gets things moving for South Africa."
SA 91-3 (44 to win off 30 balls)
gettCopyright: gett
Rossouw strikes a big blow off Rashid over long-on fielder Root's head. It is the only successful attempt of a number of intended big shots from the left-hander. He clearly feels he can end England's resistance quickly. The tourists are clinging on now.
SA 83-3 (Target 135)
Moeen Ali into the attack to make it spin from both ends. His first ball is a peach, pitching on leg and turning away from Rossouw and over middle stump. That'll sharpen the left-hander's focus. Later in the over, the video umpire is called upon to judge on a run out against Rossouw, but he is well in courtesy of a dive at the non-striker's end.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"There is a new left-hander in, which gives you the chance to just pop in a couple of invaluable dot balls."
SA 79-3 (56 to win off 42 balls)
Rilee Rossouw is the new man and he helps to see off another good over from Rashid. Fair play to England, they are hanging in here. SA are still in the box seat but another couple of wickets could really put the cat amongst the pigeons.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"That was a strange shot. Root barely had to move. I guess Duminy was trying to hit it for six and didn’t get enough elevation."
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"That was a loose shot by Duminy. That has just given England a sniff of hope."
WICKET
Duminy c Root b Rashid 23 (SA 76-3)
APCopyright: AP
England are given another glimpse of what would be a remarkable win. Duminy had just started to time the ball but he plants a straight drive down the throat of Joe Root off Adil Rashid.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"Willey had to make a lot of ground to his left. He dived and he got a finger end to it. It is hardly a chance. Both of those ones would have been miraculous."
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"South Africa are definitely on top here but a couple of wickets could make all the difference, England need to find a way of getting these two back in the hutch."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Richard Higgins: David Willey sprints 30 yards and dives full length...Moeen Ali jogs in and takes it on the bounce...
SA 74-2 (61 to win from 48 balls)
APCopyright: AP
Duminy counter-attacks against Stokes to relieve some pressure by coming down the track and hammering the ball for four, wide of mid-off. After an uncomfortable start to his innings Duminy is looking increasingly more at home. Stokes almost ends a fine spell with a wicket but Du Plessis' pull drops just short of Willey's dive. Willey has been so, so close to two catches. They would have made a huge difference to this game. And pretty much everything England hit went to a man.
SA 65-2 (Target 135)
England are still hungry for this. They sense that South Africa are under a bit of pressure for the first time in their innings. Rashid keeps the home side to just a further four runs, without really threatening.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Mike Fisher: Moeen Ali what are you doing!!?? You are playing for your country - how about attempting a catch?
Latest scorecard
Target 135
South Africa 61-2 from 10 overs
Batsmen: Duminy 13, Du Plessis 13
Fall of wickets: 31-1 (De Villiers 7), 35-2 (Amla 22)
"He is not looking comfortable at the moment, Duminy."
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"I think some would have caught that. Moeen just didn’t really commit to the possibility of the catch there."
SA 60-2 (Stokes 3-1-10-1)
Another chance goes begging as Moeen doesn't commit to a catch as he runs in to try and claim a top-edge by Duminy off Stokes. He is not the quickest, Moeen, but he could have been more alert to prevent that dropping safe on the turf a yard or two in front of him. It is another good over, that could have been great, from Stokes.
SA 57-2 (78 needed off 66 balls)
This could be the crucial moment. Spinner Adil Rashid comes on. He is capable of picking up wickets but could also be expensive. He makes a bad start as Duminy claims four from his first ball with a pull through midwicket. Rashid does well after that, though, conceding just three more runs.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"David Willey was absolutely at full stretch, he ran 20 yards or so, a valiant attempt. That was no more than half a chance."
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"It is the sort of one that only Jordan would have caught."
SA 50-2
England can't afford to drop any chances. Even the incredibly difficult ones. David Willey is at full stretch chasing back to try and catch a lofted straight dive from Duminy. He would have been a worldy of a snare and he gets his fingertips to it but the ball goes down. Next ball, Stokes hits the same batsman full on the pad and screams for lbw but is turned down. Just going down leg, it looks like. Stokes is causing problems but England need more.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"It is not enough runs to play with for England so every boundary really hurts."
SA 43-2 (Target 135)
Du Plessis makes his presence felt with a belting drive through extra cover for four off Jordan. He is looking to be aggressive, the South African captain, trying to swing the game firmly back in his side's favour. Jordan has a another shout for lbw against Duminy that is knocking all three stumps out but pitched just outside leg.
Post update
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Ben: Who was that bloke who said Stokes was overrated earlier?
Stuart Mitchell: I think 134 is a below par score, i don't think its 50 short though, this wicket isn't perfect, looks two paced, 150 was/is par.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"It just shows you how valuable Ben Stokes can be. A good solid all-rounder."
SA 35-2
Ben Stokes really does makes things happen. A wicket maiden with his first over. JP Duminy is the new man and watches Du Plessis waft at a few from the non-striker's end.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"To me that looked absolutely the right decision. Sometimes TV can create that doubt."
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"I think you would give that out every day."
WICKET
Amla c Willey b Stokes 22 (Eng 35-2)
APCopyright: AP
The tiniest bit of light at the end of a very long tunnel for England. Stokes is into the attack and draws an edge from Amla that loops the ball for Willey to catch on the slide in the mid-on region. The third umpire takes a couple of looks on video before finally confirming the wicket.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"It has to be just about perfect for England from here for them to win.
"England are just having one of those good spells that they haven't had many of since Roy and Hales."
SA 35-1 (Target 135)
An impressive start from Jordan, who adds to his wicket of De Villiers with an lbw shout against new man Faf du Plessis. It is just going down leg and is turned down by the umpire but represents a tiny sign of some pressure building.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
APCopyright: AP
"Good from Jordan he looks delighted.
"Alex Hales did a great job he got there early and set himself. It might be a bit of luck that England need.
"It is good for Jordan as well, he has been under pressure from the ODI’s, you could tell by the celebration that it meant a lot to him."
WICKET
De Villiers c Hales b Jordan 7 (SA 31-1)
APCopyright: AP
Now then... England strike as Hales claims a high catch in the deep after De Villiers top-edged a Jordan ball to leg. Still a long way to go but England have dismissed a big danger man.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"Buttler definitely should have caught it. It was a reasonable catching height, once you get both shoulders around you are usually in a good position to take it."
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"That is a chance missed for England. Buttler probably should have caught that.
That is going to be a costly miss for England I think."
