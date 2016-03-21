Relive England's thrilling win

And that's where we will leave it on another remarkable day of T20 thrills and spills. Now own up, who thought England were going to lose when Mathews was in full flow? But they are through to the semi-finals, where it is expected they will face unbeaten New Zealand on Wednesday.
There is another crunch encounter on Sunday, with two powerhouses Australia and India going head-to-head in Mohali for a place in the last four
Right now you can join Jonathan Jurejko for his live football text commentary of England's match in Germany and the cricket team will be back with you for the women's match between West Indies and India from 10:00 BST.
Note the BST there, the clocks spring forward overnight here in the UK. It is literally all happening. Cheerio now.
Sue: Why not move Stokes up the order? How many more runs would England have had if they'd done that today?
Jonathan Cox: My poor heart.
Sam Philip: Well done England for holding it together. Feel sorry for the valiant Angelo.
Sam Johnson: YES England! Have we ever had so many potential match winners in an 11? A team on the rise.
James Cornish: What chances of England reaching the semis at the halfway point against South Africa….
Richard: Ben Stokes hit last ball for six and also bowled a fantastic over at the death. What an impact.
Gordon Thursfield: Well done England. Shame about the spin bowling.
Watch the key moments
That catch by Joe Root to get rid of Chanaka was spectacular stuff and you can watch it along with other key moments by hitting the highlights tab or refreshing the page.
Support from England women's Sarah Taylor.
And we will find out if England women can join the men in the last four when they face Pakistan in their last group game on Monday.
England captain Eoin Morgan: "To replicate what we did in 2010 [winning the tournament in the West Indies] would be something special. One thing we did well in that tournament was adapt really well. If we can continue to do what we have done so far, it will hold us in good stead."
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"What we're discovering is there is plenty of time for a game to go up, down and one way and then the other. There is a certain freedom with England now when they are playing New Zealand - no-one will expect them to beat them. Very shrewdly, England got that loss out of the way at the start. New Zealand have played too damn well."
More from Ben Stokes on his immediate plans: "Rest. Sleep. Early night tonight." (His tongue looked to be in his cheek with that final answer)
England all-rounder Ben Stokes on having to bowl the final over: "You'd rather be doing it than sitting there watching. Knowing I have done it a few times definitely helped and throughout the tournament I have been working on my yorkers. The way Chris Jordan bowled the over before was an amazing effort. Jos also was an amazing effort and he is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
More from England captain Eoin Morgan: "We'll take a lot of confidence from tonight. To get to the business end of the tournament allows us to play with a bit of freedom - anything can happen in a semi-final or the final."
England captain Eoin Morgan: "It was a little tighter than we would have hoped, our first six overs were brilliant our seamers thrived on conditions tonight."
Stokes ensures victory
England win by 10 runs
Here's the moment that Ben Stokes' excellent final over ensured that England won by 10 runs and put them into the semi-finals of the World Twenty20.
Get Involved - #bbccricket
Phil Venables: Only England can go from having a side 15-4 to clinging on at the end.
James Beeching: Lost for words after that, when Sri Lanka were 15-4, I never expected it to run so close! Great cricket!
Dwayne Pipe: So Mike Bell's (15:46) prediction of 162-8 was pretty much spot on...! Congrats England! #WT20
DJ Pauly: Jordan haters? You know what to do.
So that final over produced only four runs, the injured Mathews unable to get Stokes away.
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"This was a grand occasion - it was like a quarter-final. England reacted well."
