How West Indies beat New Zealand

And so we know our finalists for the Women's World Twenty20. Will West Indies men join the women's side, or will India continue their own party to the very end?
Join us in 40 minutes to find out.
Want to relive the Windian win? We've picked out some highlights for you right here.
West Indies batter Britney Cooper: "Well I must say congrats to my amazing team, we worked really hard. To finally cross that border, we have had four semi-finals, we did so much hard work and I’m so thankful to God for giving us this final."
Final scorecard
New Zealand 137-8 from 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 11-1 (Priest 6), 43-2 (Devine 22), 49-3 (Bates 12), 108-4 (Satterthwaite 24), 108-5 (McGlashan 38), 116-6 (Perkins 2), 125-7 (Kasperek 6), 137-8 (Bermingham 8)
Bowling figures: Connell 3-0-22-1, Dottin 4-0-29-0, Matthews 2-0-18-0, Fletcher 4-0-20-1, Mohammed 1-0-10-0, Taylor 4-0-26-3, Quintyne 2-0-11-1
Not out batter: Martin 11
Sixes: West Indies 2, New Zealand 0
West Indies 143-6: Cooper 61, Devine 4-22
Full scorecard
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"New Zealand will be feeling they gave that away with a couple of those shots."
For the second time in two days, an unbeaten New Zealand team lose a World T20 semi-final. West Indies go on to play Australia in Sunday's final.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"How exciting for the West Indies. New Zealand have been in great form coming into this but Britney Copper, the move was genius, they sent her out there and she played with freedom.
"Well done to the West Indies, they really deserved that."
Charles Dagnall
BBC Test Match Special
"The West Indies celebrate, leaping all over each other."
West Indies win by six runs
A run out off the last ball. West Indies upset New Zealand and reach the final of the World T20 for the first time. Wonderful stuff.
NZ 136-7
The Windies have all but won it now...
Charles Dagnall
BBC Test Match Special
"It has not been a very good over this from Dottin."
NZ 135-7
Only a single. Nine off two.
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
"She had it and pretty much threw it onto the boundary."
NZ 134-7
Oh my. West Indies are all over the place. Dropped catch at long-on, palmed for four. Now it's 10 from three. Game on...
NZ 130-7
Another wide. Replays show that run out was still out....
NZ 129-7
Are the West Indies cracking? Should be another run out, but Dottin fails to break the stumps. 15 from four...
NZ 127-7
Better. A single. A better throw and we would have had a run out.
NZ 126-7
Not a great start to the last over by Dottin. A wide.