SA 31-0
Every economical over from England comes with a key caveat - that it did not contain a wicket. For only wickets will help England here. They simply don't have enough runs to rely on keeping it tight. Which is why Jos Buttler failing to take an edge off Amla is the stand-out moment of this over. Topley did his bit, but he is let down as the keeper misjudges and only gets his fingertips to the ball.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"He has been very strong on his legs. That is incredible how at the last minute he whips it with his wrists, like in tennis, a topspin forehand."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Simon Goodalll: Phooar, at this rate Eggheads looks a good bet at 6.
Tez: In a funny way getting experience of defending a low score is a good thing.Expecting low scores on Indian pitches at the T20 Cup
SA 22-0 (De Villiers 5, Amla 13)
That is a better over from Willey. Much tighter in line and length. De Villiers comes close to a boundary but some smart fielding by Topley, running round from third man to prevent it, but no fielder can stop a leg-side flick from Amla crossing the rope.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Steve Clark: Considering our batting is supposed to be our strong point, I'm not looking forward to this run chase. Done in 12 overs?
Eng 14-0 (Target 135)
AFPCopyright: AFP
Reece Topley starts well, but there is absolutely no pressure on the home side and Amla and De Villiers are able to add a comfortable three runs to their total.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"When you haven’t got enough runs on the board, the last thing you want to do is chuck two down the leg side."
SA 11-0
With AB De Villiers opening, this could be over very quickly. However, he doesn't have to do anything for SA to score two fours from the first two balls of David Willey's first over. The first is four leg byes, the second is a whip to leg by AB's opening partner Hashim Amla. 11 off the first over.
Post update
Here we go then. Will this just be a easy, straightforward chase or is there a twist in the tale?
Post update
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Kieron Bird: Can we start over and have another knock? That didn't really go to plan, England.
Steve Tredup: After being 50-1, we scored only 12 runs per wicket instead of 12 per over.
Alex Haworth: 134 is a pathetic total in Twenty20. I'm not even watching this procession of a run chase.
Post update
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"The innings never got going even after that start. England fritted away and lost too many wickets too quickly.
"It is unlikely it will be enough but we will find out in an hour’s time.
"I don't know if they are a bit jaded the magic has deserted some of the key men. Morgan is a problem."
Tahir stars for SA
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
AFPCopyright: AFP
"That really is an outstanding performance from South Africa bowlers. That does not really mount a massive challenge."
Rabada bowls the last as the sun sets on Cape Town and he keeps South Africa's boot on England's neck with a series of yorkers. England are at least 50 runs short of what they needed. Really poor.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"A one is a bonus. Inflation has set in, it is the new dot."
Eng 125-8
England desperately need boundaries. They don't get any off Abbott, who claims a wicket before going for five singles off his final over.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"I am just mildly exasperated. Rashid just needed to get bat on ball and he has played quite an extravagant shot.
"It has all gone perfectly for South Africa."
WICKET
Rashid c Amla b Abbott 2 (Eng 120-8)
Frustrating. So frustrating. England needed at least 20 off these last two overs to claim a total that would even challenge SA, but Rashid starts them by slapping the ball straight to Amla for a catch off Abbott. It is all on Buttler and David Willey now.
Eng 120-7 (Run-rate 6.67)
Buttler is swimming against the mightiest of currents now but he does his best with a pull shot for four in Morris' final over. Two wides help England take 10 off the over.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Alby Stevens: Don't really mind this from England. Winning WT20 needs luck so if it comes off in 3 weeks we have a chance.
Colm: What does Morgan do between ODIs - obviously not enough match time.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"They need some magic now most obviously from Buttler who has been restrained. It is a pretty sorry looking card at the moment."
Eng 111-7
England have nowhere near enough. And I can't see them changing the accuracy of that statement in the next three overs. A wicket and just four runs from that Abbott over.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"England need Buttler on strike and need him to hit some boundaries. This is not enough."
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"It looked like it might have escaped his grasp but it bobbled up and Miller caught it at the third attempt."
WICKET
Jordan c Miller b Abbott 15 (Eng 108-7)
APCopyright: AP
Jordan gone, courtesy of a pull to midwicket, where David Miller takes it at the third attempt. Rashid is next man. He is capable. But it will take something truly special to give England a competitive total.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"At least Buttler has stayed in. He has been shackled, partly because of good bowling and partly because of the wickets falling around him."
Post update
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Ben Wire: Blimey. Currently skiing in the Alps but England are going downhill faster than most people here...
James: Stokes can't pick Tahir, Morgan offers up too many chances and Ali looks like he's playing with a flute.
Mat Harris: How times change. Last year people were moaning England were behind the times. Couple of low innings and again moaning.
Eng 106-6 (Jordan 13, Buttler 18)
APCopyright: AP
England were 50-1 after six overs. In the 10 overs since they have added 56 and lost five wickets. Buttler tries to get something going with a slice through the gully region for four off Morris. That is his first boundary, off his 20th ball. Jordan adds another boundary with a top-edge from a pull. Small signs of life from the tourists.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"England are going nowhere, very slowly."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Fraser Conway: I continue to say this: Ben Stokes is highly overrated, one big knock doesn't make you a superstar....
Vince Packham: Pure and utter rubbish! Why isn't Luke Wright in the team. He had such a good time in T20's recently and unlucky for Vince.
BenHur: Kevin Pietersen has just scored yet another T20 fifty, this time for Quetta Gladiators! Hearing ECB?!
Eng 93-6
Tahir bowls out. What a spell from the South Africa spinner. He has caused England all sorts of problems in his four overs, from which he claims figures of 4-21. Looks like a match-winning effort to me.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"To be competitive you need to be at least at the 180 mark, so some work to do."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Bradley Westlake: This is village from England. Just because we 'bat deep' (no contributions from the middle again) someone needs a level head.
Jay: This is all part of a master plan designed to catch the other teams unaware and easily win the T20 World Cup. Surely?
Rob Meech: Note to England: you don't have to slog every ball, not even in T20.
Eng 89-6 (Wiese 4-0-19-1)
A boundary. At last. The first since the eighth over. Jordan claims it off Wiese with a top-edge. It is the only notable blow of an over that completes a superb spell from Wiese.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Fenners: Can't believe we make Tahir look so good! He's an average county player at best!
Birding Vicar: England's inability to deal with Imran Tahir not boding well for World T20, South Africa in control.
Richard Lancaster: Can we simply try and bat our allotted overs, we might become competitive again.
Fondue lite: South Africa might just send out De Villiers by himself to chase this.
Eng 81-6
Jos Buttler remains. As long as that is the case, England retain hope of a competitive score. But they are in big trouble.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"I have to say Moeen Ali will be disappointed with that. He has been lazy with the shot, he didn’t really commit, hit it with loose hands and a solid catch.
