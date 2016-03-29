Lendl Simmons plays a shot

Relive West Indies' thrilling win

Mumbai scorecard

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

James Gheerbrant and Stephan Shemilt

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Goodbye

    That's all from us - join us on Sunday, when we'll be bringing you live text of both the women's and men's finals. England v West Indies, what a mouthwatering prospect. Until then, goodbye.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Watch the full match highlights

    Want to relive all the action? Well you can. Just watch the video below...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    West Indies' Andre Russell has just told Sky Sports he reckons his huge six off Hardik Pandya went 120m! It was officially measured at 99m, but I'm not going to argue with Dre Russ there...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Player reaction

    India batsman Rohit Sharma on Sky Sports: "Coming so far and not crossing the line is obviously disappointing. When we got Gayle in the second over, we thought we were very much in the game. With the dew, it always gets a little tougher for the bowlers to hit that key length. 190 is a good score, but the way T20 is going you never know, we knew they were dangerous."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Watch the highlights

    It was a quite scintillating innings from Lendl Simmons. Watch the best bits here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Captain's reaction

    India captain MS Dhoni: "The only thing I'm disappointed about was the two no-balls [to reprieve Lendl Simmons]. Other than that we did our best. I thought 190 was a good score. It was a bad toss to lose because of the dew. It's a demanding format, it was draining because a few of our games [during the tournament] were very close."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Captain's reaction

    West Indies captain Darren Sammy: "We knew it was going to be a massive test against a very good India team. I said they were 10 runs short. Even when we lost Gayle, we had Simmons just off the flight.

    "We knew it was a chasing ground. It is a big step today we came on a mission inspired by U19 boys and the Ladies. Now we have two West Indies teams in final and I know that means a lot to the Caribbean.

    "We said before the tournament, yes Gayle is our best player but we have 15 match winners. Today Charles and Simmons and Russell took responsibility."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. The winning moment

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Maddy Raman: I think we can be sure it won't be a spinning dust bowl in Calcutta on Sunday now India are out. Should be a cracker.

    Seetohul: More emotions in two weeks of t20 than 2 years of test cricket.T20 is the future.Sad but true.

    Stevedwhittle: Found an English pub showing the final in Brooklyn.2 things guaranteed: 1 It'll be a great match.2 I'll be needing Monday off.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Player reaction

    Man of the match Lendl Simmons: "I was under pressure, the team said I had to deliver and I guess I did tonight.

    "I think it is one of my better innings especially in a tough situation. Playing on this pitch I knew 180, 190 was a par score. 

    "I think we did exceptionally well, we didn’t get the start we wanted and then I got three chances and I just cashed in."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    There we all were, thinking that Dwayne Bravo's missed run out of Virat Kohli would prove the defining missed opportunity of the match. How wrong we were. Instead, India contrived to reprieve Lendl Simmons not once, but twice, via the unforgivable medium of front-foot no-balls. How must Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya be feeling?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 12
Navigate to the last page
Back to top