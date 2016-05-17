T20: Leicestershire v Northamptonshire

Veteran all-rounder Azhar Mahmood scored 42 with the bat before taking four wickets as Surrey beat Essex by eight runs in a tense game at Chelmsford.
Mahmood helped Surrey recover from 80-6 to post 170-8, with good support from Tom Curran (32).
The 41-year-old then took 4-38 as Essex fell to 162 all out.
Levi fifty sets up Northants win
Northants 168-5 (17.5 overs) beat Leicestershire 178-5 (20 overs) by five wickets (D/L)
Richard Levi's 61 off 29 balls helped Northants to a five-wicket victory over Leicestershire in a rain-affected game at Grace Road.
The Northants opener was out before a rain shower saw their target revised, but Ben Duckett (37 not out) saw the 2013 champions over the line.
Earlier, Umar Akmal's unbeaten 52 had guided Leicestershire to 178-5.
Hain leads Bears past Notts
Birmingham 185-4 (19.4 overs) beat Nottinghamshire 179-7 (20 overs) by two wickets
Sam Hain's unbeaten 92 from 54 balls on his T20 Blast debut helped Birmingham chase down Nottinghamshire's 179-7 with two balls to spare at Trent Bridge.
Riki Wessels was the only Outlaws player to pass 50 runs, as Jeetan Patel's 3-23 kept the hosts to a manageable total.
Rain helps Sussex beat Glos
Sussex 242-5 (20 overs) beat Gloucestershire 83-1 (7.3 overs) by 1 run on D/L method
Sussex hit a club-record 242-5 in the first innings at Bristol, with New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor's blistering 93 from 48 deliveries the highlight of a brilliant 20 overs of cricket.
Gloucestershire put themselves in with a chance, reaching 83-1 after 7.3 overs thanks in no small part to Michael Klinger's unbeaten 42, but heavy rain set in to prevent any further play with the hosts just one short of their Duckworth-Lewis target.
Kent openers share 150 stand in win
Kent 200-2 (17.2 overs) beat Somerset 197-7 (20 overs) by eight wickets
Daniel Bell-Drummond and Joe Denly took Somerset's bowlers apart as Kent cruised to an eight-wicket win at Canterbury.
Bell-Drummond (83 not out) and Denly (75) smashed eight sixes between them as Kent chased down a target of 198 with 16 balls to spare.
Somerset made 197-7 thanks to skipper Jim Allenby's 91 and Peter Trego's 30-ball 57.
After a fortuitous under-edge boundary to fine leg, Azhar Mahmood wraps up victory for Surrey with two balls remaining by banging one in short which Matt Quinn fails to middle, giving the bowler a simple return catch.
All-rounder Mahmood finishes with 4-38, with Tom Curran taking 3-21, as Essex are left to rue a poor start to their innings which saw them reduced to 26-3.
WICKET Dixon (b Mahmood 1)
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 156-9 (19.1 overs)
A slower ball by Azhar Mahmood, Matt Dixon slogs across the line, goodnight Vienna. Surrey almost there.....
Post update
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 156-8 (19 overs)
Neither Wahab Riaz nor Matt Dixon can find the boundary from the final four balls of the penultimate over at Chelmsford, so Essex need 15 from the final six balls of the game. Looks a tall order. Azhar Mahmood has the ball in hand.
WICKET Napier (c Burke b T Curran 19)
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 154-8 (18.2 overs)
Two in two balls to the same bowler/fielder combination as Graham Napier attempts another big hit, but miscues badly. There is no hat-trick, though, as Wahab Riaz plays into the off-side.
WICKET Foster (c Burke b T Curran 5)
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 154-7 (18.1 overs)
James Foster attempts a slog sweep at the start of a new over, but doesn't get hold of it properly and picks out James Burke on the leg-side boundary - 17 needed, 11 balls left.
Napier clears the rope
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 154-6 (18 overs)
Azhar Mahmood fails to complete a hat-trick as he returns for the 18th over and is immediately hammered for six by Graham Napier - who produces another to end it, with Essex adding 19 to their total.
Ashar Zaidi is gone, however, trapped lbw by Sam Curran in the previous over, after making 30 off 15 balls.
BreakingNORTHAMPTONSHIRE BEAT LEICESTERSHIRE
Northamptonshire 168-5 beat Leicestershire 178-5 by five wickets (D/L method)
Sri Lankan signing Seekkuge Prasanna hits the penultimate ball of the game for six to see Northants past their revised target of 164 at the Fischer County Ground.
The 2013 champions needed seven off the final over, bowled by Ben Raine, and lost Alex Wakely, who was caught superbly on the boundary by Rob Taylor. Ben Duckett (37 not out) collected a four and a single, before Prasanna cleared the rope from his first ball faced to end the match.
WICKET Ten Doeschate (c Sangakkara b T Curran 36)
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 126-5 (15.2 overs)
Ashar Zaidi and Ryan ten Doeschate hit sixes off Gareth Batty, either side of the latter being dropped. But Ten Doeschate's luck runs out in the next over as a pull shot comes off the top half of the bat and the catch is held at deep square leg.
Zaidi revives Essex
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 107-4 (14 overs)
Ashar Zaidi announces himself with two fours and a six from Mathew Pillans' third over. The bowler appeals for a catch by the keeper from an angled final delivery, but the umpire says there was no edge - 68 required from 36 balls.
WICKET Crook (run out 12)
Leicestershire 178-5 v Northamptonshire 141-3 (15 overs)
Well, that was unnecessary by Northants. Needing 23 from 18 balls to reach their revised target of 164, Steven Crook is beaten by Rob Taylor's throw as he attempts a second run. Ben Duckett is 25 not out as skipper Alex Wakeley arrives at the crease.