"England really are just folding and on a wicket like this it is not good news at all."
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"Tahir is wreaking havoc."
Eng 81-6
Hat-trick ball. Oh, he is so close with a ball that nips right through Chris Jordan. He may even have nicked it. In that case, AB De Villiers has dropped a clanger. Tahir bounces down the track with his head in his hands. He has swung this game firmly in SA's favour.
WICKET
Moeen c Du Plessis b Tahir 0 (Eng 81-6)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Tahir strikes again. Two in two. He is on a hat-trick. Moeen Ali walks in and walks straight back again after slapping one to the diving Faf du Plessis at short mid-off.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"Tahir is off again like a sprinter who has just won the 100m Olympic final."
WICKET
Morgan c Wiese b Tahir 10 (Eng 81-5)
Pressure. England have barely scored a meaningful run in the last few overs and this tells as Morgan miscues a ball from the returning Tahir to Wiese at backward point.
Post update
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
APCopyright: AP
"David Wiese has been really impressive. He has good variations."
Eng 80-4 (Run-rate 6.66)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England are walking through treacle at the moment. Wiese is varying his length and speed to great effect while keeping a top of off line. He has now bowled three overs for just 11. Brilliant T20 bowling.
Eng 78-4 (Morgan 9, Buttler 5)
Imran Tahir has done his bit. He is replaced by Chris Morris, who brings the England run-rate down again with an over that goes for just four.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"Looking at the halfway point England, runs wise, will feel they have lost momentum especially after that electric start. A bit of work to do now, they want to make sure, on this wicket, they get close to 180."
Latest scorecard
SA won toss
England 74-4 from 10 overs
Batsmen: Morgan 7, Buttler 3
Fall of wickets: 38-1 (Roy 15), 52-2 (Hales 27), 53-3 (Root 8), 68-4 (Stokes 11)
Fondue lite: Memo to England's batsmen: it's a 20 over, not a 20 ball, match.
Chris Mitchell: Yet more brain dead cricket from England's top order....!! Do we never learn anything?!?
Eng 74-4 (Run-rate 7.40)
Wiese is doing a sterling job for SA here. He gets through another cheap over, which goes for just four runs. England still have plenty of batting but they need to recapture some momentum.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Sean Perry: Really poor knock from Root. Love him but not sure his T20 credentials stand up. Now if only we had someone made for T20 @KP24
Ian Funnell: Thought Vince was unlucky to miss out before game. Never been sure of Root in t20 as always takes a few balls to get going.
Chris Gunn: Does anyone know why Vince isn't in the England team?
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"England are slightly losing their way here, they like batting first as well."
Eng 70-4
South Africa have done really well here. Tahir is at the centre of it. He has gone for runs but has taken two wickets. Jos Buttler is in. England could really do with something spectacular from him now.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"That's a brilliant bit of flight and pace from Tahir. Stokes was long gone. He was done in the flight. It was a brilliant bit of bowling. I don’t think many would have picked that ball."
WICKET
Stokes st De Villiers b Tahir 11 (Eng 68-4)
APCopyright: AP
This is a strange dismissal. Stokes smashes two fours off Tahir and then stabs forward at a googly, misses it and keeps moving forward, allowing De Villiers to whip off the bails and dismiss him. After a good start, England are crumbling.
Eng 58-3 (Run-rate 7.25)
Ben Stokes joins fellow new man Eoin Morgan. Both on 0. Stokes doesn't stay that way for long as he claims a single to deep mid-off. Morgan is off the mark next ball but gets lucky as his cut goes through the hands of Rilee Rossouw and skips off for four.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"The momentum has changed. There is a bit of caginess required from the two new batsmen. You cant bed in for a long time but you can't afford to lose another wicket now."
WICKET
Root c Rossouw b Wiese 8 (Eng 53-3)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Another England man goes as Root slices David Wiese's first ball to Rilee Rossouw at backward point. Two wickets in four balls. The momentum has swung in the home side's favour.
Eng 53-2
England's progress checked. South Africa have claimed both openers and it is now down to Root and captain Morgan.
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"Somehow miraculously Duminy has held onto the catch and nobody has got injured."
WICKET
Hales c Duminy b Tahir 27 (Eng 52-2)
AFPCopyright: AFP
A blow to England, but almost a disaster for South Africa. Imran Tahir comes into the attack and Hales gets well underneath one of his fuller balls to send the ball spinning up to the fine leg area. JP Duminy and Kagiso Rabada have eyes only for the ball and just manage to avoid colliding nastily, with the former claiming the catch.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"I think Rabada, even though he is only 20, is quite a cagey character and he is just going to go for yorkers more often than not which might be a good idea."
Eng 50-1
The last over of the powerplay is a good one for the home side as Rabada does the business again. He is some find for SA, especially in the absence of Dale Steyn. Root pillages a four through point off the last ball to tarnish it a bit but the bowler has still done a good job for his side in the chaos of the first six overs.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"Isn't it amazing when runs keep flowing that the fielder drops it?"
'The boys are on fire'
England batsman James Taylor, who has been left out of the World T20 squad, believes this team can go far.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"Not any easy one, but if you want to get rid of a player in top form, you need to take those catches. A life for Hales"
Eng 44-1
South Africa's first bowling change sees Chris Morris replace Kyle Abbott. Root clearly fancies a piece of him as he swings wildly at his first two before nudging to deep square-leg for just the one run. Back on strike, Hales - who has a shirt with his name and number on now - continues his assault by turning one away for four before being dropped by the diving JP Duminy from a pull to deep mid-wicket. How costly could that be for SA?
How's stat?!
South Africa are undefeated (W9 D3) in their last 12 matches against England at Newlands in international cricket (6 Tests, 5 ODIs, 1 T20I) with their last loss against them coming back in January 1957.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"It was exciting while it lasted. It just got a bit close to his body and he didn’t quite time it. That is a pity from an English perspective because Roy was looking very, very good."
Eng 39-1 (Root 1, Hales 20)
Out comes Joe Root, who is a more subtle player than most, but no less effective for it. He gets off the mark first ball with a push off the back foot to the off side. A good over from Rabada. One wicket and just the three runs from it. South Africa needed it.
WICKET
Roy c Amla b Rabada 15
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
South Africa strike back as England lose their first wicket. Roy miscues a short Rabada ball to Amla at mid-wicket and he takes the catch. This is the name of the game in T20s, either you strike or they do.
How's stat?!
The highest score made in a Twenty20 international here at Newlands is England's 188-9 against Zimbabwe in the 2007 World Twenty20.
