Relive West Indies' thrilling win

West Indies captain Darren Sammy: "We knew it was going to be a massive test against a very good India team. I said they were 10 runs short. Even when we lost Gayle, we had Simmons just off the flight.

"We knew it was a chasing ground. It is a big step today we came on a mission inspired by U19 boys and the Ladies. Now we have two West Indies teams in final and I know that means a lot to the Caribbean.

"We said before the tournament, yes Gayle is our best player but we have 15 match winners. Today Charles and Simmons and Russell took responsibility."