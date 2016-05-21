How England won inside three days

That is all from me. At lunch on day one I certainly didn't expect to be signing off the Test around 6pm on day three. We can thank Jonny, Jimmy, Stuart et al for that.
A cracking start to the series for England. If this was the taster, it could well be a cracking summer. Join us again on Friday for the second Test.
More from Paul Farbrace on Sky Sports: "If Ben Stokes is ruled out then Chris Woakes is a like-for-like replacement, but there's also enough batting in the middle order to nudge everyone up and bring in an extra bowler."
'Bairstow can easily bat higher'
England assistant coach Paul Farbrace on Sky Sports: "There's been a lot of chat about where the best place to bat Bairstow is. When he plays like that, he could easily bat in the top five. I'm sure he will end up higher but, at the moment, having him a seven suits the way we want to play.
"We think Compton is a quality player and showed enough in South Africa to gets runs in international cricket. He's got a good technique and a good mindset, a lot of qualities we want in our number three."
Josh Roberts: Controversial tweet; Jimmy Anderson Master of cloud cover only. Stuart Broad master of spells on any surface in any condition.
Maddy Raman: Why are people blaming quality of SL or the pitch? If not for Hales & Bairstow we'd have had an even match. Blame them.
Ashley Parker: I thought our batting performance was woeful apart from Hales and Bairstow Sri Lanka were beyond woeful and showed no fight.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"Spinners should be rubbing their hands together, wanting to get picked on that tour of India. I'm issuing a challenge to county spinners. Get yourself on the India tour and make an England career."
"There are questions to be asked about the winter, but they won't answer them in conditions like these."
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"What will they do if Stokes doesn't play? Maybe move Bairstow up to six and pick Jake Ball?"
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"Jimmy Anderson's 10 wickets was a wonderful performance. It's 55 years since anyone took 10 in a match at Headingley. It's not as easy as people think, so it's a fine performance from him."
'Jimmy's deadly with a Dukes'
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"Jimmy has got a Dukes ball back in his hand and he's deadly with that. He bowled so much in the UAE that by the time he got to South Africa he was knackered. He's bowling as quick as ever. It's the second best I've seen him bowl for England - I thought he was better in a Trent Bridge Test against Pakistan. Sri Lanka don't face bowling like this - they were rabbits in the headlights."
'Hales was a shining light'
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"What will England do with Ben Stokes? I'm a Steven Finn supporter, but his pace was way down in this match. We will still be looking at Vince and Compton. Hales was a shining light. Full marks to him showing great application. It shows he is prepared to work really hard to stay in the team. If you're prepared to do that, you've always got a chance of making it."
'I'd love to get 10,000 out of the way'
More from Alastair Cook on TMS: "What happened in Abu Dhabi, the amount of overs Jimmy bowled in that heat, he didn't quite recover from that. Bowling doesn't just happen, even for a guy as good as him.
"The overs he bowled for Lancashire... talking to people, they told me the rhythm he was in.
"The way Alex Hales played in really tough conditions and his partnership with Jonny set up the game. I'm sure he will play differently in better conditions. I'm sure he will score Test hundreds - the guy can play."
On missing out on reaching 10,000 Test runs: "I thought it was there to drive, but it shows the margins for batting. You're always close to the line. I'm frustrated; I'd love to get 10,000 out of the way. Hopefully I can do it in Durham."
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"I don't think they will get much sunshine in Durham. Sri Lanka have to hope the ball doesn't move about as much. If the ball moves the same amount again, Sri Lanka will lose."
'A pleasure to captain'
England captain Alastair Cook on TMS: "It was a really good win. Sometimes you take it for granted, but watching Stuart and Jimmy go about their business was a pleasure to captain.
"Occasionally you get frustrated when they don't bowl a good ball, that's the standards they set.
"Jonny Bairstow was batting on a different wicket to the other 21 players in this match. Everyone else was struggling to drive, but every time they pitched it up he whacked it for four.
"It's great to see a guy realise his talent and fulfil it on the international stage. The first time I saw him I thought he would play for England and he'll go from strength to strength."
'We need mental changes'
Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews on TMS: "It was a tough game, especially in these conditions. Anderson and Broad bowled brilliantly, challenging conditions for the batters.
"We don't have a lot of time. We have to make that mental change. It's a matter of being positive and coming up with a good strategy. We have to score runs, that's the bottom line.
"We don't have the two legends now so it's up to all of us to step it up. We have seven good batters, but it's just inexperience.
"James Anderson has been amazing for England and showed his class once again."
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"I'm thrilled that Anderson is back to his best rhythm. I've known Jonny since he was a kid - he's in a one of those places that you hope come in your career. His mind is so good that all he is thinking of is positive things."
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"There are still a few question marks. Bairstow was supreme, but it was a tricky debut for James Vince and Nick Compton got a duck. Still, it was satisfactory from England."
'A dream to keep to Jimmy'
Jonny Bairstow on TMS: "I'm delighted with how the first couple of days went. It was a dream to keep to Jimmy. He's come up with the goods yet again.
"We've shown what will happen when we pitch the ball up. That is what we need to do in Durham.
"I'm confident and in good form. I enjoy playing here but I wouldn't say it was easy out there. It was tough. I was disappointed for Alex Hales when he holed out."
Thank you and good evening
