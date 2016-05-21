How England won inside three days

More from Alastair Cook on TMS: "What happened in Abu Dhabi, the amount of overs Jimmy bowled in that heat, he didn't quite recover from that. Bowling doesn't just happen, even for a guy as good as him.

"The overs he bowled for Lancashire... talking to people, they told me the rhythm he was in.

"The way Alex Hales played in really tough conditions and his partnership with Jonny set up the game. I'm sure he will play differently in better conditions. I'm sure he will score Test hundreds - the guy can play."

On missing out on reaching 10,000 Test runs: "I thought it was there to drive, but it shows the margins for batting. You're always close to the line. I'm frustrated; I'd love to get 10,000 out of the way. Hopefully I can do it in Durham."