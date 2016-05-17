T20: Leicestershire v Northamptonshire

What a first night of T20 Blast drama we've had.

Worcestershire opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore began proceedings with one of the best centuries you are ever likely to see - eventually smashing 127 off 54 balls.

There were also fine knocks from Sussex's Ross Taylor, Birmingham Bears' Sam Hain, Northamptonshire's Richard Levi and Kent duo Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond.