A certain Kevin Pietersen hit four sixes in a rapid 79 from 37 balls as England won by 50 runs.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"What a magnificent shot that is from Jason Roy."
"I think I'd have the slip out skip," adds Vic.
Eng 36-0
APCopyright: AP
Still plenty of empty seats in what is reportedly a sold-out stadium. Blame the rush-hour traffic. Those that aren't here yet are missing some big-hitting from England. Roy gets in on the action with a club to send an Abbott ball over cow corner for six before pulling a four to a similar area. The England openers are putting the power into the powerplay.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
bROCKerz: I'm still unsure on Jordan - he might be wayward, but I still remember his excellent super over v Pakistan! Amazing.
Ben Morgan: England have apparently selected their best XI?? With Chris Jordan in it?? What has he done?? Good fielder but about it.
Tim Williams: Why is Chris Jordan playing today? He is no use to us in next month's World Cup, so playing him now is truly pointless.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"I would almost be frightened if I was the non-striker given how well Hales is hitting the ball."
Eng 22-0 (Roy 1, Hales 19)
Hales has tape covering the name and number on his shirt - I'm guessing that is because it actually has another player's details on it. Regardless of whose shirt he is wearing, Hales has set off like a train. He swivels to pull a four off Kagiso Rabada's first ball and picks up further boundaries with a clip off his legs and a straight drive. Hales is seeing it like a beachball.
How's stat?!
England have batted first in each of their last six T20 matches and are undefeated in that span (W5 T1), though three of those wins were by five runs or fewer.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"Hales is in tremendous form. What a great way to start for him."
Eng 10-0
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Alex Hales' last six scores: 57, 99, 65, 50, 112, 78. He is a man in form.
He is quickly into his stride with a pull for four after Jason Roy's first-ball single. He then pulls another for two more. Abbott clearly thinks short is the way to go to Hales. 10 off the over. Good start for the tourists.
Post update
Well played that cameraman. The teams are ready to play but he has to scarper quickly when he realises he is the reason we haven't started yet. Thinks he's Spielberg.
Post update
There are still some dark clouds in the sky as Kyle Abbott prepares to deliver the first over. The forecast is OK, so hopefully we won't have any unwelcome interruptions.
Post update
Here come the teams. South Africa first, followed by England. National anthems first, then we'll get down to business.
Live Reporting
By Phil Dawkes
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Join us for decider Sunday
We will also have live text commentary of both games on the BBC Sport website. If it is anything like today, you won't want to miss it. I'll see thee.
Captain reaction
South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis: "That's a massive get-out-of-jail card. I felt both teams didn’t play their best. The wicket was two-paced and not a normal T20 wicket but I have a smile on my face because we won.
"We didn’t start well. Twenty20 cricket is all about executing plans and we let them get away at the start. Our bowlers came back by getting wickets.
"And with the bat we tried to learn from their mistakes, maybe they went a bit hard at the ball, we tried to play deeper, messed it up a little and Chris Morris, the million dollar man, saved us."
Post update
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"Overall, England if they think about it, at the halfway stage, in their heart of hearts they didn't think they would win so they have done really well."
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"Using the slowness of the pitch might have been worthwhile in that final over. Topley might learn from that, you are taught to bowl in the block hole but they were low full tosses."
Post update
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Adam Capstick: Are we going to talk about how well Chris Jordan has played, in spite of everyone's armchair criticisms?
Dan Knight: Where have all the Jordan haters gone? So good under pressure
Captain's reaction
England captain Eoin Morgan: "After a pretty poor batting display our bowlers nearly pulled it out of the bag. Stokes and Jordan got as much as they could out of the pitch. The more and more we play the more responsibility the bowlers take on their shoulders. We created chances with an under-par score. That is a huge positive.
"When the ball was new it skidded on but when it was older the pace was off and it became more difficult. Probably not as bad as we displayed with the bat though.
"We have had a reasonably good run in T20s and probably should have won tonight when we didn't deserve to."
Post update
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Joel Heritage: Not sure if the question is "How did England lose that?" or "How did England almost win that?"
Stewart A: Excellent Game SAvsEng.... unlucky Topley! That's cricket! Just Go Again!
Final scorecard
South Africa 135-7 from 20 overs
Not out batsmen: Morris 17, Abbott 2
Fall of wickets: 31-1 (De Villiers 7), 35-2 (Amla 22), 76-3 (Duminy 23), 98-4 (Du Plessis 25), 103-5 (Rossouw 18), 114-6 (Miller 13), 119-7 (Wiese 2)
Bowling figures: Willey 2-0-15-0, Topley 3-0-27-0, Jordan 4-0-23-3, Stokes 4-1-19-1, Rashid 4-0-24-1, Moeen 3-0-22-2
England 134-8 (20 overs): Buttler 32*, Hales 27, Tahir 4-21
Full scorecard
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"Morris has done it again. I don't know how he has done it because there shouldn't have been two there."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Stuart Mitchell: oh wow what a finish, should have been a super over though. Poor finish from Topley.
Joseph Bentley: Topley mate, that was awful
Jon Dunn: Reece Dropley.
Andrew Morris: Topley choked. First the catch, then the runout. Shoulda been Jordan. Still, fantastic match and ultra kudos to the bowlers.
South Africa win by 3 wickets
What a finish to the game. England's pain is clear to see, not least in the actions of Reece Topley, who lashes out at the stumps in fury. In short, that should have been a run out. We should be going to an extra over.
Credit to England for so much hard work with the ball and in the field to take the game as close as that, but ultimately they didn't get enough runs and an error under pressure has cost them.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"England let that get away again. The run out was definitely on. Topley dropped the ball, he just needed to gather it and take the bails off and we were in a Super Over."
SA 135-7
Morris hits it down the ground to Root and sets off like a train. The throw comes in, the SA pair are back for two, Topley for the run out... and he drops it! Run complete. Game over. Heartache for England. Joy for South Africa.
SA 133-7 (2 to win from 1 ball)
Morris hits it back down the ground. Two runs. We are going to the last ball. Two needed.
SA 131-7 (4 to win off two balls)
Morris hits it straight back to Topley. Dot ball. Tension. So much tension.
SA 131-7
Morris plants a full Topley ball into the stand on the leg side. Morris is doing it again.
SA 125-7 (10 to win)
Morris gets a four. One bounce over extra cover. That is a big blow.
SA 121-7 (14 to win)
Abbott gets a single with a punch to mid-off.
Post update
Topley will bowl the last. No pressure.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Rachel: So tenacious from England to have even made a game of this!
Craig Lee: Can England pull this off???
