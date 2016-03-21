Relive India's win over Australia

Australia captain Steve Smith: "I thought 160 was probably around par. It took an incredible innings from Kohli to get India over the line. Batting like that under pressure, he’s done it for a long time and he played beautifully again tonight, credit to him.

"We probably let ourselves down in the first game against New Zealand. After that we were always chasing our tail from there really. We weren't able to do it tonight. Credit to India. We wish them all the best for their upcoming games."