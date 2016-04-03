Relive West Indies' dramatic World Twenty20 win

More from England coach Trevor Bayliss: "If you add up the white-ball cricket games these guys have played, it's a long way behind other teams. It's a promising side and the signs are good.

"Whatever words I come up with the in the dressing room won't be enough. They're huritng, but it will steel them for the future.

"We have still got work to do, but we have a lot of good players to work with. England cricket is in good hands."