Simon Goodall: Why are low scoring games more exciting, in a format that is designed for teams to score runs???
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"Jordan is bowling with good pace, hitting that crease line and that is what you want. Chris Jordan in the big moment is doing well here."
SA 120-7 (Target 135)
Kyle Abbott gets a single off the last ball. One over to go. 15 to win.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"England will not be beaten."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
HVeinnrsyon: England can't catch Chris Morris? He's like cricketing kryptonite.
George Spooner: I may have called Chris Jordan useless a few weeks ago and it was broadcast on your website. I take that back. Completely.
WICKET
Wiese b Jordan 2 (SA 119-7)
Take a bow Chris Jordan. he is bowling like a demon for his country. His full ball is dragged on to the stumps by Wiese. England could be about to pull off a remarkable win.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"This is exactly the preparation you want for the World T20."
SA 119-6 (16 to win from 8 balls)
New man Wiese pulls to leg and SA take two.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"I wonder if that is going to cost England the game?"
SA 116-6
Oh no! Reece Topley has misjudged a catch running in from third man. Had he set off straight away he would have been under a top edge from Chris Morris but instead it falls short!
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Teddov: Chris Jordan doing a good job. Doubters staying quiet. I am happy.
Thomas Knights: England have bowled superbly tonight. Bowling to the conditions well.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"Root feels England are right back in this. This see-saw game might just have gone back towards to England."
WICKET
Miller c Root b Jordan 13 (SA 114-6)
And we swing back to England as Miller drives straight into the hands of Root at long on off Jordan.
SA 114-5 (21 to win off 12 balls)
Miller follows his six with a four and, in a flash, the game swings back in the home side's favour. You can't take your eyes off this for a second.
SA 109-5
Just when SA needed him, David Miller steps up with a straight six.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"It would be a stunning effort if England pulled this one around from the position they were in.
"You just sense pressure building on South Africa here."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Birding Vicar: Somehow Stokes and the other bowlers have made a game of this.
Zigzag: Win or lose this, England bowlers have been great here. Brought England right into it
WICKET
Rossouw c Rashid b Moeen 18 (Sa 103-5)
England are really in this game now. Rossouw tries to sweep Moeen but top-edges to Rashid at short fine-leg. Suddenly, there are some very concerned faces in the home dugout.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"For all money that looked like four. Great relay work in the field."
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"Miller is such a destructive player. He is one of those players you get excited about when you see him in the line-up."
SA 102-4 (32 to win from 18 balls)
Jordan returns and does a really good job for his side. New man David Miller helps take SA past 100 but also has to survive a big lbw shout. Like Jordan's previous lbw call, that also pitched outside leg. Just four off the over, in part thanks to a superb diving stop by Moeen in the cover to stop a four. This is getting more and more interesting by the ball.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"England have just been hanging on. They will be thinking what would we do for 20 more runs?"
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"Another batsman holes out. The wicket is just not there for that type of shot.
"Du Plessis didn’t get it as he would like. England, even though it is in South Africa’s favour, will think one more wicket could really turn things around."
WICKET
Du Plessis c Stokes b Moeen 25 (SA 98-4)
Just when you think SA are finally heading down the home stretch, England chuck an obstacle in their way to slow them down. Du Plessis looks to smash Moeen to cow but doesn't quite catch it and is caught by Stokes coming round from long-on. The home side should still win from here but there will be nagging fears.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"I think most days of the week it is South Africa's game from here but England have done a good job of fighting.
"But after that six it just gets things moving for South Africa."
SA 91-3 (44 to win off 30 balls)
Rossouw strikes a big blow off Rashid over long-on fielder Root's head. It is the only successful attempt of a number of intended big shots from the left-hander. He clearly feels he can end England's resistance quickly. The tourists are clinging on now.
SA 83-3 (Target 135)
Moeen Ali into the attack to make it spin from both ends. His first ball is a peach, pitching on leg and turning away from Rossouw and over middle stump. That'll sharpen the left-hander's focus. Later in the over, the video umpire is called upon to judge on a run out against Rossouw, but he is well in courtesy of a dive at the non-striker's end.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"There is a new left-hander in, which gives you the chance to just pop in a couple of invaluable dot balls."
SA 79-3 (56 to win off 42 balls)
Rilee Rossouw is the new man and he helps to see off another good over from Rashid. Fair play to England, they are hanging in here. SA are still in the box seat but another couple of wickets could really put the cat amongst the pigeons.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"That was a strange shot. Root barely had to move. I guess Duminy was trying to hit it for six and didn’t get enough elevation."
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"That was a loose shot by Duminy. That has just given England a sniff of hope."
WICKET
Duminy c Root b Rashid 23 (SA 76-3)
England are given another glimpse of what would be a remarkable win. Duminy had just started to time the ball but he plants a straight drive down the throat of Joe Root off Adil Rashid.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"Willey had to make a lot of ground to his left. He dived and he got a finger end to it. It is hardly a chance. Both of those ones would have been miraculous."
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"South Africa are definitely on top here but a couple of wickets could make all the difference, England need to find a way of getting these two back in the hutch."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Richard Higgins: David Willey sprints 30 yards and dives full length...Moeen Ali jogs in and takes it on the bounce...
SA 74-2 (61 to win from 48 balls)
Duminy counter-attacks against Stokes to relieve some pressure by coming down the track and hammering the ball for four, wide of mid-off. After an uncomfortable start to his innings Duminy is looking increasingly more at home. Stokes almost ends a fine spell with a wicket but Du Plessis' pull drops just short of Willey's dive. Willey has been so, so close to two catches. They would have made a huge difference to this game. And pretty much everything England hit went to a man.
SA 65-2 (Target 135)
England are still hungry for this. They sense that South Africa are under a bit of pressure for the first time in their innings. Rashid keeps the home side to just a further four runs, without really threatening.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Mike Fisher: Moeen Ali what are you doing!!?? You are playing for your country - how about attempting a catch?
Latest scorecard
Target 135
South Africa 61-2 from 10 overs
Batsmen: Duminy 13, Du Plessis 13
Fall of wickets: 31-1 (De Villiers 7), 35-2 (Amla 22)
Bowling figures: Willey 2-0-15-0, Topley 2-0-12-0, Jordan 2-0-12-1, Stokes 3-1-10-1, Rashid 1-0-7-0
England 134-8 (20 overs): Buttler 32*, Hales 27, Tahir 4-21, Wiese 1-19
Full scorecard
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"Stokes is doing an excellent job here."
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"He is not looking comfortable at the moment, Duminy."
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"I think some would have caught that. Moeen just didn’t really commit to the possibility of the catch there."
