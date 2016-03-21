Relive India's win over Australia

That's it for today. It's India who progress to the semis, to take on West Indies on Thursday. England meet New Zealand on Wednesday. And before all that, Sri Lanka meet South Africa tomorrow. Join us for live text of that from 14:30 BST.
The Prime Minister of India writes...
A footballer writes
Captain's reaction
Australia captain Steve Smith: "I thought 160 was probably around par. It took an incredible innings from Kohli to get India over the line. Batting like that under pressure, he’s done it for a long time and he played beautifully again tonight, credit to him.
"We probably let ourselves down in the first game against New Zealand. After that we were always chasing our tail from there really. We weren't able to do it tonight. Credit to India. We wish them all the best for their upcoming games."
Captain's reaction
India captain MS Dhoni: “It was a tough score to chase. They batted really well in the first six overs, after that we bowled well and managed to restrict them to 160. I knew it was a tough wicket but we felt that if we ran well in the middle overs we would have a good chance.
"Kohli has been playing brilliantly over the last three, four years. Every day when you play a big innings you want to improve and learn and that is what he has done. He’s very hungry to score runs for the team, but other batsmen will now have to step up, we cannot rely on one. He will feel the pressure slightly less that way, still we feel we need to step up in our batting."
Farewell Watto
Alas, India's victory means that we have seen the last of Shane Watson on the international stage.
English fans may remember for his occasional haplessness in the Test arena but he was an outstanding all-rounder for Australia in the shorter formats.
And he finished with a superb performance in this game: 18 not out, two wickets and a superb catch in a typically wholehearted effort.
Thrill of the chase
Player reaction
More from India's Virat Kohli: "That performance certainly has to be in my top three but probably it is top right now because I'm a bit emotional. Against Australia, a world class side, it was a quarter-final for us, a lot was riding on us playing at home, and with the crowd you want to give them as much entertainment as possible. The positive energy from the people helps push you through."
Teh: Not sure what I love more, Kholi's untempered show of emotion or Big MS Dhoni walking off like he just had a net.
Tom: Virat Kohli is a genius.. Absolute class act to watch and one of the best in the world.
Player reaction
India's Virat Kohli: "I'd like to thank the crowd for coming out to support us, it was unbelievable, they help push you through those tough times. This is what you play cricket for. Trust me, you don't like these situations too much, they improve you as a cricketer but... I don't know what to say. I'm overwhelmed. The position we were in... to win the match from there. MS Dhoni kept me calm, it was a wonderful team-batting effort."
Post update
Charles Dagnall
BBC Test Match Special
"Incredible scenes here as smokes billows up and the flags come out waving. The celebrations into this Mohali night won't stop for quite some time."
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"It was a lesson in how to pace an innings from Kohli, it doesn't get better than that. Well done to India. Being the host nation, it's important for them to get through as well. I have a feeling we won’t get out of this ground for about six hours now.”
Post update
Kohli took 32 runs off his last 11 balls. It felt inevitable too. We knew he was the key wicket, we knew Australia had to get him early, and they didn't get a chance. Kohli was simply too good today.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"What a game. I thought Australia really had the making of most of that but Kohli carried the whole India team today. Genius."
India win by six wickets
MS Dhoni spanks the first ball of Faulkner's over for four, and it's all over. What a display from Virat Kohli though, just majestic. India will play West Indies in Mumbai on Thursday.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"You can really see how fired up Kohli is. His eyes are wide. The way India have paced this game has made it a real treat for the crowd here."
Ind 153-4 (need 4 off 6)
Slower ball from NCN yields another dot but then Kohli spanks him through the covers for another four. Utterly, utterly brilliant.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"This guy is just a genius. How else do you describe it? No matter how good the delivery, Kohli has a way to get it to the boundary."
Ind 153-4
Kohli larrups Coulter-Nile over extra cover for another four! Eight needed off eight, all over bar the shouting here...
Post update
Charles Dagnall
BBC Test Match Special
"Now India really are in the ascendancy. They look like they're headed for the semi-final."
Get involved