WICKET Westley (lbw Batty 46)
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 86-3 (12.1 overs)
After belting Gareth Batty into the crowd at mid-wicket, Tom Westley attempts a cute reverse sweep next ball and is leg-before, having made 46 from 33 balls.
Essex picked up 18 from the 11th over, bowled by James Burke, including three Ryan ten Doeschate boundaries, and he now holds the key to the home side's chances.
BreakingKENT BEAT SOMERSET
Kent 200-2 (17.2 overs) beat Somerset 197-7 (20 overs) by eight wickets
Erm, chasing 198 to win in 20 overs isn't meant to be that easy lads! But Kent reach their target with 16 balls to spare.
Daniel Bell-Drummond (83 not out) and Joe Denly (75) did all the damage with an opening stand of 150 and the rest was simple.
T20 Blast thrills on opening night
What a first night of T20 Blast drama we've had.
Worcestershire opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore began proceedings with one of the best centuries you are ever likely to see - eventually smashing 127 off 54 balls.
There were also fine knocks from Sussex's Ross Taylor, Birmingham Bears' Sam Hain, Northamptonshire's Richard Levi and Kent duo Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond.
But I'm afraid that's all we've got time for this evening.
We'll be back on Sunday with live text coverage and radio commentary from the County Championship and return next Friday with more from the T20 Blast.
Until then, goodbye.
BreakingSURREY BEAT ESSEX
Surrey 170-8 beat Essex 162 by eight runs
After a fortuitous under-edge boundary to fine leg, Azhar Mahmood wraps up victory for Surrey with two balls remaining by banging one in short which Matt Quinn fails to middle, giving the bowler a simple return catch.
All-rounder Mahmood finishes with 4-38, with Tom Curran taking 3-21, as Essex are left to rue a poor start to their innings which saw them reduced to 26-3.
WICKET Dixon (b Mahmood 1)
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 156-9 (19.1 overs)
A slower ball by Azhar Mahmood, Matt Dixon slogs across the line, goodnight Vienna. Surrey almost there.....
Post update
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 156-8 (19 overs)
Neither Wahab Riaz nor Matt Dixon can find the boundary from the final four balls of the penultimate over at Chelmsford, so Essex need 15 from the final six balls of the game. Looks a tall order. Azhar Mahmood has the ball in hand.
WICKET Napier (c Burke b T Curran 19)
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 154-8 (18.2 overs)
Two in two balls to the same bowler/fielder combination as Graham Napier attempts another big hit, but miscues badly. There is no hat-trick, though, as Wahab Riaz plays into the off-side.
WICKET Foster (c Burke b T Curran 5)
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 154-7 (18.1 overs)
James Foster attempts a slog sweep at the start of a new over, but doesn't get hold of it properly and picks out James Burke on the leg-side boundary - 17 needed, 11 balls left.
Napier clears the rope
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 154-6 (18 overs)
Azhar Mahmood fails to complete a hat-trick as he returns for the 18th over and is immediately hammered for six by Graham Napier - who produces another to end it, with Essex adding 19 to their total.
Ashar Zaidi is gone, however, trapped lbw by Sam Curran in the previous over, after making 30 off 15 balls.
BreakingNORTHAMPTONSHIRE BEAT LEICESTERSHIRE
Northamptonshire 168-5 beat Leicestershire 178-5 by five wickets (D/L method)
Sri Lankan signing Seekkuge Prasanna hits the penultimate ball of the game for six to see Northants past their revised target of 164 at the Fischer County Ground.
The 2013 champions needed seven off the final over, bowled by Ben Raine, and lost Alex Wakely, who was caught superbly on the boundary by Rob Taylor. Ben Duckett (37 not out) collected a four and a single, before Prasanna cleared the rope from his first ball faced to end the match.
WICKET Ten Doeschate (c Sangakkara b T Curran 36)
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 126-5 (15.2 overs)
Ashar Zaidi and Ryan ten Doeschate hit sixes off Gareth Batty, either side of the latter being dropped. But Ten Doeschate's luck runs out in the next over as a pull shot comes off the top half of the bat and the catch is held at deep square leg.
Zaidi revives Essex
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 107-4 (14 overs)
Ashar Zaidi announces himself with two fours and a six from Mathew Pillans' third over. The bowler appeals for a catch by the keeper from an angled final delivery, but the umpire says there was no edge - 68 required from 36 balls.
WICKET Crook (run out 12)
Leicestershire 178-5 v Northamptonshire 141-3 (15 overs)
Well, that was unnecessary by Northants. Needing 23 from 18 balls to reach their revised target of 164, Steven Crook is beaten by Rob Taylor's throw as he attempts a second run. Ben Duckett is 25 not out as skipper Alex Wakeley arrives at the crease.
WICKET Westley (lbw Batty 46)
Surrey 170-8 v Essex 86-3 (12.1 overs)
After belting Gareth Batty into the crowd at mid-wicket, Tom Westley attempts a cute reverse sweep next ball and is leg-before, having made 46 from 33 balls.
Essex picked up 18 from the 11th over, bowled by James Burke, including three Ryan ten Doeschate boundaries, and he now holds the key to the home side's chances.
BreakingKENT BEAT SOMERSET
Kent 200-2 (17.2 overs) beat Somerset 197-7 (20 overs) by eight wickets
Erm, chasing 198 to win in 20 overs isn't meant to be that easy lads! But Kent reach their target with 16 balls to spare.
Daniel Bell-Drummond (83 not out) and Joe Denly (75) did all the damage with an opening stand of 150 and the rest was simple.
Who'd want to be a bowler tonight eh?!