SA 60-2 (Stokes 3-1-10-1)
Another chance goes begging as Moeen doesn't commit to a catch as he runs in to try and claim a top-edge by Duminy off Stokes. He is not the quickest, Moeen, but he could have been more alert to prevent that dropping safe on the turf a yard or two in front of him. It is another good over, that could have been great, from Stokes.
SA 57-2 (78 needed off 66 balls)
This could be the crucial moment. Spinner Adil Rashid comes on. He is capable of picking up wickets but could also be expensive. He makes a bad start as Duminy claims four from his first ball with a pull through midwicket. Rashid does well after that, though, conceding just three more runs.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"David Willey was absolutely at full stretch, he ran 20 yards or so, a valiant attempt. That was no more than half a chance."
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"It is the sort of one that only Jordan would have caught."
SA 50-2
England can't afford to drop any chances. Even the incredibly difficult ones. David Willey is at full stretch chasing back to try and catch a lofted straight dive from Duminy. He would have been a worldy of a snare and he gets his fingertips to it but the ball goes down. Next ball, Stokes hits the same batsman full on the pad and screams for lbw but is turned down. Just going down leg, it looks like. Stokes is causing problems but England need more.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"It is not enough runs to play with for England so every boundary really hurts."
SA 43-2 (Target 135)
Du Plessis makes his presence felt with a belting drive through extra cover for four off Jordan. He is looking to be aggressive, the South African captain, trying to swing the game firmly back in his side's favour. Jordan has a another shout for lbw against Duminy that is knocking all three stumps out but pitched just outside leg.
Post update
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Ben: Who was that bloke who said Stokes was overrated earlier?
Stuart Mitchell: I think 134 is a below par score, i don't think its 50 short though, this wicket isn't perfect, looks two paced, 150 was/is par.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"It just shows you how valuable Ben Stokes can be. A good solid all-rounder."
SA 35-2
Ben Stokes really does makes things happen. A wicket maiden with his first over. JP Duminy is the new man and watches Du Plessis waft at a few from the non-striker's end.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"To me that looked absolutely the right decision. Sometimes TV can create that doubt."
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"I think you would give that out every day."
WICKET
Amla c Willey b Stokes 22 (Eng 35-2)
The tiniest bit of light at the end of a very long tunnel for England. Stokes is into the attack and draws an edge from Amla that loops the ball for Willey to catch on the slide in the mid-on region. The third umpire takes a couple of looks on video before finally confirming the wicket.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"It has to be just about perfect for England from here for them to win.
"England are just having one of those good spells that they haven't had many of since Roy and Hales."
SA 35-1 (Target 135)
An impressive start from Jordan, who adds to his wicket of De Villiers with an lbw shout against new man Faf du Plessis. It is just going down leg and is turned down by the umpire but represents a tiny sign of some pressure building.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"Good from Jordan he looks delighted.
"Alex Hales did a great job he got there early and set himself. It might be a bit of luck that England need.
"It is good for Jordan as well, he has been under pressure from the ODI’s, you could tell by the celebration that it meant a lot to him."
WICKET
De Villiers c Hales b Jordan 7 (SA 31-1)
Now then... England strike as Hales claims a high catch in the deep after De Villiers top-edged a Jordan ball to leg. Still a long way to go but England have dismissed a big danger man.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"Buttler definitely should have caught it. It was a reasonable catching height, once you get both shoulders around you are usually in a good position to take it."
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"That is a chance missed for England. Buttler probably should have caught that.
That is going to be a costly miss for England I think."
SA 31-0
Every economical over from England comes with a key caveat - that it did not contain a wicket. For only wickets will help England here. They simply don't have enough runs to rely on keeping it tight. Which is why Jos Buttler failing to take an edge off Amla is the stand-out moment of this over. Topley did his bit, but he is let down as the keeper misjudges and only gets his fingertips to the ball.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"He has been very strong on his legs. That is incredible how at the last minute he whips it with his wrists, like in tennis, a topspin forehand."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Simon Goodalll: Phooar, at this rate Eggheads looks a good bet at 6.
Tez: In a funny way getting experience of defending a low score is a good thing.Expecting low scores on Indian pitches at the T20 Cup
SA 22-0 (De Villiers 5, Amla 13)
That is a better over from Willey. Much tighter in line and length. De Villiers comes close to a boundary but some smart fielding by Topley, running round from third man to prevent it, but no fielder can stop a leg-side flick from Amla crossing the rope.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Steve Clark: Considering our batting is supposed to be our strong point, I'm not looking forward to this run chase. Done in 12 overs?
Eng 14-0 (Target 135)
Reece Topley starts well, but there is absolutely no pressure on the home side and Amla and De Villiers are able to add a comfortable three runs to their total.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"When you haven’t got enough runs on the board, the last thing you want to do is chuck two down the leg side."
SA 11-0
With AB De Villiers opening, this could be over very quickly. However, he doesn't have to do anything for SA to score two fours from the first two balls of David Willey's first over. The first is four leg byes, the second is a whip to leg by AB's opening partner Hashim Amla. 11 off the first over.
Post update
Here we go then. Will this just be a easy, straightforward chase or is there a twist in the tale?
Post update
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Kieron Bird: Can we start over and have another knock? That didn't really go to plan, England.
Steve Tredup: After being 50-1, we scored only 12 runs per wicket instead of 12 per over.
Alex Haworth: 134 is a pathetic total in Twenty20. I'm not even watching this procession of a run chase.
Post update
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"The innings never got going even after that start. England fritted away and lost too many wickets too quickly.
"It is unlikely it will be enough but we will find out in an hour’s time.
"I don't know if they are a bit jaded the magic has deserted some of the key men. Morgan is a problem."
Tahir stars for SA
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"That really is an outstanding performance from South Africa bowlers. That does not really mount a massive challenge."
End-of-innings scorecard
SA won toss
England 134-8 from 20 overs (6.70 run rate)
Batsmen: Buttler 32, Willey 7
Fall of wickets: 38-1 (Roy 15), 52-2 (Hales 27), 53-3 (Root 8), 68-4 (Stokes 11), 81-5 (Morgan 10), 81-6 (Moeen 0), 108-7 (Jordan 15), 120-8 (Rashid 2)
Bowling figures: Abbott 4-0-31-2, Rabada 4-0-29-1, Morris 4-0-32-0, Tahir 4-0-21-4, Wiese 4-0-19-1
Full scorecard
Eng 134-8 (Run-rate 6.70)
Rabada bowls the last as the sun sets on Cape Town and he keeps South Africa's boot on England's neck with a series of yorkers. England are at least 50 runs short of what they needed. Really poor.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"A one is a bonus. Inflation has set in, it is the new dot."
