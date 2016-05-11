Yorkshire v Surrey

Full scorecard available here

Summary

Live Reporting

By Gary Smee

All times stated are UK

  1. Stumps - day four

    Yorkshire celebrate win
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Well, everything is looking a bit more normal in the County Championship now isn't it?

    We've had two days of rain, bowlers taking wickets and Yorkshire are back at the top of the Division One table.

    I hope you've enjoyed our live text and radio coverage over the last few days.

    We'll be back on Sunday morning with another eight games.

    Hope you can join us then. Goodbye for now.

  2. County Championship results

    So here's how things finished after a rain-affected final couple of days. It's been another round of draws with just only Roses rivals Lancashire and Yorkshire picking up wins.

    Division One:

    Yorkshire 557-6 dec v Surrey 330 & 207 - Yorkshire won by and innings and 20 runs

    Warwickshire 152 & 4-0 v Somerset 295 & 178 - Match Drawn

    Middlesex 203-3 v Nottinghamshire 354 - Match Drawn

    Lancashire 456 v Hampshire 109 & 253 - Lancashire won by an innings and 94 runs

    Division Two:

    Leicestershire 332 & 132-6 dec v Northants 151 & 30-1 - Match Drawn

    Kent 478-8 v Gloucestershire 337 & 211-8 - Match Drawn

    Glamorgan 42-4 v Worcestershire 456-6 dec - Match Drawn

    Derbyshire 191 & 92-2 v Sussex 468-5 dec - Match Drawn

    Click here for full scorecards.

  3. 'Positives for both sides'

    Kent 478-8d v Gloucestershire 337 & 211-8

    BBC Radio Gloucestershire's Bob Hunt:

    "It was nervy stuff for Gloucestershire but David Payne and Jack Taylor have seen them home for the draw. 

    "It's been a good day's cricket at the Spitfire Ground, Kent the better of the two sides overall but positives for both teams."

  4. KENT DRAW WITH GLOUCESTERSHIRE

    Kent 478-8 dec v Gloucestershire 337 & 211-8

    Yep, it's all over at Canterbury. Kent looked like they might pull off an unlikely victory about half an hour ago, but Jack Taylor's attacking 40 and David Payne's 21 not out has saved the game for Gloucestershire.

    So there we have it, that's day four of the County Championship done and dusted.

  5. Draw beckons

    Kent 478-8 dec v Gloucestershire 337 & 206-8

    Gloucestershire have surely saved the game now. There are technically only four overs left because Kent would lose two if they bat again. 

    Gloucestershire's lead is now 65. Call it off guys!

  6. Taylor saving game for Gloucestershire

    Kent 478-8 dec v Gloucestershire 337 & 186-8

    Gloucestershire really do have a terrific young talent in Jack Taylor.

    Predominantly an off-spinner, the 24-year-old knows how to hold a bat as well as he launches Darren Stevens for six before hitting Mitch Claydon for three fours in an over.

    Taylor is up to 33 and the lead is 45 with eight overs remaining.

  7. Get Involved at #bbccricket

    Tony Cozier tributes

  8. YORKSHIRE BEAT SURREY BY AN INNINGS AND 20 RUNS

    Yorkshire 557-6 beat Surrey 330 & 207

    Yorkshire are back at the top of Division One! Liam Plunkett traps Matt Dunn lbw with his first ball back into the attack to secure a thoroughly dominant victory for the county champions.

    It will be extra sweet for the White Rose county as they replace rivals Lancashire at the summit.

  9. WICKET Miles (b Stevens 1)

    Kent 478-8 dec v Gloucestershire 337 & 158-8

    Oh my, we've got a tight finish on our hands at Canterbury. Darren Stevens picks up the eighth wicket, bowling Craig Miles.

    Gloucestershire's lead is just 17 with 11.3 overs remaining.

  10. Root returns - 7 overs left

    Yorkshire 557-6 dec v Surrey 330 & 205-9

    Joe Root is back into the attack for Yorkshire. He's already picked up two wickets today - can he provide a third and victory for his side? It wouldn't surprise me!

  11. WICKET Noema-Barnett (c Rouse b Claydon 11)

    Kent 478-8 dec v Gloucestershire 337 & 155-7

    Mitch Claydon strikes just at the right time for Kent as Kieran Noema-Barnett edges him behind.

    Gloucestershire lead by 14 runs with three wickets left. 12.4 overs remain at Canterbury.

  12. Luke Fletcher returns to Notts

    Derbyshire 191 & 92-2 draw against Sussex 468-5d

  13. Get Involved at #bbccricket

    Tony Cozier tributes

  14. Tony Cozier dies aged 75

  15. WICKET Foakes (b Patterson 21)

    Yorkshire 557-6 dec v Surrey 330 & 205-9

    Yorkshire are one wicket away from moving to the top of the County Championship. Steven Patterson picks up his third wicket as he bowls Ben Foakes off an inside edge. 

    Foakes had batted 80 balls for his 21, but could not quite see his side to the close.

    Last man Matt Dunn comes to the crease with 10.1 overs left.

  16. Get Involved at #bbccricket

    Tony Cozier tributes

  17. 12 overs left - two wickets needed

    Yorkshire 557-6 dec v Surrey 330 & 203-8

    Surrey pair Ravi Rampaul and Ben Foakes have another 72 balls to survive at Headingley.

    Steven Patterson and Adil Rashid are looking for the all-important two wickets for the White Rose.

    There is a chance Yorkshire may have to bat again - their lead is down to 24.

    Tense.

    Adil Rashid
    Copyright: Getty Images
  18. Gloucestershire take the lead

    Kent 478-8 dec v Gloucestershire 337 & 142-6

    Kent will have to bat again as Gloucestershire move into the black. A minimum of 17 overs remaining for Kent to find another four wickets and then knock off the runs required. A tough ask.

  19. Get Involved at #bbccricket

    Tony Cozier tributes

    Tributes to the legendary West Indian are starting to come in...

  20. Tony Cozier dies aged 75

    Tony Cozier
    Copyright: Getty Images

    While we await the conclusion of two of our County Championship matches, I'm afraid we have some sad news from the cricket world to bring you.

    Legendary West Indian commentator Tony Cozier has died at the age of 75.

    A familiar and respected voice around the world, the Barbadian is known for a career in TV, radio and journalism spanning 58 years.  

    You can read more about this breaking story here.