Eng 125-8
England desperately need boundaries. They don't get any off Abbott, who claims a wicket before going for five singles off his final over.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"I am just mildly exasperated. Rashid just needed to get bat on ball and he has played quite an extravagant shot.
"It has all gone perfectly for South Africa."
WICKET
Rashid c Amla b Abbott 2 (Eng 120-8)
Frustrating. So frustrating. England needed at least 20 off these last two overs to claim a total that would even challenge SA, but Rashid starts them by slapping the ball straight to Amla for a catch off Abbott. It is all on Buttler and David Willey now.
Eng 120-7 (Run-rate 6.67)
Buttler is swimming against the mightiest of currents now but he does his best with a pull shot for four in Morris' final over. Two wides help England take 10 off the over.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Alby Stevens: Don't really mind this from England. Winning WT20 needs luck so if it comes off in 3 weeks we have a chance.
Colm: What does Morgan do between ODIs - obviously not enough match time.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"They need some magic now most obviously from Buttler who has been restrained. It is a pretty sorry looking card at the moment."
Eng 111-7
England have nowhere near enough. And I can't see them changing the accuracy of that statement in the next three overs. A wicket and just four runs from that Abbott over.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"England need Buttler on strike and need him to hit some boundaries. This is not enough."
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"It looked like it might have escaped his grasp but it bobbled up and Miller caught it at the third attempt."
WICKET
Jordan c Miller b Abbott 15 (Eng 108-7)
Jordan gone, courtesy of a pull to midwicket, where David Miller takes it at the third attempt. Rashid is next man. He is capable. But it will take something truly special to give England a competitive total.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"At least Buttler has stayed in. He has been shackled, partly because of good bowling and partly because of the wickets falling around him."
Post update
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Ben Wire: Blimey. Currently skiing in the Alps but England are going downhill faster than most people here...
James: Stokes can't pick Tahir, Morgan offers up too many chances and Ali looks like he's playing with a flute.
Mat Harris: How times change. Last year people were moaning England were behind the times. Couple of low innings and again moaning.
Eng 106-6 (Jordan 13, Buttler 18)
England were 50-1 after six overs. In the 10 overs since they have added 56 and lost five wickets. Buttler tries to get something going with a slice through the gully region for four off Morris. That is his first boundary, off his 20th ball. Jordan adds another boundary with a top-edge from a pull. Small signs of life from the tourists.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"England are going nowhere, very slowly."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Fraser Conway: I continue to say this: Ben Stokes is highly overrated, one big knock doesn't make you a superstar....
Vince Packham: Pure and utter rubbish! Why isn't Luke Wright in the team. He had such a good time in T20's recently and unlucky for Vince.
BenHur: Kevin Pietersen has just scored yet another T20 fifty, this time for Quetta Gladiators! Hearing ECB?!
Eng 93-6
Tahir bowls out. What a spell from the South Africa spinner. He has caused England all sorts of problems in his four overs, from which he claims figures of 4-21. Looks like a match-winning effort to me.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"To be competitive you need to be at least at the 180 mark, so some work to do."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Bradley Westlake: This is village from England. Just because we 'bat deep' (no contributions from the middle again) someone needs a level head.
Jay: This is all part of a master plan designed to catch the other teams unaware and easily win the T20 World Cup. Surely?
Rob Meech: Note to England: you don't have to slog every ball, not even in T20.
Eng 89-6 (Wiese 4-0-19-1)
A boundary. At last. The first since the eighth over. Jordan claims it off Wiese with a top-edge. It is the only notable blow of an over that completes a superb spell from Wiese.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Fenners: Can't believe we make Tahir look so good! He's an average county player at best!
Birding Vicar: England's inability to deal with Imran Tahir not boding well for World T20, South Africa in control.
Richard Lancaster: Can we simply try and bat our allotted overs, we might become competitive again.
Fondue lite: South Africa might just send out De Villiers by himself to chase this.
Eng 81-6
Jos Buttler remains. As long as that is the case, England retain hope of a competitive score. But they are in big trouble.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"I have to say Moeen Ali will be disappointed with that. He has been lazy with the shot, he didn’t really commit, hit it with loose hands and a solid catch.
"England really are just folding and on a wicket like this it is not good news at all."
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"Tahir is wreaking havoc."
Eng 81-6
Hat-trick ball. Oh, he is so close with a ball that nips right through Chris Jordan. He may even have nicked it. In that case, AB De Villiers has dropped a clanger. Tahir bounces down the track with his head in his hands. He has swung this game firmly in SA's favour.
WICKET
Moeen c Du Plessis b Tahir 0 (Eng 81-6)
Tahir strikes again. Two in two. He is on a hat-trick. Moeen Ali walks in and walks straight back again after slapping one to the diving Faf du Plessis at short mid-off.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"Tahir is off again like a sprinter who has just won the 100m Olympic final."
WICKET
Morgan c Wiese b Tahir 10 (Eng 81-5)
Pressure. England have barely scored a meaningful run in the last few overs and this tells as Morgan miscues a ball from the returning Tahir to Wiese at backward point.
Post update
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"David Wiese has been really impressive. He has good variations."
Eng 80-4 (Run-rate 6.66)
England are walking through treacle at the moment. Wiese is varying his length and speed to great effect while keeping a top of off line. He has now bowled three overs for just 11. Brilliant T20 bowling.
Eng 78-4 (Morgan 9, Buttler 5)
Imran Tahir has done his bit. He is replaced by Chris Morris, who brings the England run-rate down again with an over that goes for just four.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"Looking at the halfway point England, runs wise, will feel they have lost momentum especially after that electric start. A bit of work to do now, they want to make sure, on this wicket, they get close to 180."
Latest scorecard
SA won toss
England 74-4 from 10 overs
Batsmen: Morgan 7, Buttler 3
Fall of wickets: 38-1 (Roy 15), 52-2 (Hales 27), 53-3 (Root 8), 68-4 (Stokes 11)
Bowling figures: Abbott 2-0-22-0, Rabada 3-0-20-1, Morris 1-0-6-0, Tahir 2-0-15-2, Wiese 2-0-9-1
Full scorecard
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Fondue lite: Memo to England's batsmen: it's a 20 over, not a 20 ball, match.
Chris Mitchell: Yet more brain dead cricket from England's top order....!! Do we never learn anything?!?
Eng 74-4 (Run-rate 7.40)
Wiese is doing a sterling job for SA here. He gets through another cheap over, which goes for just four runs. England still have plenty of batting but they need to recapture some momentum.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Sean Perry: Really poor knock from Root. Love him but not sure his T20 credentials stand up. Now if only we had someone made for T20 @KP24
Ian Funnell: Thought Vince was unlucky to miss out before game. Never been sure of Root in t20 as always takes a few balls to get going.
Chris Gunn: Does anyone know why Vince isn't in the England team?
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"England are slightly losing their way here, they like batting first as well."
Eng 70-4
South Africa have done really well here. Tahir is at the centre of it. He has gone for runs but has taken two wickets. Jos Buttler is in. England could really do with something spectacular from him now.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"That's a brilliant bit of flight and pace from Tahir. Stokes was long gone. He was done in the flight. It was a brilliant bit of bowling. I don’t think many would have picked that ball."
WICKET
Stokes st De Villiers b Tahir 11 (Eng 68-4)
This is a strange dismissal. Stokes smashes two fours off Tahir and then stabs forward at a googly, misses it and keeps moving forward, allowing De Villiers to whip off the bails and dismiss him. After a good start, England are crumbling.
Eng 58-3 (Run-rate 7.25)
Ben Stokes joins fellow new man Eoin Morgan. Both on 0. Stokes doesn't stay that way for long as he claims a single to deep mid-off. Morgan is off the mark next ball but gets lucky as his cut goes through the hands of Rilee Rossouw and skips off for four.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"The momentum has changed. There is a bit of caginess required from the two new batsmen. You cant bed in for a long time but you can't afford to lose another wicket now."
WICKET
Root c Rossouw b Wiese 8 (Eng 53-3)
Another England man goes as Root slices David Wiese's first ball to Rilee Rossouw at backward point. Two wickets in four balls. The momentum has swung in the home side's favour.
Eng 53-2
England's progress checked. South Africa have claimed both openers and it is now down to Root and captain Morgan.
Post update
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"Somehow miraculously Duminy has held onto the catch and nobody has got injured."
WICKET
Hales c Duminy b Tahir 27 (Eng 52-2)
A blow to England, but almost a disaster for South Africa. Imran Tahir comes into the attack and Hales gets well underneath one of his fuller balls to send the ball spinning up to the fine leg area. JP Duminy and Kagiso Rabada have eyes only for the ball and just manage to avoid colliding nastily, with the former claiming the catch.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"I think Rabada, even though he is only 20, is quite a cagey character and he is just going to go for yorkers more often than not which might be a good idea."
Eng 50-1
The last over of the powerplay is a good one for the home side as Rabada does the business again. He is some find for SA, especially in the absence of Dale Steyn. Root pillages a four through point off the last ball to tarnish it a bit but the bowler has still done a good job for his side in the chaos of the first six overs.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"Isn't it amazing when runs keep flowing that the fielder drops it?"
'The boys are on fire'
England batsman James Taylor, who has been left out of the World T20 squad, believes this team can go far.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"Not any easy one, but if you want to get rid of a player in top form, you need to take those catches. A life for Hales"
Eng 44-1
South Africa's first bowling change sees Chris Morris replace Kyle Abbott. Root clearly fancies a piece of him as he swings wildly at his first two before nudging to deep square-leg for just the one run. Back on strike, Hales - who has a shirt with his name and number on now - continues his assault by turning one away for four before being dropped by the diving JP Duminy from a pull to deep mid-wicket. How costly could that be for SA?
How's stat?!
South Africa are undefeated (W9 D3) in their last 12 matches against England at Newlands in international cricket (6 Tests, 5 ODIs, 1 T20I) with their last loss against them coming back in January 1957.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"It was exciting while it lasted. It just got a bit close to his body and he didn’t quite time it. That is a pity from an English perspective because Roy was looking very, very good."
Eng 39-1 (Root 1, Hales 20)
Out comes Joe Root, who is a more subtle player than most, but no less effective for it. He gets off the mark first ball with a push off the back foot to the off side. A good over from Rabada. One wicket and just the three runs from it. South Africa needed it.
WICKET
Roy c Amla b Rabada 15
South Africa strike back as England lose their first wicket. Roy miscues a short Rabada ball to Amla at mid-wicket and he takes the catch. This is the name of the game in T20s, either you strike or they do.
How's stat?!
The highest score made in a Twenty20 international here at Newlands is England's 188-9 against Zimbabwe in the 2007 World Twenty20.
A certain Kevin Pietersen hit four sixes in a rapid 79 from 37 balls as England won by 50 runs.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"What a magnificent shot that is from Jason Roy."
"I think I'd have the slip out skip," adds Vic.
Eng 36-0
Still plenty of empty seats in what is reportedly a sold-out stadium. Blame the rush-hour traffic. Those that aren't here yet are missing some big-hitting from England. Roy gets in on the action with a club to send an Abbott ball over cow corner for six before pulling a four to a similar area. The England openers are putting the power into the powerplay.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
bROCKerz: I'm still unsure on Jordan - he might be wayward, but I still remember his excellent super over v Pakistan! Amazing.
Ben Morgan: England have apparently selected their best XI?? With Chris Jordan in it?? What has he done?? Good fielder but about it.
Tim Williams: Why is Chris Jordan playing today? He is no use to us in next month's World Cup, so playing him now is truly pointless.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"I would almost be frightened if I was the non-striker given how well Hales is hitting the ball."
Eng 22-0 (Roy 1, Hales 19)
Hales has tape covering the name and number on his shirt - I'm guessing that is because it actually has another player's details on it. Regardless of whose shirt he is wearing, Hales has set off like a train. He swivels to pull a four off Kagiso Rabada's first ball and picks up further boundaries with a clip off his legs and a straight drive. Hales is seeing it like a beachball.
How's stat?!
England have batted first in each of their last six T20 matches and are undefeated in that span (W5 T1), though three of those wins were by five runs or fewer.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
"Hales is in tremendous form. What a great way to start for him."
Eng 10-0
Alex Hales' last six scores: 57, 99, 65, 50, 112, 78. He is a man in form.
He is quickly into his stride with a pull for four after Jason Roy's first-ball single. He then pulls another for two more. Abbott clearly thinks short is the way to go to Hales. 10 off the over. Good start for the tourists.
Post update
Well played that cameraman. The teams are ready to play but he has to scarper quickly when he realises he is the reason we haven't started yet. Thinks he's Spielberg.
Post update
There are still some dark clouds in the sky as Kyle Abbott prepares to deliver the first over. The forecast is OK, so hopefully we won't have any unwelcome interruptions.
Post update
Here come the teams. South Africa first, followed by England. National anthems first, then we'll get down to business.